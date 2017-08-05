Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club - Day 3

by Simon Forbes today at 1:07 pm

The third day of the Scorpion nationals began with a steady force 4 which increased throughout the day. The 45 race ready Scorpions eagerly assembled for a 12 noon start. The race committee had sensibly opted to run 3 races, as Wednesday was forecast to be too windy to sail.

Race 4 saw Pete & Rich leading the race from start to finish. With Sarah Parsons showing the boys how to do it rounding the windward mark in second place with husband Tim. Andy McKee & Stevie Graham managed to gybe inside Chris Turner and Alex Hayman at the wing mark to slip into third place. They then continued their charge up the beat to claim second place from Tim & Sarah.

With the wind building slightly, the race committee got race 5 underway quickly. John Mursell & Sam Barker 2020 managed a clean get away popping in a tack out to the right hand side of the race course. Mursell seems to have found his rhythm again, rounding the windward mark comfortably in first place.

They were chased hard by Andy & Steve 2042 and Alan & Simon 2034 with the rest of the fleet in hot pursuit. After two blistering reaches Andy & Steve attacked on the beat, closing to a couple of boat lengths. Alan & Simon 2034 chose to work the left side of the beat, but couldn't improve their position, leaving them with a third place.

Race 6 saw much of the same tactics as race 5, where an early tack to the right paid dividends. With boats rolling each other all the way down the screaming reaches. The race ultimately came down to the narrowest of margins on the finish line, with Andy & Stevie 2042 only just taking the line from Pete & Rich 2039.

The fleet trooped back to the shelter of Weymouth harbour, leaving five intrepid boats on the water ready for the crews race. The rest of scorpion sailors gathered on Castle Cove balcony to spectate.

The lightweight brigade Sam Barker & Cara Jones in 2004 flew down the reaches and run overtaking Catherine Maguire who had to deal with Baz Wolfendens questionable kite flying skills. Only to have Catherine and Baz pass 2004 again on the upwind legs in the building breeze to eventually take the win.

Ami Jewell & Paul Grace claimed a very respectable 3rd place. While Micheal Riley took a break from the sharp end of Zephr to announce himself in fourth place with Malcolm James. Helen Miles, cleared the decks, stashed the mackerel lines and took the helm from Mr Fox bringing the boat home in a very credible fifth place.

The class would like to thank Allen Brothers for their continued support of the Scorpion fleet and for sponsoring Tuesday's spot prizes.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 2042 Andy McKee Steve Graham Norhampton ‑7 3 4 2 1 1 11 2 2039 Inside Voice Pete Gray Ritch Pepperdine Staunton Harold SC (RET) 6 1 1 4 2 14 3 2043 Rock n Roller Chris Turner Alex Hayman Lyme Regis/Royal Limington Town 1 1 ‑6 5 5 3 15 4 2034 Tough Screw Alan Krailing Simon Montgomery Forbes Waldringfield/Staunton Harold 3 ‑8 3 4 3 5 18 5 2037 Pickled Wombat Tom Jeffcoate Tim Hartley Shoreham SC 4 2 2 6 ‑7 6 20 6 2020 Snap Shackle & Plop John Mursell Sam Barker CCSC 6 4 5 ‑7 2 4 21 7 2033 Legal High Steve Walker Jerry Hannabuss Pennine SC ‑9 5 9 9 9 8 40 8 2041 Hot Fuss Tim Parsons Sarah Parsons Lyme Regis 11 ‑15 10 3 13 9 46 9 1995 Silverlode Peter Rose John Rose Tenby SC 5 ‑16 12 16 8 7 48 10 1939 Ice on Fire Adrian Smith Robert Smith CCSC 10 10 8 10 ‑14 11 49 11 2005 Drama Queen Janet Ritchie Alan Ritchie Chipstead SC 14 13 7 13 6 ‑22 53 12 2024 Big Bad Wolf Barry Wolfenden Catherine Maguire Bough Beach SC (OCS) 9 11 15 10 12 57 13 2031 Up Yours 2 Peter Crowther David Thompson Pennine SC 12 11 14 14 ‑17 13 64 14 1981 Highway Star Dave Elston Kev Francis CCSC 8 ‑21 15 17 12 14 66 15 2040 Kevin Gosling Andrew Service Beer (DNC) 12 13 12 11 28 76 16 1959 Princess Tigerlilly Chris Yeates Dave Barker Eastbourne Soverign SC 16 20 16 (RET) 19 10 81 17 1947 Panama Jack Rich Jones Paul Newman Pennine SC (RET) 14 18 8 20 23 83 18 2023 Pincer Movement Rachel Rhodes Hannah Edge Staunton Harold SC 18 22 19 11 ‑30 15 85 19 2004 Discreet Banana Jock Fellows Cara Jones CCSC ‑19 18 17 18 15 18 86 20 2032 Shady Lady Steve Mitchell Polly Newman Porthpean SC 15 ‑23 22 19 18 17 91 21 1990 Blue Breeze Hamish Walker Trish Walker Paignton SC/RNSA 13 27 23 22 26 (DNS) 111 22 2030 Saline Drip Colin Bradley Luke Bradley Pennine SC (DSQ) 17 20 OCS 16 16 115 23 2001 Zephr Malcolm James Michael Riley South Cerney SC 20 ‑32 26 27 24 20 117 24 1892 Just Crackers Alison Stephens Chris Forrest CCSC 21 ‑30 30 25 22 21 119 25 2029 Jac Y Ddraig Goch Carl Jones Shellie Jones Pennine SC 26 ‑29 24 21 25 25 121 26 1957 Harlequin Paul Grace Ami Jewell Chipstead SC 22 ‑33 32 30 21 24 129 27 1852 Popsy Sandra Smith Elizabeth Bowers CCSC 23 ‑36 29 28 31 19 130 28 1952 Cartel Elly Pegg Keith Atkinson Yealm YC 27 25 ‑33 20 27 33 132 29 2018 After Eight Anthony Osman Andy Osman Parkstone YC 17 19 21 31 (RET) DNS 134 30 2000 Does my bum look big in this Dave Snutch Sue Barnes Notts County SC 25 31 28 24 ‑32 29 137 31 1869 Mean Machine Derek Rooney Ben Rooney Newcastle YC 24 26 ‑34 29 29 31 139 32 1934 Moonlight Terry Flanagan David Grenhalgh Pennine SC (DNF) 24 27 23 RET 26 146 33 2014 Intoxicated Alex Knight Michael Robbins CCSC 2 7 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 147 34 1936 Bottyburp the Barbarian Simon Holden James Harcourt King George SC 32 (RET) DNC 26 23 27 154 35 1925 Predator Martyn Denchfield Nigel Denchfield Staunton Harold SC 30 28 31 33 ‑34 32 154 36 1991 It's me or the Boat Dave Bennet Martin Tuohy‑Smith Chew Valley SC 33 ‑37 37 35 28 30 163 37 2015 Touching the Void Joanne Mahy Emily Green SBSC 28 38 (RET) 34 37 35 172 38 2011 Must Try Harder Paul Barns Edward Barns Notts County SC 31 ‑39 39 38 33 34 175 39 1620 Fiasco Steve Crossley Wendy Smythe CCSC (RET) 35 35 32 35 38 175 40 1834 Applejack Elysia Dooley Isabelle Dooley Rutland SC 29 ‑40 40 37 36 36 178 41 1891 Fire in the Sky James Ripley Amy Giles Paignton SC (DNC) 42 38 39 38 37 194 42 2010 Bender Jon Fox Helen Miles Chipstead SC 34 ‑43 41 41 40 40 196 43 2027 A La Carte Carol Haines Johathan Haines Elton SC (DNC) 34 25 DNS DNS DNS 197 44 1646 Tangaroa Emily White Richard White CCSC (DNC) 44 42 40 39 39 204 45 1863 Margareta Ian Dooley Debbie Wood Rutland SC (RET) 41 36 36 DNS DNS 205

Results are updated here after each race so be sure to keep an eye on the action as is unfolds.