Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Gul Evotherm Longsleeve Rashguard
Gul Evotherm Longsleeve Rashguard
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

B14 Ovington hull #755
located in Felixstowe

Gul B14 National Championship at Whitstable Yacht Club - Day 3

by Mark Barnes today at 8:25 am 3-6 August 2017

Snoozes, squalls and shifts

During the 6 hr wait for the breeze to settle, the B14 'athletes' spent the day limbering up with ice creams, bacon rolls and practicing how to rig with the finest athletes taking time out for several power snoozes...

The sails were up and down like a prom dress as the squalls blew through and the rain/hail/sun/wind came in teasing bursts.

Eventually a window of opportunity appeared and we launched into a 6kn westerly and the setting Southend sun.

Crispin and Guy (P&B / Asbo) nailed the pin and were first to tack out of the left hand corner to emerge with a healthy lead followed by the ever present Barnsie and Char (Gul) and (Harken) Nick & Toby. Mark & Chris (P&B / Griptech) and Kathy & Josh were also well placed, as were the visiting French team of Sebastian and Sophie who were going like a human cannonball. P&B were buried after a severe brain failure at the start.

Asbo continued to stretch away until they decided to trawl the spreader mark second time round allowing Harken to close and squeeze ahead by the bottom of the second run.

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

As storm clouds gathered over Sheppey the PRO in his wisdom decided to send the fleet around another time. The subsequent right hand shift allowed those behind to cash in the lucky chips and lay the windward mark in one, leaving those on the left stranded in the freshening breeze.

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

Gul/North sails were first into this and lead to the finish followed by Asbo. With the P&B team of Jasper and Oli breezing through into third with Griptech fighting for fourth and internal boasting rights with Kathy and Josh.

All this change was too much for team Harken who decided the only course of action was to head straight for the finish line whilst everyone else headed for the spreader mark before a tight three sail fetch to the line.

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

Harken subsequently retired and with team Gul / North taking with bullet and P&B sails teams of Jasper and Oli and Mark and Chris in 3rd and 4th its all to play for on the final day with only 3 points separating the first 4 teams.

4 races are possible the breeze will be light and the sun will be out.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable day 2
Out on the water after a day of sightseeing With day one being a day of sightseeing and sampling the delights of Whitstable as the wind screamed down the beach it was with great anticipation that the fleet woke for day 2. Posted on 4 Aug Gul B14 Nationals 2017 Form Guide
All set for some great racing at Whitstable August the 3rd will see the B14 Flying Circus descend on Whitstable Yacht Club for the 4 day National Championships. The runners and riders this year are not so clear cut as it looks like it will be a game of two halves. Posted on 1 Aug Gul B14 TT at Eastbourne Sovereign
I don't know how some people sleep at night Eastbourne Sovereign Sailing Club welcomed us for the fifth TT of the year. The B14 fleet included locals Christian and Daniella and long distance travellers Jasper and Oil from King's Lynn. Posted on 10 Jul Gul B14 TT Series at Starcross
Wall-to-wall sunshine on the River Exe The B14 Flying Circus headed back down SW for a shoot-out on the River Exe at Starcross. The big question was would there be any wind at all over the weekend? Posted on 25 Jun Gul B14 TT Series at Porthpean
Just getting to the race course deserved points! For those that haven't been, Porthpean is nestled on its own secluded beach just outside St Austell with an enviable raised position offering spectators chance to look out over the impending carnage whilst enjoying the legendary hospitality and pasties... Posted on 2 May Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Gul B14 TT Series at Stokes Bay
Let jousting commence! So, April arrives and the joker has been played. What did we do to Blue Badge and Team Marlow at Rutland. Both teams have doctor's notes due to physical injuries to their helms, so both had to sit this one out, but will hopefully be seen again soon. Posted on 11 Apr Developing products with Gul
We speak to B14 & Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes We spoke to B14 and Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes about the sponsorship arrangement he has with Gul, how this helps him in his sailing, the feedback he gives to Gul on product, and what he and the B14 class have lined up for the 2017 season. Posted on 31 Mar Gul B14 TT Series at Rutland
It is never over 'til it's over or the fat lady sings As they say it is never over 'til it's over or the fat lady sings. That was the case at Rutland this weekend. Rutland Water was to be so unlike what has become the norm in March. Posted on 28 Mar Gul B14 TT Series kicks off this weekend
At Rutland Sailing Club The GUL B14 TT series kicks off this weekend at Rutland Sailing Club. The forecast is for some sun and NE force 3–4. Posted on 24 Mar

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC B14 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy