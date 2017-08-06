Please select your home edition
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG
J/70 Corinthian US National Championship at New Bedford Yacht Club - Day 2

by Christopher Howell 4-6 August 2017
J/70 Corinthian US Nationals day 2 © Christopher Howell

Heather Gregg's Muse charges to front

Another day, another four races at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Heather Gregg's Muse moved to the front of the pack, following Saturday's scores of 2,1,9,4. Now able to discard a 10 from Friday, the 2014 Corinthian World Champion Gregg holds a four-point advantage over second-place Glenn Darden on Hoss. Due to an equipment malfunction in the day's last race, Hoss was unable to start, leaving the Texas team with a scoreline of 5,5,1,3,5,2,7. Brian Keane's Savasana remains in third place, with 31 points.

The 28-boat fleet again relished 8-12 knots of breeze on Saturday. John Wilsey's Goofyfoot gained the day's first win, tracked by Gregg and Andrew & Mallory Loe's Dime. It was Gregg at the top in the next battle with day one leader Darden and Dave Kerr/Lee Sackett on her heels. The Kerr/Sackett team moved up to first in race seven, with Ted Johnson's VitaminJ and Max Lopez's Pinch & Roll in the next two positions. Keane's Savasana closed the day on a positive note, looking back at Hannah Swett's Sparkle and Frank McNamara's Chinook.

Racing concludes Sunday. Photos are available on the J/70 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at https://yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=2805.

