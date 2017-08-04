Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 3
by Martin Egan today at 7:26 am
29 July - 4 August 2017
Some Mirror sailors, camped on the hill top at Tregunwith Farm reported that the worst of the storm appeared to have passed during the night with several tents blown away.
So, far from being cancelled, it was 'chocks away' at Restronguet SC for another three races in the Gul Mirror Worlds. The storm might have passed, but the mizzle hadn't and it rained all day, not stopping until evening.
Race 7 kicked off in a 3-4 south south westerly with a bit of swell and using a triangle-sausage-triangle course (hurrah!). With the tide still flooding, and the windward mark up towards North Bank, judging the lay line to the windward mark proved tricky.
'Rumble Fish' sailed by Alle & Anna Roodbergen from KWVL found conditions to their liking and led at the first mark with the usual suspects in hot pursuit. By the end it was 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC who won the race from Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC with 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC third.
Race 8 was sailed with the breeze building and just a triangle-sausage. Dave Wade had a bad race with the spinnaker under the boat at one point. Once again it was the yellow, first place, bib holders, Cullen & Rowan who took another bullet from Simon & Tyson with 'Kevin' sailed by Paul & Alfie Cullen third.
Race 9 got away cleanly under a 'P' flag with the breeze building further, bigger gusts and a windward-leeward course (yawn). This time it was Simon & Tyson who took the bullet, with Cullen & Rowan 2nd and Paul & Alfie 3rd.
So at the end of day 3 it's an Aussie 1-2 with Dave & Imogen flying the flag for GBR in third place. The forecast for Thursday is windy - so situation normal at the Gul Mirror Worlds.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1st
|AUS
|70922
|Wave Catcher Too
|Cullen Hughes
|Rowan Hughes
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|2
|1
|1
|1
|‑4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11
|2nd
|AUS
|70921
|Platypus
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club
|‑5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|22
|3rd
|GBR
|70852
|
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|1
|(OCS)
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|14
|4
|32
|4th
|GBR
|70720
|Kevin
|Paul Cullen
|Alfie Cullen
|wwsc
|7
|4
|5
|‑8
|5
|8
|8
|2
|3
|42
|5th
|GBR
|70716
|The Bootle Bumtrinket
|Scarlett Shepherd
|Imogen Bellfield
|Restronguet /Itchenor SC
|3
|8
|7
|‑16
|6
|1
|12
|4
|7
|48
|6th
|GBR
|70743
|Yeti
|Angus Hemmings
|Lou Lou Hemmings
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|(OCS)
|8
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|10
|53
|7th
|GBR
|70915
|Ripples
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|Hayling Island SC
|‑15
|3
|9
|5
|14
|13
|7
|13
|9
|73
|8th
|RSA
|70844
|
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|Izivungu
|6
|7
|10
|(DNF)
|9
|6
|5
|9
|24
|76
|9th
|GBR
|70811
|Hype
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|Looe Sailing Club
|8
|‑22
|6
|14
|19
|11
|13
|8
|8
|87
|10th
|IRL
|70428
|RED HOT
|Ben Graf
|Hannah Smyth
|LRYC
|12
|5
|13
|20
|10
|7
|10
|18
|‑21
|95
|11th
|IRL
|70696
|The Priest
|Caolan Croasdell
|Alexander Farrell
|LRYC
|‑20
|6
|16
|12
|17
|16
|6
|7
|15
|95
|12th
|AUS
|70813
|Hi‑Roller
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|17
|12
|12
|‑26
|12
|15
|15
|5
|11
|99
|13th
|NED
|7
|Rumble Fish
|Alle Roodbergen
|Anna Roodbergen
|KWVL
|22
|13
|(OCS)
|11
|11
|17
|11
|11
|5
|101
|14th
|GBR
|7079
|Fever
|Esme Shepherd
|Max Phypers
|Restronguet SC
|9
|20
|11
|6
|7
|12
|‑25
|21
|16
|102
|15th
|GBR
|70190
|Va Va Voom
|Tom Cosier
|Poppy Luxton
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|13
|9
|(OCS)
|18
|15
|10
|18
|10
|12
|105
|16th
|GBR
|70810
|YOLO
|Chris Balding
|Alex Balding
|Island Barn Sailing Club
|4
|16
|4
|3
|8
|(DNC)
|9
|12
|DNF
|108
|17th
|AUS
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|Woollahra Sailing Club
|21
|‑24
|17
|10
|18
|14
|14
|15
|6
|115
|18th
|AUS
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|18
|14
|22
|7
|13
|9
|‑23
|19
|14
|116
|19th
|RSA
|70410
|Emmelbee
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|Royal Natal Yacht Club
|10
|10
