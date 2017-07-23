Please select your home edition
Enterprise National Circuit at Tynemouth Sailing Club

by Tynemouth SC today at 3:01 pm 22-23 July 2017
Enterprise National Circuit at Tynemouth © Chris Mayes

Light rain and a large swell from gales earlier in the week welcomed the 8 visiting Enterprises to Tynemouth SC for the National Circuit regatta. These 8 visitors were joined by 14 boats from the home club – an excellent turnout and a real showing of the turnaround in the quantity and quality of Enterprise fleet at Tynemouth over the past 5 years.

The swell outside the piers lead to the race office Howard Steavenson scheduling racing inside the harbour. A large course was squeezed into the south side of the harbour, made very interesting by changing current, shifting winds and a moving tide line across the course. The light easterly wind had rain with it at time to keep the mark layers cool! As ever, the top sailors rise to the top and Neil & Sophie Barrett finished the day with a 1,2,2, closed followed by Dave & Jackie Gebhard with a 2,3,4. Tim Sadler and Amelia Pryyke won 2 races but were held back by an uncharacteristic 9th in the first race f the day.

After an sun drenched BBQ, Sunday dawned somewhat bleary with a 6-12 knot northerly breeze. 3 races outside the piers in the north bay were ran, different conditions but same winners – who made it look rather too easy – Neil and Sophie had a 2,1,1 – and finished the regatta with half the points of second place.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st20565Neil BarrettSophie BarrettHollowell SC1‑222117
2nd23384Tim SadlerAmelia PrykeYorkshire Dales SC‑91146214
3rd21891David GebhardJackie GebhardTSC234‑84316
4th20518Colin GardinerAlistair McDonaldTSC65‑935423
5th22273Nathan BatchelorSarah KincaidTSC4681‑9625
6th22112Charles MorrishMarc HeggerSt Mary's Loch SC54‑1163826
7th23089Jonathan WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffs SC‑87672527
8th22901Paul YoungEmma ColemanMidland SC10‑1575141046
9th22695Alan BakerCaroline KellyTSC11913‑1471151
10th18743Josh GebhardLouise GebhardTSC313310(DNS)DNS52
11th21820Gerry GoodfellowRoger WilloughbySt Mary's Loch SC714‑151311752
12th22354Phil MurrayNeil SchofieldTSC1310(DNF)912953
13th23163Richard DennyMaureen DennySesca141112‑15101259
14th22199Peter MiddlemissIain WilloghbyTSC‑1818101181562
15th21635Mike ShipwayMark ArnoldTSC16‑201412131368
16th18126Simon FayEllie FayTSC‑17121616151473
17th22178Jethro GebhardJudi GebhardTSC1585(DNS)DNSDNS74
18th20816Lorry YoungGraham FraserSt Mary's Loch SC‑20171817161684
19th22504Peter WilkesDavid BarnettTSC19‑211919171791
20th22268Justin SmithRachrl CarrTSC1219(DNS)18DNSDNS95
21st21646Ali MitchellRoly GlancyTSC211617(DNS)DNSDNS100
22nd19166Steve RichardsTim AisbitTSC(DNS)DNSDNS20DNSDNS112
