Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Overall

by Martin Egan today at 2:20 pm

Day 5 of the Gul Mirror Worlds, only one more race, and the Cornish weather was a bit more like it with a moderate, but shifty wind and sunny intervals.

The first attempt at getting Race 12 away failed when, with about 2 minutes to go, a large hole developed near the Committee Boat, and the wind picked up & shifted hard left at the pin end.

The second attempt, under a 'U' flag, looked, to me, very biased towards the pin, but with seconds to go, it shifted back allowing a clean start. On the beat it paid to go right at first and 'Holey Sheet' sailed by Esme Shepherd & Max Phypers from Restronguet led for the first lap, with the pack in hot pursuit. Esme & Max held a narrow lead at the end of the third beat, but the pressure from behind was too much - Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC got past to win with 'Hype', sailed by Archie Hawkins & Jack Stevens from Looe SC second.

So with all 12 races sailed, Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC in Australia were the new Mirror World Champions and were applauded ashore and carried up the slipway in their boat.

More photos by Lee Whitehead can be found on Photolounge here.

Overall Results:

Pos Nat Sail No Boat Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Pts 1st AUS 70922 Wave Catcher Too Cullen Hughes Rowan Hughes Balmoral Sailing Club 2 1 1 1 ‑4 2 1 1 2 2 2 ‑5 15 2nd GBR 70852 Dave Wade Imogen Wade Northampton SC 1 (OCS) 3 2 1 5 2 ‑14 4 1 1 1 21 3rd AUS 70921 Platypus Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club 5 2 2 4 3 4 3 3 1 ‑9 3 ‑8 30 4th GBR 70720 Kevin Paul Cullen Alfie Cullen wwsc 7 4 5 8 5 8 8 2 3 8 (OCS) ‑13 58 5th GBR 70716 The Bootle Bumtrinket Scarlett Shepherd Imogen Bellfield Restronguet /Itchenor SC 3 8 7 ‑16 6 1 12 4 7 11 6 ‑14 65 6th GBR 70743 Yeti Angus Hemmings Lou Lou Hemmings Stokes Bay SC 11 (OCS) 8 9 2 3 4 6 10 5 (OCS) 18 76 7th GBR 70915 Ripples Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller Hayling Island SC ‑15 3 9 5 14 13 7 13 9 ‑18 8 6 87 8th RSA 70844 Howard Leoto Shane White Izivungu 6 7 10 (DNF) 9 6 5 9 24 7 (OCS) 4 87 9th GBR 70810 YOLO Chris Balding Alex Balding Island Barn Sailing Club 4 16 4 3 8 (DNC) 9 12 (DNF) 10 12 11 89 10th GBR 70811 Hype Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens Looe Sailing Club 8 ‑22 6 14 ‑19 11 13 8 8 16 10 2 96 11th NED 7 Rumble Fish Alle Roodbergen Anna Roodbergen KWVL ‑22 13 (OCS) 11 11 17 11 11 5 4 5 9 97 12th AUS 70813 Hi‑Roller Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke Balmoral Sailing Club ‑17 12 12 ‑26 12 15 15 5 11 3 4 12 101 13th IRL 70696 The Priest Caolan Croasdell Alexander Farrell LRYC ‑20 6 16 12 ‑17 16 6 7 15 12 7 7 104 14th GBR 7079 Holey Sheet Esme Shepherd Max Phypers Restronguet SC 9 20 11 6 7 12 ‑25 ‑21 16 17 9 3 110 15th IRL 70428 RED HOT Ben Graf Hannah Smyth LRYC 12 5 13 20 10 7 10 18 ‑21 6 20 ‑22 121 16th GBR 70190 Va Va Voom Tom Cosier Poppy Luxton Restronguet Sailing Club 13 9 (OCS) ‑18 15 10 18 10 12 14 11 10 122 17th AUS 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 Tara Wilson Celia May Balmoral Sailing Club 18 14 22 7 13 9 ‑23 19 14 13 17 ‑25 146 18th AUS 70592 MCA Demo Boat Stan Bland Penny Bland Woollahra Sailing Club ‑21 ‑24 17 10 18 14 14 15 6 21 15 20 150 19th RSA 70410 Emmelbee Paul Changuion Polly Changuion Royal Natal Yacht Club 10 10 19 ‑25 23 18 ‑27 16 13 20 14 21 164 20th IRL 70529 Cant Touch This Sarah White Eoghan Duffy Sligo Yacht Club 19 17 14 17 20 21 21 23 18 (DNC) ‑37 17 187 21st GBR 70806 Mischief Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 16 11 15 21 ‑26 19 19 24 23 ‑28 21 23 192 22nd RSA 70845 Marlon Jone Lebo January Izivungu 24 19 25 ‑35 16 20 24 27 17 15 13 ‑38 200 23rd AUS 70785 Vegemite Sandwich Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club ‑31 23 21 19 21 25 ‑36 17 29 19 16 16 206 24th IRL 70465 Oscar Langan Lughaidh Croasdell CY&BC + LRYC 14 18 27 23 ‑29 23 17 ‑36 20 22 29 15 208 25th GBR 70618 Tinytaanic Thomas Crook Daniel Crook Trearddur Bay SC 25 30 18 15 24 22 (DNC) 20 19 ‑37 24 19 216 26th GBR 70673 Gone With The Wind III George Lenney Martin Egan Restronguet SC 30 25 26 22 28 26 22 25 ‑31 ‑32 23 24 251 27th GBR 70537 Complete and utter chaos Morgan Steeper Fleur Bennet Looe sailing club 29 28 32 24 27 30 16 26 32 ‑33 25 ‑43 269 28th GBR 70625 KISS MY RUDDER Thomas McLaren George McLaren Looe Sailing Club ‑36 27 20 27 25 28 31 28 28 25 31 ‑35 270 29th AUS 70840 Barbie Q Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 28 29 29 32 22 34 20 (RET) 22 23 32 ‑36 271 30th RSA 70846 Soul Surfer Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren TSC 32 26 24 ‑34 30 24 (RET) 34 25 27 19 31 272 31st GBR 70683 Eat my shorts Thomas Langan Ruby Porter looe sailing club 37 21 33 29 32 39 30 32 (DNC) (DNC) 18 26 297 32nd GBR 70526 Ambrose II Eric Taylor Aoife Mooney Penzance Sailing Club 27 31 23 30 33 29 26 31 35 (RET) 33 ‑41 298 33rd GBR 70714 Peer Pressure Steven Bland The Poole Yacht Club 35 35 31 ‑38 31 32 32 29 ‑37 30 28 28 311 34th GBR 70003 Encore une foise Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills Warsash 34 34 30 28 ‑36 31 ‑39 35 36 26 35 30 319 35th GBR 70505 Lloyd Williams Demelza Hewett Penzance Sailing Club 26 32 28 ‑37 34 36 37 30 33 (RET) 30 33 319 36th RSA 70412 MCA Demo Boat Kuba Miszewski William Gordge TSC ‑43 39 35 36 ‑40 35 35 22 38 24 22 40 326 37th IRL 70006 Breeze Matthew White Isaac Marsden Sligo Yacht Club 39 33 34 39 38 27 29 ‑43 30 (DNC) 26 37 332 38th GBR 70222 Whatever! Hannah Staff Bethan Staff Looe Sailing Club 38 40 37 33 37 37 28 33 26 (DNC) (DNC) 32 341 39th GBR 70176 Jessamine Sebi Schmidt Roisin Mooney Penzance Sailing Club ‑42 36 39 40 35 ‑45 38 41 39 31 34 42 375 40th GBR 5846 Banana Skin Zoe Beckly Jack Beckly Restronguet Sailing Club 41 41 41 31 ‑45 ‑42 34 39 40 35 36 39 377 41st GBR 64943 Thing Two Eloise Jaycock Gracie Jaycock Looe SC (DNS) (DNC) 43 45 RET DNC 42 42 27 29 27 29 388 42nd GBR 70287 Inferno Scarlett Crago Romilly crago Looe sailing club 40 (OCS) 36 43 41 41 33 37 34 (DNC) RET 34 391 43rd GBR 70695 Expelliarmus Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin Itchenor Sailing Club 23 15 (DNC) 13 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 415 44th GBR 70209 Chaos Connor Langan Daniel Blewett looe sailing club 33 37 38 47 39 33 (DNC) (DNC) DNC RET DNC 46 429 45th GBR 31809 Floyd Lauren Bowdler Tbc Looe sailing club 45 (RET) 42 46 44 40 41 (RET) DNF 34 38 47 429 46th GBR 70549 Purple Reign Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club (RET) 38 40 41 42 43 (DNC) DNC DNC 39 39 44 430 47th GBR 69957 Rocket Daniel Seabourne Charlie Beckly Restrouguet (DNS) (DNC) DNC 44 43 44 40 38 DNF 38 DNC 45 448 48th GBR 70725 Greyhound Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey Restronguet 44 (RET) (OCS) 42 46 38 RET DNC DNF DNC DNC 27 457 49th JPN 70867 Blyskawica Hiroshi Kato Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno Mirror Association of japan (RET) (DNC) DNC 48 DNC DNC DNC 40 DNF 36 DNC DNC 488 50th JPN 33916 Salty Dog Satoshi Akita Sonoda Shinichi Mirror Association of japan (DNF) (RET) DNC 49 DNF 46 DNC DNC 41 RET DNC 48 496 51st RSA 70822 Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke Izivungu (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 520