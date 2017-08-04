Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 3

by Martin Egan today at 7:26 am

Some Mirror sailors, camped on the hill top at Tregunwith Farm reported that the worst of the storm appeared to have passed during the night with several tents blown away.

So, far from being cancelled, it was 'chocks away' at Restronguet SC for another three races in the Gul Mirror Worlds. The storm might have passed, but the mizzle hadn't and it rained all day, not stopping until evening.

Race 7 kicked off in a 3-4 south south westerly with a bit of swell and using a triangle-sausage-triangle course (hurrah!). With the tide still flooding, and the windward mark up towards North Bank, judging the lay line to the windward mark proved tricky.

'Rumble Fish' sailed by Alle & Anna Roodbergen from KWVL found conditions to their liking and led at the first mark with the usual suspects in hot pursuit. By the end it was 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC who won the race from Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC with 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC third.

Race 8 was sailed with the breeze building and just a triangle-sausage. Dave Wade had a bad race with the spinnaker under the boat at one point. Once again it was the yellow, first place, bib holders, Cullen & Rowan who took another bullet from Simon & Tyson with 'Kevin' sailed by Paul & Alfie Cullen third.

Race 9 got away cleanly under a 'P' flag with the breeze building further, bigger gusts and a windward-leeward course (yawn). This time it was Simon & Tyson who took the bullet, with Cullen & Rowan 2nd and Paul & Alfie 3rd.

So at the end of day 3 it's an Aussie 1-2 with Dave & Imogen flying the flag for GBR in third place. The forecast for Thursday is windy - so situation normal at the Gul Mirror Worlds.

More photos by Lee Whitehead can be found on Photolounge here.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Nat Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st AUS 70922 Wave Catcher Too Cullen Hughes Rowan Hughes Balmoral Sailing Club 2 1 1 1 ‑4 2 1 1 2 11 2nd AUS 70921 Platypus Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club ‑5 2 2 4 3 4 3 3 1 22 3rd GBR 70852 Dave Wade Imogen Wade Northampton SC 1 (OCS) 3 2 1 5 2 14 4 32 4th GBR 70720 Kevin Paul Cullen Alfie Cullen wwsc 7 4 5 ‑8 5 8 8 2 3 42 5th GBR 70716 The Bootle Bumtrinket Scarlett Shepherd Imogen Bellfield Restronguet /Itchenor SC 3 8 7 ‑16 6 1 12 4 7 48 6th GBR 70743 Yeti Angus Hemmings Lou Lou Hemmings Stokes Bay SC 11 (OCS) 8 9 2 3 4 6 10 53 7th GBR 70915 Ripples Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller Hayling Island SC ‑15 3 9 5 14 13 7 13 9 73 8th RSA 70844 Howard Leoto Shane White Izivungu 6 7 10 (DNF) 9 6 5 9 24 76 9th GBR 70811 Hype Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens Looe Sailing Club 8 ‑22 6 14 19 11 13 8 8 87 10th IRL 70428 RED HOT Ben Graf Hannah Smyth LRYC 12 5 13 20 10 7 10 18 ‑21 95 11th IRL 70696 The Priest Caolan Croasdell Alexander Farrell LRYC ‑20 6 16 12 17 16 6 7 15 95 12th AUS 70813 Hi‑Roller Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke Balmoral Sailing Club 17 12 12 ‑26 12 15 15 5 11 99 13th NED 7 Rumble Fish Alle Roodbergen Anna Roodbergen KWVL 22 13 (OCS) 11 11 17 11 11 5 101 14th GBR 7079 Fever Esme Shepherd Max Phypers Restronguet SC 9 20 11 6 7 12 ‑25 21 16 102 15th GBR 70190 Va Va Voom Tom Cosier Poppy Luxton Restronguet Sailing Club 13 9 (OCS) 18 15 10 18 10 12 105 16th GBR 70810 YOLO Chris Balding Alex Balding Island Barn Sailing Club 4 16 4 3 8 (DNC) 9 12 DNF 108 17th AUS 70592 MCA Demo Boat Stan Bland Penny Bland Woollahra Sailing Club 21 ‑24 17 10 18 14 14 15 6 115 18th AUS 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 Tara Wilson Celia May Balmoral Sailing Club 18 14 22 7 13 9 ‑23 19 14 116 19th RSA 70410 Emmelbee Paul Changuion Polly Changuion Royal Natal Yacht Club 10 10 19 25 23 18 ‑27 16 13 134 20th IRL 70529 Cant Touch This Sarah White Eoghan Duffy Sligo Yacht Club 19 17 14 17 20 21 21 ‑23 18 147 21st GBR 70806 Mischief Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 16 11 15 21 ‑26 19 19 24 23 148 22nd IRL 70465 Oscar Langan Lughaidh Croasdell CY&BC + LRYC 14 18 27 23 29 23 17 ‑36 20 171 23rd RSA 70845 Marlon Jone Lebo January Izivungu 24 19 25 ‑35 16 20 24 27 17 172 24th GBR 70618 Tinytaanic Thomas Crook Daniel Crook Trearddur Bay SC 25 30 18 15 24 22 (DNC) 20 19 173 25th AUS 70785 Vegemite Sandwich Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 31 23 21 19 21 25 ‑36 17 29 186 26th GBR 70673 Gone With The Wind III George Lenney Martin Egan Restronguet SC 30 25 26 22 28 26 22 25 ‑31 204 27th GBR 70537 Complete and utter chaos Morgan Steeper Fleur Bennet Looe sailing club 29 28 ‑32 24 27 30 16 26 32 212 28th GBR 70625 KISS MY RUDDER Thomas McLaren George McLaren Looe Sailing Club ‑36 27 20 27 25 28 31 28 28 214 29th AUS 70840 Barbie Q Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 28 29 29 32 22 34 20 (RET) 22 216 30th RSA 70846 Soul Surfer Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren TSC 32 26 24 34 30 24 (RET) 34 25 229 31st GBR 70526 Ambrose II Eric Taylor Aoife Mooney Penzance Sailing Club 27 31 23 30 33 29 26 31 ‑35 230 32nd GBR 70683 Eat my shorts Thomas Langan Ruby Porter looe sailing club 37 21 33 29 32 39 30 32 (DNC) 253 33rd GBR 70505 Lloyd Williams Demelza Hewett Penzance Sailing Club 26 32 28 ‑37 34 36 37 30 33 256 34th GBR 70714 Peer Pressure Steven Bland The Poole Yacht Club 35 35 31 ‑38 31 32 32 29 37 262 35th GBR 70003 Encore une foise Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills Warsash 34 34 30 28 36 31 ‑39 35 36 264 36th GBR 70222 Whatever! Hannah Staff Bethan Staff Looe Sailing Club 38 ‑40 37 33 37 37 28 33 26 269 37th IRL 70006 Breeze Matthew White Isaac Marsden Sligo Yacht Club 39 33 34 39 38 27 29 ‑43 30 269 38th RSA 70412 MCA Demo Boat Kuba Miszewski William Gordge TSC ‑43 39 35 36 40 35 35 22 38 280 39th GBR 70287 Inferno Scarlett Crago Romilly crago Looe sailing club 40 (OCS) 36 43 41 41 33 37 34 305 40th GBR 5846 Banana Skin Zoe Beckly Jack Beckly Restronguet Sailing Club 41 41 41 31 ‑45 42 34 39 40 309 41st GBR 70176 Jessamine Sebi Schmidt Roisin Mooney Penzance Sailing Club 42 36 39 40 35 ‑45 38 41 39 310 42nd GBR 70695 Expelliarmus Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin Itchenor Sailing Club 23 15 (DNC) 13 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 311 43rd GBR 70209 Chaos Connor Langan Daniel Blewett looe sailing club 33 37 38 47 39 33 (DNC) DNC DNC 331 44th GBR 64943 Thing Two Eloise Jaycock Gracie Jaycock Looe SC (DNS) DNC 43 45 RET DNC 42 42 27 355 45th GBR 70549 Purple Reign Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club (RET) 38 40 41 42 43 DNC DNC DNC 360 46th GBR 31809 Floyd Lauren Bowdler Tbc Looe sailing club 45 (RET) 42 46 44 40 41 RET DNF 362 47th GBR 69957 Rocket Daniel Seabourne Charlie Beckly Restrouguet (DNS) DNC DNC 44 43 44 40 38 DNF 365 48th GBR 70725 Greyhound Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey Restronguet 44 (RET) OCS 42 46 38 RET DNC DNF 378 49th JPN 33916 Salty Dog Satoshi Akita Sonoda Shinichi Mirror Association of japan (DNF) RET DNC 49 DNF 46 DNC DNC 41 396 50th JPN 70867 Blyskawica Hiroshi Kato Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno Mirror Association of japan (RET) DNC DNC 48 DNC DNC DNC 40 DNF 400 51st RSA 70822 Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke Izivungu (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 416