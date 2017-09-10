Please select your home edition
'Launching the Paunch Nationals' - Phantom Nationals 2017 Preview

by Ben Hawkes today at 4:29 pm 8-10 September 2017
Charlie Cumbley finishes second at the Shoreham Phantom open in 2010 © Warwick Baker / www.warwickpics.com

2017 has seen a rise of boats within the Phantom class with newcomers and others returning to the ghoul and ghost-busting class. With 50 boats already entered into this year's Nationals (which is taking place from the 8th-10th September at Highcliffe Sailing Club) there is a new hope that there could be up to 60 boats flooding Christchurch Bay.

With this being possible the Early Entry Fee (£100) will now be continued until the 14th of August. This will allow for beer tokens to be purchased! Competitors will be coming from all over the Country. Including Shoreham, Weymouth, the Midlands and some as far as Scotland.

If the event at Weymouth Regatta is any indicator, the bar will be making sure there is enough beer to last the night. As we all know Phantom sailors do love their beer, perhaps a bit more than sailing sometimes!

The title sponsor is Pete Shuttleworth - Forbes Capital, for others bolstering the prizes, we have Vicky Embroidery Services, Ovington Boats and P&B. We thank them all for their support.

This year's racing will include 8 races in total (2 races Friday, 4 races Saturday, including the John Torrence Trophy and 2 races Sunday) with 6 to count. So don't worry if you can't make the Friday you could still win the championship. With one race on Saturday for another independent trophy there is a lot to win! Thursday is planned to be a measurement day and possibly a practice sail or last minute tuning session before racing commences on Friday.

The Nationals will once again be held in the South. With Highcliffe Sailing Club hosting, a great venue, we should be in for an exciting 3 days of racing. There will be regular updates on the follow up to and on the date of the event so keep a watchful eye out on our Facebook page (Phantom Class Association).

Upon entry each sailor will get an memento of the event as well as the entry fee covering 2 bacon rolls and 2 evening meals. There couldn't be any more to look forward to!

There is a wide range of hotels and guesthouses available. If you seek accommodation then follow this link:

www.highcliffesailing.co.uk/links2

With 50 plus boats it will be a great sight to see. However if you plan to do the event please make sure that you have joined the Phantom Class Association and display your membership sticker on the stern.

