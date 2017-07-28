Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Overall
by RS Aero International Class Association today at 7:36 am
24-28 July 2017
A good fresh breeze greeted the RS Aero fleet again on Day 5, the deciding day of the 1st RS Aero Worlds. This was the sixth day in succession, ever since the new breeze arrived for the practice race. Whilst a fantastic time was being had bouncing over the waves off Carnac there were definitely some jaded legs in the dinghy park.
From the 21 boat RS Aero 9 fleet Marc Jacobi USA just needed one counter on the final day and he did that with style nailing the first race of the day to become the first RS Aero 9 champion. Liam Willis, GBR went on to take the next two wins to secure Silver and first RS Aero 9 Youth (U19) too. Greg Bartlett GBR defended his Bronze with two 3rds.
Similarly in the 22 boat RS Aero 5 fleet Andrew Frost GBR just needed one counter. However a DSQ for a start line infringement on the first race left him considering his risk exposure, before a safe result in race 2 secured him the title and first RS Aero 5 Youth (U19) too. Sander Puppart EST won all three races on the final day to take Silver from fellow Estonian, Andrias Sillaste EST.
Kate Sargent GBR fought hard all week to take 4th overall, smashing the bigger boys off the wind. She secured the World Lady RS Aero 5 title from Karlijn van den Boogaard NED.
The closest tussle on the final day was in the RS Aero 7 fleet with Rooster's Steve Cockerill GBR two points ahead of Peter Barton GBR. Peter needed to win two more sailboat races than than Steve to have a chance of taking the title on tie break and the two had been trading 1-2s all week.
The first race saw Steve tacking to leeward of Peter on the start, keen to stay close. Peter pulled a low fast trigger off the line to roll Steve, but then made the error of continuing low and fast which cleared Steve's breeze. He should have tightened his course and maximised his wind shadow for longer on Steve off the start line, to send the Rooster back into the hen house. Ultimately, Peter had a good lead at mark one, which Steve could not crack downwind.
The second race saw Steve ahead up the first beat with a good shift on the left with Ben Rolfe GBR. After lap one Ben still had a lead with Steve 2nd and Peter 3rd. Had Steve pushed forwards and taken the win he would have sealed the title there. However with a concern of having risked an OCS from his pin end start he looked back to slow Barton and avoid a chance of him taking a second bullet. Ben Rolfe took the win with Kristo Ounap EST in 2nd with Cockerill and Barton scoring discards.
So it was all on for the final race with Barton needing a 1st to win the Championship on tiebreak. A little lefty off the start saw Barton cross out on port and steadily extend a lead to be a 'comfortable' 1st at mark 1. Steve blasted through to 2nd on the downwind quadrilateral. Throughout the week Barton had been getting closer to Steve's speed downwind and Cockerill faster to match Barton upwind. The second lap actually saw Barton extend a little downwind. The the final lap, the 38th breezy upwind leg of the week, and the gladiators were giving it their all! Neck and neck for speed and following each other out to the left Barton misjudged his moment to tack and a small shift saw his lead diminish. Another small shift, and perhaps a lull line, saw Steve take the lead, which he safely defended, downwind to the finish and become the first Rooster RS Aero 7 World Champion (and first Master (55). Peter took silver and Paul Bartlett GBR Bronze.
Noah Rees GBR took the World Youth (U19) RS Aero 7 title from Yannick Gloster USA. First Apprentice Youth (U22) RS Aero 7 was Ben Rolfe in 4th overall, a huge week long comeback after using all his discards on Day 1! Liina Kolk EST extended to hold the World Lady RS Aero 7 title from Juliane Barthel GER.
After some frenzied loading of 96 RS Aeros onto trailers of all sizes to travel home across Europe the Awards Ceremony followed. Celebrating an incredible week a splendid array of prizes were provided by Rooster Sailing and the three huge boxed replica trophies provided by RS Sailing were awarded to the Champions.
Straight from the awards the much anticipated sponsored Ron Abuelo Panama Party kicked off with nautically themed rum cocktails for all involved, to head what was to be a long final night in Carnac!
Many thanks to all at YC Carnac for being such excellent hosts, our hard working Jurors and to RS Sailing for such a large commitment to provide the charter fleet allowing our long haul competitors to easily compete. Thanks to all our sponsors who made the first RS Aero Worlds such an enjoyable occasion; Rooster Sailing, RS Sailing, Selden, Harken, SpeedSix, Ron Abuelo and YC Carnac.
