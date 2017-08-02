Fever-Tree moment: Freddie Carr & Nick Hutton

Please select your home edition
by Louay Habib today at 9:00 pm 2 August 2017
Nick Hutton enjoys a Westerhall's 5 Year Old Rum with Fever-Tree Madagascan Cola and Freddie Carr chooses a Cuban Storm © Louay Habib

America's Cup sailors, Freddie Carr & Nick Hutton, are racing on Tony Langley's TP52 Gladiator at Lendy Cowes Week. Gladiator was one of the few yachts racing today, as high winds stopped racing for most of the classes.

"It was brilliant sailing today, tough conditions but we have a fantastic crew on Gladiator, so we were comfortable with manoeuvres. It is great to be racing back in the Solent. It is where most of us started to race, and Cowes Week is like a big celebration. Tomorrow, is our last day racing and we will also be celebrating Boat Captain Tom Wilson's birthday. The Fever-Tree Bar is the first one on the dock, so I am sure we will be there to celebrate when we finish the regatta."

Nick Hutton was drinking a Westerhall's 5 Year Old Rum with Fever-Tree Madagascan Cola. Freddie Carr chose Cuban Storm, as both are racing tomorrow just single measures!

www.fever-tree.com

