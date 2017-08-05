Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club - Day 3

Please select your home edition
29 July - 5 August 2017

The third day of the Scorpion nationals began with a steady force 4 which increased throughout the day. The 45 race ready Scorpions eagerly assembled for a 12 noon start. The race committee had sensibly opted to run 3 races, as Wednesday was forecast to be too windy to sail.

Race 4 saw Pete & Rich leading the race from start to finish. With Sarah Parsons showing the boys how to do it rounding the windward mark in second place with husband Tim. Andy McKee & Stevie Graham managed to gybe inside Chris Turner and Alex Hayman at the wing mark to slip into third place. They then continued their charge up the beat to claim second place from Tim & Sarah.

With the wind building slightly, the race committee got race 5 underway quickly. John Mursell & Sam Barker 2020 managed a clean get away popping in a tack out to the right hand side of the race course. Mursell seems to have found his rhythm again, rounding the windward mark comfortably in first place.

They were chased hard by Andy & Steve 2042 and Alan & Simon 2034 with the rest of the fleet in hot pursuit. After two blistering reaches Andy & Steve attacked on the beat, closing to a couple of boat lengths. Alan & Simon 2034 chose to work the left side of the beat, but couldn't improve their position, leaving them with a third place.

Race 6 saw much of the same tactics as race 5, where an early tack to the right paid dividends. With boats rolling each other all the way down the screaming reaches. The race ultimately came down to the narrowest of margins on the finish line, with Andy & Stevie 2042 only just taking the line from Pete & Rich 2039.

Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove - photo © Amy Forbes
Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove - photo © Amy Forbes

The fleet trooped back to the shelter of Weymouth harbour, leaving five intrepid boats on the water ready for the crews race. The rest of scorpion sailors gathered on Castle Cove balcony to spectate.

The lightweight brigade Sam Barker & Cara Jones in 2004 flew down the reaches and run overtaking Catherine Maguire who had to deal with Baz Wolfendens questionable kite flying skills. Only to have Catherine and Baz pass 2004 again on the upwind legs in the building breeze to eventually take the win.

Ami Jewell & Paul Grace claimed a very respectable 3rd place. While Micheal Riley took a break from the sharp end of Zephr to announce himself in fourth place with Malcolm James. Helen Miles, cleared the decks, stashed the mackerel lines and took the helm from Mr Fox bringing the boat home in a very credible fifth place.

The class would like to thank Allen Brothers for their continued support of the Scorpion fleet and for sponsoring Tuesday's spot prizes.

Results after Day 3:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
12042 Andy McKeeSteve GrahamNorhampton‑73421111
22039Inside VoicePete GrayRitch PepperdineStaunton Harold SC(RET)6114214
32043Rock n RollerChris TurnerAlex HaymanLyme Regis/Royal Limington Town11‑655315
42034Tough ScrewAlan KrailingSimon Montgomery ForbesWaldringfield/Staunton Harold3‑8343518
52037Pickled WombatTom JeffcoateTim HartleyShoreham SC4226‑7620
62020Snap Shackle & PlopJohn MursellSam BarkerCCSC645‑72421
72033Legal HighSteve WalkerJerry HannabussPennine SC‑95999840
82041Hot FussTim ParsonsSarah ParsonsLyme Regis11‑1510313946
91995SilverlodePeter RoseJohn RoseTenby SC5‑1612168748
101939Ice on FireAdrian SmithRobert SmithCCSC1010810‑141149
112005Drama QueenJanet RitchieAlan RitchieChipstead SC14137136‑2253
122024Big Bad WolfBarry WolfendenCatherine MaguireBough Beach SC(OCS)91115101257
132031Up Yours 2Peter CrowtherDavid ThompsonPennine SC12111414‑171364
141981Highway StarDave ElstonKev FrancisCCSC8‑211517121466
152040 Kevin GoslingAndrew ServiceBeer(DNC)121312112876
161959Princess TigerlillyChris YeatesDave BarkerEastbourne Soverign SC162016(RET)191081
171947Panama JackRich JonesPaul NewmanPennine SC(RET)14188202383
182023Pincer MovementRachel RhodesHannah EdgeStaunton Harold SC18221911‑301585
192004Discreet BananaJock FellowsCara JonesCCSC‑19181718151886
202032Shady LadySteve MitchellPolly NewmanPorthpean SC15‑232219181791
211990Blue BreezeHamish WalkerTrish WalkerPaignton SC/RNSA1327232226(DNS)111
222030Saline DripColin BradleyLuke BradleyPennine SC(DSQ)1720OCS1616115
232001ZephrMalcolm JamesMichael RileySouth Cerney SC20‑3226272420117
241892Just CrackersAlison StephensChris ForrestCCSC21‑3030252221119
252029Jac Y Ddraig GochCarl JonesShellie JonesPennine SC26‑2924212525121
261957HarlequinPaul GraceAmi JewellChipstead SC22‑3332302124129
271852PopsySandra SmithElizabeth BowersCCSC23‑3629283119130
281952CartelElly PeggKeith AtkinsonYealm YC2725‑33202733132
292018After EightAnthony OsmanAndy OsmanParkstone YC17192131(RET)DNS134
302000Does my bum look big in thisDave SnutchSue BarnesNotts County SC25312824‑3229137
311869Mean MachineDerek RooneyBen RooneyNewcastle YC2426‑34292931139
321934MoonlightTerry FlanaganDavid GrenhalghPennine SC(DNF)242723RET26146
332014IntoxicatedAlex KnightMichael RobbinsCCSC27(RET)DNSDNSDNS147
341936Bottyburp the BarbarianSimon HoldenJames HarcourtKing George SC32(RET)DNC262327154
351925PredatorMartyn DenchfieldNigel DenchfieldStaunton Harold SC30283133‑3432154
361991It's me or the BoatDave BennetMartin Tuohy‑SmithChew Valley SC33‑3737352830163
372015Touching the VoidJoanne MahyEmily GreenSBSC2838(RET)343735172
382011Must Try HarderPaul BarnsEdward BarnsNotts County SC31‑3939383334175
391620FiascoSteve CrossleyWendy SmytheCCSC(RET)3535323538175
401834ApplejackElysia DooleyIsabelle DooleyRutland SC29‑4040373636178
411891Fire in the SkyJames RipleyAmy GilesPaignton SC(DNC)4238393837194
422010BenderJon FoxHelen MilesChipstead SC34‑4341414040196
432027A La CarteCarol HainesJohathan HainesElton SC(DNC)3425DNSDNSDNS197
441646TangaroaEmily WhiteRichard WhiteCCSC(DNC)4442403939204
451863MargaretaIan DooleyDebbie WoodRutland SC(RET)413636DNSDNS205

Results are updated here after each race so be sure to keep an eye on the action as is unfolds.

