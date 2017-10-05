Please select your home edition
Edition
Dinghy Rope AugSep2017 728x90
Product Feature
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Gstaad Yacht Club's Centenary Trophy doubles with a new prize

by Gstaad Yacht Club today at 12:10 pm 5 October 2017
Centenarian of the Year Trophy © GYC

In a bit more than two months' time, some of the most fascinating old ladies of the classic yachting circuit will reunite again on the Cote d'Azur for the 7th edition of the Gstaad Yacht Club Centenary Trophy. Moreover, this year the event features a new prize, awarded to the best Centenarian of the Year 2017.

Sometimes getting old is not a bad thing, especially for classic yachts turning 100 years old as they can then enter the Gstaad Yacht Club Centenary Trophy in Saint-Tropez.

The regatta, unique in its genre, is reserved to boats that are one hundred or more years old and in 2017 will celebrate its seventh edition anniversary. Over the years, the Centenary trophy has gathered some of the most gorgeous and best performing classic yachts from the past century.

The event, raced in a pursuit format with staggered starts, is scheduled for Thursday, October 5th and is expected to be yet again the focal point of classic racing at the Voiles de Saint-Tropez. The Centenary Trophy features an especially created and constantly refined handicap system, allowing very different boats in size and rig to compete on equal terms, and its format has proved extremely attractive for the sailors and the public alike, with the first boat to cross the line off the Saint Tropez breakwater to be declared the winner.

Spartan, winner of the 2016 Centenary Trophy - photo © Jürg Kaufmann
Spartan, winner of the 2016 Centenary Trophy - photo © Jürg Kaufmann

This year, though, there will be one more reason to be in France for the event. During the prize-giving night, both the Centenary Trophy and the Centenary Award Silver Bowl will be on display. This prize has been awarded for the very first time last April in London to the boat deemed the Centenarian of the Year 2017.

The six shortlisted boats trophy were: Peggy Bawn, 1894; Marga, 1910; Bonita, 1888; Linnet, 1905; Olympian, 1913 and Jolie Brise from 1913. The judging panel was made up of Gstaad YC honourary president George Nicholson, veteran America's Cup sailor and classic specialist Bruno Troublé, Oliver Berking of silversmiths Robbe & Berking, MD of the Port of Monaco Gianbattista Borea d'Olmo and Classic Boat editor Rob Peake.

The winner of the new award received a silver bowl and goblet, made and donated by Robbe & Berking. The bowl, with the winner's name engraved upon it, is being exhibited for the year at the new Yachting Heritage Centre, built by Oliver Berking in Flensburg, Germany.

The judging process took in a wide variety of centenarian boats, from race yachts to old working boats, and the first ever Centenarian of the Year went to Jolie Brise.

Jolie Brise - photo © Rick Tomlinson
Jolie Brise - photo © Rick Tomlinson
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Kialoa II's revival
At the 47th Rolex Fastnet Race It's been 46 years since the 73-footer Kialoa II took line honours in the 1971 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and when the boat lines up for the Rolex Fastnet Race off Cowes in the UK on Sunday, its racing revival will be complete. Posted on 5 Aug 'Dorade Down Under' begins
86-year-old yawl arrives in Brisbane The 86-year-old Sparkman & Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s and holds a competitive edge over its modern counterparts to this day. The 52-foot wooden yawl arrived in Brisbane earlier this week. Posted on 29 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week overall
Vintage boats and young winners Winner of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week put his success down to a bit of practice and a tightly competitive fleet which keeps him on his toes year round. Posted on 21 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 3
Tight racing for vintage classes The Victory class sailed across the Solent today from their very own Portsmouth-based Victory Class Sailing Club which was established in 1934, the same year that the first yachts were built, to make a first ever one-day guest appearance. Posted on 19 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 2
Black flags versus clean starts on Henri Lloyd Race Day Perfect conditions provided a recipe for spectacular racing. 12 to 14 knots of breeze blowing steadily from the east were the ingredients for the starts of today's Henri Lloyd Race Day, on the four committee boat courses in the mid-Solent. Posted on 18 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 1
Mixed fortunes on the opening day The opening Winkworth Race Day of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week witnessed a huge mixture of fortunes in today's (Monday) light airs which saw winds constantly shifting, presenting a mixture of fortunes across the competing fleets. Posted on 17 Jul Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona overall
Heart-stopping final The tenth edition of the Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona regatta, a competition that has celebrated its ten years of life with a record number of yachts, has offered a competitive show with the outcome fought to the last buoy. Posted on 17 Jul Panerai British Classic Week overall
Giovanni Belgrano's Whooper wins overall The yachts enjoyed one final elegant sashay around the Central Solent to complete Panerai British Classic Week. The 6 and 8 Metres started separately, but Classes 1 to 4 came together on the Royal Yacht Squadron line for their final massed start. Posted on 15 Jul Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona day 2
Four of the five categories are tied at the top The second day of the regatta has been marked by meteorology. The cloudy sky, the drizzles and the lack of wind early in the morning presaged a complicated day, but an unexpected turn of the wind has changed the scenario favourably. Posted on 15 Jul Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona day 1
17.2 miles of a very technical coastal route This morning has been the first day of the X Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona. A day where, thanks to the ideal conditions of the wind, the competition has offered unforgettable images and manoeuvres to all the fans of sailing and nautical history. Posted on 14 Jul

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Red Wharf Bay SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY less than 1200 Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY less than 1200
Red Wharf Bay SC- 6 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy