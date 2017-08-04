Laser National Championships at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Overall

by Craig Williamson, Jon Emmett & Tom Mitchell today at 2:14 pm

Racing resumed Friday for the final day's racing of this year's Laser Nationals following a two-day wait for the weather to calm down. While the sailors waited for the weather to improve, they were able to enjoy a number of social events.

On Thursday night, a draw was held in which competitors had the opportunity to win a host of prizes, very generously donated by event sponsor – Sailboats. The highlight of the draw was a new sail which was won by Grand Master sailor, Jeff Loosemore.

Earlier in the week, another draw was held after the UKLA AGM at which Neil Garrison from Bassenthwaite SC won a meal for two at the dining room of SCYC – The Cove. Additionally, SCYC chef David Smith provided an excellent BBQ which was enjoyed by all.

Standard

With both taking a first and a second today, Matt Howard and Craig Williamson shared the line honours. However, Matt Howard retained the lead he has had all week and becomes the new Laser Standard National Champion. Craig Williamson was second overall and Joseph Drake third.

Standard results here.

Radial

The final day in the Radial fleet belonged to George Povall who collected both bullets. However, a second in the first race of the day was enough to give Ben Whaley the Championship, with a race to spare!

So Whaley took the championship from Povall, and a solid final day for Milo Gill-Taylor pulled him up to third overall.

Radial results here.

4.7

The results were close as we entered the final day of the 4.7 Nationals. With Matt Beck on 12 points, followed by Thomas Parkhurst and Nick Welbourn both on 15 points, it would all come down to the last race. In the first race, Matt Beck made an amazing recovery from fifteenth to first, closely followed by Harris Cartwright and Tom Higgins.

In Race 9, Matt Beck won the pin end and led the race from start to finish, pulling out an impressive lead. Second went to Eve McMahon and third was Elizabeth Beardsall.

Overall results saw Matt Beck in first and the new 4.7 National Champion, Thomas Parkhurst was second and Nick Welbourn was third (first under-16) Eve McMahon was fourth and Tom Mitchell was fifth.

4.7 results here