A full photo album by Steve Greenwood can be found on flickr here.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Name
|Sail No
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|R13
|R14
|R15
|Net
|RS AERO 5
|1
|FROST Andrew
|GBR 1312
|SUTTON BINGHAM SC
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|DSQ
|4
|4
|24
|2
|PUPPART Sander
|EST 1875
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI
|2
|DNS
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|SCP 2
|1
|1
|26
|3
|SILLASTE Andrias
|EST 1929
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|7
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|30
|4
|SARGENT Kate
|GBR 2130
|SALTASH SC
|5
|2
|RDG 4
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|32
|5
|POE Ben
|GBR 1107
|BINGHAM SC SUTTON
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|5
|5
|5
|4
|8
|DNF
|54
|6
|WILDE Andrew
|GBR 1555
|BURGHFiELD SC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|SCP 11
|1
|2
|6
|UFD
|4
|11
|12
|2
|5
|5
|5
|87
|7
|ISAACS‑JOHNSON Sammy
|GBR 1795
|MAIDENHEAD SC
|7
|6
|8
|9
|9
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6
|7
|7
|10
|9
|88
|8
|DOMRES Jorn
|GER 1909
|SEGLERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|7
|8
|9
|6
|10
|9
|8
|8
|12
|6
|6
|97
|9
|VAN DEN BOOGAARD Karlijn
|NED 2374
|ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER
|9
|DNF
|DNF
|6
|SCP 13
|10
|7
|13
|7
|6
|7
|10
|8
|7
|7
|97
|10
|WILLIS Julie
|GBR 2100
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC
|6
|5
|6
|11
|8
|11
|14
|14
|11
|7
|10
|12
|11
|13
|11
|109
|11
|GLOSTER Catherine
|USA 2381
|SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL CA
|8
|7
|7
|12
|11
|9
|13
|9
|12
|10
|9
|9
|10
|15
|8
|109
|12
|CRAVEN Jackie
|GBR 1264
|YORKSHIRE DALES SC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|7
|10
|12
|10
|10
|13
|12
|11
|14
|19
|11
|12
|141
|13
|SOLNICK Melissa
|USA 2388
|SEBAGO NY
|10
|8
|OCS
|13
|14
|14
|17
|12
|15
|15
|15
|11
|18
|17
|16
|160
|14
|GILLAM Susannah
|AUS 1854
|BLACK ROCK YC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|14
|15
|13
|12
|11
|14
|13
|16
|15
|13
|19
|15
|170
|15
|CLERGEAU Leon Philippe
|FRA 1372
|NAUTISME EN PAYS BLANC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|15
|13
|RET
|15
|15
|16
|SCP 15
|14
|13
|17
|18
|14
|188
|16
|TOWNEND Peter
|GBR 1428
|CHELMARSH SC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|7
|9
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|6
|14
|DNF
|208
|17
|GLOSTER Paul
|USA 2204
|SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL CA
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|16
|16
|DNF
|16
|16
|17
|17
|DNF
|DNF
|15
|20
|17
|219
|18
|GREENWOOD Lucy
|GBR 1685
|OXFORD SC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|9
|9
|10
|235
|19
|MRAZOVA Sylvia
|CZE 2893
|ASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|17
|17
|DNF
|18
|DNF
|DNF
|18
|17
|DNF
|20
|21
|18
|238
|20
|LEBLIC Olivier
|FRA 1266
|CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|16
|13
|DNF
|16
|12
|DNF
|241
|21
|POURLIER Yannick
|FRA 8
|YC CARNAC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|14
|16
|13
|250
|22
|BRIZA Petr
|CZE 2056
|YC PARDUBICE
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|19
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|272
|RS AERO 7
|1
|COCKERILL Stephen
|GBR 2319
|STOKES BAY SC
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|16
|2
|BARTON Peter
|GBR 2093
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|7
|2
|18
|3
|BARTLETT Paul
|GBR 1930
|STARCROSS YC
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|DNF
|UFD
|4
|3
|5
|3
|8
|4
|12
|45
|4
|ROLFE Ben
|GBR 2346
|BURGHFIELD SC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|5
|5
|9
|4
|4
|5
|11
|4
|4
|3
|1
|4
|59
|5
|NORBURY Steve
|GBR 1232
|WARSASH SC
|5
|4
|9
|9
|6
|6
|12
|8
|6
|9
|10
|5
|12
|3
|3
|73
|6
|WALTHER Marcus
|GER 1723
|DSCL FRANKFURT
|4
|7
|4
|10
|3
|4
|9
|3
|3
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|9
|10
|9
|75
|7
|CRAIG Sean
|IRL 2382
|ROYAL ST GEORGE YC
|7
|5
|6
|12
|7
|5
|5
|9
|8
|7
|9
|9
|7
|21
|6
|81
|8
|WARBUTON John
|GBR 2147
|CHEW VALLEY LSC
|6
|8
|5
|14
|12
|8
|11
|5
|11
|8
|7
|6
|4
|9
|8
|85
|9
|HAAVEL Ants
|EST 1781
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI
|12
|17
|SCP 9
|7
|9
|7
|7
|7
|9
|4
|6
|7
|6
|11
|7
|85
|10
|OUNAP Kristo
|EST 1871
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI
|8
|UFD
|10
|8
|10
|15
|10
|10
|13
|5
|3
|8
|14
|2
|5
|92
|11
|SMITH Cameron
|GBR 1093
|CHELMARSH SC
|10
|11
|12
|13
|16
|16
|8
|19
|10
|10
|16
|11
|13
|6
|18
|136
|12
|OUNAP Martin
|EST 1867
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI
|11
|13
|17
|16
|11
|22
|13
|14
|16
|13
|8
|15
|5
|19
|11
|146
|13
|JONES Chris
|GBR 1817
|SUTTON BINGHAM SC
|13
|16
|35
|11
|8
|11
|17
|12
|17
|12
|12
|10
|10
|14
|DSQ
|146
|14
|CLAPHAM James
|GBR 2146
|ROYAL TORBAY YC
|16
|19
|7
|6
|19
|10
|28
|11
|28
|15
|17
|12
|24
|8
|16
|156
|15
|STEPHINSON II Peter
|AUS 2380
|MIDDLE HARBOUR ASC NSW
|14
|6
|11
|15
|13
|18
|6
|13
|29
|16
|13
|20
|20
|23
|15
|160
|16
|ROLFE Nigel
|GBR 2157
|BURGHFIELD SC
|9
|9
|13
|20
|15
|12
|14
|16
|20
|14
|11
|17
|18
|18
|14
|162
|17
|GRIFFITHS Gareth
|GBR 2148
|ISLAND BARN RES SC
|19
|14
|16
|4
|23
|23
|21
|23
|15
|6
|RDG16.4
|RDG16.4
|16
|20
|20
|183.8
|18
|KOLK Liina
|EST 1873
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI
|15
|15
|19
|18
|25
|25
|18
|15
|14
|24
|20
|35
|11
|15
|10
|194
|19
|WOODCOCK Timothy
|FRA 2134
|CV MULHOUSE
|20
|20
|20
|25
|18
|19
|15
|17
|33
|31
|14
|14
|15
|17
|13
|202
|20
|REES Noah
|GBR 1230
|TORPOINT MOSQUITO SC
|18
|10
|15
|21
|14
|14
|20
|26
|19
|22
|26
|13
|19
|27
|21
|206
|21
|GLOSTER Yannick
|USA 2379
|SANTA BARBARA YSF CA
|26
|26
|21
|23
|17
|13
|19
|31
|12
|26
|15
|16
|21
|12
|25
|220
|22
|BARTHEL Juliane
|GER 1903
|SC DUMMER
|17
|21
|18
|22
|21
|29
|16
|18
|18
|17
|21
|21
|17
|26
|19
|224
|23
|COCKERILL Sarah
|GBR 2320
|STOKES BAY SC
|23
|UFD
|22
|31
|22
|26
|24
|24
|25
|19
|22
|19
|22
|37
|24
|272
|24
|PECKHAM Jane
|GBR 1715
|GURNARD SC
|31
|23
|34
|27
|24
|27
|26
|37
|22
|25
|18
|23
|25
|16
|26
|282
|25
|CHAPLIN Peter
|GBR 2162
|BURGHFIELD SC
|DNF
|18
|25
|24
|30
|17
|31
|30
|31
|18
|19
|30
|26
|25
|27
|289
|26
|IVANOVSKIY Vladislav
|RUS 1877
|YC SANKT PETERSBURG
|25
|34
|27
|32
|26
|21
|22
|27
|21
|21
|27
|DSQ
|33
|22
|22
|293
|27
|ROBSON Paul
|GBR 2161
|READING SC
|38
|33
|31
|17
|28
|37
|23
|25
|37
|27
|30
|18
|32
|13
|DNF
|314
|28
|WILLOWS Richard
|GBR 2104
|ROADFORD LAKE SC
|32
|25
|DNF
|19
|29
|DNF
|38
|20
|23
|SCP
|33
|28
|29
|29
|DNF
|326
|29
|HILL Andy
|GBR 1792
|HAYLING ISLAND SC
|22
|UFD
|26
|38
|31
|31
|32
|29
|26
|23
|24
|25
|28
|34
|30
|327
|30
|HOBDAY Chris
|GBR 2101
|GURNARD SC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|30
|20
|24
|25
|22
|24
|34
|23
|27
|27
|35
|37
|328
|31
|DUBOIS Doug
|USA 2385
|US SAILING UT
|28
|22
|24
|26
|27
|SCP
|29
|28
|42
|33
|25
|32
|30
|DNF
|DNF
|333
|32
|HORNUNG Julius
|UAE 2383
|DUBAI OFFSHORE SC
|27
|32
|36
|33
|34
|30
|35
|21
|27
|32
|38
|26
|39
|31
|17
|345
|33
|PHILLIPS Dan
|GBR 1062
|RIPON SC
|36
|24
|28
|36
|33
|20
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|36
|28
|22
|36
|33
|23
|355
|34
|CLAPHAM Charles
|GBR 1921
|CHEW VALLEY LSC
|29
|31
|32
|35
|41
|32
|33
|33
|30
|40
|29
|24
|23
|32
|28
|356
|35
|CARLETON Mark
|GBR 1575
|PAPERCOURT SC
|30
|30
|33
|29
|37
|33
|27
|32
|32
|28
|34
|33
|35
|28
|35
|369
|36
|ATKIN Caitlin
|GBR 1568
|WHITSTABLE YC
|24
|29
|23
|34
|46
|35
|34
|40
|38
|30
|37
|34
|31
|30
|32
|373
|37
|PEARCE Charlie
|GBR 1108
|DABCHICKS SC
|34
|28
|30
|37
|32
|34
|36
|36
|34
|29
|35
|29
|38
|24
|29
|374
|38
|FRASER Steve
|GBR 1846
|EAST LOTHIAN YC
|33
|27
|29
|SCP 29
|36
|40
|45
|35
|35
|38
|32
|36
|37
|36
|36
|401
|39
|BRUMMUNDT Sebastian
|GER 1767
|FUERSTENBERGER YC
|35
|38
|43
|41
|35
|DNF
|30
|34
|36
|35
|31
|37
|34
|41
|34
|420
|40
|HONOR Nicolas
|FRA 2300
|YC LA GRANDE MOTTE
|21
|12
|14
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|3
|6
|7
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|441
|41
|ROEHRSSEN Jens
|GER 1902
|SEGELVEREIN WESER SVW
|42
|36
|40
|39
|40
|SCP 38
|37
|41
|UFD
|37
|42
|SCP 33
|DNS
|38
|31
|452
|42
|CRAVEN Nick
|GBR 1258
|YORKSHIRE DALES SC
|45
|40
|37
|40
|44
|44
|42
|38
|44
|39
|36
|43
|40
|40
|40
|479
|43
|GRAMKOW Dirk
|OMA 2384
|RAS AL HAMRA SC
|DNF
|35
|SCP 45
|43
|43
|42
|43
|43
|41
|46
|47
|38
|42
|39
|33
|487
|44
|GREENWOOD Lucy
|GBR 1685C
|OXFORD SC
|37
|37
|38
|42
|39
|36
|44
|45
|43
|45
|44
|41
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|491
|45
|ENDE Vincent
|NED 2373
|ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER
|SCP 47
|SCP 42
|SCP 43
|44
|45
|41
|39
|39
|40
|43
|43
|39
|41
|44
|38
|492
|46
|HILL Simon
|GBR 2057
|HAYLING ISLAND SC
|44
|42
|41
|46
|48
|DNF
|41
|44
|39
|48
|40
|42
|43
|43
|41
|506
|47
|SOLNICK David
|USA 2387
|SEBAGO NY
|43
|UFD
|39
|47
|47
|43
|40
|DNF
|DNF
|47
|41
|40
|RET
|42
|39
|531
|48
|COLE Mark
|NED 2189
|GWV DE VRIJBUITER
|40
|DNF
|DNF
|49
|42
|39
|SCP 47
|42
|45
|41
|39
|44
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|554
|49
|TSCHIDA Christian
|AUT 2389
|YC THERESIANISCHE MILAK
|DNF
|43
|45
|52
|50
|DNF
|47
|46
|46
|51
|48
|45
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|599
|50
|HARRUP Chris
|GBR 1589
|BURGHFIELD SC
|41
|DNF
|DNF
|45
|38
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|42
|45
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNF
|652
|51
|ARCHER Julie
|GBR 1594
|ULLSWATER YC
|39
|39
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|44
|46
|DNF
|44
|DNF
|DNF
|653
|52
|BRYX Petr
|CZE 1826
|YC NERATOVICE
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|48
|49
|DNF
|48
|DNF
|DNF
|49
|DNF
|DNF
|45
|DNF
|DNF
|680
|53
|PETTER Andrew
|GBR 2270
|LITTLETON SC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|51
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|52
|49
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNF
|719
|54
|POURLIER Yannick
|FRA 1755
|YC CARNAC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|50
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|SCP 51
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|731
|55
|BRIZA Petr
|CZE 2056
|YC PARDUBICE
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|756
|56
|LEBLIC Olivier
|FRA 1266
|CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|756
|57
