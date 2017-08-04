Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Rooster Hiking Boot
Rooster Hiking Boot
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by John Taylor today at 9:57 pm 29 July - 4 August 2017

This prestigious regatta has a history which dates back to the late 1920's. This five day event brings skippers from all over the UK, with the Netherlands also represented.

David / Robert Bell (Sail no 26) started the regatta as current champions and the holders of the trophy for the past 2 years. However, there would be strong challenges from Fleetwood skippers Peter Whiteside and Eddie Greenwood (Sail No 97) and the Birkenhead team, of Martin Roberts and Bernie McNulty (Sail no 49). In addition, it's worth mentioning Anthony Warren and Lester Gilbert (Sail no 76), both teamed up and competing with a new yacht called 'Lance'. The two skippers have been trialling this new design created by Graham Bantock all year. The regatta began with a strong south westerly breeze, this weather condition remained for the whole duration of the regatta, but sometimes the wind would increase gusting up to 35mph. Twelve skippers and their mates started to compete with their yachts. Two rounds were scheduled with the fleet racing each other twice over the course of the week. Each race has two parts, a beating and a running leg.

After the first day David / Robert Bell (Sail no 26) started strongly and prior to lunch the team hadn't dropped a point. Fleetwood skipper Peter Whiteside (Sail no 97) sailing one of the heavier boats in the fleet, took advantage of the weather conditions and also made a very positive start. Some of the lighter displacement yachts found some of the conditions hard going, as well as some of the more mature skippers. I include myself because once i had completed my race, I would then go back to give my sailing colleagues a hand. However, after a couple of times running the full 247 meter lake, my true lack of fitness would shine through. So what do I do about it? Retire and cook for everyone during one of the regatta's social events, later that evening at the clubhouse.

After day two the 'Birkenhead' team of Martin Roberts / Bernie McNulty (Sail no 49), produced the performance of the day by achieving most of the points that were on offer. Therefore, after a slow start they had managed to steer themselves into a strong position to make a title challenge during the second half of the regatta. Throughout the fleet points were being thrown away because of mistakes or by just pure bad luck. In Anthony Warren's case (Sail No 76), he managed to get himself disqualified in 2 consecutive races by not polling his boat off correctly. In the end the OOD (Derek Priestley) called time on the race early, because boats were starting to break due to the weather conditions and overall 6 heats had been achieved.

UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor

Day 3 was all about the Yachting Monthly Cup, a knockout competition which gave the skippers a welcome break from the main event. In the first round all skippers found themselves in groups of three. Therefore, after sailing each other twice the top 2 skippers with the most points, from there group carried on to the next round. The bottom boats would then finish for the day and retire back to the clubhouse. The following rounds would be purely a knockout competition. Drawn out of a hat each skipper would be paired off, sailing the best from 3 races. If after two beats the scores were tied, then the decider would be resolved from the running leg up the lake. Most noticeable performance of the day came from Eddie Greenwood (Sail no 01). Perhaps the most senior skipper competing this week, who reached the semi-finals of this competition. Eddie started sailing in this regatta in the 1950's and his experience of the lake, was too much for some skippers. Additionally, Amber Geldard perhaps one of the youngest competitors sailing this week, was faced with a difficult scenario when her skipper / father David Geldard, (Sail no 94) managed to mistakenly send his yacht to the top bank. Amber managed to re-trim her father's yacht, under pressure from her close competitor and win the points and send them both into the next round.

In the end, David / Robert Bell (Sail no 26) and Shawn, Lewis and Graham Wyeth (Sail no 99) competed in the final. After one win each the race was decided on the run. After a close race Shawn, Lewis and Graham Wyeth came out winners and have claimed the Yachting Monthly Cup 2017.

UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor

On the Thursday the weather conditions became a big test as the wind gusted up to 35mph at times. All skippers selected there smaller sails, only 4 heats were completed but to the skippers credit, only minor damage was found during racing. Overall there was no change at the top with David / Robert Bell, Martin Roberts / Bernie McNulty, Peter Whiteside and the Wyeth family all taking most of the points on offer.

UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor

On the final day, one by one the closest challengers dropped points and David / Robert Bell became the UK (Vane) A-Class Champions for the third year in a row. Sailing their yacht 'Pegasus', they achieved a total of 83 points. One of the performances of the week was Fleetwood skipper Peter Whiteside (70yrs) and Eddie Greenwood (80yrs) who were 2nd overall. They are the most senior team who's continuing enthusiasm for this sport remains an example for all. A special mention also for Shawn, Lewis and Graham Wyeth. Their family team work produced a winning formula to collect the Yachting Monthly Cup. Shawn and Lewis ran the yacht, but using Graham's vast experience proved essential in achieving success in this knockout competition. Amber Geldard won the most improved sailor award. During this week Amber has helped her father sail in this competition and managed to save points, when all seemed lost. A fantastic effort goes to Arjan van der Cingel from the Netherlands, his yacht managed to achieve the fastest running leg, timed at 1 minute 17 seconds, covering the length of the lake at 246 metres. Thanks to the Fleetwood Club for hosting this regatta.

Overall Results:

1st David / Robert Bell, 83pts
2nd Peter Whiteside / Eddie Greenwood, 73pts
3rd Martin Roberts / Bernie McNulty, 68pts
4th Shawn, Lewis, Graham Wyeth, 66pts
5th Arjan Van Der Cidel, 63pts
6th David / Amber Geldard, 58pts
7th Peter Fothergill / Andy Fernie, 50pts
8th Robert / Thomas Walsh, 48pts
9th Damian Ackroyd, 46pts
10th John Taylor, 43pts
11th Anthony Warren / Lester Gilbert, 35pts
12th Rob / CJ Vice, 24pts

UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood - photo © John Taylor
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC Lasers at Fleetwood
A well-behaved pack of skippers A watchful eye on the weather pattern leading up to this Laser contest was appearing to be a bit of a lucky dip, with every scenario thrown in. Light rain showers, unsure of wind direction, so what we were going to get was going to be anyone's guess. Posted on 25 Jul UK Marblehead Class Nationals
48 boats from 7 countries descend on Fleetwood The 2017 UK Marblehead Championship was held over for the first time in many years over 3 days on the famous to the class Fleetwood marine lake. This years event boasted a stellar entry of 48 boats from 7 countries. Posted on 12 Jul RC Laser National Championships
A busy weekend on the Lancashire coast Well what for a busy weekend on the Lancashire coast. The Fleetwood club was hosting their Marblehead Nationals with over 50 entrants registered and also the 10 Rater Nationals on Monday and Tuesday. Posted on 12 Jul UK Marblehead Class Nationals preview
Marbleheads do Vegas... kind of! This coming Friday sees over 50 of the UK and Worlds best radio sailing skippers descend on the Marine Lake at Fleetwood for the 2017 UK Marblehead Class National Championships. Posted on 4 Jul RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
Great warm-up for the Nationals A month on and again we were treated to sailing at Burwain. Sunday wwas a double-whammy as it would count for two separate series. Posted on 3 Jul RG65 Nationals at Birkenhead
24 skippers race over the weekend Saturday started with a steady west north westerly wind blowing down the lake, with occasional lulls and stronger periods. Race Officer Peter Baldwin set a standard windward/leeward course and a gate at the bottom. Posted on 30 Jun Scottish District IOM Championship
Seventeen skippers race at Kinghorn Loch Seventeen skippers from eight Scottish radio sailing clubs gathered with their IOM yachts to race for the Scottish Championship and Travellers II combined event at Kinghorn Loch. Posted on 12 Jun RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
Northern District TT event Arrive at Burwain Lake and you are treated to their free wheel washing system - the ford that you cross at the bottom of the small valley pass. Is it always safe to cross as it looked like it was nearly a foot deep, but it's only fresh water anyway. Posted on 7 Jun Marbleheads at Guildford
M&S District Championship A fantastic day's racing with 17 races was enjoyed by all 16 competitors from 10 clubs at Guildford's Abbey Meads lake, despite tricky wind conditions. 8 races were sailed in the sunny morning with variable west south-westerly winds. Posted on 7 Jun Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood
Batteries not included Early doors and only John Plant and Peter Jackson with boats at the ready had turned up for the day. With only two boats it was looking highly unlikely that any sailing was to be done - this class of boat seems to definitely be in the decline. Posted on 5 Jun

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Red Wharf Bay SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY less than 1200 Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY less than 1200
Red Wharf Bay SC- 6 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy