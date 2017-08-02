Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit

Ludde's challenging day in Cowes

by John Roberson today at 5:43 pm 2 August 2017

Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today, as the opportunity to break the record for the course seemed so achievable, but then slipped from their grasp.

Under a steel grey sky, CQS blasted off from the Royal Yacht Squadron starting line at 09:45 this morning on an anti-clockwise circumnavigation of the island, a 50 nautical mile dash.

Taking slightly less than an hour to reach the famous landmark of the Needles at the western end of the island, a record time look eminently possible, with calculations predicting a time of up to 15 minutes less than the existing record of 3 hours, 20 minutes and 9 seconds.

CQS sails round the Isle of Wight at Lendy Cowes Week - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
CQS sails round the Isle of Wight at Lendy Cowes Week - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Once around this jagged corner of the island conditions worsened considerably, "there was a lot more breeze than we had expected," explained Ludde, "and we ended up in the Needles washing machine, where the tide meets big waves and it's shallow, and it got incredibly bumpy for us."

He believes that while in these tumultuous seas some damage occurred as soon after, one of their jibs started to unfurl, and flogged itself to shreds. The team then had to slow the boat while they retrieved the sail and the chances of a record blew away with the tattered sail.

CQS sails round the Isle of Wight at Lendy Cowes Week - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
CQS sails round the Isle of Wight at Lendy Cowes Week - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

They eventually finish the race 27 minutes outside the record, "but at least we got around, which is good, but the crew have a fair bit of work to fix things for the Rolex Fastnet Race."

Going on to talk about the Rolex Fastnet race, he said, "it looks a lot lighter now than we had been expecting, and if it's light to start with we'll be looking pretty good. Then if the wind builds we should be in a good position."

Conditions for the final of the Triple Crown series tomorrow are looking even more extreme, with gusts of 40 knots expected.

Find out more at www.bigboatracing.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Fever-Tree moment: David and Alex Irwin
Collectively known as sportography Day Five of Lendy Cowes Week was a day of atrocious conditions, near gale force winds and driving rain, but the show went on for all the sailors. Posted today at 6:14 pm Komatsu Azzurro wins overall
In the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race For the second time in three years Shane Kearns' Komatsu Azzurro has powered to overall victory in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race 2017, finishing in a corrected time of 3 days 1 hour 40 mins 25 seconds. Posted today at 5:19 am Ludde's CQS catches the attention
In the Triple Crown trophy at Lendy Cowes Week "That's a gorgeous looking boat", was the comment as Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS blasted across the finishing line off the fabled Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes on England's Isle of Wight. Posted on 1 Aug Line honours for Wild Oats XI
In Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race Wild Oats XI was the first to cross the finish line in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race 2017 posting a time of 1 day 18 hours 37 mins and 6 seconds to take line honours ahead of Black Jack by the smallest of margins. Posted on 31 Jul Fight to be first home
In the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race While the Judel-Vrolijk 115 Nikata will be the largest yacht competing among the 350 or so yachts starting the Rolex Fastnet Race on Sunday 6 August, the battle for line honours glory looks set to be between two titans of the grand prix racing world. Posted on 18 Jul New speed record around Gotland
For CQS in the ÅF Offshore Race Ludde Ingvall with crew on the 100-footer CQS made a new speed record in ÅR Offshore Race - round Gotland, when entering the port at Sandhamn Monday evening. Twenty years since he last broke the record he did it again. Posted on 4 Jul Challenging Alandia Surrsaari Race
Line honours for Ludde Ingvall's CQS in Helsinki Ludde Ingvall's ground breaking super maxi CQS has taken line honours in what has been described as a challenging Alandia Surrsaari Race, taking just over 24 hours to complete the course. Posted on 10 Jun Ludde Ingvall and CQS ready
For Alandia Surrsaari Race, Helsinki Ludde Ingvall has pulled together a top crew for his super maxi CQS to contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki, starting this evening, in which he hopes to win the line honours trophy that he donated himself, in memory of his late father. Posted on 9 Jun Ludde Ingvall's CQS arrives in Helsinki
Ready to contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race Ludde Ingvall and his ground breaking super-maxi CQS have arrived in Helsinki ready to contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race, starting 9th June. Ludde has returned to his origins to take part in this 168 nautical mile race. Posted on 9 Jun The Clash of the Titans
At Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 After racing on opposite sides of the world for almost a decade, two of offshore sailing's best known supermaxis will be vying for top honours at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017, and for the first time both will be competing under Australian colours. Posted on 4 Jun

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy