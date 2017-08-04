Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Overall

Please select your home edition
29 July - 4 August 2017

Day 5 of the Gul Mirror Worlds, only one more race, and the Cornish weather was a bit more like it with a moderate, but shifty wind and sunny intervals.

The first attempt at getting Race 12 away failed when, with about 2 minutes to go, a large hole developed near the Committee Boat, and the wind picked up & shifted hard left at the pin end.

The second attempt, under a 'U' flag, looked, to me, very biased towards the pin, but with seconds to go, it shifted back allowing a clean start. On the beat it paid to go right at first and 'Holey Sheet' sailed by Esme Shepherd & Max Phypers from Restronguet led for the first lap, with the pack in hot pursuit. Esme & Max held a narrow lead at the end of the third beat, but the pressure from behind was too much - Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC got past to win with 'Hype', sailed by Archie Hawkins & Jack Stevens from Looe SC second.

So with all 12 races sailed, Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC in Australia were the new Mirror World Champions and were applauded ashore and carried up the slipway in their boat.

More photos by Lee Whitehead can be found on Photolounge here.

Overall Results:

PosNatSail NoBoatHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12Pts
1stAUS70922Wave Catcher TooCullen HughesRowan HughesBalmoral Sailing Club2111‑4211222‑515
2ndGBR70852 Dave WadeImogen WadeNorthampton SC1(OCS)32152‑14411121
3rdAUS70921PlatypusSimon BarwoodTyson BarwoodRoyal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club522434331‑93‑830
4thGBR70720KevinPaul CullenAlfie Cullenwwsc7458588238(OCS)‑1358
5thGBR70716The Bootle BumtrinketScarlett ShepherdImogen BellfieldRestronguet /Itchenor SC387‑16611247116‑1465
6thGBR70743YetiAngus HemmingsLou Lou HemmingsStokes Bay SC11(OCS)892346105(OCS)1876
7thGBR70915RipplesChris FullerDaisy FullerHayling Island SC‑1539514137139‑188687
8thRSA70844 Howard LeotoShane WhiteIzivungu6710(DNF)9659247(OCS)487
9thGBR70810YOLOChris BaldingAlex BaldingIsland Barn Sailing Club416438(DNC)912(DNF)10121189
10thGBR70811HypeArchie HawkinsJack StevensLooe Sailing Club8‑22614‑191113881610296
11thNED7Rumble FishAlle RoodbergenAnna RoodbergenKWVL‑2213(OCS)1111171111545997
12thAUS70813Hi‑RollerGavin CookeOliver CookeBalmoral Sailing Club‑171212‑261215155113412101
13thIRL70696The PriestCaolan CroasdellAlexander FarrellLRYC‑2061612‑171667151277104
14thGBR7079Holey SheetEsme ShepherdMax PhypersRestronguet SC920116712‑25‑21161793110
15thIRL70428RED HOTBen GrafHannah SmythLRYC12513201071018‑21620‑22121
16thGBR70190Va Va VoomTom CosierPoppy LuxtonRestronguet Sailing Club139(OCS)‑181510181012141110122
17thAUS70595WINDER CHARTER 2Tara WilsonCelia MayBalmoral Sailing Club1814227139‑2319141317‑25146
18thAUS70592MCA Demo BoatStan BlandPenny BlandWoollahra Sailing Club‑21‑241710181414156211520150
19thRSA70410EmmelbeePaul ChanguionPolly ChanguionRoyal Natal Yacht Club101019‑252318‑271613201421164
20thIRL70529Cant Touch ThisSarah WhiteEoghan DuffySligo Yacht Club191714172021212318(DNC)‑3717187
21stGBR70806MischiefSandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC16111521‑2619192423‑282123192
22ndRSA70845 Marlon JoneLebo JanuaryIzivungu241925‑3516202427171513‑38200
23rdAUS70785Vegemite SandwichRichard RowellTessa RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club‑312321192125‑361729191616206
24thIRL70465 Oscar LanganLughaidh CroasdellCY&BC + LRYC14182723‑292317‑3620222915208
25thGBR70618TinytaanicThomas CrookDaniel CrookTrearddur Bay SC253018152422(DNC)2019‑372419216
26thGBR70673Gone With The Wind IIIGeorge LenneyMartin EganRestronguet SC3025262228262225‑31‑322324251
27thGBR70537Complete and utter chaosMorgan SteeperFleur BennetLooe sailing club292832242730162632‑3325‑43269
28thGBR70625KISS MY RUDDERThomas McLarenGeorge McLarenLooe Sailing Club‑3627202725283128282531‑35270
29thAUS70840Barbie QRosie RowellMatilda RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club28292932223420(RET)222332‑36271
30thRSA70846Soul SurferGrant EkermansHelen Jansen Van VuurenTSC322624‑343024(RET)3425271931272
31stGBR70683Eat my shortsThomas LanganRuby Porterlooe sailing club3721332932393032(DNC)(DNC)1826297
32ndGBR70526Ambrose IIEric TaylorAoife MooneyPenzance Sailing Club273123303329263135(RET)33‑41298
33rdGBR70714Peer PressureSteven Bland The Poole Yacht Club353531‑3831323229‑37302828311
34thGBR70003Encore une foiseJake BonsorKirsty MillsWarsash34343028‑3631‑393536263530319
35thGBR70505 Lloyd WilliamsDemelza HewettPenzance Sailing Club263228‑373436373033(RET)3033319
36thRSA70412MCA Demo BoatKuba MiszewskiWilliam GordgeTSC‑43393536‑4035352238242240326
37thIRL70006BreezeMatthew WhiteIsaac MarsdenSligo Yacht Club39333439382729‑4330(DNC)2637332
38thGBR70222Whatever!Hannah StaffBethan StaffLooe Sailing Club384037333737283326(DNC)(DNC)32341
39thGBR70176JessamineSebi SchmidtRoisin MooneyPenzance Sailing Club‑4236394035‑45384139313442375
40thGBR5846Banana SkinZoe BecklyJack BecklyRestronguet Sailing Club41414131‑45‑42343940353639377
41stGBR64943Thing TwoEloise JaycockGracie JaycockLooe SC(DNS)(DNC)4345RETDNC424227292729388
42ndGBR70287InfernoScarlett CragoRomilly cragoLooe sailing club40(OCS)36434141333734(DNC)RET34391
43rdGBR70695ExpelliarmusPhilip GoodwinFelix GoodwinItchenor Sailing Club2315(DNC)13(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC415
44thGBR70209ChaosConnor LanganDaniel Blewettlooe sailing club333738473933(DNC)(DNC)DNCRETDNC46429
45thGBR31809FloydLauren BowdlerTbcLooe sailing club45(RET)4246444041(RET)DNF343847429
46thGBR70549Purple ReignOscar PhypersNuala SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club(RET)3840414243(DNC)DNCDNC393944430
47thGBR69957RocketDaniel SeabourneCharlie BecklyRestrouguet(DNS)(DNC)DNC4443444038DNF38DNC45448
48thGBR70725GreyhoundBella CockwellTamsin StaceyRestronguet44(RET)(OCS)424638RETDNCDNFDNCDNC27457
49thJPN70867BlyskawicaHiroshi KatoYoshinori Takaishi/Kenji OhnoMirror Association of japan(RET)(DNC)DNC48DNCDNCDNC40DNF36DNCDNC488
50thJPN33916Salty DogSatoshi AkitaSonoda ShinichiMirror Association of japan(DNF)(RET)DNC49DNF46DNCDNC41RETDNC48496
51stRSA70822 Heinie WentzelMathew FranckeIzivungu(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC520
