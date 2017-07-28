Loch Long One-Design National Championship at Aldeburgh Yacht Club
23-28 July 2017
Loch Long One Design Championship at Aldeburgh © Natalie Montague
Twenty four boats took part in the Loch Long One-Design National Championships from 23rd to 28th July 2017 on the river Alde in Suffolk. The event was hosted by Aldeburgh Yacht Club and supported by a number of generous sponsors including local businesses and private individuals connected with the class.
The event has traditionally been held on the Clyde but with a large fleet of Loch Longs now based on the Alde, the event rotates and is held on the river every three years. The fleet comprised of 21 boats from Aldeburgh and 3 from Cove Sailing Club on the Clyde who made the 470 mile trip south to compete for the Clyde Cup – a trophy which dates back to the early 1950's.
The 10 race series was successfully completed and PRO Patrick Gifford set a range of windward-leeward and round-the-cans races. The majority of the races were sailed in wind of 8-14 knots which made for good tight racing and five different race winners emerged at the end of the week. The final race on the last day saw much stronger wind above 20 knots which produced some exciting sailing and plenty of breakages through the fleet.
The Clyde Cup was won by Aldeburgh Sailor Simon Fulford in Whim (137) who hit a purple patch in the middle of the regatta to record an impressive series of first places. He was crewed by his brother Tim for the week and the team recorded an impressive low score of just 10 points for the regatta once discards were factored in.
Runner up was Cove Sailing Club's Alan DeVenny and crew Kirsty Robertson in Electra (109) with a race win to their name and all counting results in the top three to record a score of 19 points. Robert Mulchay helmed Fiona (141) to a race victory and into third place overall on 25 points with the help of crew Julia Ransome. They were just in front of Cove's Murray Caldwell and Joey Lyon in Grey Goose in fourth place on 26 points. Roger Harrison and Tom Robertsom in Eden (138) on 30 points rounded out the top five.
The top visiting boat was Electra (109) securing the traveller's trophy while special mention goes to Phil Montague and Malcolm Myers in Ripple (8) who received the Vanduara trophy for the most improved boat during the regatta.
Jimmy's Cup for Endeavour was awarded to Toney Morley and crew in Tantivy who showed great determination around the race course. Cove Sailing Club Commodore John McNeilage finished in a very respectable 8th place overall and completed a strong showing from the Scottish boats.
The week was rounded off with a prizegiving and buffet at Aldeburgh Yacht Club and Association Commodore David Sprake thanked all those involved in putting on such a successful regatta. The championships will next year be held on the Clyde and hosted by Cove Sailing.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Sail No
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1
|Whim
|Simon Fulford
|137
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10
|2
|Electra
|Alan DeVenny
|109
|3
|3
|1
|3
|6
|2
|2
|8
|2
|3
|19
|3
|Fiona
|Robert Mulchay
|141
|5
|2
|3
|4
|8
|7
|3
|2
|5
|1
|25
|4
|Grey Goose
|Murray Caldwell
|124
|4
|6
|2
|5
|2
|3
|4
|3
|3
|DNF
|26
|5
|Eden
|Roger Harrison
|138
|1
|1
|5
|2
|4
|4
|6
|9
|7
|DNF
|30
|6
|Skye
|George Hill
|142
|6
|5
|6
|7
|16
|6
|5
|10
|6
|4
|45
|7
|Ripple
|Phil Montague
|8
|8
|9
|11
|6
|5
|5
|7
|7
|4
|5
|47
|8
|Elizabeth
|John McNeilage
|33
|7
|12
|14
|12
|9
|12
|8
|14
|18
|8
|82
|9
|Circe
|David Sprake
|82
|12
|7
|13
|OCS
|7
|15
|16
|12
|88
|9
|83
|10
|Mermaid
|Jeremy Davis
|131
|9
|11
|7
|11
|17
|DNC
|DNC
|13
|11
|7
|86
|11
|Cariad
|Angus Robertson
|79
|13
|14
|17
|8
|13
|11
|10
|11
|12
|DNF
|92
|12
|Iona
|James Powell
|121
|16
|13
|10
|9
|12
|18
|13
|17
|16
|12
|101
|13
|Green Ginger
|Ian Cook
|63
|11
|15
|15
|14
|15
|13
|14
|15
|13
|11
|106
|14
|Faolag
|Ian Gifford
|36
|10
|8
|9
|DNC
|DNC
|9
|15
|DNC
|DNC
|6
|109
|15
|Hussar
|Bruce Johnson
|110
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|10
|3
|8
|DNC
|4
|9
|DNC
|112
|16
|Pippin
|Ed Stevens
|96
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|17
|10
|10
|9
|5
|10
|DNC
|113
|17
|Doodie
|Paul Dixey
|133
|OCS
|16
|12
|DNC
|DNC
|14
|11
|16
|14
|DNC
|
|18
|Tantrum
|Jonathan Evans
|139
|14
|10
|8
|DNC
|DNC
|17
|12
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|139
|19
|Finola
|Jill Leats
|23
|15
|17
|16
|16
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|19
|19
|DNF
|154
|20
|Bon Accord
|Keith Martin
|64
|26
|26
|26
|15
|11
|20
|DNC
|18
|17
|DNC
|159
|21
|Fingal
|Hillary Lightfoot
|103
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|13
|14
|16
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|13
|160
|22
|Carousel
|David Trower
|44
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|6
|15
|10
|161
|23
|Tantivy
|Tony Morely
|94
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|18
|DNF
|19
|17
|20
|21
|14
|161
|24
|Morag
|John Rowe
|125
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|21
|20
|DNC
|197
|25
|Akela
|James Mayhew
|29
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|208
