Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Product Feature
SOAK Dogbones
SOAK Dogbones

2017 Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki, Finland - Overall

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 7:09 am 28 July - 4 August 2017

The 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship just came to an end in Helsinki, with a series of eleven races that challenged the crews with weather conditions that ranged from light wind to heavy breeze and seas.

After the success obtained in the Worlds of Torbole in 2012, exactly five years ago on August 4th, the couple helmsman-tactician Fracassoli-Fonda contributed to the success of Italian entry Maidollis by Gianluca Perego with also Giovanni Ferrari, also a part of the 2012 winner team, and Stefano Lagi onboard.

The Italian crew has been able to sail very consistent races, with placements that only once went below the 10th position: they closed the series with a total of 35 points and a margin of 23 points over the second classified. In day two of racing they also achieved a record for the Melges 24 Worlds, by winning all the races that were sailed in that day. They succeed in the gold book to the Irish Embarr by Conor Clarke, who won the penultimate edition of the Melges 24 World Championship, held in Miami in December 2016 and can hold the historical perpetual trophy of the Melges Performance Sailboats for one year.

Vice-World Champion is American Monsoon by Mike Buckley with Bruce Ayres in helm and Mark Ivey as a coach, which has all through the series battled to maintain a podium placement: the two bullets scored in the series helped Monsoon's holding tight to the silver medal. The American crew is in fact followed, in the final ranking, by Kevin Welch's Mikey, with a margin of just three points.

The American entry Mikey managed to climb over Italian Andrea Racchelli's Altea in the last day of the Championship: the crew already winner of the Melges 24 European Series, then, finished the event in fourth place, while the top-five was completed by another Italian entry, Taki 4 by Marco Zammarchi, which also received another important prize.

The boat with Niccolò Bertola in helm, in fact, managed to confirm itself for the second year in a row as Melges 24 Corinthian World Champion, after the success obtained in Miami and will keep the perpetual Henri Samuel's Trophy another year. The crew was made, as past year, by Niccolò Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Marco Zammarchi, Matteo De Chiara and Giovanni Bannetta and Niccolò Bianchi as the coach.

Silver medal in the Corinthian division goes to an historical component of the Melges 24 Class, Gill Race Team by Miles Quinton with Geoff Carveth helming. The Estonian entry Lenny, already Corinthian World Champion in Melges 24, closes the 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship in third position.

The main podium of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
The main podium of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

The Corinthian podium at the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
The Corinthian podium at the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

The happy team of Maidollis celebrating their victory at the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
The happy team of Maidollis celebrating their victory at the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

After a brief summer rest, the fleet will lead to Medemblik, the Netherlands for the penultimate event of Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2017, that is going to conclude in October in Luino, Italy.

2018 will be another busy season, too: the dates have already been announced for the first ever Melges 24 Worlds to be held in Canada - Victoria, British Columbia from May 31st to June 8th and 2018 Melges 24 Europeans, that will be hosted in Riva del Garda, Italy from August 3rd to 10th.

melges24.com/Worlds2017

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 4
Up to 25 knots and waves in Finland Sparkling sailing, with lots of sun and waves, characterizes the fourth day of racing in Helsinki, where the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship is going to conclude tomorrow. Posted on 3 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 3
After the rain, two races and many twists Helsinki woke up with heavy rain this morning and the Melges 24 fleet, moored at Helsingfors Segelklubb, had to wait two hours for the wind to stabilize, the AP flag to go down and to start the races on day three of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 North American Championship
The Gorge Delivers It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. Mother nature generously delivered a banner week of warm and sunny planing conditions to an international fleet of MELGES24 sailors. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 2
Three bullets for the Italian crew of Maidollis Drastically different weather conditions from those experienced yesterday took the fleet to the race course on the second day of racing in Helsinki. Posted on 1 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 1
59 boats racing in Finland A cloudy afternoon, characterized by light and shifty breeze, accompanied the first day of racing of the Melges 24 fleet in Helsinki. Posted on 31 Jul Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden overall
Corinthian Moment for Taki 4 and Gill Race Team It rarely happens that six podium places in two different divisions will be filled by the four boats only. But that's what happened in Marstrand, Sweden today at the Melges 24 Swedish and Nordic Championship. Posted on 19 Jun Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden day 2
Maidollis keeps the lead It would be hard to ask for better weather conditions for sailing than there were in Marstrand today. Compared to the first day, the sailors were met with lovely sunshine and consistent westerly winds of ten to twelve knots - just a perfect day! Posted on 17 Jun Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden day 1
Tricky conditions on the race course Tricky conditions were the keywords of the first day of the Melges 24 Swedish Open and Nordic Championship, considered also as the third event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series. Posted on 17 Jun Melges 24s at Lake Garda overall
Maidollis and Taki 4 crowned in Riva The second event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series finished with a strong Ora wind around of 18 knots that led Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 (1-5-DNS today) to the top of the podium. Posted on 22 May Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 2
The Wind Factory is back in action After a not so generous first day, the Wind Factory is back in action in Riva del Garda. Starting from the early morning, a steady Peler of variable intensity between 8 and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races. Posted on 20 May

Upcoming Events

Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy