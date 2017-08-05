International WASZP Games at Campione, Lake Garda - Overall

by Jonny Fullerton today at 5:07 pm

It was a fitting finale to the first International WASZP Games at Campione on Lake Garda. Harry Mighell from Sorrento in Victoria, Australia, did a horizon job on the fleet in light 7 - 10 knot marginal foiling conditions.

Race 9 started in a patchy light breeze from the South, that swung around the compass right from the start. The fleet of 53 WASZP's packed the start line, low riding off on starboard tack. This time the shift further to true South forced the majority to take the left side of the course sailing low towards Malcesine on the East side of the Lake. A number of competitors fell into holes or off the foils stopping dead to let clusters of other WASZP's past.

Rory Rose (GBR) from Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC in Scotland, led a group of the lighter youth sailors around lap 1, but the experience of Harry Mighell was enough for him to keep them in his sights. Harry rounded just behind Reed Baldridge (USA). Guillaume Rol, the 19 year old Swiss sailor and Stuart Appleby from WPNSA in the UK were up in the front pack.

Downwind, Harry Mighell pulled away leaving the young guns to try and defend their positions against the more experienced WASZP sailors. Back upwind for the second time and Mighell used the pressure in the middle section of the course to sail well clear, but the places were changing behind him as the breeze continued to oscillate.

Rory Rose held on to second and the kiwi Bruce Curson appeared to be reeling in the places just ahead of Joan Costa from Spain, his nearest rival overall. Reed Baldridge was slipping down the pack and his challenge for the overall title rapidly fading.

The last leg was a bit of a game changer, as the breeze begun to fade and the struggle to stay in pressure to foil becoming an absolute necessity.

Harry Mighell cruised across the finish line to win by a country mile. Harry was a key cog in the design and build team of the WASZP and it was a proud moment for him to win the inaugural International WASZP Games in the boat he was largely responsible for creating.

Behind Harry, second to cross the line was a jubilant young Swiss youth sailor Guillaume Rol, enjoying his moment in the sun. Carving through the fleet for third was Kohei Kajimoto, one of the WASZP team who sails in Melbourne, Australia. In fourth was Joan Costa from Spain, who at only 17 years of age, sealed the Youth category. Behind Joan, another Spanish young gun, Ruben Booth, finished with his best performance of the championship. Reed Baldridge crept over in sixth to claim second overall in the championship.

Category trophy winners:

1st Silver fleet (6.9m rig) - Nicolai Jacobsen (NOR)

1 Youth (-18 years) & first European - Joan Costa (ESP)

1 Female - Sara Winther (NZL)

1 Master (45 years+) - Mark Orams (NZL)

Speed Demon of the day was Mikel Vazquez from Spain with a speed of 18.3 knots in very light airs. Speed Freak of the Week was Bruce Curson on New Zealand with a top speed of 21.8 knots.

Before the final race of the WASZP Games, a Handicap Pursuit Race was staged whilst the wind was still too light to foil. Almost all competitors took part in this fun race and the format met with general approval.

Final Day - HighlightsPosted by WASZP Games on Saturday, 5 August 2017

David Lilburn from Royal Tay YC led throughout the first lap being chased by Sara Winther of New Zealand and Claudio Lenzi from Circulo Vela Bellano in Italy. As a faint breeze increased and some of the lighter sailors managed to briefly foil, the fleet condensed to an exciting finish. The winner was Stuart Appleby from Weymouth in the UK.

Overall Results: (9 races, 2 discards)

1 Harold Mighell AUS - 9pts

2 Reed Baldrige USA - 15pts

3 Kohei Kajimoto JPN/AUS - 27pts

4 Joan Costa ESP - 32pts

5 Bruce Curson NZL - 41pts

6 Pierre Leboucher FRA - 49pts

7 Tristan Brown AUS - 52pts

8 Dean Souter AUS - 53pts

9 Gus Ekberg AUS - 60pts

10 Stuart Appleby GBR - 61pts

11 Rory Rose GBR - 78pts

12 Tamas Szamody HUN - 92pts

13 Mark Orams NZL - 94pts

14 Alexandre Festino FRA - 100pts

15 Alexander Hogheim SUI - 101pts

16 Marcal Costa ESP - 110pts

17 Guillaume Rol SUI - 111pts

18 Ruben Booth ESP - 123pts

19 Luis Horacio Canuto ARG - 123pts

20 Nicolai Jacobsen NOR - 135pts

21 Stefano Ferrighi ITA - 136pts

22 Jarudd Hugo SWE - 137pts

23 Jack Abbott AUS - 141pts

24 Rasmus Granzin SWE - 161pts

25 Glen Sowry NZL - 162pts

26 Benjamin Cowen FRA - 165pts

27 Max Wallenberg SUI - 168pts

28 William Heathcote GBR - 168pts

29 Bart Peeters NED - 168pts

30 Erik Karlsen NOR - 185pts

31 Mikel Vazquez ESP - 190pts

32 Henrik Haaland NOR - 197pts

33 Francesco Ivaldi ITA - 208pts

34 Richard Schultheis MLT - 209pts

35 Dave Lilburn GBR - 225pts

36 Pit Muller SUI - 229pts

37 Claudio Lenzi ITA - 230pts

38 Thomas Hersperger SUI - 234pts

39 Sara Winther NZL - 235pts

40 Frederikke Foss NOR - 236pts

41 Tobias Sandmo Birkeland NOR - 269pts

42 Melissa Kalicin ANT/USA - 273pts

43 Pere-Andrew Ubach de Fuentes ESP - 276pts

44 Pean Oscar FRA - 286pts

45 Carn Morgan FRA - 295pts

46 Marc Babin FRA - 303pts

47 David Ubach ESP - 333pts

48 Tristan Payne GBR - 347pts

49 Frank Mulhauser GER - 359pts

50 Teemu Poyhonen FIN - 369pts

51 Martin Schulz-Scheepers GER - 378pts

51 Andre Friederich LUX - 378pts

51 Gian Ferrighi ITA - 378pts

More information on the WASZP International Games website at bit.ly/WASZPGAMES17

The WASZP team will be announcing further WASZP International Games events and a series of regional championship regattas in the near future. For more information please visit www.waszp.com