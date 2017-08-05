Please select your home edition
O'Pen Bic World Championship at Circolo Vela Arco - Overall

by Leonardo Omezzolli today at 9:16 pm 31 July - 5 August 2017

The O'Pen Bic World Championship 2017 has concluded at Circolo Vela Arco with the unchallenged victory of Sean Herbert, for the U17 category. Lisa Nukui (Jap) placed second (first woman) while third position went to Lennart Frohmann (Den).

In the U13 category, the showdown between Mathias Coutts and Pol Font Reyero saw Coutts emerge victorious, leaving second place to Reyero while Jenna Everett finished third.

The last races of the O'Pen Bic World Championship 2017 have been thrilling and filled with adrenaline, as were the others. The competition amongst the sailors didn't let up and the desire to sail and win remained strong up to the last race. It was a great international-level competition for this class, which has been cutting out a place for itself in both sailing clubs and sailing events all over the world. The O'Pen Bic is a boat that is both fast and light: ideal for learning how to sail and has been praised for this by Russell Coutts himself, who was with his son at Circolo Vela Arco.

The thirteen nations taking part; Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland, United States and, of course, Italy have brought over 500 people - the sailors of course, but also their coaches and families from all over the world to the lower part of Trentino. All these people will carry good memories home with them, also thanks to the organization of Circolo Vela Arco. With its well prepared staff - used to organizing event of national relevance - Circolo Vela Arco satisfied all the needs of its international guests during the week of the Championship.

O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda prize giving - photo © Jacopo Salvi
O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda prize giving - photo © Jacopo Salvi

It has been a sizeable, high level sporting event, the young age of the athletes competing notwithstanding. Lake Garda didn't leave anything to be desired: all the programmed racing days happened with the local Ora wind.

Beside the sporting side of it, the O'Pen Bic World Championship transforming itself into a festive occasion for all the people involved, the young athletes and their families as well as the members of the staff; to say goodbye on a note of friendship and conviviality, Friday evening was topped off with a huge dinner for all the people attending the Championship.

More information and full results can be found at worlds2017.openbicclass.org

