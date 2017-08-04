2017 Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki, Finland - Day 4

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 8:37 pm

Sparkling sailing, with lots of sun and waves, characterizes the fourth day of racing in Helsinki, where the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship is going to conclude tomorrow.

PRO Madis Ausman and his Race Committee did an amazing job benefiting at the best from the heavy but still ideal conditions to add three more races to the championship series and bringing the total to ten. One and a half mile length and simple windward-leeward configuration created the perfect race course for an excited Melges 24 fleet.

Nothing changed in the top-three of the overall ranking, with Italian entry, Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 (2-6-2 today) with Carlo Fracassoli in helm, firmly maintaining the leadership with a margin of 22 points over Monsoon USA851 by Bruce Ayres (1-12-4), who scores the second bullet of its series today, and Andrea Racchelli's Altea ITA722 (6-1-6).

It is a great day also for the crew aboard Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team USA848 (3-4-1) with Travis Weisleder in helm: after an hard second day, where they had to withdraw from all three races because of the breakage of two halyards, the American entry is the most consistent boat of the day and scores three placements in the top five, climbing up from 44th to 24th position in the overall ranking.

"It was great to get a little revenge on our second day's breakdowns, but above all it was amazing to sail in these conditions: this is what the Melges 24 is made for! Sailing in the European fleet is great, and the U.S. representative is pretty wide: it's the perfect mix for a World Championship. If you add to this the fact that here in Helsinki hospitality is amazing, we have all the elements for a World Championship that will be remembered" - declared John Bowden from Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team.

The leadership doesn't change even in the Corinthian division, where the reigning World Champions aboard Marco Zammarchi's Taki 4 ITA778 (1-1-4) with Niccolo Bertola in helm enjoy the strong winds and increase to 13 points the margin of advantage over the main followers; which, though, are no more the Michael Tarabochia's crew of White Room GER677 (9-7-7): the Estonian entry Lenny EST790 (4-2-1) with Tõnu Tõniste in helm, in fact, takes home extremely consistent placements today and obtains the second level of the provisional Corinthian podium instead of White Room, which slips into third. Good results also for Jens Wathne's Party Girl NOR649 (2-3-2) that, thanks to the top-three results of today, climbs up from 11th to 4th position.

Tomorrow, the curtain is going to close on the 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship: two more races can be sailed for the conclusion of the series, but heavy rain and shifty wind are forecasted. The final preparatory signal must be given within 2.30 pm: depending on the weather conditions, the Race Committee will decide the best finale grande of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship.

melges24.com/Worlds2017