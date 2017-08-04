Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 4

by Martin Egan today at 9:02 am

The Cornish weather served up sunshine and, early on, showers with a strong, gusty westerly wind for Day 4. With only 3 races remaining, the Race Committee decided on two today, leaving one for tomorrow.

Race 10 got away cleanly under a 'P' flag and using a triangle-sausage-triangle course (hurrah!). The strong gusty wind and a bit of a chop made for conditions that were less than comfortable for some in the fleet. The spinnaker reaches were very exciting and even some of the heavier crews who chose to fly spinnakers dropped places when they lost control in a mega-gust.

Once again the patrol boats were busy. 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC was leading all the way to the final gybe mark, but capsized in a mega-gust tacking round after the spinnaker sheet got caught around the end of the boom. On the final reach Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampon SC overtook 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC to win with 'High-Roller' sailed by Gavin & Oliver Cooke from Balmoral SC in 3rd place.

Race 11 got away under a 'P' flag with individual recalls. This time Paul & Alfie Cullen, Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings and Howard Leoto & Shane White who were adjudged OCS. With the gusts building, conditions were very challenging. Once again it was a triangle-sausage course (hurrah!). Dave & Imogen Wade built a big lead to finish first ahead of Cullen & Rowan with Simon & Tyson third.

With 11 races completed, the second discard kicked in. This, plus today's bullets, has put Dave & Imogen up to second, but with only one race to go, Cullen & Rowan, who are discarding a second, are currently 7 points ahead of Dave & Imogen, so it looks like the title will go to Australia this time.

More photos by Lee Whitehead can be found on Photolounge here.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Nat Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 Pts 1st AUS 70922 Wave Catcher Too Cullen Hughes Rowan Hughes Balmoral Sailing Club ‑2 1 1 1 ‑4 2 1 1 2 2 2 13 2nd GBR 70852 Dave Wade Imogen Wade Northampton SC 1 (OCS) 3 2 1 5 2 ‑14 4 1 1 20 3rd AUS 70921 Platypus Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club ‑5 2 2 4 3 4 3 3 1 ‑9 3 25 4th GBR 70720 Kevin Paul Cullen Alfie Cullen wwsc 7 4 5 ‑8 5 8 8 2 3 8 (OCS) 50 5th GBR 70716 The Bootle Bumtrinket Scarlett Shepherd Imogen Bellfield Restronguet /Itchenor SC 3 8 7 ‑16 6 1 ‑12 4 7 11 6 53 6th GBR 70743 Yeti Angus Hemmings Lou Lou Hemmings Stokes Bay SC 11 (OCS) 8 9 2 3 4 6 10 5 (OCS) 58 7th GBR 70810 YOLO Chris Balding Alex Balding Island Barn Sailing Club 4 16 4 3 8 (DNC) 9 12 (DNF) 10 12 78 8th GBR 70915 Ripples Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller Hayling Island SC ‑15 3 9 5 14 13 7 13 9 ‑18 8 81 9th RSA 70844 Howard Leoto Shane White Izivungu 6 7 10 (DNF) 9 6 5 9 24 7 (OCS) 83 10th NED 7 Rumble Fish Alle Roodbergen Anna Roodbergen KWVL ‑22 13 (OCS) 11 11 17 11 11 5 4 5 88 11th AUS 70813 Hi‑Roller Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke Balmoral Sailing Club ‑17 12 12 ‑26 12 15 15 5 11 3 4 89 12th GBR 70811 Hype Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens Looe Sailing Club 8 ‑22 6 14 ‑19 11 13 8 8 16 10 94 13th IRL 70696 The Priest Caolan Croasdell Alexander Farrell LRYC ‑20 6 16 12 ‑17 16 6 7 15 12 7 97 14th IRL 70428 RED HOT Ben Graf Hannah Smyth LRYC 12 5 13 ‑20 10 7 10 18 ‑21 6 20 101 15th GBR 7079 Fever Esme Shepherd Max Phypers Restronguet SC 9 20 11 6 7 12 ‑25 ‑21 16 17 9 107 16th GBR 70190 Va Va Voom Tom Cosier Poppy Luxton Restronguet Sailing Club 13 9 (OCS) ‑18 15 10 18 10 12 14 11 112 17th AUS 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 Tara Wilson Celia May Balmoral Sailing Club 18 14 ‑22 7 13 9 ‑23 19 14 13 17 124 18th AUS 70592 MCA Demo Boat Stan Bland Penny Bland Woollahra Sailing Club ‑21 ‑24 17 10 18 14 14 15 6 21 15 130 19th RSA 70410 Emmelbee Paul Changuion Polly Changuion Royal Natal Yacht Club 10 10 19 ‑25 23 18 ‑27 16 13 20 14 143 20th GBR 70806 Mischief Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 16 11 15 21 ‑26 19 19 24 23 ‑28 21 169 21st IRL 70529 Cant Touch This Sarah White Eoghan Duffy Sligo Yacht Club 19 17 14 17 20 21 21 23 18 (DNC) ‑37 170 22nd RSA 70845 Marlon Jone Lebo January Izivungu 24 19 25 ‑35 16 20 24 ‑27 17 15 13 173 23rd AUS 70785 Vegemite Sandwich Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club ‑31 23 21 19 21 25 ‑36 17 29 19 16 190 24th IRL 70465 Oscar Langan Lughaidh Croasdell CY&BC + LRYC 14 18 27 23 ‑29 23 17 ‑36 20 22 29 193 25th GBR 70618 Tinytaanic Thomas Crook Daniel Crook Trearddur Bay SC 25 30 18 15 24 22 (DNC) 20 19 ‑37 24 197 26th GBR 70673 Gone With The Wind III George Lenney Martin Egan Restronguet SC 30 25 26 22 28 26 22 25 ‑31 ‑32 23 227 27th GBR 70537 Complete and utter chaos Morgan Steeper Fleur Bennet Looe sailing club 29 28 ‑32 24 27 30 16 26 32 ‑33 25 237 28th AUS 70840 Barbie Q Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 28 29 29 32 22 ‑34 20 (RET) 22 23 32 237 29th GBR 70625 KISS MY RUDDER Thomas McLaren George McLaren Looe Sailing Club ‑36 27 20 27 25 28 ‑31 28 28 25 31 239 30th RSA 70846 Soul Surfer Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren TSC 32 26 24 ‑34 30 24 (RET) 34 25 27 19 241 31st GBR 70526 Ambrose II Eric Taylor Aoife Mooney Penzance Sailing Club 27 31 23 30 33 29 26 31 ‑35 (DNC) 33 263 32nd GBR 70683 Eat my shorts Thomas Langan Ruby Porter looe sailing club 37 21 33 29 32 39 30 32 (DNC) (DNC) 18 271 33rd GBR 70714 Peer Pressure Steven Bland The Poole Yacht Club 35 35 31 ‑38 31 32 32 29 ‑37 30 28 283 34th RSA 70412 MCA Demo Boat Kuba Miszewski William Gordge TSC ‑43 39 35 36 ‑40 35 35 22 38 24 22 286 35th GBR 70505 Lloyd Williams Demelza Hewett Penzance Sailing Club 26 32 28 ‑37 34 36 37 30 33 (RET) 30 286 36th GBR 70003 Encore une foise Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills Warsash 34 34 30 28 ‑36 31 ‑39 35 36 26 35 289 37th IRL 70006 Breeze Matthew White Isaac Marsden Sligo Yacht Club 39 33 34 39 38 27 29 ‑43 30 (DNC) 26 295 38th GBR 70222 Whatever! Hannah Staff Bethan Staff Looe Sailing Club 38 40 37 33 37 37 28 33 26 (DNC) (DNC) 309 39th GBR 70176 Jessamine Sebi Schmidt Roisin Mooney Penzance Sailing Club ‑42 36 39 40 35 ‑45 38 41 39 31 34 333 40th GBR 5846 Banana Skin Zoe Beckly Jack Beckly Restronguet Sailing Club 41 41 41 31 ‑45 ‑42 34 39 40 35 36 338 41st GBR 70287 Inferno Scarlett Crago Romilly crago Looe sailing club 40 (OCS) 36 43 41 41 33 37 34 (DNC) RET 357 42nd GBR 64943 Thing Two Eloise Jaycock Gracie Jaycock Looe SC (DNS) (DNC) 43 45 RET DNC 42 42 27 29 27 359 43rd GBR 70695 Expelliarmus Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin Itchenor Sailing Club 23 15 (DNC) 13 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 363 44th GBR 31809 Floyd Lauren Bowdler Tbc Looe sailing club 45 (RET) 42 46 44 40 41 (RET) DNF 34 38 382 45th GBR 70209 Chaos Connor Langan Daniel Blewett looe sailing club 33 37 38 47 39 33 (DNC) (DNC) DNC RET DNC 383 46th GBR 70549 Purple Reign Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club (RET) 38 40 41 42 43 (DNC) DNC DNC 39 39 386 47th GBR 69957 Rocket Daniel Seabourne Charlie Beckly Restrouguet (DNS) (DNC) DNC 44 43 44 40 38 DNF 38 DNC 403 48th GBR 70725 Greyhound Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey Restronguet 44 (RET) (OCS) 42 46 38 RET DNC DNF DNC DNC 430 49th JPN 70867 Blyskawica Hiroshi Kato Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno Mirror Association of japan (RET) (DNC) DNC 48 DNC DNC DNC 40 DNF 36 DNC 436 50th JPN 33916 Salty Dog Satoshi Akita Sonoda Shinichi Mirror Association of japan (DNF) (RET) DNC 49 DNF 46 DNC DNC 41 RET DNC 448 51st RSA 70822 Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke Izivungu (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 468