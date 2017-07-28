RS400 Eurocup at Gravedona, Lake Como

Day 1 was a dramatic day of thunderstorms, wind, no wind and conkers coming off trees in to boats. Wisely we did not go out, having sent two 500 as crash test dummies, one returning at full chat on to the slip and capsizing and the other more sedately did the width of the lake under jib having spent some time on a sheltered beach. The wise 400s enjoyed the hospitality of the club bar for some considerable time.

Day 2, sunny but light, everyone was eager so we launched and slowly drifted to the race area, taking turns to swim beside the boat, float, relax and look at the stunning scenery. After a period of following the start boat like disorganised ducklings, the wind settled to the north. Remarkably a pretty clean start off into the sparking water. Right seemed to be the route of choice and at the top mark Howard and Lou were looking comfortable, downwind was all about being in your own band of wind, at the top Howard was still looking relaxed with the Robertsons following. Now the sailing instructions were quite clear and simple on paper, but on the water the picture was confused, Howard took four different routes to the finish line, with Stewart Robertson following this allowed Jon Heissig who possibly for the first time remembered the course and followed the 100s to take the gun.

The second race saw a clean start with newcomers to the fleet, Australian Paul & Browyn Ridgway, hitting the line again spot on, and pacing with the leading group to the top. There it became quite tribal with Parkstone, Queen Mary, Notts County and others arriving together at the top mark and fighting it out. It was another race of being in the wind bands, my helm did not quite appreciate comments of how fantastic the scenery was when I should be watching the kite, it ended with Heissig first and Farbrother second and Robertson third.

The last race the wind had become fickle, Heissig had got a comfortable lead at the top mark only to have the fleet come down on wind, overtake and disappear. Steve Restell and Chris Stubbs with consistent cunning took it at the top mark with a shortened course, Kevin and Heather snapping at their heels for second.

The whole fleet enjoyed some nip and tuck racing on a sunny, hot day in spectacular surroundings, followed by beers and a desire for more of the same.

Day 3 was a day of no wind / very light wind from all directions, we sat and talked in the sun, listening to the ever-growing laughter in the cookery school & wine tasting out on by the club for the non-sailors. Kathyrn brought her infamous Games Night forward and, whilst awaiting the wind, 6 national teams engaged in hilarious combat. The youth and beauty of the Italian team was just pipped by the age and cunning of the UK team. Finally the no racing today signal sounded and the fleet headed to the bar.

Day 4, we set out early following the race team, it looked like being another light and unpredictable day, it was, until eventually the wind settled to the south. The keen 400's were straight off the start first time, only Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin being slightly premature, having to go back. Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs were very relieved to see the over the line flag go down as they had pushed the line hard as well.

The racing was again close, with Howard Fairbrother and Lou Hoskins crossing the line first, receiving a standing ovation from the race officer and team for getting it right this time. Mr and Mrs consistent Stewart and Sarah Robertson were second pursued by Steve and Chris.

The wind was still holding and race 5 set off, but grey clouds were looming over the mountains and the race officer wisely kept to two laps. Consistent Stewart and Sarah were followed by the other consistent partnership Steve and Chris to the line. We hoped for a third race but the wind switched off, the race team and safety boats rounded us up with the 100's and 200's, and with hasty untying of jib and spinnaker sheets we were all towed home in leisurely style to the bar, there we received bright orange flower garlands and sun glasses. These were worn around the town and later to the Dutch party, orange was the theme, with dancing and games, a very happy and fun night.

Day 5, the last day. Omens were not good, the locals had given up predicting what was going to occur, but we went out early to be ready.

Then it happened, a dark line to the south, slowly coming down the lake. As it did in the distance, the kites of the kite surfers started to pop up, 1, then 2, then 3, then in the 10's. Champagne sailing! For the 3 races, hard but rewarding upwind, crew well back downwind and waves (well big wavelets) it doesn't often get better.

Jon and Nicky with Stewart and Sarah led the fleet, both pairs working hard, changing places up and down wind, getting a first and second each. This meant some complicated finger counting and maths to realise they went in to the last race on equal points.

Jon and Nicky were able to hold off Stewart and Sarah to steal a win and the event. Kevin Podger and Heather Chipperfield gave Steve and Chris a run for their money with close tactical racing for third and fourth.

No the event was not all wind and sun, it had been unpredictable but the racing had been tight through the fleet, with the opportunity for all to race and learn. Gravedona sailing club and the town were relaxed and friendly with fabulous scenery.

Thank yous go to the race officer, who in difficult conditions got the races in, ensured fair courses of just the right length. The shore team of youngsters who as we came in to the slip, grabbed the boats like a pack of wolves taking down Bison. To Heather who kept everything running smoothly and answered the same questions over and over again, and lastly thank you to all of the 400 fleet who travelled all the way there and back to have fun.

Pos Nat Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st UK 1454 Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin 1 1 ‑6 ‑6 3 1 2 1 9 2nd UK 1463 Stewart Robertson Sarah Robertson 2 ‑3 ‑3 2 1 2 1 2 10 3rd UK 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs 3 ‑5 1 3 2 ‑4 4 3 16 4th UK 1439 Kevin Podger Heather Chipperfield 5 4 2 ‑7 5 ‑7 3 4 23 5th UK 1418 Howard Farbrother Louise Hosken (DSQ) 2 5 1 6 5 ‑7 6 25 6th NED 864 Sijbrand Jongejans Elaine Turner 4 8 ‑9 ‑11 8 3 5 5 33 7th AUS 1467 Paul Ridgway Bronwyn Ridgway 7 6 7 4 4 ‑8 ‑12 7 35 8th UK 1453 Stuart Halman Anna Walsh ‑9 9 4 8 ‑10 6 6 8 41 9th UK 1345 John Hobson Matt Reynalds 6 7 8 5 7 ‑9 ‑10 9 42 10th UK 1354 Ken Twemlow Kathryn Hinsliff‑Smith ‑13 11 11 ‑17 13 12 8 10 65 11th UK 1365 Martin Powell Jane Phillips 12 ‑13 10 10 9 11 13 ‑14 65 12th UK 1325 James Logan Philippa Logan 8 10 ‑13 13 ‑14 13 11 12 67 13th UK 1097 Mark Swan Paul Raven ‑14 ‑14 14 12 12 10 9 11 68 14th UK 846 Richard Hall Alicia Andrews 11 ‑18 15 9 11 ‑17 17 17 80 15th UK 1233 Max Tosetti Simon Edwards 10 12 12 14 (DNF) (DNC) DNC DNC 90 16th UK 866 Paul Reynolds Cath Reynolds (DNS) 16 ‑17 16 15 14 14 15 90 17th UK 1182 Matthew Higginson Richard Brewer 15 ‑17 ‑18 15 16 16 16 13 91 18th UK 1048 Martin Hart Moira Hart 16 15 16 ‑18 ‑17 15 15 16 93 19th UK 1241 Joe Henry Roland Wilson (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 126 19th UK 1301 Mick Whitmore Sarah Whitmore (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC