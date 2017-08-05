Please select your home edition
O'Pen Bic World Championship at Circolo Vela Arco - Day 4

by Leonardo Omezzolli today at 7:42 am 31 July - 5 August 2017

After the penultimate day, New Zealand are holding and defending the first position in both rankings, with Herbert (U17) and the heir of Russell Coutts (U13) leading. Japan joins the fight for the podium of the U17 category, with Lisa Nukui taking second place from Giorgio Bona (from Arco), who nonetheless remains very close to her with a solid third place.

After a day-long break, the trials of the world championship resumed with great enthusiasm. The duel between Italy and New Zealand continues, but now Japan and Spain are fighting for the first placings as well, France and Australia are falling behind. The New Zealander Sean Herbert maintains his position at the head of the U17 ranking, followed closely by the Japanese sailor Lisa Nukui who, in yesterday's trials, managed to do better than the Italian Giorgio Bona. Bona is not letting go though and remains solidly third, keeping himself very close to second placed Nukui.

In the U13 Coutts retains his unchallenged domination on the ranking, but will have to watch his back for the Spanish sailor Pol Font Reyero, who is getting ever closer and has only two points less than him. Third place goes to the first classified female athlete, the Australian Jenna Everett. In fourth position we have the Italian Zeno Valerio Marchesini, of Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 4 - photo © Jacopo Salvi
O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 4 - photo © Jacopo Salvi

The O'Pen Bic World Championship held at Circolo Vela Arco, in the northern part of the Garda Lake, is an area dominated by the local southerly wind Ora which blows strongly through the whole lake and in the adjacent valleys and is perfect for sailing. 187 young athletes are taking part in the championship, divided among the 13 nations (counting the host, Italy).

In the first ten places of the ranking for the U17 category, beside New Zealand and Italy, there is also a strong presence of American and Australian sailors.

O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 4 - photo © Jacopo Salvi
O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 4 - photo © Jacopo Salvi

The organization of Circolo Vela Arco has been impeccable throughout and is succeeding in perfectly managing a crammed and complex series of starts. Ten races divided in more sessions, all without hitches. The efficient organization of Circolo Vela Arco is also supported by Federazione Italiana Vela (Fiv), World Sailing and many other sponsors among which is Rigoni di Asiago. This World Championship represents an important step forward for the O'Pen Bic class, which in the last few years seems to be obtaining both great success and international interest.

More information and full results can be found at worlds2017.openbicclass.org

Posted by Circolo Vela Arco on Friday, 4 August 2017
