Loch Long One-Design National Championship at Aldeburgh Yacht Club

Twenty four boats took part in the Loch Long One-Design National Championships from 23rd to 28th July 2017 on the river Alde in Suffolk. The event was hosted by Aldeburgh Yacht Club and supported by a number of generous sponsors including local businesses and private individuals connected with the class.

The event has traditionally been held on the Clyde but with a large fleet of Loch Longs now based on the Alde, the event rotates and is held on the river every three years. The fleet comprised of 21 boats from Aldeburgh and 3 from Cove Sailing Club on the Clyde who made the 470 mile trip south to compete for the Clyde Cup – a trophy which dates back to the early 1950's.

The 10 race series was successfully completed and PRO Patrick Gifford set a range of windward-leeward and round-the-cans races. The majority of the races were sailed in wind of 8-14 knots which made for good tight racing and five different race winners emerged at the end of the week. The final race on the last day saw much stronger wind above 20 knots which produced some exciting sailing and plenty of breakages through the fleet.

The Clyde Cup was won by Aldeburgh Sailor Simon Fulford in Whim (137) who hit a purple patch in the middle of the regatta to record an impressive series of first places. He was crewed by his brother Tim for the week and the team recorded an impressive low score of just 10 points for the regatta once discards were factored in.

Runner up was Cove Sailing Club's Alan DeVenny and crew Kirsty Robertson in Electra (109) with a race win to their name and all counting results in the top three to record a score of 19 points. Robert Mulchay helmed Fiona (141) to a race victory and into third place overall on 25 points with the help of crew Julia Ransome. They were just in front of Cove's Murray Caldwell and Joey Lyon in Grey Goose in fourth place on 26 points. Roger Harrison and Tom Robertsom in Eden (138) on 30 points rounded out the top five.

The top visiting boat was Electra (109) securing the traveller's trophy while special mention goes to Phil Montague and Malcolm Myers in Ripple (8) who received the Vanduara trophy for the most improved boat during the regatta.

Jimmy's Cup for Endeavour was awarded to Toney Morley and crew in Tantivy who showed great determination around the race course. Cove Sailing Club Commodore John McNeilage finished in a very respectable 8th place overall and completed a strong showing from the Scottish boats.

The week was rounded off with a prizegiving and buffet at Aldeburgh Yacht Club and Association Commodore David Sprake thanked all those involved in putting on such a successful regatta. The championships will next year be held on the Clyde and hosted by Cove Sailing.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Helm Sail No R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1 Whim Simon Fulford 137 2 4 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 10 2 Electra Alan DeVenny 109 3 3 1 3 6 2 2 8 2 3 19 3 Fiona Robert Mulchay 141 5 2 3 4 8 7 3 2 5 1 25 4 Grey Goose Murray Caldwell 124 4 6 2 5 2 3 4 3 3 DNF 26 5 Eden Roger Harrison 138 1 1 5 2 4 4 6 9 7 DNF 30 6 Skye George Hill 142 6 5 6 7 16 6 5 10 6 4 45 7 Ripple Phil Montague 8 8 9 11 6 5 5 7 7 4 5 47 8 Elizabeth John McNeilage 33 7 12 14 12 9 12 8 14 18 8 82 9 Circe David Sprake 82 12 7 13 OCS 7 15 16 12 88 9 83 10 Mermaid Jeremy Davis 131 9 11 7 11 17 DNC DNC 13 11 7 86 11 Cariad Angus Robertson 79 13 14 17 8 13 11 10 11 12 DNF 92 12 Iona James Powell 121 16 13 10 9 12 18 13 17 16 12 101 13 Green Ginger Ian Cook 63 11 15 15 14 15 13 14 15 13 11 106 14 Faolag Ian Gifford 36 10 8 9 DNC DNC 9 15 DNC DNC 6 109 15 Hussar Bruce Johnson 110 DNC DNC DNC 10 3 8 DNC 4 9 DNC 112 16 Pippin Ed Stevens 96 DNC DNC DNC 17 10 10 9 5 10 DNC 113 17 Doodie Paul Dixey 133 OCS 16 12 DNC DNC 14 11 16 14 DNC 18 Tantrum Jonathan Evans 139 14 10 8 DNC DNC 17 12 DNC DNC DNC 139 19 Finola Jill Leats 23 15 17 16 16 DNF DNC DNC 19 19 DNF 154 20 Bon Accord Keith Martin 64 26 26 26 15 11 20 DNC 18 17 DNC 159 21 Fingal Hillary Lightfoot 103 DNC DNC DNC 13 14 16 DNC DNC DNC 13 160 22 Carousel David Trower 44 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 6 15 10 161 23 Tantivy Tony Morely 94 DNC DNC DNC 18 DNF 19 17 20 21 14 161 24 Morag John Rowe 125 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 21 20 DNC 197 25 Akela James Mayhew 29 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 208