|CLERGEAU Leon Philippe
|FRA 1372
|NAUTISME EN PAYS BLANC
|UFD
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|756
|58
|TOWNEND Peter
|GBR 1428
|CHELMARSH SC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNC
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|756
|59
|DOMRES Jorn
|GER 1909
|SEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|756
|60
|CRAVEN Jackie
|GBR 1264
|YORKSHIRE DALES SC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|756
|61
|BOUGEARD Olivier
|FRA 1408
|CN BERROIS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|756
|62
|GASPERI Guillermo
|PAN 2135
|SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|756
|RS AERO 9
|1
|JACOBI Marc
|USA 1818
|CEDAR POINT YC CT
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|DNF
|DNF
|14
|2
|WILLIS Liam
|GBR 1551
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC
|SCP 3
|2
|2
|6
|6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|3
|BARTLETT Greg
|GBR 1637
|STARCROSS YC
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|DNF
|35
|4
|THURSFIELD Matt
|GBR 1744
|CHELMARSH SC
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|4
|4
|DNF
|42
|5
|FREELAND Toby
|GBR 1489
|DOWNS SC
|3
|5
|6
|4
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|DNF
|56
|6
|WRIGHT Ffinlo
|GBR 1171
|ISLE OF MAN YC
|10
|6
|7
|5
|4
|4
|5
|7
|8
|10
|7
|7
|6
|8
|6
|72
|7
|THIRUMALAI Madhavan
|USA 2390
|CEDAR POINT YC CT
|12
|8
|8
|DSQ
|7
|7
|9
|5
|5
|5
|4
|6
|12
|DNF
|DNF
|88
|8
|POOPUU Gert
|EST 1086
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI
|13
|10
|10
|9
|9
|9
|8
|9
|10
|7
|13
|8
|8
|5
|4
|96
|9
|VOS Gerard
|NED 1869
|WSV GIESBEEK
|14
|13
|12
|14
|12
|11
|12
|10
|13
|8
|9
|10
|7
|7
|2
|113
|10
|SANDSTROM Thomas
|SWE 1438
|SKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP
|9
|DNF
|9
|7
|8
|13
|10
|11
|14
|UFD
|15
|13
|9
|9
|5
|117
|11
|HOOD Jim
|GBR 2318
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC
|11
|14
|DNF
|12
|13
|8
|14
|8
|7
|14
|10
|9
|11
|10
|DNF
|127
|12
|BATH Christer
|SWE 2072
|ROYAL GOTHENBURG YC
|8
|11
|11
|8
|11
|12
|7
|15
|12
|9
|17
|16
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|137
|13
|REFFOLD Simon
|AUS 2133
|BALMORAL SC NSW
|16
|DNF
|DNF
|10
|10
|10
|13
|13
|11
|15
|8
|12
|13
|11
|DNF
|142
|14
|WILLIS Keith
|GBR 2001
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC
|SCP 16
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|11
|12
|9
|12
|16
|15
|10
|6
|3
|154
|15
|GERSTER Andreas
|SUI 1523
|SC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE
|SCP 19
|DNF
|DNF
|SCP 15
|15
|14
|15
|14
|15
|17
|18
|14
|14
|12
|7
|170
|16
|BURDALL Oliver
|GBR 2168
|NORFOLK BROADS YC
|19
|12
|DNF
|11
|14
|15
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|16
|14
|11
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|200
|17
|MORRISON Luke
|GBR 2321
|HILLHEAD SC
|6
|9
|DNF
|15
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|13
|12
|DNF
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|209
|18
|ROLFE Ben
|GBR 2346
|BURGHFIELD SC
|5
|7
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|215
|19
|GASPERI Guillermo
|PAN 2135
|SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DPI
|11
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|244
|20
|WILDE Andrew
|GBR 1555
|BURGHFIELD SC
|17
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|259
|21
|BOUGEARD Olivier
|FRA 1408
|CN BERROIS
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|264
