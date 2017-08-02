Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
MPX package Deal Red
MPX package Deal Red
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Andrew Simpson Foundation Youth Ambassadors go racing in Cowes on Youth Day

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 5:52 pm 2 August 2017
Young sailing talent in Cowes today and ready to spread the word about the Andrew Simpson Foundation far and wide © www.sportography.tv

The official charity of Lendy Cowes Week, the Andrew Simpson Foundation, today introduced seven of their new Youth Ambassadors.

Drew Gibson, Abi Clarke, Cameron Tweedle, Callum Dixon, Catherine Hunt, Edward Higson and Anthony Pinke will each play a vital role in inspiring more young people into the sport and promoting the Foundation's key activities in their individual sailing clubs and regions.

The seven experienced dinghy sailors were all selected for their understanding of how much of a positive impact sailing can have on young people's lives and for showing an interest in helping to promote sailing to a wider audience.

They each have their own unique story but as an example, Callum works instructing children in Dinghy Sailing at Docklands teaching children from various backgrounds and ethnic origins and Drew has coached numerous young people at the South West Youth Sailing Association.

Drew commented: "I feel that becoming a Youth Ambassador for the Andrew Simpson Foundation will be a great opportunity, not only to guide me towards a career in sailing, but also to increase the participation in and knowledge of sailing in Devon and the South West, as well as around the UK, which is something I want to be a part of."

A blustery and brilliant day's racing was enjoyed by the ASF Youth Ambassadors with Sunsail at Lendy Cowes Week - photo © www.sportography.tv
A blustery and brilliant day's racing was enjoyed by the ASF Youth Ambassadors with Sunsail at Lendy Cowes Week - photo © www.sportography.tv

As part of a very wet and quite blustery Lendy Cowes Week Youth Day, the six Youth Ambassadors were invited to race on board a skippered Sunsail First 40. They sailed brilliantly as a team in rough conditions. Sunsail then surprised Drew with a presentation of a TNG Swiss Watch for generally being an overall good crew member, and an enthusiastic member of the team.

Following the racing, the Ambassadors attended the Andrew Simpson Foundation's Careers Cafe at the Sugar Store to chat to visitors about their careers and aspirations.

Remember to text your donations to BART17 £5 to 70070.

Remember to LIKE and request notification from the Foundation's Facebook page for daily activities and to follow all the action as it unfolds on social media:

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Iain Percy OBE joins the FUNdraising party
On Charity Day at Lendy Cowes Week Today the Lendy Cowes Week spotlight shone brightly on the Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) with the day being officially designated Charity Day and with Founding Trustee and America's Cup sailor Iain Percy OBE in Cowes to fly the FUNdraising flag. Posted on 31 Jul Lendy Cowes Week Charity Sailing
Andrew Simpson Foundation are going to be busy The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) is delighted to announce that Lendy - The Property Platform has generously agreed to support the ASF Discover Sailing programme, being run daily throughout Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 26 Jul A host of Andrew Simpson Foundation activities
FUNdraising, Educational & Inspirational at Lendy Cowes Week From its high profile Golden Ticket Draw to hosting a Careers Café for young people at Shepards Wharf, the Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF), this year's official charity at Lendy Cowes Week, promises to leave no stone unturned. Posted on 14 Jun Friends of the Foundation Lunch
Get your tickets for Cowes Week event The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) is busy finalising its plans as this year's official charity for Cowes Week (29 July to 5 August). Posted on 7 Jun Thousands got out on the water
In Southampton Sailing Week Organisers of Southampton's first ever official Sailing Week have heralded the debut event a roaring success. Posted on 5 Jun Southampton Sailing Week opening day
Spectacular sight on the Solent A spectacle unfolded on Southampton Water today as more than 100 yachts, RIBs and motorboats paraded en masse as craft of all types took to the water to take part in a parade of sail, celebrating the first ever Southampton Sailing Week. Posted on 27 May BUCS Yachting Championships 2017 day 2
Competition hots up, top three re-align but hold Durham (1,3, 4.5 today) pull ahead of Southampton Blue ('messy at the end'), But Strathclyde Blue retains the lead (4,1). Suzy Peters' Edinburgh Pink leapt up from 7th yesterday to 4th overnight, in spite of a BFD in the second race today. Posted on 13 Apr BUCS Yachting Championships 2017 day 1
Strathclyde, Southampton and Durham show early promise The Yachting Championships of the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS), in conjunction with the British Universities' Sailing Association (BUSA), got underway in the Solent on Monday 10 April. Posted on 11 Apr Royal Southampton Yacht Club steps aboard
For Southampton Sailing Week The Royal Southampton Yacht Club is throwing its support behind the first ever Southampton Sailing Week (May 24 to 29) as official race organiser. Posted on 25 Mar Spectacular Parade of Sail
Set for Inaugural Southampton Sailing Week History is set to be created on Southampton Water this spring as the city hosts a spectacular parade of sail. Hundreds of craft, from one-man kayaks to huge luxury yachts, will take to the water to celebrate the first ever Southampton Sailing Week. Posted on 5 Mar

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy