The view from Hurst Castle as the massive Rolex Fastnet Race fleet of 368 yachts and 2,700 sailors, including the Volvo Ocean Race fleet, start the famous race around the Fastnet rock.

Interview with Mathias and Russell Coutts

During the O'Pen Bic World Championship Leonardo Omezzolli caught up with Mathias and Russell Coutts during the O'Pen Bic World Championship at Circolo Vela Arco to talk about the class, sailing on Lake Garda and whether Mathias would like to follow in his father's footsteps.

Interview with Steve Cockerill

RS Aero 7 World Champion We spoke to Steve Cockerill, who has just returned from winning the Rooster RS Aero 7 World Championship in Carnac. We found out what techniques he's learnt in the boat, how he's made the transition from Lasers, and what he thinks of the class.

Paul Goodison retains Moth Worlds title

Initial reaction from on the water at Lake Garda Paul Goodison has retained the International Moth World Championship title in the most competitive fleet of all time at Lake Garda. We get his initial reaction on the water after his amazing win...

Paul Goodison interview at Lake Garda

The Moth Worlds versus the America's Cup Jonny Fullerton interviews Paul Goodison, current Moth World Champion, ahead of the 2017 Worlds: talking about breakages, Moth versus America's Cup sailing, and what he has been missing these past two years.

Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 2

So who's going to win then? We left this conversation yesterday at the critical point. It's the usual conversation that the armchair pundits like to start talking about in the run up to a big sailing event.

Ian Walker Interview

Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.

Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 1

It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time! It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time. We're less than a week away from the start of the 2017 Moth Worlds and it really is a time of mixed feelings for Mothies. It's getting the heart pumping just putting these thoughts down.

Sailing history for sale

We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage.

Knots are great, but beware of limitations

Paul Dyer tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength.