Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Fast-Dri Silver Polo Women's
Fast-Dri Silver Polo Women's

J/70 Corinthian US National Championship at New Bedford Yacht Club - Day 1

by Christopher Howell on 4 Aug 4-6 August 2017
J/70 Corinthian US Nationals day 1 © Christopher Howell

Ideal conditions on Buzzards Bay allowed four races to be accomplished at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta.

Texan Glenn Darden on Hoss recorded finishes of 5,5,1,3 for 14 points and the early advantage in the 28-boat fleet. 2014 Corinthian World Champion Heather Gregg's Muse holds second place after notching a 2,10,5,1 for 18 points. Brian Keane's Savasana and Jenn & Ray Wulff's Joint Custody are tied at 20 points for third and fourth, respectively.

The all-amateur teams enjoyed beautiful breeze of 8-12 knots on Friday. Dave Kerr & Lee Sackett took the top position in the opening race, tailed by Gregg's Muse and Andrew & Mallory Loe's Dime. Keane's Savasana won the next contest with Hannah Swett's Sparkle and the Loes rounding out the top trio. The standings were again shuffled in race three when Darden's Hoss gained the victory, ahead of the Wulff's Joint Custody and John Wilsey's Goofyfoot. Gregg ended the day with a bullet, as Keane and Darden followed.

Local sailmakers and professional sailors are onsite to conduct on-water clinics and briefings for the Corinthian sailors. The competition continues through Sunday. Photos are available on the J/70 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=2805.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 3
More racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 2
Gusts top 25 knots in the Solent Today competitors at Lendy Cowes Week enjoyed a bright and sunny day with challenging, but exhilarating, racing in a gusty west south-westerly wind in which the gusts topped 25 knots. Posted on 30 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta
Champagne prizes go down well The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, featuring two days of racing in the Solent for IRC Classes, One Designs, Mixed Sportsboats, and a Cruiser Class. Posted on 24 Jul Bembridge Sailing Club keelboat weekend
Redwing, One-Design and J70 racing With the first J70 weekend having to be cancelled in early June because of the strong wind forecast, it was with some relief for organiser Andrew Eddy that this weekend's forecast was considerably more optimistic. Posted on 17 Jul

Upcoming Events

Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy