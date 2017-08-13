Osprey Nationals 2017 Runners & Riders

All set for the Osprey Nationals at Poole © Mike Millard All set for the Osprey Nationals at Poole © Mike Millard

by Ben Hawkes today at 3:57 pm

The Osprey Nationals will be taking place at Poole Yacht club from the 10th-13th of August. This year's sponsors include Allen, Camcleat, Hartley Boats, Marlow, Rain and Sun Covers, North Sails and Seasure.

This video presentation runs through the competition:

As always the Osprey Class would like to thank their sponsors for their continued support: