Please select your home edition
Edition
Synergy Marine 2017 Open Bic 728x90 2
Product Feature
Rooster Poly Pro Top
Rooster Poly Pro Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Interview with Mathias and Russell Coutts during the O'Pen Bic World Championship

by Leonardo Omezzolli today at 8:10 am 31 July - 5 August 2017
Mathian and Russell Coutts during the O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda © Jacopo Salvi

Leonardo Omezzolli caught up with Mathias and Russell Coutts during the O'Pen Bic World Championship at Circolo Vela Arco to talk about the class, sailing on Lake Garda and whether Mathias would like to follow in his father's footsteps.

Leonardo: Hello Russell and Mathias, welcome to Circolo Vela Arco. Let's start with you, Russell: what's it like, following your son's performance and seeing him excel right at the beginning of this O'Pen Bic World championship?

Russell: I think this championship is fantastic and I like most of the young sailing teams here. Having all these young athletes around helps keeping young. It's good to see Mathias excel, but it's also great to see all these kids sailing and the passion they have for it.

Leonardo: And what about you Mathias, how do you feel having your father, both Olympic winner and winner of the America's Cup, as trainer?

Mathias: He is quite a good trainer. He taught me all I know about sailing, and every day I learn new things from him.

Mathian and Russell Coutts during the O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda - photo © Jacopo Salvi
Mathian and Russell Coutts during the O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda - photo © Jacopo Salvi

Leonardo: How do you feel about your results after these first few days of racing? Are you confident of victory?

Mathias: I'm not worrying about my position too much. This is my first championship and I'm having a lot of fun. The thing I like most is that I'm getting to know a lot of new people. There are a lot of great sailors in this competition.

Leonardo: How about you Russell. How do you think Mathias is doing?

Russell: He surprised me, that's for sure. He's doing great, but it's not just a matter of results, there's also learning and the enjoyment of the whole thing. Because when kids this age learn a lot about the sport they will develop a passion for it and fall in love with it.

O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 2 - photo © Jacopo Salvi
O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 2 - photo © Jacopo Salvi

Leonardo: What do you think about the Lake, both in itself and in regards to sailing?

Mathias: It's a fantastic place for sailing. Here you get all kinds of days, both calm and with strong wind, so it's a great place to learn. And once you are finished sailing you can go ski in the mountains. It's a great lake and I'm enjoying everything about it.

Russell: This is one of my favourite places to come in the world, one of the best for sailing. You have a good northerly wind in the morning, then you can go have lunch and in the afternoon you can get out again on the water with a strong south wind (Ora) and sail for the whole afternoon. It's really great and the facilities are very good too. I'm also impressed by the number of boats on the lake, especially Lasers and 29ers but also other types of boats.

Leonardo: Now, a more technical question for you, Russell. You have raced on several types of different craft, what do you think about the O'pen Bic?

Russell: The O'Pen Bic is a good boat for learning. It has classic rigging which really makes kids learn a lot about how to sail a boat: what they learn on the O'Pen Bic they will carry with them on all other boats. It's a good boat for young sailors.

O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 1 - photo © Jacopo Salvi
O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 1 - photo © Jacopo Salvi

Leonardo: Is there any chance it will grow to reach the following the Optimist class has?

Russell: Yes I think so. I think people are realizing that the O'Pen Bic is very good, especially for those kids too grown up for the Optimist, because the O'Pen Bic is almost the natural procession for them if they want to keep sailing alone. But I think there is also a place for a boat for two, because not everyone likes to sail solo.

Leonardo: Mathias, how do you feel about the O'Pen Bic? What's it like for you?

Mathias: It's a great boat to learn and, as dad said, you can capsize without having to empty it of water, so it's fun.

Leonardo: What type of craft would you like to sail on in the future?

Mathias: I would like to go into the Moths. I recently had the chance to see it in action and I think it's great.

Leonardo: Would like to compete in the America's Cup one day?

Mathias: Yes of course!

More information and full results from the O'Pen Bic World Championship can be found at worlds2017.openbicclass.org

O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 1 - photo © Jacopo Salvi
O'pen Bic Worlds at Lake Garda day 1 - photo © Jacopo Salvi
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Interview with Steve Cockerill
RS Aero 7 World Champion We spoke to Steve Cockerill, who has just returned from winning the Rooster RS Aero 7 World Championship in Carnac. We found out what techniques he's learnt in the boat, how he's made the transition from Lasers, and what he thinks of the class. Posted on 1 Aug Paul Goodison retains Moth Worlds title
Initial reaction from on the water at Lake Garda Paul Goodison has retained the International Moth World Championship title in the most competitive fleet of all time at Lake Garda. We get his initial reaction on the water after his amazing win... Posted on 30 Jul Paul Goodison interview at Lake Garda
The Moth Worlds versus the America's Cup Jonny Fullerton interviews Paul Goodison, current Moth World Champion, ahead of the 2017 Worlds: talking about breakages, Moth versus America's Cup sailing, and what he has been missing these past two years. Posted on 24 Jul Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 2
So who's going to win then? We left this conversation yesterday at the critical point. It's the usual conversation that the armchair pundits like to start talking about in the run up to a big sailing event. Posted on 22 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 1
It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time! It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time. We're less than a week away from the start of the 2017 Moth Worlds and it really is a time of mixed feelings for Mothies. It's getting the heart pumping just putting these thoughts down. Posted on 21 Jul Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Posted on 11 Jul Interview with David Chandler
VX One Champion, 37 years after PoW Cup win David Chandler recently won the VX One National Championship at Sunderland YC, 37 years after winning the Prince of Wales Cup, the one-race nationals for the International 14 class. We spoke to him about how he's 're-living his youth' in the VX One. Posted on 6 Jul SuperFoilers are go!
Welcome to the flying boat era on Sydney Harbour SuperFoilers represent many things. Whilst those components are disparate and virtually from different planets in the great scheme of things, they come together in the one form as harmoniously as a Rolls Royce. Posted on 2 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy