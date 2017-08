Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Watch episode four of the official 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ TV Series for a full recap of the Act 4, Barcelona, action.

36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 5

Normal service restored? Winds remained light to moderate for much of the day, but the 36 Copa del Rey returned to a more normal, typical breeze pattern for the penultimate day of racing.

GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 3

Five different winners from five races as Bay of Palma delivers PRO Bill O'Hara defied the weather gods for a second day to complete the full program on day three of the GC32 Racing Tour at Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 2

Argo wins the day but consistent Mamma Aiuto! soars Patience waiting for the sea breeze paid off today, enabling four races to be held on the GC32 Racing Tour's second day at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE. It was also a day when the teams prevailing had owner-drivers.

36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 4

Light airs continue to prevail in Palma Light airs continue to prevail at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE on the Bay of Palma where only one race was sailed for many of the monohull classes. Four divisions now have new leaders including Mallorca Sotheby's IRC Class 1.

GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 1

Three way tie at the top after tough opening day Highly variable, tricky conditions made for a tough day for race officials and crews alike as competition at the GC32 Racing Tour got underway at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 3

Momo's winning run broken, Skorpios maiden ClubSwan 50 win A broken spinnaker halyard on the first run of the first race today may have cost Dieter Schön's Momo team their perfect scoreline, but they then bounced back to win their fourth race from five starts.

GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE preview

Owner-driver yachts are in the majority Setting sail on the Bay of Palma next week will be 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE. Organised by the Real Club Nautico de Palma, the Mediterranean's most prestigious multi-class regatta is also the third stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona overall

Oman Air win but SAP Extreme go top at halfway stage Oman Air scored their first Act win of 2017 as SAP Extreme Sailing Team rise to the top of the overall Extreme Sailing Series™ scoreboard following a nail-biting finale to Act 4 in Barcelona.

Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona day 3

Oman Air shoot to the top of the rankings An epic penultimate day of Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series™ saw changing fortunes across the fleet as a rampant Oman Air shot to the top of the rankings while early leaders Alinghi dropped off the podium.