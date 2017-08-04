Please select your home edition
2017 April
Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 3

by Martin Egan today at 7:26 am 29 July - 4 August 2017

Some Mirror sailors, camped on the hill top at Tregunwith Farm reported that the worst of the storm appeared to have passed during the night with several tents blown away.

So, far from being cancelled, it was 'chocks away' at Restronguet SC for another three races in the Gul Mirror Worlds. The storm might have passed, but the mizzle hadn't and it rained all day, not stopping until evening.

Race 7 kicked off in a 3-4 south south westerly with a bit of swell and using a triangle-sausage-triangle course (hurrah!). With the tide still flooding, and the windward mark up towards North Bank, judging the lay line to the windward mark proved tricky.

'Rumble Fish' sailed by Alle & Anna Roodbergen from KWVL found conditions to their liking and led at the first mark with the usual suspects in hot pursuit. By the end it was 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC who won the race from Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC with 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC third.

Race 8 was sailed with the breeze building and just a triangle-sausage. Dave Wade had a bad race with the spinnaker under the boat at one point. Once again it was the yellow, first place, bib holders, Cullen & Rowan who took another bullet from Simon & Tyson with 'Kevin' sailed by Paul & Alfie Cullen third.

Race 9 got away cleanly under a 'P' flag with the breeze building further, bigger gusts and a windward-leeward course (yawn). This time it was Simon & Tyson who took the bullet, with Cullen & Rowan 2nd and Paul & Alfie 3rd.

So at the end of day 3 it's an Aussie 1-2 with Dave & Imogen flying the flag for GBR in third place. The forecast for Thursday is windy - so situation normal at the Gul Mirror Worlds.

More photos by Lee Whitehead can be found on Photolounge here.

Results after Day 3:

PosNatSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1stAUS70922Wave Catcher TooCullen HughesRowan HughesBalmoral Sailing Club2111‑4211211
2ndAUS70921PlatypusSimon BarwoodTyson BarwoodRoyal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club‑52243433122
3rdGBR70852 Dave WadeImogen WadeNorthampton SC1(OCS)3215214432
4thGBR70720KevinPaul CullenAlfie Cullenwwsc745‑85882342
5thGBR70716The Bootle BumtrinketScarlett ShepherdImogen BellfieldRestronguet /Itchenor SC387‑1661124748
6thGBR70743YetiAngus HemmingsLou Lou HemmingsStokes Bay SC11(OCS)8923461053
7thGBR70915RipplesChris FullerDaisy FullerHayling Island SC‑153951413713973
8thRSA70844 Howard LeotoShane WhiteIzivungu6710(DNF)96592476
9thGBR70811HypeArchie HawkinsJack StevensLooe Sailing Club8‑226141911138887
10thIRL70428RED HOTBen GrafHannah SmythLRYC12513201071018‑2195
11thIRL70696The PriestCaolan CroasdellAlexander FarrellLRYC‑20616121716671595
12thAUS70813Hi‑RollerGavin CookeOliver CookeBalmoral Sailing Club171212‑2612151551199
13thNED7Rumble FishAlle RoodbergenAnna RoodbergenKWVL2213(OCS)11111711115101
14thGBR7079FeverEsme ShepherdMax PhypersRestronguet SC920116712‑252116102
15thGBR70190Va Va VoomTom CosierPoppy LuxtonRestronguet Sailing Club139(OCS)181510181012105
16thGBR70810YOLOChris BaldingAlex BaldingIsland Barn Sailing Club416438(DNC)912DNF108
17thAUS70592MCA Demo BoatStan BlandPenny BlandWoollahra Sailing Club21‑241710181414156115
18thAUS70595WINDER CHARTER 2Tara WilsonCelia MayBalmoral Sailing Club1814227139‑231914116
19thRSA70410EmmelbeePaul ChanguionPolly ChanguionRoyal Natal Yacht Club101019252318‑271613134
20thIRL70529Cant Touch ThisSarah WhiteEoghan DuffySligo Yacht Club19171417202121‑2318147
21stGBR70806MischiefSandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC16111521‑2619192423148
22ndIRL70465 Oscar LanganLughaidh CroasdellCY&BC + LRYC14182723292317‑3620171
23rdRSA70845 Marlon JoneLebo JanuaryIzivungu241925‑351620242717172
24thGBR70618TinytaanicThomas CrookDaniel CrookTrearddur Bay SC253018152422(DNC)2019173
25thAUS70785Vegemite SandwichRichard RowellTessa RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club312321192125‑361729186
26thGBR70673Gone With The Wind IIIGeorge LenneyMartin EganRestronguet SC3025262228262225‑31204
27thGBR70537Complete and utter chaosMorgan SteeperFleur BennetLooe sailing club2928‑32242730162632212
28thGBR70625KISS MY RUDDERThomas McLarenGeorge McLarenLooe Sailing Club‑362720272528312828214
29thAUS70840Barbie QRosie RowellMatilda RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club28292932223420(RET)22216
30thRSA70846Soul SurferGrant EkermansHelen Jansen Van VuurenTSC322624343024(RET)3425229
31stGBR70526Ambrose IIEric TaylorAoife MooneyPenzance Sailing Club2731233033292631‑35230
32ndGBR70683Eat my shortsThomas LanganRuby Porterlooe sailing club3721332932393032(DNC)253
33rdGBR70505 Lloyd WilliamsDemelza HewettPenzance Sailing Club263228‑373436373033256
34thGBR70714Peer PressureSteven Bland The Poole Yacht Club353531‑383132322937262
35thGBR70003Encore une foiseJake BonsorKirsty MillsWarsash343430283631‑393536264
36thGBR70222Whatever!Hannah StaffBethan StaffLooe Sailing Club38‑4037333737283326269
37thIRL70006BreezeMatthew WhiteIsaac MarsdenSligo Yacht Club39333439382729‑4330269
38thRSA70412MCA Demo BoatKuba MiszewskiWilliam GordgeTSC‑433935364035352238280
39thGBR70287InfernoScarlett CragoRomilly cragoLooe sailing club40(OCS)36434141333734305
40thGBR5846Banana SkinZoe BecklyJack BecklyRestronguet Sailing Club41414131‑4542343940309
41stGBR70176JessamineSebi SchmidtRoisin MooneyPenzance Sailing Club4236394035‑45384139310
42ndGBR70695ExpelliarmusPhilip GoodwinFelix GoodwinItchenor Sailing Club2315(DNC)13DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC311
43rdGBR70209ChaosConnor LanganDaniel Blewettlooe sailing club333738473933(DNC)DNCDNC331
44thGBR64943Thing TwoEloise JaycockGracie JaycockLooe SC(DNS)DNC4345RETDNC424227355
45thGBR70549Purple ReignOscar PhypersNuala SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club(RET)3840414243DNCDNCDNC360
46thGBR31809FloydLauren BowdlerTbcLooe sailing club45(RET)4246444041RETDNF362
47thGBR69957RocketDaniel SeabourneCharlie BecklyRestrouguet(DNS)DNCDNC4443444038DNF365
48thGBR70725GreyhoundBella CockwellTamsin StaceyRestronguet44(RET)OCS424638RETDNCDNF378
49thJPN33916Salty DogSatoshi AkitaSonoda ShinichiMirror Association of japan(DNF)RETDNC49DNF46DNCDNC41396
50thJPN70867BlyskawicaHiroshi KatoYoshinori Takaishi/Kenji OhnoMirror Association of japan(RET)DNCDNC48DNCDNCDNC40DNF400
51stRSA70822 Heinie WentzelMathew FranckeIzivungu(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC416
