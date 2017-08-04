Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Overall
by Martin Egan today at 2:20 pm
29 July - 4 August 2017
Day 5 of the Gul Mirror Worlds, only one more race, and the Cornish weather was a bit more like it with a moderate, but shifty wind and sunny intervals.
The first attempt at getting Race 12 away failed when, with about 2 minutes to go, a large hole developed near the Committee Boat, and the wind picked up & shifted hard left at the pin end.
The second attempt, under a 'U' flag, looked, to me, very biased towards the pin, but with seconds to go, it shifted back allowing a clean start. On the beat it paid to go right at first and 'Holey Sheet' sailed by Esme Shepherd & Max Phypers from Restronguet led for the first lap, with the pack in hot pursuit. Esme & Max held a narrow lead at the end of the third beat, but the pressure from behind was too much - Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC got past to win with 'Hype', sailed by Archie Hawkins & Jack Stevens from Looe SC second.
So with all 12 races sailed, Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC in Australia were the new Mirror World Champions and were applauded ashore and carried up the slipway in their boat.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Boat
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Pts
|1st
|AUS
|70922
|Wave Catcher Too
|Cullen Hughes
|Rowan Hughes
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|2
|1
|1
|1
|‑4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|‑5
|15
|2nd
|GBR
|70852
|
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|1
|(OCS)
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|‑14
|4
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3rd
|AUS
|70921
|Platypus
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|‑9
|3
|‑8
|30
|4th
|GBR
|70720
|Kevin
|Paul Cullen
|Alfie Cullen
|wwsc
|7
|4
|5
|8
|5
|8
|8
|2
|3
|8
|(OCS)
|‑13
|58
|5th
|GBR
|70716
|The Bootle Bumtrinket
|Scarlett Shepherd
|Imogen Bellfield
|Restronguet /Itchenor SC
|3
|8
|7
|‑16
|6
|1
|12
|4
|7
|11
|6
|‑14
|65
|6th
|GBR
|70743
|Yeti
|Angus Hemmings
|Lou Lou Hemmings
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|(OCS)
|8
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|10
|5
|(OCS)
|18
|76
|7th
|GBR
|70915
|Ripples
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|Hayling Island SC
|‑15
|3
|9
|5
|14
|13
|7
|13
|9
|‑18
|8
|6
|87
|8th
|RSA
|70844
|
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|Izivungu
|6
|7
|10
|(DNF)
|9
|6
|5
|9
|24
|7
|(OCS)
|4
|87
|9th
|GBR
|70810
|YOLO
|Chris Balding
|Alex Balding
|Island Barn Sailing Club
|4
|16
|4
|3
|8
|(DNC)
|9
|12
|(DNF)
|10
|12
|11
|89
|10th
|GBR
|70811
|Hype
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|Looe Sailing Club
|8
|‑22
|6
|14
|‑19
|11
|13
|8
|8
|16
|10
|2
|96
|11th
|NED
|7
|Rumble Fish
|Alle Roodbergen
|Anna Roodbergen
|KWVL
|‑22
|13
|(OCS)
|11
|11
|17
|11
|11
|5
|4
|5
|9
|97
|12th
|AUS
|70813
|Hi‑Roller
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|‑17
|12
|12
|‑26
|12
|15
|15
|5
|11
|3
|4
|12
|101
|13th
|IRL
|70696
|The Priest
|Caolan Croasdell
|Alexander Farrell
|LRYC
|‑20
|6
|16
|12
|‑17
|16
|6
|7
|15
|12
|7
|7
|104
|14th
|GBR
|7079
|Holey Sheet
|Esme Shepherd
|Max Phypers
|Restronguet SC
|9
|20
|11
|6
|7
|12
|‑25
|‑21
|16
|17
|9
|3
|110
|15th
|IRL
|70428
|RED HOT
|Ben Graf
|Hannah Smyth
|LRYC
|12
|5
|13
|20
|10
|7
|10
|18
|‑21
|6
|20
|‑22
|121
|16th
|GBR
|70190
|Va Va Voom
|Tom Cosier
|Poppy Luxton
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|13
|9
|(OCS)
|‑18
|15
|10
|18
|10
|12
|14
|11
|10
|122
|17th
|AUS
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|18
|14
|22
|7
|13
|9
|‑23
|19
|14
|13
|17
|‑25
|146
|18th
|AUS
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|Woollahra Sailing Club
|‑21
|‑24
|17
|10
|18
|14
|14
|15
|6
|21
|15
|20
|150
|19th
|RSA
|70410
|Emmelbee
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|Royal Natal Yacht Club
|10
|10
|19
|‑25
|23
|18
|‑27
|16
|13
|20
|14
|21
|164
|20th
|IRL
|70529
|Cant Touch This
|Sarah White
|Eoghan Duffy
|Sligo Yacht Club
|19
|17
|14
|17
|20
|21
|21
|23
|18
|(DNC)
|‑37
|17
|187
|21st
|GBR
|70806
|Mischief
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|16
|11
|15
|21
|‑26
|19
|19
|24
|23
|‑28
|21
|23
|192
|22nd
|RSA
|70845
|
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|Izivungu
|24
|19
|25
|‑35
|16
|20
|24
|27
|17
|15
|13
|‑38
|200
|23rd
|AUS
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|‑31
|23
|21
|19
|21
|25
|‑36
|17
|29
|19
|16
|16
|206
|24th
|IRL
|70465
|
|Oscar Langan
|Lughaidh Croasdell
|CY&BC + LRYC
|14
|18
|27
|23
|‑29
|23
|17
|‑36
|20
|22
|29
|15
|208
|25th
|GBR
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|Trearddur Bay SC
|25
|30
|18
|15
|24
|22
|(DNC)
|20
|19
|‑37
|24
|19
|216
|26th
|GBR
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|Restronguet SC
|30
|25
|26
|22
|28
|26
|22
|25
|‑31
|‑32
|23
|24
|251
|27th
|GBR
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|Morgan Steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|Looe sailing club
|29
|28
|32
|24
|27
|30
|16
|26
|32
|‑33
|25
|‑43
|269
|28th
|GBR
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|Looe Sailing Club
|‑36
|27
|20
|27
|25
|28
|31
|28
|28
|25
|31
|‑35
|270
|29th
|AUS
|70840
|Barbie Q
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|28
|29
|29
|32
|22
|34
|20
|(RET)
|22
|23
|32
|‑36
|271
|30th
|RSA
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|TSC
|32
|26
|24
|‑34
|30
|24
|(RET)
|34
|25
|27
|19
|31
|272
|31st
|GBR
|70683
|Eat my shorts
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|looe sailing club
|37
|21
|33
|29
|32
|39
|30
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|18
|26
|297
|32nd
|GBR
|70526
|Ambrose II
|Eric Taylor
|Aoife Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|27
|31
|23
|30
|33
|29
|26
|31
|35
|(RET)
|33
|‑41
|298
|33rd
|GBR
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|Steven Bland
|
|The Poole Yacht Club
|35
|35
|31
|‑38
|31
|32
|32
|29
|‑37
|30
|28
|28
|311
|34th
|GBR
|70003
|Encore une foise
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|Warsash
|34
|34
|30
|28
|‑36
|31
|‑39
|35
|36
|26
|35
|30
|319
|35th
|GBR
|70505
|
|Lloyd Williams
|Demelza Hewett
|Penzance Sailing Club
|26
|32
|28
|‑37
|34
|36
|37
|30
|33
|(RET)
|30
|33
|319
|36th
|RSA
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|TSC
|‑43
|39
|35
|36
|‑40
|35
|35
|22
|38
|24
|22
|40
|326
|37th
|IRL
|70006
|Breeze
|Matthew White
|Isaac Marsden
|Sligo Yacht Club
|39
|33
|34
|39
|38
|27
|29
|‑43
|30
|(DNC)
|26
|37
|332
|38th
|GBR
|70222
|Whatever!
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|Looe Sailing Club
|38
|40
|37
|33
|37
|37
|28
|33
|26
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|32
|341
|39th
|GBR
|70176
|Jessamine
|Sebi Schmidt
|Roisin Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|‑42
|36
|39
|40
|35
|‑45
|38
|41
|39
|31
|34
|42
|375
|40th
|GBR
|5846
|Banana Skin
|Zoe Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|41
|41
|41
|31
|‑45
|‑42
|34
|39
|40
|35
|36
|39
|377
|41st
|GBR
|64943
|Thing Two
|Eloise Jaycock
|Gracie Jaycock
|Looe SC
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|43
|45
|RET
|DNC
|42
|42
|27
|29
|27
|29
|388
|42nd
|GBR
|70287
|Inferno
|Scarlett Crago
|Romilly crago
|Looe sailing club
|40
|(OCS)
|36
|43
|41
|41
|33
|37
|34
|(DNC)
|RET
|34
|391
|43rd
|GBR
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|23
|15
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|415
|44th
|GBR
|70209
|Chaos
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|looe sailing club
|33
|37
|38
|47
|39
|33
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|RET
|DNC
|46
|429
|45th
|GBR
|31809
|Floyd
|Lauren Bowdler
|Tbc
|Looe sailing club
|45
|(RET)
|42
|46
|44
|40
|41
|(RET)
|DNF
|34
|38
|47
|429
|46th
|GBR
|70549
|Purple Reign
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|(RET)
|38
|40
|41
|42
|43
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|39
|39
|44
|430
|47th
|GBR
|69957
|Rocket
|Daniel Seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|Restrouguet
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|44
|43
|44
|40
|38
|DNF
|38
|DNC
|45
|448
|48th
|GBR
|70725
|Greyhound
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|Restronguet
|44
|(RET)
|(OCS)
|42
|46
|38
|RET
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|27
|457
|49th
|JPN
|70867
|Blyskawica
|Hiroshi Kato
|Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno
|Mirror Association of japan
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|48
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|40
|DNF
|36
|DNC
|DNC
|488
|50th
|JPN
|33916
|Salty Dog
|Satoshi Akita
|Sonoda Shinichi
|Mirror Association of japan
|(DNF)
|(RET)
|DNC
|49
|DNF
|46
|DNC
|DNC
|41
|RET
|DNC
|48
|496
|51st
|RSA
|70822
|
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|520
