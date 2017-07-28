Please select your home edition
Loch Long One-Design National Championship at Aldeburgh Yacht Club

by Leeanne DeVenny today at 5:55 pm 23-28 July 2017
Loch Long One Design Championship at Aldeburgh © Natalie Montague

Twenty four boats took part in the Loch Long One-Design National Championships from 23rd to 28th July 2017 on the river Alde in Suffolk. The event was hosted by Aldeburgh Yacht Club and supported by a number of generous sponsors including local businesses and private individuals connected with the class.

The event has traditionally been held on the Clyde but with a large fleet of Loch Longs now based on the Alde, the event rotates and is held on the river every three years. The fleet comprised of 21 boats from Aldeburgh and 3 from Cove Sailing Club on the Clyde who made the 470 mile trip south to compete for the Clyde Cup – a trophy which dates back to the early 1950's.

The 10 race series was successfully completed and PRO Patrick Gifford set a range of windward-leeward and round-the-cans races. The majority of the races were sailed in wind of 8-14 knots which made for good tight racing and five different race winners emerged at the end of the week. The final race on the last day saw much stronger wind above 20 knots which produced some exciting sailing and plenty of breakages through the fleet.

The Clyde Cup was won by Aldeburgh Sailor Simon Fulford in Whim (137) who hit a purple patch in the middle of the regatta to record an impressive series of first places. He was crewed by his brother Tim for the week and the team recorded an impressive low score of just 10 points for the regatta once discards were factored in.

Runner up was Cove Sailing Club's Alan DeVenny and crew Kirsty Robertson in Electra (109) with a race win to their name and all counting results in the top three to record a score of 19 points. Robert Mulchay helmed Fiona (141) to a race victory and into third place overall on 25 points with the help of crew Julia Ransome. They were just in front of Cove's Murray Caldwell and Joey Lyon in Grey Goose in fourth place on 26 points. Roger Harrison and Tom Robertsom in Eden (138) on 30 points rounded out the top five.

The top visiting boat was Electra (109) securing the traveller's trophy while special mention goes to Phil Montague and Malcolm Myers in Ripple (8) who received the Vanduara trophy for the most improved boat during the regatta.

Jimmy's Cup for Endeavour was awarded to Toney Morley and crew in Tantivy who showed great determination around the race course. Cove Sailing Club Commodore John McNeilage finished in a very respectable 8th place overall and completed a strong showing from the Scottish boats.

The week was rounded off with a prizegiving and buffet at Aldeburgh Yacht Club and Association Commodore David Sprake thanked all those involved in putting on such a successful regatta. The championships will next year be held on the Clyde and hosted by Cove Sailing.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameHelmSail NoR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1WhimSimon Fulford137244111111210
2ElectraAlan DeVenny109331362282319
3FionaRobert Mulchay141523487325125
4Grey GooseMurray Caldwell124462523433DNF26
5EdenRoger Harrison138115244697DNF30
6SkyeGeorge Hill14265671665106445
7RipplePhil Montague88911655774547
8ElizabethJohn McNeilage33712141291281418882
9CirceDavid Sprake8212713OCS715161288983
10MermaidJeremy Davis 13191171117DNCDNC1311786
11CariadAngus Robertson7913141781311101112DNF92
12IonaJames Powell1211613109121813171612101
13Green GingerIan Cook6311151514151314151311106
14FaolagIan Gifford361089DNCDNC915DNCDNC6109
15HussarBruce Johnson110DNCDNCDNC1038DNC49DNC112
16PippinEd Stevens96DNCDNCDNC1710109510DNC113
17DoodiePaul Dixey133OCS1612DNCDNC14111614DNC 
18TantrumJonathan Evans13914108DNCDNC1712DNCDNCDNC139
19FinolaJill Leats2315171616DNFDNCDNC1919DNF154
20Bon AccordKeith Martin64262626151120DNC1817DNC159
21FingalHillary Lightfoot103DNCDNCDNC131416DNCDNCDNC13160
22CarouselDavid Trower44DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC61510161
23TantivyTony Morely94DNCDNCDNC18DNF1917202114161
24MoragJohn Rowe125DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC2120DNC197
25AkelaJames Mayhew29DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC208
