Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
29er Padded toestraps
29er Padded toestraps
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GC32 Racing Tour at 35th Copa del Rey MAPFRE - Day 3

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 9:19 pm 2–5 August 2017

PRO Bill O'Hara defied the weather gods for a second day to complete the full program on day three of the GC32 Racing Tour at Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

Despite the still scorching conditions, the wind held at 8-9 knots allowing two more rounds of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge to be sailed, followed by five races, all of them using America's Cup-style reaching starts and finishes for the first time here. Remarkably, each race had a different winner, including Erik Maris and Zoulou scoring their first bullet since returning to the GC32 Racing Tour after a three year absence.

America's Cup winner Thierry Fouchier, tactician on Erik Maris' ANONIMO Speed Challenge leader Zoulou, tells of their day on the GC32 Racing Tour at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE

In the start of today's penultimate race, a welcome waft of wind was felt on the race committee boat as Zoulou flew past at 20+ knots, shaving the transom. As Maris explained: "It was a crazy start with the Japanese right beneath us, but our timing was perfect and with our friends from Japan underneath, we just had room to go through. 20cm closer and it would have been a drama..." Zoulou overtook Mamma Aiuto! when the Japanese team overstood coming into the top mark. "We are improving. We decided to be more aggressive on the starts and the reaching starts suit us better. [Modern multihull] crew don't how to start upwind anymore!" Maris continued.

Mamma Aiuto! comes out of the sun on day 3 in the GC32 Racing Tour at the 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Mamma Aiuto! comes out of the sun on day 3 in the GC32 Racing Tour at the 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Before racing, the Zoulou crew managed to better their performance on the ANONIMO Speed Challenge, recording an average speed of 22.11 knots, now more than a knot faster than second placed.film Racing.

The two boats with the best scores today were Pierre Casiraghi's Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco and Spanish sailing star Iker Martinez skippering Movistar, both scoring 16 points from five races.

"Today we improved our speed a lot, upwind at least," said Martinez. "It was good to do reaching starts as our upwind starts were pretty bad! A lot about today was not getting into trouble."

High speed crossing on the high flying GC32s on day 3 in the GC32 Racing Tour at the 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
High speed crossing on the high flying GC32s on day 3 in the GC32 Racing Tour at the 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Among the double Olympic gold medallist's crew is another Olympic champion, Anton Paz, and younger sailors such as tactician, three time Olympic Laser sailor Juan Maegli, from Guatemala. "Today conditions were tricky, but better than the last two days - we were more in tune with what was happening and we could pick off boats. We are pretty happy with how the day went," Maegli explained.

Realteam had a mixed day, but succeeded in winning the final race, but came second last in race one. "That was horrible for us - we were caught in the traffic and we did a wrong call," explained skipper Jêrome Clerc. "You had to make good starts to lead. It was very close racing today. Let's hope we have the same tomorrow."

Still on top of the pile going into the final day of 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE is Naofumi Kamei's Mamma Aiuto! from Japan, who's lead over second placed American Jason Carroll's Argo is down to eight points. The Japanese team broke their run of second and third places in race two, overhauling Argo to take their first bullet at Copa del Rey MAPFRE. Sadly in the next race they attached themselves to the pin and by the time they started were more than a leg behind. "We were under the wind shadow of everyone and we just drifted into the mark," admitted the team's Spanish tactician, Manu Weiller. However this, they still managed to pull up to eighth place.

Results after Day 3:

PosTeamR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11Pts
1Mamma Aiuto!2332222183634
2Argo10611151327542
3Malizia ‑ Yacht Club de Monaco6475713416246
4Realteam4159339665152
5Movistar8846844242454
6Zoulou7793477531356
7Team ENGIE3228585979967
8.film Racing1964998758874
9ARMIN STROM Sailing Team9510 17666894777
10Código Rojo Racing510101010101010101010105

Racing continues tomorrow at 1300 CET.

www.gc32racingtour.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 5
Normal service restored? Winds remained light to moderate for much of the day, but the 36 Copa del Rey returned to a more normal, typical breeze pattern for the penultimate day of racing. Posted today at 9:26 pm GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 2
Argo wins the day but consistent Mamma Aiuto! soars Patience waiting for the sea breeze paid off today, enabling four races to be held on the GC32 Racing Tour's second day at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE. It was also a day when the teams prevailing had owner-drivers. Posted on 3 Aug 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 4
Light airs continue to prevail in Palma Light airs continue to prevail at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE on the Bay of Palma where only one race was sailed for many of the monohull classes. Four divisions now have new leaders including Mallorca Sotheby's IRC Class 1. Posted on 3 Aug GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 1
Three way tie at the top after tough opening day Highly variable, tricky conditions made for a tough day for race officials and crews alike as competition at the GC32 Racing Tour got underway at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE. Posted on 2 Aug 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 3
Momo's winning run broken, Skorpios maiden ClubSwan 50 win A broken spinnaker halyard on the first run of the first race today may have cost Dieter Schön's Momo team their perfect scoreline, but they then bounced back to win their fourth race from five starts. Posted on 2 Aug GC32s at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE preview
Owner-driver yachts are in the majority Setting sail on the Bay of Palma next week will be 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE. Organised by the Real Club Nautico de Palma, the Mediterranean's most prestigious multi-class regatta is also the third stage of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 30 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona overall
Oman Air win but SAP Extreme go top at halfway stage Oman Air scored their first Act win of 2017 as SAP Extreme Sailing Team rise to the top of the overall Extreme Sailing Series™ scoreboard following a nail-biting finale to Act 4 in Barcelona. Posted on 23 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona day 3
Oman Air shoot to the top of the rankings An epic penultimate day of Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series™ saw changing fortunes across the fleet as a rampant Oman Air shot to the top of the rankings while early leaders Alinghi dropped off the podium. Posted on 22 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona day 2
FNOB Impulse robbed of race win in action-packed opener A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied their first win right on the finish line – as Alinghi took control of the scoreboard. Posted on 22 Jul Australian team joins GC32 Racing Tour
Simon Delzoppo's.film Racing set for racing Round three of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour is now just three weeks away when, for a second consecutive year, the one design foiling catamarans take to the Bay of Palma as an invited class at the 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE. Posted on 19 Jul

Upcoming Events

Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy