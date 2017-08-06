Optimum Time Southern Phantom Series Round 7 at Downs this weekend
by Ivan Walsh today at 6:21 am
5-6 August 2017
Phantom at Downs in 2016 © DSC
Downs Sailing Club (Deal, Kent) once again welcomes all Phantom sailors to their Open Meeting on 5th / 6th August. There will be 2 races on Saturday afternoon (first start at 1300) and three races on Sunday (first start 1000).
Food will be available on arrival and a Saturday evening meal is included in the entry fee.
A live band for entertainment on Saturday night for those with enough dancing left in their legs after sailing!
Full details are available on the Notice of Race at www.downssailingclub.co.uk
This is great opportunity to get some practice on the open sea before the Nationals in September. Come to Deal to experience our unique 'sledges' and some great sailing.