|19
|25
|23
|18
|‑27
|16
|13
|134
|20th
|IRL
|70529
|Cant Touch This
|Sarah White
|Eoghan Duffy
|Sligo Yacht Club
|19
|17
|14
|17
|20
|21
|21
|‑23
|18
|147
|21st
|GBR
|70806
|Mischief
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|16
|11
|15
|21
|‑26
|19
|19
|24
|23
|148
|22nd
|IRL
|70465
|
|Oscar Langan
|Lughaidh Croasdell
|CY&BC + LRYC
|14
|18
|27
|23
|29
|23
|17
|‑36
|20
|171
|23rd
|RSA
|70845
|
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|Izivungu
|24
|19
|25
|‑35
|16
|20
|24
|27
|17
|172
|24th
|GBR
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|Trearddur Bay SC
|25
|30
|18
|15
|24
|22
|(DNC)
|20
|19
|173
|25th
|AUS
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|31
|23
|21
|19
|21
|25
|‑36
|17
|29
|186
|26th
|GBR
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|Restronguet SC
|30
|25
|26
|22
|28
|26
|22
|25
|‑31
|204
|27th
|GBR
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|Morgan Steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|Looe sailing club
|29
|28
|‑32
|24
|27
|30
|16
|26
|32
|212
|28th
|GBR
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|Looe Sailing Club
|‑36
|27
|20
|27
|25
|28
|31
|28
|28
|214
|29th
|AUS
|70840
|Barbie Q
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|28
|29
|29
|32
|22
|34
|20
|(RET)
|22
|216
|30th
|RSA
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|TSC
|32
|26
|24
|34
|30
|24
|(RET)
|34
|25
|229
|31st
|GBR
|70526
|Ambrose II
|Eric Taylor
|Aoife Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|27
|31
|23
|30
|33
|29
|26
|31
|‑35
|230
|32nd
|GBR
|70683
|Eat my shorts
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|looe sailing club
|37
|21
|33
|29
|32
|39
|30
|32
|(DNC)
|253
|33rd
|GBR
|70505
|
|Lloyd Williams
|Demelza Hewett
|Penzance Sailing Club
|26
|32
|28
|‑37
|34
|36
|37
|30
|33
|256
|34th
|GBR
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|Steven Bland
|
|The Poole Yacht Club
|35
|35
|31
|‑38
|31
|32
|32
|29
|37
|262
|35th
|GBR
|70003
|Encore une foise
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|Warsash
|34
|34
|30
|28
|36
|31
|‑39
|35
|36
|264
|36th
|GBR
|70222
|Whatever!
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|Looe Sailing Club
|38
|‑40
|37
|33
|37
|37
|28
|33
|26
|269
|37th
|IRL
|70006
|Breeze
|Matthew White
|Isaac Marsden
|Sligo Yacht Club
|39
|33
|34
|39
|38
|27
|29
|‑43
|30
|269
|38th
|RSA
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|TSC
|‑43
|39
|35
|36
|40
|35
|35
|22
|38
|280
|39th
|GBR
|70287
|Inferno
|Scarlett Crago
|Romilly crago
|Looe sailing club
|40
|(OCS)
|36
|43
|41
|41
|33
|37
|34
|305
|40th
|GBR
|5846
|Banana Skin
|Zoe Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|41
|41
|41
|31
|‑45
|42
|34
|39
|40
|309
|41st
|GBR
|70176
|Jessamine
|Sebi Schmidt
|Roisin Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|42
|36
|39
|40
|35
|‑45
|38
|41
|39
|310
|42nd
|GBR
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|23
|15
|(DNC)
|13
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|311
|43rd
|GBR
|70209
|Chaos
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|looe sailing club
|33
|37
|38
|47
|39
|33
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|331
|44th
|GBR
|64943
|Thing Two
|Eloise Jaycock
|Gracie Jaycock
|Looe SC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|43
|45
|RET
|DNC
|42
|42
|27
|355
|45th
|GBR
|70549
|Purple Reign
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|(RET)
|38
|40
|41
|42
|43
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|360
|46th
|GBR
|31809
|Floyd
|Lauren Bowdler
|Tbc
|Looe sailing club
|45
|(RET)
|42
|46
|44
|40
|41
|RET
|DNF
|362
|47th
|GBR
|69957
|Rocket
|Daniel Seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|Restrouguet
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|44
|43
|44
|40
|38
|DNF
|365
|48th
|GBR
|70725
|Greyhound
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|Restronguet
|44
|(RET)
|OCS
|42
|46
|38
|RET
|DNC
|DNF
|378
|49th
|JPN
|33916
|Salty Dog
|Satoshi Akita
|Sonoda Shinichi
|Mirror Association of japan
|(DNF)
|RET
|DNC
|49
|DNF
|46
|DNC
|DNC
|41
|396
|50th
|JPN
|70867
|Blyskawica
|Hiroshi Kato
|Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno
|Mirror Association of japan
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|48
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|40
|DNF
|400
|51st
|RSA
|70822
|
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|416
