Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Overall

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 7:36 am 24-28 July 2017

A good fresh breeze greeted the RS Aero fleet again on Day 5, the deciding day of the 1st RS Aero Worlds. This was the sixth day in succession, ever since the new breeze arrived for the practice race. Whilst a fantastic time was being had bouncing over the waves off Carnac there were definitely some jaded legs in the dinghy park.

From the 21 boat RS Aero 9 fleet Marc Jacobi USA just needed one counter on the final day and he did that with style nailing the first race of the day to become the first RS Aero 9 champion. Liam Willis, GBR went on to take the next two wins to secure Silver and first RS Aero 9 Youth (U19) too. Greg Bartlett GBR defended his Bronze with two 3rds.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Steve Greenwood
Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Steve Greenwood

Similarly in the 22 boat RS Aero 5 fleet Andrew Frost GBR just needed one counter. However a DSQ for a start line infringement on the first race left him considering his risk exposure, before a safe result in race 2 secured him the title and first RS Aero 5 Youth (U19) too. Sander Puppart EST won all three races on the final day to take Silver from fellow Estonian, Andrias Sillaste EST.

Kate Sargent GBR fought hard all week to take 4th overall, smashing the bigger boys off the wind. She secured the World Lady RS Aero 5 title from Karlijn van den Boogaard NED.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Steve Greenwood
Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Steve Greenwood

The closest tussle on the final day was in the RS Aero 7 fleet with Rooster's Steve Cockerill GBR two points ahead of Peter Barton GBR. Peter needed to win two more sailboat races than than Steve to have a chance of taking the title on tie break and the two had been trading 1-2s all week.

The first race saw Steve tacking to leeward of Peter on the start, keen to stay close. Peter pulled a low fast trigger off the line to roll Steve, but then made the error of continuing low and fast which cleared Steve's breeze. He should have tightened his course and maximised his wind shadow for longer on Steve off the start line, to send the Rooster back into the hen house. Ultimately, Peter had a good lead at mark one, which Steve could not crack downwind.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Steve Greenwood
Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Steve Greenwood

The second race saw Steve ahead up the first beat with a good shift on the left with Ben Rolfe GBR. After lap one Ben still had a lead with Steve 2nd and Peter 3rd. Had Steve pushed forwards and taken the win he would have sealed the title there. However with a concern of having risked an OCS from his pin end start he looked back to slow Barton and avoid a chance of him taking a second bullet. Ben Rolfe took the win with Kristo Ounap EST in 2nd with Cockerill and Barton scoring discards.

So it was all on for the final race with Barton needing a 1st to win the Championship on tiebreak. A little lefty off the start saw Barton cross out on port and steadily extend a lead to be a 'comfortable' 1st at mark 1. Steve blasted through to 2nd on the downwind quadrilateral. Throughout the week Barton had been getting closer to Steve's speed downwind and Cockerill faster to match Barton upwind. The second lap actually saw Barton extend a little downwind. The the final lap, the 38th breezy upwind leg of the week, and the gladiators were giving it their all! Neck and neck for speed and following each other out to the left Barton misjudged his moment to tack and a small shift saw his lead diminish. Another small shift, and perhaps a lull line, saw Steve take the lead, which he safely defended, downwind to the finish and become the first Rooster RS Aero 7 World Champion (and first Master (55). Peter took silver and Paul Bartlett GBR Bronze.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Steve Greenwood
Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Steve Greenwood

Noah Rees GBR took the World Youth (U19) RS Aero 7 title from Yannick Gloster USA. First Apprentice Youth (U22) RS Aero 7 was Ben Rolfe in 4th overall, a huge week long comeback after using all his discards on Day 1! Liina Kolk EST extended to hold the World Lady RS Aero 7 title from Juliane Barthel GER.

After some frenzied loading of 96 RS Aeros onto trailers of all sizes to travel home across Europe the Awards Ceremony followed. Celebrating an incredible week a splendid array of prizes were provided by Rooster Sailing and the three huge boxed replica trophies provided by RS Sailing were awarded to the Champions.

RS Aero 5 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Gerard Vos
RS Aero 5 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Gerard Vos

RS Aero 7 Youth Podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Gerard Vos
RS Aero 7 Youth Podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © Gerard Vos

RS Aero 7 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © YC Carnac
RS Aero 7 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © YC Carnac

RS Aero 9 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © YC Carnac
RS Aero 9 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © YC Carnac

Straight from the awards the much anticipated sponsored Ron Abuelo Panama Party kicked off with nautically themed rum cocktails for all involved, to head what was to be a long final night in Carnac!

Ron Abuelo Panama Party at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © YC Carnac
Ron Abuelo Panama Party at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © YC Carnac

Many thanks to all at YC Carnac for being such excellent hosts, our hard working Jurors and to RS Sailing for such a large commitment to provide the charter fleet allowing our long haul competitors to easily compete. Thanks to all our sponsors who made the first RS Aero Worlds such an enjoyable occasion; Rooster Sailing, RS Sailing, Selden, Harken, SpeedSix, Ron Abuelo and YC Carnac.

A full photo album by Steve Greenwood can be found on flickr here.

Overall Results:

PosNameSail NoClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14R15Net
RS AERO 5
1FROST AndrewGBR 1312SUTTON BINGHAM SC143133311211DSQ4424
2PUPPART SanderEST 1875PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI2DNS 2321243434SCP 21126
3SILLASTE AndriasEST 1929PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI41146713532323330
4SARGENT KateGBR 2130SALTASH SC52RDG 424442214632232
5POE BenGBR 1107BINGHAM SC SUTTON33455555655548DNF 54
6WILDE AndrewGBR 1555BURGHFiELD SCDNC DNC DNC SCP 11126UFD 41112255587
7ISAACS‑JOHNSON SammyGBR 1795MAIDENHEAD SC768996888867710988
8DOMRES JornGER 1909SEGLERVEREIN HARLEBUCHTDNC DNC DNC 8789610988126697
9VAN DEN BOOGAARD KarlijnNED 2374ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER9DNF DNF 6SCP 13107137671087797
10WILLIS JulieGBR 2100LYMINGTON TOWN SC6561181114141171012111311109
11GLOSTER CatherineUSA 2381SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL CA8771211913912109910158109
12CRAVEN JackieGBR 1264YORKSHIRE DALES SC DNC DNC DNC 71012101013121114191112141
13SOLNICK MelissaUSA 2388SEBAGO NY108OCS 131414171215151511181716160
14GILLAM SusannahAUS 1854BLACK ROCK YCDNF DNF DNF 141513121114131615131915170
15CLERGEAU Leon PhilippeFRA 1372NAUTISME EN PAYS BLANCDNC DNC DNC 1513RET 151516SCP 151413171814188
16TOWNEND PeterGBR 1428CHELMARSH SCDNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 1179DNC DNC DNC 614DNF 208
17GLOSTER PaulUSA 2204SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL CADNF DNF DNF 1616DNF 16161717DNF DNF 152017219
18GREENWOOD LucyGBR 1685OXFORD SCDNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 9910235
19MRAZOVA SylviaCZE 2893ASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RSDNF DNF DNF 1717DNF 18DNF DNF 1817DNF 202118238
20LEBLIC OlivierFRA 1266CV ST AUBIN ELBEUFDNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNF DNF DNF 1613DNF 1612DNF 241
21POURLIER YannickFRA 8YC CARNACDNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 141613250
22BRIZA PetrCZE 2056YC PARDUBICEDNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNF 19DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 272
RS AERO 7
1COCKERILL StephenGBR 2319STOKES BAY SC22112112121125116
2BARTON PeterGBR 2093LYMINGTON TOWN SC11321221212217218
3BARTLETT PaulGBR 1930STARCROSS YC332343DNF UFD 4353841245
4ROLFE BenGBR 2346BURGHFIELD SCDNC DNC DNC 559445114431459
5NORBURY SteveGBR 1232WARSASH SC54996612869105123373
6WALTHER MarcusGER 1723DSCL FRANKFURT4741034933DNF DNF DNF 910975
7CRAIG SeanIRL 2382ROYAL ST GEORGE YC7561275598799721681
8WARBUTON JohnGBR 2147CHEW VALLEY LSC685141281151187649885
9HAAVEL AntsEST 1781PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI1217SCP 9797779467611785
10OUNAP KristoEST 1871PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI8UFD 1081015101013538142592
11SMITH CameronGBR 1093CHELMARSH SC1011121316168191010161113618136
12OUNAP MartinEST 1867PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI1113171611221314161381551911146
13JONES ChrisGBR 1817SUTTON BINGHAM SC131635118111712171212101014DSQ146
14CLAPHAM JamesGBR 2146ROYAL TORBAY YC161976191028112815171224816156
15STEPHINSON II PeterAUS 2380MIDDLE HARBOUR ASC NSW1461115131861329161320202315160
16ROLFE NigelGBR 2157BURGHFIELD SC9913201512141620141117181814162
17GRIFFITHS GarethGBR 2148ISLAND BARN RES SC191416423232123156RDG16.4RDG16.4162020183.8
18KOLK LiinaEST 1873PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI151519182525181514242035111510194
19WOODCOCK TimothyFRA 2134CV MULHOUSE202020251819151733311414151713202
20REES NoahGBR 1230TORPOINT MOSQUITO SC181015211414202619222613192721206
21GLOSTER YannickUSA 2379SANTA BARBARA YSF CA262621231713193112261516211225220
22BARTHEL JulianeGER 1903SC DUMMER172118222129161818172121172619224
23COCKERILL SarahGBR 2320STOKES BAY SC23UFD 22312226242425192219223724272
24PECKHAM JaneGBR 1715GURNARD SC312334272427263722251823251626282
25CHAPLIN PeterGBR 2162BURGHFIELD SCDNF 1825243017313031181930262527289
26IVANOVSKIY VladislavRUS 1877YC SANKT PETERSBURG2534273226212227212127DSQ332222293
27ROBSON PaulGBR 2161READING SC3833311728372325372730183213DNF 314
28WILLOWS RichardGBR 2104ROADFORD LAKE SC3225DNF 1929DNF 382023SCP33282929DNF 326
29HILL AndyGBR 1792HAYLING ISLAND SC22UFD 26383131322926232425283430327
30HOBDAY ChrisGBR 2101GURNARD SCDNF DNF DNF 302024252224342327273537328
31DUBOIS DougUSA 2385US SAILING UT2822242627SCP29284233253230DNF DNF 333
32HORNUNG JuliusUAE 2383DUBAI OFFSHORE SC273236333430352127323826393117345
33PHILLIPS DanGBR 1062RIPON SC362428363320DNF DNF DNF 362822363323355
34CLAPHAM CharlesGBR 1921CHEW VALLEY LSC293132354132333330402924233228356
35CARLETON MarkGBR 1575PAPERCOURT SC303033293733273232283433352835369
36ATKIN CaitlinGBR 1568WHITSTABLE YC242923344635344038303734313032373
37PEARCE CharlieGBR 1108DABCHICKS SC342830373234363634293529382429374
38FRASER SteveGBR 1846EAST LOTHIAN YC332729SCP 293640453535383236373636401
39BRUMMUNDT SebastianGER 1767FUERSTENBERGER YC3538434135DNF 303436353137344134420
40HONOR NicolasFRA 2300YC LA GRANDE MOTTE211214DNC DNC DNC 367DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 441
41ROEHRSSEN JensGER 1902SEGELVEREIN WESER SVW4236403940SCP 383741UFD 3742SCP 33DNS 3831452
42CRAVEN NickGBR 1258YORKSHIRE DALES SC454037404444423844393643404040479
43GRAMKOW DirkOMA 2384RAS AL HAMRA SCDNF 35SCP 45434342434341464738423933487
44GREENWOOD LucyGBR 1685COXFORD SC373738423936444543454441DNC DNC DNC 491
45ENDE VincentNED 2373ZEILSCHOOL AALMEERSCP 47SCP 42SCP 43444541393940434339414438492
46HILL SimonGBR 2057HAYLING ISLAND SC4442414648DNF 414439484042434341506
47SOLNICK DavidUSA 2387SEBAGO NY43UFD 3947474340DNF DNF 474140RET 4239531
48COLE MarkNED 2189GWV DE VRIJBUITER40DNF DNF 494239SCP 474245413944DNF DNF DNF 554
49TSCHIDA ChristianAUT 2389YC THERESIANISCHE MILAKDNF 43455250DNF 474646514845DNC DNC DNC 599
50HARRUP ChrisGBR 1589BURGHFIELD SC41DNF DNF 4538DNF DNC DNC DNC 4245DNF DNF DNC DNF 652
51ARCHER JulieGBR 1594ULLSWATER YC3939DNF DNF DNF DNF DNC DNF DNF 4446DNF 44DNF DNF 653
52BRYX PetrCZE 1826YC NERATOVICEDNF DNF DNF 4849DNF 48DNF DNF 49DNF DNF 45DNF DNF 680
53PETTER AndrewGBR 2270LITTLETON SCDNF DNF DNF 51DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC 5249DNF DNF DNC DNF 719
54POURLIER YannickFRA 1755YC CARNACDNF DNF DNF 50DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC SCP 51DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC 731
55BRIZA PetrCZE 2056YC PARDUBICEDNF DNF DNF DNC DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 756
56LEBLIC OlivierFRA 1266CV ST AUBIN ELBEUFDNF DNF DNF DNS DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 756
57CLERGEAU Leon PhilippeFRA 1372NAUTISME EN PAYS BLANCUFD DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 756
58TOWNEND PeterGBR 1428CHELMARSH SCDNF DNF DNF DNS DNC DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 756
59DOMRES JornGER 1909SEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHTDNF DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 756
60CRAVEN JackieGBR 1264YORKSHIRE DALES SCDNF DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 756
61BOUGEARD OlivierFRA 1408CN BERROISDNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNF DNF DNF DNC DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC 756
62GASPERI GuillermoPAN 2135SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTERDNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 756
RS AERO 9
1JACOBI MarcUSA 1818CEDAR POINT YC CT1113121112111DNF DNF 14
2WILLIS LiamGBR 1551LYMINGTON TOWN SCSCP 32266122213221121
3BARTLETT GregGBR 1637STARCROSS YC74412333336333DNF 35
4THURSFIELD MattGBR 1744CHELMARSH SC43325544442444DNF 42
5FREELAND TobyGBR 1489DOWNS SC35643666665552DNF 56
6WRIGHT FfinloGBR 1171ISLE OF MAN YC1067544578107768672
7THIRUMALAI MadhavanUSA 2390CEDAR POINT YC CT1288DSQ7795554612DNF DNF 88
8POOPUU GertEST 1086PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI1310109998910713885496
9VOS GerardNED 1869WSV GIESBEEK1413121412111210138910772113
10SANDSTROM ThomasSWE 1438SKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP9DNF 97813101114UFD 1513995117
11HOOD JimGBR 2318LYMINGTON TOWN SC1114DNF 121381487141091110DNF 127
12BATH ChristerSWE 2072ROYAL GOTHENBURG YC81111811127151291716DNF DNF DNF 137
13REFFOLD SimonAUS 2133BALMORAL SC NSW16DNF DNF 101010131311158121311DNF 142
14WILLIS KeithGBR 2001LYMINGTON TOWN SCSCP 16DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 111291216151063154
15GERSTER AndreasSUI 1523SC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEESCP 19DNF DNF SCP 15151415141517181414127170
16BURDALL OliverGBR 2168NORFOLK BROADS YC1912DNF 111415DNC DNC DNC 161411DNF DNC DNC 200
17MORRISON LukeGBR 2321HILLHEAD SC69DNF 15DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC 1312DNF DNC DNF DNC 209
18ROLFE BenGBR 2346BURGHFIELD SC575DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 215
19GASPERI GuillermoPAN 2135SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTERDNF DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DPI11DNF DNC DNC DNC 244
20WILDE AndrewGBR 1555BURGHFIELD SC17DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 259
21BOUGEARD OlivierFRA 1408CN BERROISDNF DNF DNF DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 264
