Talk to a Holiday Planner

033 0332 1173

Mon-Fri: 8am-7pm | Sat: 9am-7pm | Sun: 10am-5pm Destinations Holidays Yachts Brochure Sales Sunsail sails through Lendy Cowes Week



We’ve had a busy but fun time at Lendy Cowes Week and continue to be proud of being the Official Sailing Charter Partner of the world's biggest and oldest regatta. Read on to find out what's been going on... Racing

23 of our Sunsail First Match 40s raced with 1500+ sailors taking part. Teams included those from Australia and Dubai, plus those more local - Deloitte, CyberArk and RedFunnel (26th year doing Lendy Cowes Week with Sunsail). TNG Swiss Watches Partnership

We’re excited to be working exclusively with TNG Swiss Watches. They have kindly offered a total of 15 beautiful Swiss-made, Dutch-designed watches as prizes for the Sunsail Match First 40 class throughout the week. Andrew Simpson Foundation

The race was on for the fastest time in the gutter boat racing competition. With a donation to ASF, competitors and spectators have tried for the fastest time. The prize is a truly unforgettable trip to Grenada. Westerhall Rum on the RIB

Our RIB’s been a welcome sight to thirsty competitors post-race; along with our partners at Westerhall Rum, we’ve been dishing out complimentary dark ‘n’ stormies. Cheers! Elemis Ladies Day

Our crew had a great day out on the water yesterday. They were helmed by Karen Rawson, Sunsail’s Chief Instructor, and nominee of the prestigious Elemis Ladies Day Award 2017. Famous Faces

We’ve been star struck by the legendary sailors who’ve visited the Sunsail area so far. Iain Percy OBE, Saskia Clarke and Hannah Mills came for a chat and a go on the ASF gutter boats. Sail4Cancer

We’ve had a great time taking Sail4Cancer families out on the RIB to experience the Lendy Cowes Week atmosphere followed by a well earnt lunch in our exclusive hospitality area. Mariner International Travel (UK) Limited t/a Sunsail DST House St Mark's Hill Surbiton Surrey KT6 4BH United Kingdom