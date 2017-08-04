Please select your home edition
by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 10:00 am 4 August 2017
Henri Lloyd New Energy LS Rash Vest © Henri Lloyd

The Energy LS Rash Vest has been designed to give additional protection whilst on the water, and has the benefit of being extremely quick drying and has a contoured fit.

This 4 way super stretch top can also be worn over a buoyancy vest to close down loose straps and reduce windage, and can help prevent chaffing and aid insulation when worn under a wetsuit

The rash vest has a UPF factor of 30+ which will provide essential protection against the sun's harmful rays.

Product nameColourSizesRRP
New Energy LS Rash VestBlack, New RedXXS – XXL£35

www.henrilloyd.com/new-energy-ls-rash-vest-y30351-nrd

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America's Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America's Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd's strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com

