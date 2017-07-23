Enterprise National Circuit at Tynemouth Sailing Club

Enterprise National Circuit at Tynemouth © Chris Mayes Enterprise National Circuit at Tynemouth © Chris Mayes

by Tynemouth SC today at 3:01 pm

Light rain and a large swell from gales earlier in the week welcomed the 8 visiting Enterprises to Tynemouth SC for the National Circuit regatta. These 8 visitors were joined by 14 boats from the home club – an excellent turnout and a real showing of the turnaround in the quantity and quality of Enterprise fleet at Tynemouth over the past 5 years.

The swell outside the piers lead to the race office Howard Steavenson scheduling racing inside the harbour. A large course was squeezed into the south side of the harbour, made very interesting by changing current, shifting winds and a moving tide line across the course. The light easterly wind had rain with it at time to keep the mark layers cool! As ever, the top sailors rise to the top and Neil & Sophie Barrett finished the day with a 1,2,2, closed followed by Dave & Jackie Gebhard with a 2,3,4. Tim Sadler and Amelia Pryyke won 2 races but were held back by an uncharacteristic 9th in the first race f the day.

After an sun drenched BBQ, Sunday dawned somewhat bleary with a 6-12 knot northerly breeze. 3 races outside the piers in the north bay were ran, different conditions but same winners – who made it look rather too easy – Neil and Sophie had a 2,1,1 – and finished the regatta with half the points of second place.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 20565 Neil Barrett Sophie Barrett Hollowell SC 1 ‑2 2 2 1 1 7 2nd 23384 Tim Sadler Amelia Pryke Yorkshire Dales SC ‑9 1 1 4 6 2 14 3rd 21891 David Gebhard Jackie Gebhard TSC 2 3 4 ‑8 4 3 16 4th 20518 Colin Gardiner Alistair McDonald TSC 6 5 ‑9 3 5 4 23 5th 22273 Nathan Batchelor Sarah Kincaid TSC 4 6 8 1 ‑9 6 25 6th 22112 Charles Morrish Marc Hegger St Mary's Loch SC 5 4 ‑11 6 3 8 26 7th 23089 Jonathan Woodward Karen Alexander South Staffs SC ‑8 7 6 7 2 5 27 8th 22901 Paul Young Emma Coleman Midland SC 10 ‑15 7 5 14 10 46 9th 22695 Alan Baker Caroline Kelly TSC 11 9 13 ‑14 7 11 51 10th 18743 Josh Gebhard Louise Gebhard TSC 3 13 3 10 (DNS) DNS 52 11th 21820 Gerry Goodfellow Roger Willoughby St Mary's Loch SC 7 14 ‑15 13 11 7 52 12th 22354 Phil Murray Neil Schofield TSC 13 10 (DNF) 9 12 9 53 13th 23163 Richard Denny Maureen Denny Sesca 14 11 12 ‑15 10 12 59 14th 22199 Peter Middlemiss Iain Willoghby TSC ‑18 18 10 11 8 15 62 15th 21635 Mike Shipway Mark Arnold TSC 16 ‑20 14 12 13 13 68 16th 18126 Simon Fay Ellie Fay TSC ‑17 12 16 16 15 14 73 17th 22178 Jethro Gebhard Judi Gebhard TSC 15 8 5 (DNS) DNS DNS 74 18th 20816 Lorry Young Graham Fraser St Mary's Loch SC ‑20 17 18 17 16 16 84 19th 22504 Peter Wilkes David Barnett TSC 19 ‑21 19 19 17 17 91 20th 22268 Justin Smith Rachrl Carr TSC 12 19 (DNS) 18 DNS DNS 95 21st 21646 Ali Mitchell Roly Glancy TSC 21 16 17 (DNS) DNS DNS 100 22nd 19166 Steve Richards Tim Aisbit TSC (DNS) DNS DNS 20 DNS DNS 112