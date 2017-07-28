Please select your home edition
RS400 Eurocup at Gravedona, Lake Como

by Nicky Griffin today at 4:00 pm 24-28 July 2017
RS400 Eurocup at Lake Como © Alexander Panzeri

Day 1 was a dramatic day of thunderstorms, wind, no wind and conkers coming off trees in to boats. Wisely we did not go out, having sent two 500 as crash test dummies, one returning at full chat on to the slip and capsizing and the other more sedately did the width of the lake under jib having spent some time on a sheltered beach. The wise 400s enjoyed the hospitality of the club bar for some considerable time.

Day 2, sunny but light, everyone was eager so we launched and slowly drifted to the race area, taking turns to swim beside the boat, float, relax and look at the stunning scenery. After a period of following the start boat like disorganised ducklings, the wind settled to the north. Remarkably a pretty clean start off into the sparking water. Right seemed to be the route of choice and at the top mark Howard and Lou were looking comfortable, downwind was all about being in your own band of wind, at the top Howard was still looking relaxed with the Robertsons following. Now the sailing instructions were quite clear and simple on paper, but on the water the picture was confused, Howard took four different routes to the finish line, with Stewart Robertson following this allowed Jon Heissig who possibly for the first time remembered the course and followed the 100s to take the gun.

The second race saw a clean start with newcomers to the fleet, Australian Paul & Browyn Ridgway, hitting the line again spot on, and pacing with the leading group to the top. There it became quite tribal with Parkstone, Queen Mary, Notts County and others arriving together at the top mark and fighting it out. It was another race of being in the wind bands, my helm did not quite appreciate comments of how fantastic the scenery was when I should be watching the kite, it ended with Heissig first and Farbrother second and Robertson third.

The last race the wind had become fickle, Heissig had got a comfortable lead at the top mark only to have the fleet come down on wind, overtake and disappear. Steve Restell and Chris Stubbs with consistent cunning took it at the top mark with a shortened course, Kevin and Heather snapping at their heels for second.

The whole fleet enjoyed some nip and tuck racing on a sunny, hot day in spectacular surroundings, followed by beers and a desire for more of the same.

RS400 Eurocup at Lake Como - photo © Alexander Panzeri
RS400 Eurocup at Lake Como - photo © Alexander Panzeri

Day 3 was a day of no wind / very light wind from all directions, we sat and talked in the sun, listening to the ever-growing laughter in the cookery school & wine tasting out on by the club for the non-sailors. Kathyrn brought her infamous Games Night forward and, whilst awaiting the wind, 6 national teams engaged in hilarious combat. The youth and beauty of the Italian team was just pipped by the age and cunning of the UK team. Finally the no racing today signal sounded and the fleet headed to the bar.

Day 4, we set out early following the race team, it looked like being another light and unpredictable day, it was, until eventually the wind settled to the south. The keen 400's were straight off the start first time, only Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin being slightly premature, having to go back. Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs were very relieved to see the over the line flag go down as they had pushed the line hard as well.

The racing was again close, with Howard Fairbrother and Lou Hoskins crossing the line first, receiving a standing ovation from the race officer and team for getting it right this time. Mr and Mrs consistent Stewart and Sarah Robertson were second pursued by Steve and Chris.

The wind was still holding and race 5 set off, but grey clouds were looming over the mountains and the race officer wisely kept to two laps. Consistent Stewart and Sarah were followed by the other consistent partnership Steve and Chris to the line. We hoped for a third race but the wind switched off, the race team and safety boats rounded us up with the 100's and 200's, and with hasty untying of jib and spinnaker sheets we were all towed home in leisurely style to the bar, there we received bright orange flower garlands and sun glasses. These were worn around the town and later to the Dutch party, orange was the theme, with dancing and games, a very happy and fun night.

Day 5, the last day. Omens were not good, the locals had given up predicting what was going to occur, but we went out early to be ready.

Then it happened, a dark line to the south, slowly coming down the lake. As it did in the distance, the kites of the kite surfers started to pop up, 1, then 2, then 3, then in the 10's. Champagne sailing! For the 3 races, hard but rewarding upwind, crew well back downwind and waves (well big wavelets) it doesn't often get better.

Jon and Nicky with Stewart and Sarah led the fleet, both pairs working hard, changing places up and down wind, getting a first and second each. This meant some complicated finger counting and maths to realise they went in to the last race on equal points.

Jon and Nicky were able to hold off Stewart and Sarah to steal a win and the event. Kevin Podger and Heather Chipperfield gave Steve and Chris a run for their money with close tactical racing for third and fourth.

RS400 Eurocup at Lake Como - photo © Alexander Panzeri
RS400 Eurocup at Lake Como - photo © Alexander Panzeri

No the event was not all wind and sun, it had been unpredictable but the racing had been tight through the fleet, with the opportunity for all to race and learn. Gravedona sailing club and the town were relaxed and friendly with fabulous scenery.

Thank yous go to the race officer, who in difficult conditions got the races in, ensured fair courses of just the right length. The shore team of youngsters who as we came in to the slip, grabbed the boats like a pack of wolves taking down Bison. To Heather who kept everything running smoothly and answered the same questions over and over again, and lastly thank you to all of the 400 fleet who travelled all the way there and back to have fun.

Overall Results:

PosNatSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1stUK1454Jon HeissigNicky Griffin11‑6‑631219
2ndUK1463Stewart RobertsonSarah Robertson2‑3‑32121210
3rdUK1189Steve RestallChris Stubbs3‑5132‑44316
4thUK1439Kevin PodgerHeather Chipperfield542‑75‑73423
5thUK1418Howard FarbrotherLouise Hosken(DSQ)25165‑7625
6thNED864Sijbrand JongejansElaine Turner48‑9‑11835533
7thAUS1467Paul RidgwayBronwyn Ridgway76744‑8‑12735
8thUK1453Stuart HalmanAnna Walsh‑9948‑1066841
9thUK1345John HobsonMatt Reynalds67857‑9‑10942
10thUK1354Ken TwemlowKathryn Hinsliff‑Smith‑131111‑17131281065
11thUK1365Martin PowellJane Phillips12‑13101091113‑1465
12thUK1325James LoganPhilippa Logan810‑1313‑1413111267
13thUK1097Mark SwanPaul Raven‑14‑141412121091168
14thUK846Richard HallAlicia Andrews11‑1815911‑17171780
15thUK1233Max TosettiSimon Edwards10121214(DNF)(DNC)DNCDNC90
16thUK866Paul ReynoldsCath Reynolds(DNS)16‑17161514141590
17thUK1182Matthew HigginsonRichard Brewer15‑17‑18151616161391
18thUK1048Martin HartMoira Hart161516‑18‑1715151693
19thUK1241Joe HenryRoland Wilson(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC126
19thUK1301Mick WhitmoreSarah Whitmore(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC 
