Fever-Tree moment: David and Alex Irwin, collectively known as sportography

by Louay Habib today at 6:14 pm 2 August 2017

Day Five of Lendy Cowes Week was a day of atrocious conditions, near gale force winds and driving rain, but the show went on for all the sailors.

Behind the cameras, David and Alex Irwin, collectively known as sportography, are working for the regatta's official charity, the Andrew Simpson Foundation. Filming in rough seas with powerful yachts screaming past, takes a certain type of person.

"There is no such thing as bad weather, if you are wearing the right clothing." smiled David sipping a Plymouth Gin with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic Water. "It was wet and wild out there today, and there is nothing better to come back to than a proper G&T, and for me the Fever-Tree combination is robust, a little bitter and a bit spicy - a bit like today's weather!"

www.fever-tree.com

