Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Fast-Dri Board Short
Fast-Dri Board Short

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans at Kiel - Day 4

by Ben Remocker today at 9:34 pm 27 July - 4 August 2017

Light and shifty winds continued today over Kiel Bay as Finals action began for the top of the Olympic 49er and 49erFX fleets, while the foiling Nacra 17 knocked off three more races in their first-ever regatta in the Olympic multihull's new flying configuration.

Locally-based teams took advantage of their knowledge of Kiel's tricky summer conditions to jump ahead in the standings, with Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER winning the day in the 49er Class with a 1,9,3 and vaulting ahead to 5th place in the ultra-competitive Gold fleet. The Kiel-based crew – both just 21 years old – have been preparing for their run at the Olympic 49er fleet for some time: in 2010, they became German National Champions in the 29er and six years later they won the Bronze Medal at the Junior Sailing World Cup, and if today's sailing is any indication, German skiff racing has a bright future indeed.

Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL may have led the field every day since the beginning of the European Championship, but today their proverbial wheels fell quite a long way off the bus, with collisions and equipment issues plaguing the top British duo as they saw their position slip from first overnight to 8th after the challenging 3-race day. Fletcher-Scott said it was a prang with his own training partners that caused most of the damage during an upwind/downwind collision in the first race of the day.

"We were shouting at a group of boats that had already rounded the top gate and were headed downwind on Port, but none of them seemed to hear us at all," said Fletcher-Scott, whose next view was of the wing of squadmates PETERS and STERRITT as it crashed into Scott's own wing. As they sorted out the damaged wing and trapeze, another port-gybe boat decided to say 'hello', but at least this time it wasn't their closer friends: Federico ALONSO and Arturo ALONSO's carbon fibre bowsprit would have plunged right through Scott's boat or sail if not for his musclebound crew's reaction; Bithell grabbed the pole, stopped its forward motion, and shoved it away before any further damage could be done.

49er Europeans at Kiel day 4 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
49er Europeans at Kiel day 4 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

"He may have went into a bit of a rage – thankfully," said Fletcher-Scott. The English duo dug back into the fleet during the next race only to see yet another equipment issue – this time a knotted halyard – knock them back 6 places.

49er Europeans at Kiel day 4 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
49er Europeans at Kiel day 4 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

"Some days, literally nothing goes your way," Fletcher-Scott said, adding that he's still just ten points out of 2nd place despite Wednesday's chaotic day. "We're confident we can get back into it, and we're excited to go play in some real breeze tomorrow."

Two German 49erFX teams played the shifty-three race day to perfection as well as their 49er squadmates, with Kiel-born crew Susan "The Kiel Sprat" BEUKE and Tina LUTZ continuing their strong performance from yesterday. The top German duo in the fleet consistently sailed less distance than their competition in the shifty Southwesterly breeze, jumping another position to 2nd after the first day of Finals racing and sitting just a point behind Rio medalists Jena HANSEN and Katja IVERSEN. Rio Olympians Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ aren't about to let Beuke and Lutz take their crown as top Germans – they took an emphatic bullet in the last race of the day to pull within 3 points of their training partners.

49er FX Europeans at Kiel day 4 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
49er FX Europeans at Kiel day 4 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

Overnight leaders Annemiek BEKKERING Cecile JANMAAT saw huge swings in their performance after a blistering first race today that saw them take an easy victory. The Dutch duo couldn't seem to get their starts right after that, and seemed unable to claw back through the fleet with their usual smoothness. They stand in 5th place.

Japanese athletes are already showing that Tokyo 2020 is on their mind, with two FX teams in the top 13 after today's racing and Chika HATAE and Hiroka ITAKURA easily winning the day in the FX Gold fleet with a 6,1,4 scoreline. While their heavy-air prowess hasn't been quite as solid as their light air chops, the pair's ability to capitalize on mistakes and put pressure on their competition was evident throughout today's racing.

Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI continued their consistent ways in the Nacra 17 fleet, taking the lead during a wildly shifty day for the near-shore course. With the fleet alternating between upwind spinnakers and upwind jibs only, the Italian duo sailed a conservative day to take first position going into the decidedly breezy Thursday ahead of them.

Nacra 17 Europeans at Kiel day 3 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
Nacra 17 Europeans at Kiel day 3 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

The most incredible moment of the week came on the Nacra course today, when Finnish crew Janne JARVINEN disappeared into the water just before the leeward mark of the first race. With his helmeted head bobbing in the waves and foils slicing through the water around him, Race Officer John Craig was worried. "The leeward mark isn't a great place to go swimming when foilers are around, and our emergency crews immediately jumped into action to retrieve the Finn, but none of the rescue boats had a clear path to the crew," said Craig.

Before any powerboat could answer the emergency, quick-thinking Finnish skipper Sinem KURTBAY leapt into action. She jumped to the spinnaker retrieval line, dropped the kite, rounded the bottom gate, and tacked – all while keeping an eye on her crew's helmet. "I wasn't really worried about him even though maybe I should have been; I just knew I needed to get back to him as soon as possible," said KURTBAY, who slowed the boat down to less than 2 knots while Jarvinen pulled himself back on deck. The funniest part about the whole thing was my solo rounding – it was really a good one!" she said. Kurtbay said that despite the great rounding, she would be taking Jarvinen with her tomorrow... didn't loose a position.

Results can be found at 49er.org/event/2017-european-championship and nacra17.org/events/2017-european-championship

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans day 3
Obstacles and opportunities as qualification round ends High pressure over the North Sea meant entirely new challenges for the 49erFX, 49er, and Nacra 17 fleets as the European Championship entered its third day today. Posted on 1 Aug 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans day 2
Flying and crashing Another sunny, bright, breezy day welcomed the combined Olympic fleets of Nacra 17, 49er, and 49erFX race boats today as the 2017 European Championship continued in Germany's North Sea port of Kiel. Posted on 31 Jul 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans day 1
Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell top 49ers Strong but shifty winds of 10-25 knots across the Kieler Bucht provided a perfect start to the Olympic 49er and 49erFX European Championship today. Posted on 30 Jul All eyes on Tokyo 2020
For Aussie sailors at European Championships today Racing at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra Europeans begins on Sunday night (AEST) in Kiel, Germany with a strong fleet of Aussies taking to the water to compete against some of the world's best across all classes. Posted on 30 Jul A foiling first for Nacra crews
European Championship challenge beckons Olympic classes sailing begins a new foiling chapter next week with Britain's Nacra 17 crews among those set to race in the European Championships, marking the mixed multihull's transition to full foiling for the Tokyo 2020 cycle. Posted on 29 Jul 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans preview
Outer fjord in Kiel to become a high speed course After Kiel Week, events continue on the outer fjord in Kiel Schilksee with high speed racing. From 27th July until 4th August, the fastest Olympic classes; the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 will be on the water for some dynamic racing. Posted on 2 Jul Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy