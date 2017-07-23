Enterprise National Circuit at Tynemouth Sailing Club
by Tynemouth SC today at 3:01 pm
22-23 July 2017
Enterprise National Circuit at Tynemouth © Chris Mayes
Light rain and a large swell from gales earlier in the week welcomed the 8 visiting Enterprises to Tynemouth SC for the National Circuit regatta. These 8 visitors were joined by 14 boats from the home club – an excellent turnout and a real showing of the turnaround in the quantity and quality of Enterprise fleet at Tynemouth over the past 5 years.
The swell outside the piers lead to the race office Howard Steavenson scheduling racing inside the harbour. A large course was squeezed into the south side of the harbour, made very interesting by changing current, shifting winds and a moving tide line across the course. The light easterly wind had rain with it at time to keep the mark layers cool! As ever, the top sailors rise to the top and Neil & Sophie Barrett finished the day with a 1,2,2, closed followed by Dave & Jackie Gebhard with a 2,3,4. Tim Sadler and Amelia Pryyke won 2 races but were held back by an uncharacteristic 9th in the first race f the day.
After an sun drenched BBQ, Sunday dawned somewhat bleary with a 6-12 knot northerly breeze. 3 races outside the piers in the north bay were ran, different conditions but same winners – who made it look rather too easy – Neil and Sophie had a 2,1,1 – and finished the regatta with half the points of second place.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|20565
|Neil Barrett
|Sophie Barrett
|Hollowell SC
|1
|‑2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|7
|2nd
|23384
|Tim Sadler
|Amelia Pryke
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|‑9
|1
|1
|4
|6
|2
|14
|3rd
|21891
|David Gebhard
|Jackie Gebhard
|TSC
|2
|3
|4
|‑8
|4
|3
|16
|4th
|20518
|Colin Gardiner
|Alistair McDonald
|TSC
|6
|5
|‑9
|3
|5
|4
|23
|5th
|22273
|Nathan Batchelor
|Sarah Kincaid
|TSC
|4
|6
|8
|1
|‑9
|6
|25
|6th
|22112
|Charles Morrish
|Marc Hegger
|St Mary's Loch SC
|5
|4
|‑11
|6
|3
|8
|26
|7th
|23089
|Jonathan Woodward
|Karen Alexander
|South Staffs SC
|‑8
|7
|6
|7
|2
|5
|27
|8th
|22901
|Paul Young
|Emma Coleman
|Midland SC
|10
|‑15
|7
|5
|14
|10
|46
|9th
|22695
|Alan Baker
|Caroline Kelly
|TSC
|11
|9
|13
|‑14
|7
|11
|51
|10th
|18743
|Josh Gebhard
|Louise Gebhard
|TSC
|3
|13
|3
|10
|(DNS)
|DNS
|52
|11th
|21820
|Gerry Goodfellow
|Roger Willoughby
|St Mary's Loch SC
|7
|14
|‑15
|13
|11
|7
|52
|12th
|22354
|Phil Murray
|Neil Schofield
|TSC
|13
|10
|(DNF)
|9
|12
|9
|53
|13th
|23163
|Richard Denny
|Maureen Denny
|Sesca
|14
|11
|12
|‑15
|10
|12
|59
|14th
|22199
|Peter Middlemiss
|Iain Willoghby
|TSC
|‑18
|18
|10
|11
|8
|15
|62
|15th
|21635
|Mike Shipway
|Mark Arnold
|TSC
|16
|‑20
|14
|12
|13
|13
|68
|16th
|18126
|Simon Fay
|Ellie Fay
|TSC
|‑17
|12
|16
|16
|15
|14
|73
|17th
|22178
|Jethro Gebhard
|Judi Gebhard
|TSC
|15
|8
|5
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|74
|18th
|20816
|Lorry Young
|Graham Fraser
|St Mary's Loch SC
|‑20
|17
|18
|17
|16
|16
|84
|19th
|22504
|Peter Wilkes
|David Barnett
|TSC
|19
|‑21
|19
|19
|17
|17
|91
|20th
|22268
|Justin Smith
|Rachrl Carr
|TSC
|12
|19
|(DNS)
|18
|DNS
|DNS
|95
|21st
|21646
|Ali Mitchell
|Roly Glancy
|TSC
|21
|16
|17
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|100
|22nd
|19166
|Steve Richards
|Tim Aisbit
|TSC
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|20
|DNS
|DNS
|112
