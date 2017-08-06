Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Freedom Hi-Fit
Freedom Hi-Fit

Doublehanded demons set for the Rolex Fastnet Race

by James Boyd today at 1:36 pm 6 August 2017
Robin Verhoef & John Van Der Starre on J122E Ajeto! © Jasper van Staveren / North Sea Regatta

Thanks to our modern day lifestyles, a frequent problem facing race boats owners is finding willing and available crew. One solution is to sail with less people, an ultimate expression of this being two handed racing.

Therefore it is no surprise that the IRC Two Handed class in this Sunday's Rolex Fastnet Race has swelled, with 60 boats entered (plus nine IMOCA 60s). This was also helped by the outcome of the 2013 race, famously won for the first time ever by a two handed crew - Pascal and Alexis Loison on the JPK 10.10, Night and Day.

So far in the 2017 RORC Season's Championship, leadership of IRC Two Handed has been a fight between two Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600s: Rob Craigie and Deb Fish on Bellino and Ian Hoddle and Ollie Wyatt on Game On. Bellino won the Cervantes Trophy, Myth of Malham and Morgan Cup; Game On the De Guingand Bowl and the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race. Also in the mix were Ed Fishwick and Figaro sailor Nick Cherry on their new 3600, Redshift Reloaded. However come the Channel Race, the first occasion the Loisins raced this year, they blitzed it, winning by an hour on corrected from Game On and Bellino.

Bellino's Rob Craigie, who currently leads IRC Two Handed overall, has been racing shorthanded since the 1990, both doublehanded and solo - he was class winner and second home in the 2009 OSTAR transatlantic race from Plymouth to Newport. His co-skipper, Deb Fish was also a solo sailor who campaigned a Sun Fast 3200.

Craigie says that while solo offshore racing is a different sport, two handed is much closer to fully crewed. "If you are a skipper who just stands at the back and shouts, it will be a big change. If you are a skipper who gets involved, then less so. Manoeuvres take a bit longer as you've got to move the sail bags around and get them up and down."

On board, 'third' crewman is the autopilot, although Craigie admits that they use it less. "We are going back to hand steering because we find it faster although in the Fastnet you have to sleep more to be competitive." However it depends on the wind and sea state. "In waves the boat weaves a bit more than it would, even with an average helm."

Dutch two handed offshore champions, Robin Verhoef and John van der Starre are entered on the J/122E Ajeto! The last three Rolex Fastnet Races they campaigned a J/111, finishing seventh in the 54 boat Two Handed class last time. They acquired their new boat this winter, which from the outset has been set up for shorthanding, with a heavier, deeper keel and less sail area. "To make it easier to sail shorthanded," explains van der Starre. "And we can adjust the mast while racing, which will be an advantage."

So why do they race doublehanded. "Why? Because we are both a little bit crazy probably! Robin and I really like sailing shorthanded and it is always a hassle with a big team," van der Starre explains.

As to how they divide up the labour, generally if one is sleeping the other goes into solo mode, calling the other on deck for manoeuvres. When both are up they typically play to each other's strengths: "Tactics is more my part," says van der Starre. "Robin is little stronger, so he does the heavy stuff, getting jibs up and down and gennakers, etc."

On board they don't run a watch system and do rely on the pilot. "The first 20 minutes you are better, but after that the pilot beats you," says van der Starre.

But the real grand masters of doublehanding are the IMOCA 60 sailors. And of them king is Jean-Pierre Dick, who has won two Barcelona World Races, two handed non-stop around the world and three Transat Jacques Vabres, two handed west across the Atlantic. Previous co-skippers included Damian Foxall, Loick Peyron and Jérémie Beyou. This time he is racing his foil-assisted Virbac-Paprec 3 with three time Solitaire du Figaro winner, Yann Eliès.

Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès will race double handed on the foil-assisted Virbac-Paprec 3 - photo © StMichel-Virbac / Y.Zedda
Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès will race double handed on the foil-assisted Virbac-Paprec 3 - photo © StMichel-Virbac / Y.Zedda

So what's his secret? Dick agrees with van der Starre: "It is important to work and be effective as a couple rather than working just as two individuals. We try to be changeable as everyone has their own skills, so you try to take the experience of both people to get the best result. So this time, I have better knowledge of the boat while Yann is bringing his new view and has a lot more experience of the Channel from his Figaro racing. But we also need to enjoy it and not argue too much! Fortunately we are both 'senior' sailors now and we have similar thinking."

As to their sleep - Dick says that they will have a rough watch system, while keeping it flexible, according to the conditions and the workload.

He is also looking forward to seeing how his VPLP-Verdier IMOCA 60 behaves now she is out of 'Vendée mode', substantially lightened and with better optimised ballast and keel weight.

Click for the wind predictions for the Rolex Fastnet Race from Squid (HERE) and Mike Broughton (HERE)

The Rolex Fastnet Race from Cowes on Sunday, 6th August with the first start at 1100 BST.

fastnet.rorc.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Alex Thomson returns to racing action
In the Rolex Fastnet Race Six months after his historic second place finish in the Vendee Globe, British sailor Alex Thomson will return to offshore racing on Sunday 6th August, competing in his tenth Fastnet Race. Posted today at 12:49 pm Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 4
Light airs continue to prevail in Palma Light airs continue to prevail at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE on the Bay of Palma where only one race was sailed for many of the monohull classes. Four divisions now have new leaders including Mallorca Sotheby's IRC Class 1. Posted on 3 Aug Phil Sharp and Imerys set
For the Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 Starting from Cowes, Isle of Wight the 605 nm (1,120.46 km) course will take the fleet on a journey through the English Channel and across the Celtic Sea to round the infamous Fastnet Rock before sprinting to Plymouth via the Scilly Isles. Posted on 3 Aug Henri Lloyd Ocean Dry Top back in stock
For professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions The Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro range is designed for professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions. The Ocean Dry Top, constructed from breathable and 100% waterproof GORE-TEX pro shell, features watertight latex wrist and neck seals. Posted on 3 Aug Rolex Fastnet crews support Sail 4 Cancer
Raising funds to support families living through cancer This year's Rolex Fastnet race is just days away and while the main focus for most is to do well some crews are also raising funds to support families living through the nightmare of cancer. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug 36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 3
Momo's winning run broken, Skorpios maiden ClubSwan 50 win A broken spinnaker halyard on the first run of the first race today may have cost Dieter Schön's Momo team their perfect scoreline, but they then bounced back to win their fourth race from five starts. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy