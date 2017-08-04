Please select your home edition
The Mirror Book by Peter Aitken & Tim Davison
The Mirror Book by Peter Aitken & Tim Davison
Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 4

29 July - 4 August 2017

The Cornish weather served up sunshine and, early on, showers with a strong, gusty westerly wind for Day 4. With only 3 races remaining, the Race Committee decided on two today, leaving one for tomorrow.

Race 10 got away cleanly under a 'P' flag and using a triangle-sausage-triangle course (hurrah!). The strong gusty wind and a bit of a chop made for conditions that were less than comfortable for some in the fleet. The spinnaker reaches were very exciting and even some of the heavier crews who chose to fly spinnakers dropped places when they lost control in a mega-gust.

Once again the patrol boats were busy. 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC was leading all the way to the final gybe mark, but capsized in a mega-gust tacking round after the spinnaker sheet got caught around the end of the boom. On the final reach Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampon SC overtook 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC to win with 'High-Roller' sailed by Gavin & Oliver Cooke from Balmoral SC in 3rd place.

Race 11 got away under a 'P' flag with individual recalls. This time Paul & Alfie Cullen, Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings and Howard Leoto & Shane White who were adjudged OCS. With the gusts building, conditions were very challenging. Once again it was a triangle-sausage course (hurrah!). Dave & Imogen Wade built a big lead to finish first ahead of Cullen & Rowan with Simon & Tyson third.

With 11 races completed, the second discard kicked in. This, plus today's bullets, has put Dave & Imogen up to second, but with only one race to go, Cullen & Rowan, who are discarding a second, are currently 7 points ahead of Dave & Imogen, so it looks like the title will go to Australia this time.

More photos by Lee Whitehead can be found on Photolounge here.

Results after Day 4:

PosNatSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11Pts
1stAUS70922Wave Catcher TooCullen HughesRowan HughesBalmoral Sailing Club‑2111‑421122213
2ndGBR70852 Dave WadeImogen WadeNorthampton SC1(OCS)32152‑1441120
3rdAUS70921PlatypusSimon BarwoodTyson BarwoodRoyal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club‑522434331‑9325
4thGBR70720KevinPaul CullenAlfie Cullenwwsc745‑8588238(OCS)50
5thGBR70716The Bootle BumtrinketScarlett ShepherdImogen BellfieldRestronguet /Itchenor SC387‑1661‑124711653
6thGBR70743YetiAngus HemmingsLou Lou HemmingsStokes Bay SC11(OCS)892346105(OCS)58
7thGBR70810YOLOChris BaldingAlex BaldingIsland Barn Sailing Club416438(DNC)912(DNF)101278
8thGBR70915RipplesChris FullerDaisy FullerHayling Island SC‑1539514137139‑18881
9thRSA70844 Howard LeotoShane WhiteIzivungu6710(DNF)9659247(OCS)83
10thNED7Rumble FishAlle RoodbergenAnna RoodbergenKWVL‑2213(OCS)111117111154588
11thAUS70813Hi‑RollerGavin CookeOliver CookeBalmoral Sailing Club‑171212‑261215155113489
12thGBR70811HypeArchie HawkinsJack StevensLooe Sailing Club8‑22614‑19111388161094
13thIRL70696The PriestCaolan CroasdellAlexander FarrellLRYC‑2061612‑1716671512797
14thIRL70428RED HOTBen GrafHannah SmythLRYC12513‑201071018‑21620101
15thGBR7079FeverEsme ShepherdMax PhypersRestronguet SC920116712‑25‑2116179107
16thGBR70190Va Va VoomTom CosierPoppy LuxtonRestronguet Sailing Club139(OCS)‑1815101810121411112
17thAUS70595WINDER CHARTER 2Tara WilsonCelia MayBalmoral Sailing Club1814‑227139‑2319141317124
18thAUS70592MCA Demo BoatStan BlandPenny BlandWoollahra Sailing Club‑21‑2417101814141562115130
19thRSA70410EmmelbeePaul ChanguionPolly ChanguionRoyal Natal Yacht Club101019‑252318‑2716132014143
20thGBR70806MischiefSandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC16111521‑2619192423‑2821169
21stIRL70529Cant Touch ThisSarah WhiteEoghan DuffySligo Yacht Club191714172021212318(DNC)‑37170
22ndRSA70845 Marlon JoneLebo JanuaryIzivungu241925‑35162024‑27171513173
23rdAUS70785Vegemite SandwichRichard RowellTessa RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club‑312321192125‑3617291916190
24thIRL70465 Oscar LanganLughaidh CroasdellCY&BC + LRYC14182723‑292317‑36202229193
25thGBR70618TinytaanicThomas CrookDaniel CrookTrearddur Bay SC253018152422(DNC)2019‑3724197
26thGBR70673Gone With The Wind IIIGeorge LenneyMartin EganRestronguet SC3025262228262225‑31‑3223227
27thGBR70537Complete and utter chaosMorgan SteeperFleur BennetLooe sailing club2928‑32242730162632‑3325237
28thAUS70840Barbie QRosie RowellMatilda RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club2829293222‑3420(RET)222332237
29thGBR70625KISS MY RUDDERThomas McLarenGeorge McLarenLooe Sailing Club‑362720272528‑3128282531239
30thRSA70846Soul SurferGrant EkermansHelen Jansen Van VuurenTSC322624‑343024(RET)34252719241
31stGBR70526Ambrose IIEric TaylorAoife MooneyPenzance Sailing Club2731233033292631‑35(DNC)33263
32ndGBR70683Eat my shortsThomas LanganRuby Porterlooe sailing club3721332932393032(DNC)(DNC)18271
33rdGBR70714Peer PressureSteven Bland The Poole Yacht Club353531‑3831323229‑373028283
34thRSA70412MCA Demo BoatKuba MiszewskiWilliam GordgeTSC‑43393536‑40353522382422286
35thGBR70505 Lloyd WilliamsDemelza HewettPenzance Sailing Club263228‑373436373033(RET)30286
36thGBR70003Encore une foiseJake BonsorKirsty MillsWarsash34343028‑3631‑3935362635289
37thIRL70006BreezeMatthew WhiteIsaac MarsdenSligo Yacht Club39333439382729‑4330(DNC)26295
38thGBR70222Whatever!Hannah StaffBethan StaffLooe Sailing Club384037333737283326(DNC)(DNC)309
39thGBR70176JessamineSebi SchmidtRoisin MooneyPenzance Sailing Club‑4236394035‑453841393134333
40thGBR5846Banana SkinZoe BecklyJack BecklyRestronguet Sailing Club41414131‑45‑423439403536338
41stGBR70287InfernoScarlett CragoRomilly cragoLooe sailing club40(OCS)36434141333734(DNC)RET357
42ndGBR64943Thing TwoEloise JaycockGracie JaycockLooe SC(DNS)(DNC)4345RETDNC4242272927359
43rdGBR70695ExpelliarmusPhilip GoodwinFelix GoodwinItchenor Sailing Club2315(DNC)13(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC363
44thGBR31809FloydLauren BowdlerTbcLooe sailing club45(RET)4246444041(RET)DNF3438382
45thGBR70209ChaosConnor LanganDaniel Blewettlooe sailing club333738473933(DNC)(DNC)DNCRETDNC383
46thGBR70549Purple ReignOscar PhypersNuala SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club(RET)3840414243(DNC)DNCDNC3939386
47thGBR69957RocketDaniel SeabourneCharlie BecklyRestrouguet(DNS)(DNC)DNC4443444038DNF38DNC403
48thGBR70725GreyhoundBella CockwellTamsin StaceyRestronguet44(RET)(OCS)424638RETDNCDNFDNCDNC430
49thJPN70867BlyskawicaHiroshi KatoYoshinori Takaishi/Kenji OhnoMirror Association of japan(RET)(DNC)DNC48DNCDNCDNC40DNF36DNC436
50thJPN33916Salty DogSatoshi AkitaSonoda ShinichiMirror Association of japan(DNF)(RET)DNC49DNF46DNCDNC41RETDNC448
51stRSA70822 Heinie WentzelMathew FranckeIzivungu(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC468
Related Articles

Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 3
Tents blown away in the night Some Mirror sailors, camped on the hill top at Tregunwith Farm reported that the worst of the storm appeared to have passed during the night with several tents blown away. Posted on 3 Aug Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 2
Three more races, three different winners The wind started off a bit lighter for Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Worlds, force 2-3 from the south-west and with the tide coming towards the end of the flood. Posted on 2 Aug Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 1
Wind settles after some wild swings in the rain showers The Gul Mirror Worlds kicked off in a solid 3-4 from the south, the south west & the west, as, for the first hour, the wind swung wildly as showers, clouds & clear skies rolled through. Posted on 1 Aug Gul Mirror National Championships overall
Plenty of capsizes in Restronguet Racing on Day 3 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a south westerly force 4-5 which backed to the south and got stronger as the day progressed, rain, and a forecast of worse to come later in the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul Gul Mirror National Championships day 2
Dave and Imogen Wade take line honours again Racing on Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a westerly force 4-5 with gusts and with plenty of capsizes and gear failures to keep the patrol boats busy. Once again it was Dave & Imogen Wade who took line honours in Race 4. Posted on 28 Jul Gul Mirror National Championships day 1
The water was reported as 'quite warm' Sailors arriving at Restronguet Sailing Club for the first day of the Gul UK Nationals found it was a bit mizzley, but after a short delay, the fleet launched and racing got under way in a solid 3-4 but with lots lighter patches. Posted on 27 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite
Including the RS Tera Northern Championship Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. Posted on 12 Jun New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Mirror Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
