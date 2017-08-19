International OK Dinghy 60th Anniversary Celebration at Burghfield on 19th August

Burghfield OK Sprint Cup © Douglas Powell Burghfield OK Sprint Cup © Douglas Powell

by Dave Bourne today at 3:20 pm

The event is to be held at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August with the gates opening at midday. The bar and galley will be open and a special afternoon tea of home-made scones and cakes will be available throughout the afternoon.

The afternoon will offer current and past sailors the opportunity to take to the water and compete for specially commissioned trophies. There will be two races on Saturday afternoon, the first at 15.00 for current members, the second for those who have sailed the OK dinghy in the past, would like to borrow a boat, and relive their past.

Everyone attending will receive a special 60th anniversary memento and everyone is invited to stay over and participate in the scheduled BSC racing the following day.

The association is delighted to announce that our very own Nick Craig has agreed to be our guest speaker for the evening. We are sure that Nick will need very little or no introduction to most but for those of you a little out of touch, Nick has just rewritten the OK Dinghy record books as the first sailor to win 5 OK World Championships, He has also won 12 other world titles, 5 European titles and a massive 30+ national titles.

Key events for the day include:

15.00 60th Anniversary race for current class association members with special anniversary prizes.

16.00 All comers race for past members in order that they may relive the excitement of their past and revisit the unique challenges that the boat still delivers today. Once again special anniversary prizes may be won. Boats will be generously loaned by current members.

18.00 The Evening celebrations start with a Champagne and canapé reception.

19.00 A Hog Roast with accompaniments and various desserts will be served. A choice of fine wines will be provided within the cost of the meal and the bar is scheduled to stay open until midnight.

20.00 Guest Speaker.

20.30 Afternoon races prize giving.

Sponsors prize event.

Bar open until 23:00

Rain & Sun Covers; are donating a brand new boom up cover.

Sandiline; are donating a brand new set of hikers with the 60th logo embroidered in them.

Fernhurst Books are donating 3 signed copies of Nick Craig's book, Helming to win.

Mayday Chandlers; are donating a boat stand.

£500 OK Dinghy discount voucher from Ovington Boats.

In order to be in with a chance of winning a prize you just have to purchase a ticket for the event. These are available from the Class association secretary Mary Reddyhoff who may be contacted on or