Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 4
by Martin Egan today at 9:02 am
29 July - 4 August 2017
The Cornish weather served up sunshine and, early on, showers with a strong, gusty westerly wind for Day 4. With only 3 races remaining, the Race Committee decided on two today, leaving one for tomorrow.
Race 10 got away cleanly under a 'P' flag and using a triangle-sausage-triangle course (hurrah!). The strong gusty wind and a bit of a chop made for conditions that were less than comfortable for some in the fleet. The spinnaker reaches were very exciting and even some of the heavier crews who chose to fly spinnakers dropped places when they lost control in a mega-gust.
Once again the patrol boats were busy. 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC was leading all the way to the final gybe mark, but capsized in a mega-gust tacking round after the spinnaker sheet got caught around the end of the boom. On the final reach Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampon SC overtook 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC to win with 'High-Roller' sailed by Gavin & Oliver Cooke from Balmoral SC in 3rd place.
Race 11 got away under a 'P' flag with individual recalls. This time Paul & Alfie Cullen, Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings and Howard Leoto & Shane White who were adjudged OCS. With the gusts building, conditions were very challenging. Once again it was a triangle-sausage course (hurrah!). Dave & Imogen Wade built a big lead to finish first ahead of Cullen & Rowan with Simon & Tyson third.
With 11 races completed, the second discard kicked in. This, plus today's bullets, has put Dave & Imogen up to second, but with only one race to go, Cullen & Rowan, who are discarding a second, are currently 7 points ahead of Dave & Imogen, so it looks like the title will go to Australia this time.
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|Pts
|1st
|AUS
|70922
|Wave Catcher Too
|Cullen Hughes
|Rowan Hughes
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|‑2
|1
|1
|1
|‑4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|13
|2nd
|GBR
|70852
|
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|1
|(OCS)
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|‑14
|4
|1
|1
|20
|3rd
|AUS
|70921
|Platypus
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club
|‑5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|‑9
|3
|25
|4th
|GBR
|70720
|Kevin
|Paul Cullen
|Alfie Cullen
|wwsc
|7
|4
|5
|‑8
|5
|8
|8
|2
|3
|8
|(OCS)
|50
|5th
|GBR
|70716
|The Bootle Bumtrinket
|Scarlett Shepherd
|Imogen Bellfield
|Restronguet /Itchenor SC
|3
|8
|7
|‑16
|6
|1
|‑12
|4
|7
|11
|6
|53
|6th
|GBR
|70743
|Yeti
|Angus Hemmings
|Lou Lou Hemmings
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|(OCS)
|8
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|10
|5
|(OCS)
|58
|7th
|GBR
|70810
|YOLO
|Chris Balding
|Alex Balding
|Island Barn Sailing Club
|4
|16
|4
|3
|8
|(DNC)
|9
|12
|(DNF)
|10
|12
|78
|8th
|GBR
|70915
|Ripples
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|Hayling Island SC
|‑15
|3
|9
|5
|14
|13
|7
|13
|9
|‑18
|8
|81
|9th
|RSA
|70844
|
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|Izivungu
|6
|7
|10
|(DNF)
|9
|6
|5
|9
|24
|7
|(OCS)
|83
|10th
|NED
|7
|Rumble Fish
|Alle Roodbergen
|Anna Roodbergen
|KWVL
|‑22
|13
|(OCS)
|11
|11
|17
|11
|11
|5
|4
|5
|88
|11th
|AUS
|70813
|Hi‑Roller
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|‑17
|12
|12
|‑26
|12
|15
|15
|5
|11
|3
|4
|89
|12th
|GBR
|70811
|Hype
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|Looe Sailing Club
|8
|‑22
|6
|14
|‑19
|11
|13
|8
|8
|16
|10
|94
|13th
|IRL
|70696
|The Priest
|Caolan Croasdell
|Alexander Farrell
|LRYC
|‑20
|6
|16
|12
|‑17
|16
|6
|7
|15
|12
|7
|97
|14th
|IRL
|70428
|RED HOT
|Ben Graf
|Hannah Smyth
|LRYC
|12
|5
|13
|‑20
|10
|7
|10
|18
|‑21
|6
|20
|101
|15th
|GBR
|7079
|Fever
|Esme Shepherd
|Max Phypers
|Restronguet SC
|9
|20
|11
|6
|7
|12
|‑25
|‑21
|16
|17
|9
|107
|16th
|GBR
|70190
|Va Va Voom
|Tom Cosier
|Poppy Luxton
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|13
|9
|(OCS)
|‑18
|15
|10
|18
|10
|12
|14
|11
|112
|17th
|AUS
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|18
|14
|‑22
|7
|13
|9
|‑23
|19
|14
|13
|17
|124
|18th
|AUS
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|Woollahra Sailing Club
|‑21
|‑24
|17
|10
|18
|14
|14
|15
|6
|21
|15
|130
|19th
|RSA
|70410
|Emmelbee
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|Royal Natal Yacht Club
|10
|10
|19
|‑25
|23
|18
|‑27
|16
|13
|20
|14
|143
|20th
|GBR
|70806
|Mischief
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|16
|11
|15
|21
|‑26
|19
|19
|24
|23
|‑28
|21
|169
|21st
|IRL
|70529
|Cant Touch This
|Sarah White
|Eoghan Duffy
|Sligo Yacht Club
|19
|17
|14
|17
|20
|21
|21
|23
|18
|(DNC)
|‑37
|170
|22nd
|RSA
|70845
|
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|Izivungu
|24
|19
|25
|‑35
|16
|20
|24
|‑27
|17
|15
|13
|173
|23rd
|AUS
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|‑31
|23
|21
|19
|21
|25
|‑36
|17
|29
|19
|16
|190
|24th
|IRL
|70465
|
|Oscar Langan
|Lughaidh Croasdell
|CY&BC + LRYC
|14
|18
|27
|23
|‑29
|23
|17
|‑36
|20
|22
|29
|193
|25th
|GBR
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|Trearddur Bay SC
|25
|30
|18
|15
|24
|22
|(DNC)
|20
|19
|‑37
|24
|197
|26th
|GBR
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|Restronguet SC
|30
|25
|26
|22
|28
|26
|22
|25
|‑31
|‑32
|23
|227
|27th
|GBR
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|Morgan Steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|Looe sailing club
|29
|28
|‑32
|24
|27
|30
|16
|26
|32
|‑33
|25
|237
|28th
|AUS
|70840
|Barbie Q
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|28
|29
|29
|32
|22
|‑34
|20
|(RET)
|22
|23
|32
|237
|29th
|GBR
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|Looe Sailing Club
|‑36
|27
|20
|27
|25
|28
|‑31
|28
|28
|25
|31
|239
|30th
|RSA
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|TSC
|32
|26
|24
|‑34
|30
|24
|(RET)
|34
|25
|27
|19
|241
|31st
|GBR
|70526
|Ambrose II
|Eric Taylor
|Aoife Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|27
|31
|23
|30
|33
|29
|26
|31
|‑35
|(DNC)
|33
|263
|32nd
|GBR
|70683
|Eat my shorts
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|looe sailing club
|37
|21
|33
|29
|32
|39
|30
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|18
|271
|33rd
|GBR
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|Steven Bland
|
|The Poole Yacht Club
|35
|35
|31
|‑38
|31
|32
|32
|29
|‑37
|30
|28
|283
|34th
|RSA
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|TSC
|‑43
|39
|35
|36
|‑40
|35
|35
|22
|38
|24
|22
|286
|35th
|GBR
|70505
|
|Lloyd Williams
|Demelza Hewett
|Penzance Sailing Club
|26
|32
|28
|‑37
|34
|36
|37
|30
|33
|(RET)
|30
|286
|36th
|GBR
|70003
|Encore une foise
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|Warsash
|34
|34
|30
|28
|‑36
|31
|‑39
|35
|36
|26
|35
|289
|37th
|IRL
|70006
|Breeze
|Matthew White
|Isaac Marsden
|Sligo Yacht Club
|39
|33
|34
|39
|38
|27
|29
|‑43
|30
|(DNC)
|26
|295
|38th
|GBR
|70222
|Whatever!
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|Looe Sailing Club
|38
|40
|37
|33
|37
|37
|28
|33
|26
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|309
|39th
|GBR
|70176
|Jessamine
|Sebi Schmidt
|Roisin Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|‑42
|36
|39
|40
|35
|‑45
|38
|41
|39
|31
|34
|333
|40th
|GBR
|5846
|Banana Skin
|Zoe Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|41
|41
|41
|31
|‑45
|‑42
|34
|39
|40
|35
|36
|338
|41st
|GBR
|70287
|Inferno
|Scarlett Crago
|Romilly crago
|Looe sailing club
|40
|(OCS)
|36
|43
|41
|41
|33
|37
|34
|(DNC)
|RET
|357
|42nd
|GBR
|64943
|Thing Two
|Eloise Jaycock
|Gracie Jaycock
|Looe SC
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|43
|45
|RET
|DNC
|42
|42
|27
|29
|27
|359
|43rd
|GBR
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|23
|15
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|363
|44th
|GBR
|31809
|Floyd
|Lauren Bowdler
|Tbc
|Looe sailing club
|45
|(RET)
|42
|46
|44
|40
|41
|(RET)
|DNF
|34
|38
|382
|45th
|GBR
|70209
|Chaos
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|looe sailing club
|33
|37
|38
|47
|39
|33
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|RET
|DNC
|383
|46th
|GBR
|70549
|Purple Reign
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|(RET)
|38
|40
|41
|42
|43
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|39
|39
|386
|47th
|GBR
|69957
|Rocket
|Daniel Seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|Restrouguet
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|44
|43
|44
|40
|38
|DNF
|38
|DNC
|403
|48th
|GBR
|70725
|Greyhound
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|Restronguet
|44
|(RET)
|(OCS)
|42
|46
|38
|RET
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|430
|49th
|JPN
|70867
|Blyskawica
|Hiroshi Kato
|Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno
|Mirror Association of japan
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|48
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|40
|DNF
|36
|DNC
|436
|50th
|JPN
|33916
|Salty Dog
|Satoshi Akita
|Sonoda Shinichi
|Mirror Association of japan
|(DNF)
|(RET)
|DNC
|49
|DNF
|46
|DNC
|DNC
|41
|RET
|DNC
|448
|51st
|RSA
|70822
|
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|468
