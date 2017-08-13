Osprey Nationals 2017 Runners & Riders
by Ben Hawkes today at 3:57 pm
10-13 August 2017
All set for the Osprey Nationals at Poole © Mike Millard
The Osprey Nationals will be taking place at Poole Yacht club from the 10th-13th of August. This year's sponsors include Allen, Camcleat, Hartley Boats, Marlow, Rain and Sun Covers, North Sails and Seasure.
This video presentation runs through the competition:
As always the Osprey Class would like to thank their sponsors for their continued support:
