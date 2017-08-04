Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Elite Racer Salopette
Elite Racer Salopette

2017 Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki, Finland - Day 4

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 8:37 pm 28 July - 4 August 2017

Sparkling sailing, with lots of sun and waves, characterizes the fourth day of racing in Helsinki, where the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship is going to conclude tomorrow.

PRO Madis Ausman and his Race Committee did an amazing job benefiting at the best from the heavy but still ideal conditions to add three more races to the championship series and bringing the total to ten. One and a half mile length and simple windward-leeward configuration created the perfect race course for an excited Melges 24 fleet.

Luca Perego's Maidollis (2-6-2) today, firmly maintaining the lead on day 4 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
Luca Perego's Maidollis (2-6-2) today, firmly maintaining the lead on day 4 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

Nothing changed in the top-three of the overall ranking, with Italian entry, Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 (2-6-2 today) with Carlo Fracassoli in helm, firmly maintaining the leadership with a margin of 22 points over Monsoon USA851 by Bruce Ayres (1-12-4), who scores the second bullet of its series today, and Andrea Racchelli's Altea ITA722 (6-1-6).

Monsoon by Bruce Ayres on day 4 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
Monsoon by Bruce Ayres on day 4 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

It is a great day also for the crew aboard Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team USA848 (3-4-1) with Travis Weisleder in helm: after an hard second day, where they had to withdraw from all three races because of the breakage of two halyards, the American entry is the most consistent boat of the day and scores three placements in the top five, climbing up from 44th to 24th position in the overall ranking.

Andrea Racchelli's Altea ITA722 tooks another bullet on day 4 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
Andrea Racchelli's Altea ITA722 tooks another bullet on day 4 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

"It was great to get a little revenge on our second day's breakdowns, but above all it was amazing to sail in these conditions: this is what the Melges 24 is made for! Sailing in the European fleet is great, and the U.S. representative is pretty wide: it's the perfect mix for a World Championship. If you add to this the fact that here in Helsinki hospitality is amazing, we have all the elements for a World Championship that will be remembered" - declared John Bowden from Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team.

Reigning Corinthian World Champions aboard of Marco Zammarchi's Taki 4 ITA778 on day 4 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
Reigning Corinthian World Champions aboard of Marco Zammarchi's Taki 4 ITA778 on day 4 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

The leadership doesn't change even in the Corinthian division, where the reigning World Champions aboard Marco Zammarchi's Taki 4 ITA778 (1-1-4) with Niccolo Bertola in helm enjoy the strong winds and increase to 13 points the margin of advantage over the main followers; which, though, are no more the Michael Tarabochia's crew of White Room GER677 (9-7-7): the Estonian entry Lenny EST790 (4-2-1) with Tõnu Tõniste in helm, in fact, takes home extremely consistent placements today and obtains the second level of the provisional Corinthian podium instead of White Room, which slips into third. Good results also for Jens Wathne's Party Girl NOR649 (2-3-2) that, thanks to the top-three results of today, climbs up from 11th to 4th position.

Melges 24 World Championship - Day 4Posted by International Melges 24 Class Association on Thursday, 3 August 2017

Tomorrow, the curtain is going to close on the 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship: two more races can be sailed for the conclusion of the series, but heavy rain and shifty wind are forecasted. The final preparatory signal must be given within 2.30 pm: depending on the weather conditions, the Race Committee will decide the best finale grande of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship.

melges24.com/Worlds2017

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 3
After the rain, two races and many twists Helsinki woke up with heavy rain this morning and the Melges 24 fleet, moored at Helsingfors Segelklubb, had to wait two hours for the wind to stabilize, the AP flag to go down and to start the races on day three of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 North American Championship
The Gorge Delivers It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. Mother nature generously delivered a banner week of warm and sunny planing conditions to an international fleet of MELGES24 sailors. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 2
Three bullets for the Italian crew of Maidollis Drastically different weather conditions from those experienced yesterday took the fleet to the race course on the second day of racing in Helsinki. Posted on 1 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 1
59 boats racing in Finland A cloudy afternoon, characterized by light and shifty breeze, accompanied the first day of racing of the Melges 24 fleet in Helsinki. Posted on 31 Jul Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden overall
Corinthian Moment for Taki 4 and Gill Race Team It rarely happens that six podium places in two different divisions will be filled by the four boats only. But that's what happened in Marstrand, Sweden today at the Melges 24 Swedish and Nordic Championship. Posted on 19 Jun Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden day 2
Maidollis keeps the lead It would be hard to ask for better weather conditions for sailing than there were in Marstrand today. Compared to the first day, the sailors were met with lovely sunshine and consistent westerly winds of ten to twelve knots - just a perfect day! Posted on 17 Jun Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden day 1
Tricky conditions on the race course Tricky conditions were the keywords of the first day of the Melges 24 Swedish Open and Nordic Championship, considered also as the third event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series. Posted on 17 Jun Melges 24s at Lake Garda overall
Maidollis and Taki 4 crowned in Riva The second event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series finished with a strong Ora wind around of 18 knots that led Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 (1-5-DNS today) to the top of the podium. Posted on 22 May Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 2
The Wind Factory is back in action After a not so generous first day, the Wind Factory is back in action in Riva del Garda. Starting from the early morning, a steady Peler of variable intensity between 8 and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races. Posted on 20 May Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 1
Maidollis takes the first bullet Extremely unstable weather conditions were the keywords for the first day of the Melges 24 regatta in Riva del Garda. Posted on 19 May

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy