Gstaad Yacht Club's Centenary Trophy doubles with a new prize

Centenarian of the Year Trophy © GYC Centenarian of the Year Trophy © GYC

by Gstaad Yacht Club today at 12:10 pm

In a bit more than two months' time, some of the most fascinating old ladies of the classic yachting circuit will reunite again on the Cote d'Azur for the 7th edition of the Gstaad Yacht Club Centenary Trophy. Moreover, this year the event features a new prize, awarded to the best Centenarian of the Year 2017.

Sometimes getting old is not a bad thing, especially for classic yachts turning 100 years old as they can then enter the Gstaad Yacht Club Centenary Trophy in Saint-Tropez.

The regatta, unique in its genre, is reserved to boats that are one hundred or more years old and in 2017 will celebrate its seventh edition anniversary. Over the years, the Centenary trophy has gathered some of the most gorgeous and best performing classic yachts from the past century.

The event, raced in a pursuit format with staggered starts, is scheduled for Thursday, October 5th and is expected to be yet again the focal point of classic racing at the Voiles de Saint-Tropez. The Centenary Trophy features an especially created and constantly refined handicap system, allowing very different boats in size and rig to compete on equal terms, and its format has proved extremely attractive for the sailors and the public alike, with the first boat to cross the line off the Saint Tropez breakwater to be declared the winner.

This year, though, there will be one more reason to be in France for the event. During the prize-giving night, both the Centenary Trophy and the Centenary Award Silver Bowl will be on display. This prize has been awarded for the very first time last April in London to the boat deemed the Centenarian of the Year 2017.

The six shortlisted boats trophy were: Peggy Bawn, 1894; Marga, 1910; Bonita, 1888; Linnet, 1905; Olympian, 1913 and Jolie Brise from 1913. The judging panel was made up of Gstaad YC honourary president George Nicholson, veteran America's Cup sailor and classic specialist Bruno Troublé, Oliver Berking of silversmiths Robbe & Berking, MD of the Port of Monaco Gianbattista Borea d'Olmo and Classic Boat editor Rob Peake.

The winner of the new award received a silver bowl and goblet, made and donated by Robbe & Berking. The bowl, with the winner's name engraved upon it, is being exhibited for the year at the new Yachting Heritage Centre, built by Oliver Berking in Flensburg, Germany.

The judging process took in a wide variety of centenarian boats, from race yachts to old working boats, and the first ever Centenarian of the Year went to Jolie Brise.