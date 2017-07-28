RS400 Eurocup at Gravedona, Lake Como
by Nicky Griffin today at 4:00 pm
24-28 July 2017
RS400 Eurocup at Lake Como © Alexander Panzeri
Day 1 was a dramatic day of thunderstorms, wind, no wind and conkers coming off trees in to boats. Wisely we did not go out, having sent two 500 as crash test dummies, one returning at full chat on to the slip and capsizing and the other more sedately did the width of the lake under jib having spent some time on a sheltered beach. The wise 400s enjoyed the hospitality of the club bar for some considerable time.
Day 2, sunny but light, everyone was eager so we launched and slowly drifted to the race area, taking turns to swim beside the boat, float, relax and look at the stunning scenery. After a period of following the start boat like disorganised ducklings, the wind settled to the north. Remarkably a pretty clean start off into the sparking water. Right seemed to be the route of choice and at the top mark Howard and Lou were looking comfortable, downwind was all about being in your own band of wind, at the top Howard was still looking relaxed with the Robertsons following. Now the sailing instructions were quite clear and simple on paper, but on the water the picture was confused, Howard took four different routes to the finish line, with Stewart Robertson following this allowed Jon Heissig who possibly for the first time remembered the course and followed the 100s to take the gun.
The second race saw a clean start with newcomers to the fleet, Australian Paul & Browyn Ridgway, hitting the line again spot on, and pacing with the leading group to the top. There it became quite tribal with Parkstone, Queen Mary, Notts County and others arriving together at the top mark and fighting it out. It was another race of being in the wind bands, my helm did not quite appreciate comments of how fantastic the scenery was when I should be watching the kite, it ended with Heissig first and Farbrother second and Robertson third.
The last race the wind had become fickle, Heissig had got a comfortable lead at the top mark only to have the fleet come down on wind, overtake and disappear. Steve Restell and Chris Stubbs with consistent cunning took it at the top mark with a shortened course, Kevin and Heather snapping at their heels for second.
The whole fleet enjoyed some nip and tuck racing on a sunny, hot day in spectacular surroundings, followed by beers and a desire for more of the same.
Day 3 was a day of no wind / very light wind from all directions, we sat and talked in the sun, listening to the ever-growing laughter in the cookery school & wine tasting out on by the club for the non-sailors. Kathyrn brought her infamous Games Night forward and, whilst awaiting the wind, 6 national teams engaged in hilarious combat. The youth and beauty of the Italian team was just pipped by the age and cunning of the UK team. Finally the no racing today signal sounded and the fleet headed to the bar.
Day 4, we set out early following the race team, it looked like being another light and unpredictable day, it was, until eventually the wind settled to the south. The keen 400's were straight off the start first time, only Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin being slightly premature, having to go back. Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs were very relieved to see the over the line flag go down as they had pushed the line hard as well.
The racing was again close, with Howard Fairbrother and Lou Hoskins crossing the line first, receiving a standing ovation from the race officer and team for getting it right this time. Mr and Mrs consistent Stewart and Sarah Robertson were second pursued by Steve and Chris.
The wind was still holding and race 5 set off, but grey clouds were looming over the mountains and the race officer wisely kept to two laps. Consistent Stewart and Sarah were followed by the other consistent partnership Steve and Chris to the line. We hoped for a third race but the wind switched off, the race team and safety boats rounded us up with the 100's and 200's, and with hasty untying of jib and spinnaker sheets we were all towed home in leisurely style to the bar, there we received bright orange flower garlands and sun glasses. These were worn around the town and later to the Dutch party, orange was the theme, with dancing and games, a very happy and fun night.
Day 5, the last day. Omens were not good, the locals had given up predicting what was going to occur, but we went out early to be ready.
Then it happened, a dark line to the south, slowly coming down the lake. As it did in the distance, the kites of the kite surfers started to pop up, 1, then 2, then 3, then in the 10's. Champagne sailing! For the 3 races, hard but rewarding upwind, crew well back downwind and waves (well big wavelets) it doesn't often get better.
Jon and Nicky with Stewart and Sarah led the fleet, both pairs working hard, changing places up and down wind, getting a first and second each. This meant some complicated finger counting and maths to realise they went in to the last race on equal points.
Jon and Nicky were able to hold off Stewart and Sarah to steal a win and the event. Kevin Podger and Heather Chipperfield gave Steve and Chris a run for their money with close tactical racing for third and fourth.
No the event was not all wind and sun, it had been unpredictable but the racing had been tight through the fleet, with the opportunity for all to race and learn. Gravedona sailing club and the town were relaxed and friendly with fabulous scenery.
Thank yous go to the race officer, who in difficult conditions got the races in, ensured fair courses of just the right length. The shore team of youngsters who as we came in to the slip, grabbed the boats like a pack of wolves taking down Bison. To Heather who kept everything running smoothly and answered the same questions over and over again, and lastly thank you to all of the 400 fleet who travelled all the way there and back to have fun.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|UK
|1454
|Jon Heissig
|Nicky Griffin
|1
|1
|‑6
|‑6
|3
|1
|2
|1
|9
|2nd
|UK
|1463
|Stewart Robertson
|Sarah Robertson
|2
|‑3
|‑3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|10
|3rd
|UK
|1189
|Steve Restall
|Chris Stubbs
|3
|‑5
|1
|3
|2
|‑4
|4
|3
|16
|4th
|UK
|1439
|Kevin Podger
|Heather Chipperfield
|5
|4
|2
|‑7
|5
|‑7
|3
|4
|23
|5th
|UK
|1418
|Howard Farbrother
|Louise Hosken
|(DSQ)
|2
|5
|1
|6
|5
|‑7
|6
|25
|6th
|NED
|864
|Sijbrand Jongejans
|Elaine Turner
|4
|8
|‑9
|‑11
|8
|3
|5
|5
|33
|7th
|AUS
|1467
|Paul Ridgway
|Bronwyn Ridgway
|7
|6
|7
|4
|4
|‑8
|‑12
|7
|35
|8th
|UK
|1453
|Stuart Halman
|Anna Walsh
|‑9
|9
|4
|8
|‑10
|6
|6
|8
|41
|9th
|UK
|1345
|John Hobson
|Matt Reynalds
|6
|7
|8
|5
|7
|‑9
|‑10
|9
|42
|10th
|UK
|1354
|Ken Twemlow
|Kathryn Hinsliff‑Smith
|‑13
|11
|11
|‑17
|13
|12
|8
|10
|65
|11th
|UK
|1365
|Martin Powell
|Jane Phillips
|12
|‑13
|10
|10
|9
|11
|13
|‑14
|65
|12th
|UK
|1325
|James Logan
|Philippa Logan
|8
|10
|‑13
|13
|‑14
|13
|11
|12
|67
|13th
|UK
|1097
|Mark Swan
|Paul Raven
|‑14
|‑14
|14
|12
|12
|10
|9
|11
|68
|14th
|UK
|846
|Richard Hall
|Alicia Andrews
|11
|‑18
|15
|9
|11
|‑17
|17
|17
|80
|15th
|UK
|1233
|Max Tosetti
|Simon Edwards
|10
|12
|12
|14
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|90
|16th
|UK
|866
|Paul Reynolds
|Cath Reynolds
|(DNS)
|16
|‑17
|16
|15
|14
|14
|15
|90
|17th
|UK
|1182
|Matthew Higginson
|Richard Brewer
|15
|‑17
|‑18
|15
|16
|16
|16
|13
|91
|18th
|UK
|1048
|Martin Hart
|Moira Hart
|16
|15
|16
|‑18
|‑17
|15
|15
|16
|93
|19th
|UK
|1241
|Joe Henry
|Roland Wilson
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|126
|19th
|UK
|1301
|Mick Whitmore
|Sarah Whitmore
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!