No racing was possible on Wednesday at the Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships due to high winds. Below are photos of the leaders in each of the fleets and links to the results.

The Radial fleet going downwind during the Laser Nationals at Abersoch © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 3

Three races due to the high wind forecast With the forecast for too much wind later in the week, the Race Officer decided to schedule three races on Tuesday in 15–20 knots at the Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships.

Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 2

More 20 knot winds for the sailors to contend with Day two of the Sailboats.co.uk Laser Standard Nationals started with a feeling of déjà vu when the Race Officer announced that there was a 20 knot breeze on the race course.

Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 1

Strong wind start for the 142 helms Today saw the first day's racing at this year's UKLA Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships. These are being held in the stunning location of Abersoch in North Wales.

Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again

Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw.

Cowes Dinghy Week 2017

With fleet racing for Shadows, RS100 and Laser 4.7 Gurnard Sailing Club welcomed around sixty entries to its annual Cowes Dinghy Week regatta, sailed over five days, from 22nd to 26th July. Competitors enjoyed contrasting weather conditions over the five day period.

U.S. Singlehanded Championships

Zaleski and Weaver win at Lake Tahoe Following four days of exciting racing in the sparkling waters of Lake Tahoe, Marek Zaleski (Norwalk, Conn.) became the 2017 U.S. Singlehanded Men's Champion and Hanne Weaver (Seattle, Wash.) became the 2017 U.S. Singlehanded Women's Champion on Sunday.

Lasers at Leigh & Lowton

Postponement eased by bacon butties and tea Sailors arrived to a mirror like Flash. Thankfully as bacon butties and tea were consumed from the famous galley, a gentle westerly breeze settled in.

Lasers at Fishers Green

Parents join their kids on the water Saturday the 15th of July saw a combined Laser and Cadet open at Fishers Green Sailing Club. A number of parents who brought their children to the Cadet open decided to either bring their own Laser or charter a club one.

Whitstable Yacht Club LaserFest '17

Racing, an amazing BBQ and some amusing banter LaserFest was conceived as a weekend of tight Laser racing and great socials with the objective of getting as many WYC Lasers on the water as possible.