Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club - Day 3
by Simon Forbes today at 1:07 pm
29 July - 5 August 2017
The third day of the Scorpion nationals began with a steady force 4 which increased throughout the day. The 45 race ready Scorpions eagerly assembled for a 12 noon start. The race committee had sensibly opted to run 3 races, as Wednesday was forecast to be too windy to sail.
Race 4 saw Pete & Rich leading the race from start to finish. With Sarah Parsons showing the boys how to do it rounding the windward mark in second place with husband Tim. Andy McKee & Stevie Graham managed to gybe inside Chris Turner and Alex Hayman at the wing mark to slip into third place. They then continued their charge up the beat to claim second place from Tim & Sarah.
With the wind building slightly, the race committee got race 5 underway quickly. John Mursell & Sam Barker 2020 managed a clean get away popping in a tack out to the right hand side of the race course. Mursell seems to have found his rhythm again, rounding the windward mark comfortably in first place.
They were chased hard by Andy & Steve 2042 and Alan & Simon 2034 with the rest of the fleet in hot pursuit. After two blistering reaches Andy & Steve attacked on the beat, closing to a couple of boat lengths. Alan & Simon 2034 chose to work the left side of the beat, but couldn't improve their position, leaving them with a third place.
Race 6 saw much of the same tactics as race 5, where an early tack to the right paid dividends. With boats rolling each other all the way down the screaming reaches. The race ultimately came down to the narrowest of margins on the finish line, with Andy & Stevie 2042 only just taking the line from Pete & Rich 2039.
The fleet trooped back to the shelter of Weymouth harbour, leaving five intrepid boats on the water ready for the crews race. The rest of scorpion sailors gathered on Castle Cove balcony to spectate.
The lightweight brigade Sam Barker & Cara Jones in 2004 flew down the reaches and run overtaking Catherine Maguire who had to deal with Baz Wolfendens questionable kite flying skills. Only to have Catherine and Baz pass 2004 again on the upwind legs in the building breeze to eventually take the win.
Ami Jewell & Paul Grace claimed a very respectable 3rd place. While Micheal Riley took a break from the sharp end of Zephr to announce himself in fourth place with Malcolm James. Helen Miles, cleared the decks, stashed the mackerel lines and took the helm from Mr Fox bringing the boat home in a very credible fifth place.
The class would like to thank Allen Brothers for their continued support of the Scorpion fleet and for sponsoring Tuesday's spot prizes.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|2042
|
|Andy McKee
|Steve Graham
|Norhampton
|‑7
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|2
|2039
|Inside Voice
|Pete Gray
|Ritch Pepperdine
|Staunton Harold SC
|(RET)
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|14
|3
|2043
|Rock n Roller
|Chris Turner
|Alex Hayman
|Lyme Regis/Royal Limington Town
|1
|1
|‑6
|5
|5
|3
|15
|4
|2034
|Tough Screw
|Alan Krailing
|Simon Montgomery Forbes
|Waldringfield/Staunton Harold
|3
|‑8
|3
|4
|3
|5
|18
|5
|2037
|Pickled Wombat
|Tom Jeffcoate
|Tim Hartley
|Shoreham SC
|4
|2
|2
|6
|‑7
|6
|20
|6
|2020
|Snap Shackle & Plop
|John Mursell
|Sam Barker
|CCSC
|6
|4
|5
|‑7
|2
|4
|21
|7
|2033
|Legal High
|Steve Walker
|Jerry Hannabuss
|Pennine SC
|‑9
|5
|9
|9
|9
|8
|40
|8
|2041
|Hot Fuss
|Tim Parsons
|Sarah Parsons
|Lyme Regis
|11
|‑15
|10
|3
|13
|9
|46
|9
|1995
|Silverlode
|Peter Rose
|John Rose
|Tenby SC
|5
|‑16
|12
|16
|8
|7
|48
|10
|1939
|Ice on Fire
|Adrian Smith
|Robert Smith
|CCSC
|10
|10
|8
|10
|‑14
|11
|49
|11
|2005
|Drama Queen
|Janet Ritchie
|Alan Ritchie
|Chipstead SC
|14
|13
|7
|13
|6
|‑22
|53
|12
|2024
|Big Bad Wolf
|Barry Wolfenden
|Catherine Maguire
|Bough Beach SC
|(OCS)
|9
|11
|15
|10
|12
|57
|13
|2031
|Up Yours 2
|Peter Crowther
|David Thompson
|Pennine SC
|12
|11
|14
|14
|‑17
|13
|64
|14
|1981
|Highway Star
|Dave Elston
|Kev Francis
|CCSC
|8
|‑21
|15
|17
|12
|14
|66
|15
|2040
|
|Kevin Gosling
|Andrew Service
|Beer
|(DNC)
|12
|13
|12
|11
|28
|76
|16
|1959
|Princess Tigerlilly
|Chris Yeates
|Dave Barker
|Eastbourne Soverign SC
|16
|20
|16
|(RET)
|19
|10
|81
|17
|1947
|Panama Jack
|Rich Jones
|Paul Newman
|Pennine SC
|(RET)
|14
|18
|8
|20
|23
|83
|18
|2023
|Pincer Movement
|Rachel Rhodes
|Hannah Edge
|Staunton Harold SC
|18
|22
|19
|11
|‑30
|15
|85
|19
|2004
|Discreet Banana
|Jock Fellows
|Cara Jones
|CCSC
|‑19
|18
|17
|18
|15
|18
|86
|20
|2032
|Shady Lady
|Steve Mitchell
|Polly Newman
|Porthpean SC
|15
|‑23
|22
|19
|18
|17
|91
|21
|1990
|Blue Breeze
|Hamish Walker
|Trish Walker
|Paignton SC/RNSA
|13
|27
|23
|22
|26
|(DNS)
|111
|22
|2030
|Saline Drip
|Colin Bradley
|Luke Bradley
|Pennine SC
|(DSQ)
|17
|20
|OCS
|16
|16
|115
|23
|2001
|Zephr
|Malcolm James
|Michael Riley
|South Cerney SC
|20
|‑32
|26
|27
|24
|20
|117
|24
|1892
|Just Crackers
|Alison Stephens
|Chris Forrest
|CCSC
|21
|‑30
|30
|25
|22
|21
|119
|25
|2029
|Jac Y Ddraig Goch
|Carl Jones
|Shellie Jones
|Pennine SC
|26
|‑29
|24
|21
|25
|25
|121
|26
|1957
|Harlequin
|Paul Grace
|Ami Jewell
|Chipstead SC
|22
|‑33
|32
|30
|21
|24
|129
|27
|1852
|Popsy
|Sandra Smith
|Elizabeth Bowers
|CCSC
|23
|‑36
|29
|28
|31
|19
|130
|28
|1952
|Cartel
|Elly Pegg
|Keith Atkinson
|Yealm YC
|27
|25
|‑33
|20
|27
|33
|132
|29
|2018
|After Eight
|Anthony Osman
|Andy Osman
|Parkstone YC
|17
|19
|21
|31
|(RET)
|DNS
|134
|30
|2000
|Does my bum look big in this
|Dave Snutch
|Sue Barnes
|Notts County SC
|25
|31
|28
|24
|‑32
|29
|137
|31
|1869
|Mean Machine
|Derek Rooney
|Ben Rooney
|Newcastle YC
|24
|26
|‑34
|29
|29
|31
|139
|32
|1934
|Moonlight
|Terry Flanagan
|David Grenhalgh
|Pennine SC
|(DNF)
|24
|27
|23
|RET
|26
|146
|33
|2014
|Intoxicated
|Alex Knight
|Michael Robbins
|CCSC
|2
|7
|(RET)
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|147
|34
|1936
|Bottyburp the Barbarian
|Simon Holden
|James Harcourt
|King George SC
|32
|(RET)
|DNC
|26
|23
|27
|154
|35
|1925
|Predator
|Martyn Denchfield
|Nigel Denchfield
|Staunton Harold SC
|30
|28
|31
|33
|‑34
|32
|154
|36
|1991
|It's me or the Boat
|Dave Bennet
|Martin Tuohy‑Smith
|Chew Valley SC
|33
|‑37
|37
|35
|28
|30
|163
|37
|2015
|Touching the Void
|Joanne Mahy
|Emily Green
|SBSC
|28
|38
|(RET)
|34
|37
|35
|172
|38
|2011
|Must Try Harder
|Paul Barns
|Edward Barns
|Notts County SC
|31
|‑39
|39
|38
|33
|34
|175
|39
|1620
|Fiasco
|Steve Crossley
|Wendy Smythe
|CCSC
|(RET)
|35
|35
|32
|35
|38
|175
|40
|1834
|Applejack
|Elysia Dooley
|Isabelle Dooley
|Rutland SC
|29
|‑40
|40
|37
|36
|36
|178
|41
|1891
|Fire in the Sky
|James Ripley
|Amy Giles
|Paignton SC
|(DNC)
|42
|38
|39
|38
|37
|194
|42
|2010
|Bender
|Jon Fox
|Helen Miles
|Chipstead SC
|34
|‑43
|41
|41
|40
|40
|196
|43
|2027
|A La Carte
|Carol Haines
|Johathan Haines
|Elton SC
|(DNC)
|34
|25
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|197
|44
|1646
|Tangaroa
|Emily White
|Richard White
|CCSC
|(DNC)
|44
|42
|40
|39
|39
|204
|45
|1863
|Margareta
|Ian Dooley
|Debbie Wood
|Rutland SC
|(RET)
|41
|36
|36
|DNS
|DNS
|205
Results are updated here after each race so be sure to keep an eye on the action as is unfolds.
