Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

GREAT Britain team Skipper named at Downing Street ahead of Clipper 2017-18 Race start

by Kathryn Foulkes today at 4:00 pm 2 August 2017
The GREAT Britain at 10 Downing Street © Clipper Ventures

Andy Burns, 31, from Lincolnshire, has today been formally announced as the Skipper who will lead the GREAT Britain team in the upcoming Clipper 2017-18 Race, during a special visit to 10 Downing Street today.

Andy was joined during the visit by members of his GREAT Britain Crew, the team of non-professionals that he will lead during the 40,000 nautical mile world's biggest ocean race, which starts from Liverpool on 20 August.

Speaking on his appointment, Andy said: "I feel so proud to be appointed as the Clipper Race Skipper for the GREAT Britain team. To be able to fly the flag for Great Britain, the country I will always call home, is amazing.

"I am very proud to be British and I am looking forward to showcasing Great Britain and Northern Ireland as the place to visit, study and do business around the globe as we compete in the Clipper 2017-18 Race."

Following the visit, Andy and his crew members received a briefing from GREAT Britain campaign representatives where they were told more about the cause they will represent during the race.

International Trade Minister, Mark Garnier said: "The UK has the largest marine and maritime sector in Europe and where better to promote this than at the historic Albert Dock in Liverpool.

"The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is an opportunity to show the best of British innovation and I know Andy will lead the GREAT Britain team to resounding success. He will be an excellent ambassador for the country at a world renowned site and I wish him and the team the best of luck"

The GREAT Britain team is made up of 61 crew members representing nine different nationalities. When the Clipper Race starts on 20 August, the youngest GREAT Britain crew member will be 25 and the eldest will be 66.

Andy, who began sailing at the age of twelve and is a former Training Skipper for the Clipper Race, has already logged over 100,000 nautical miles during his career which spans superyachts, small private yachts, sail training yachts and the RNLI.

An experienced yacht racer, he has competed in three Round the Island Races, six Superyacht Regattas, Cowes Week, the Panerai Classic, The Bicentenary, Sydney Harbour Twilight Series and Lion Island Races.

The GREAT Britain branded yacht, which will carry the slogan 'Welcome to GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland' across both sides of its hull, allows the UK to boldly promote itself as a creative, authentic and welcoming nation everywhere it goes whilst continuing on its journey producing high-quality return on investment for the UK.

The GREAT Britain campaign is the UK Government's most ambitious marketing initiative which showcases the very best of what the UK has to offer in order to encourage the world to visit, study and do business with the UK.

For the GREAT Britain campaign, the Clipper 2017-18 Race will be about projecting Britain's values, as much as opportunities for business.

Andy is one of twelve professional skippers who will each lead a team in the unique adventure, the only of its kind on the planet which trains novice crew to complete a circumnavigation.Over the past twenty years, almost 5,000 people, many with no previous sailing experience, have been turned into ocean racers through the Clipper Race. A full circumnavigation however, remains a rare accomplishment; more people have climbed Mount Everest than raced across the world's oceans under sail.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will start in Liverpool on Sunday 20 August 2017 and return almost a year later on Saturday 28 July 2018, after following a global route which includes stopovers in Punta del Este, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya, Qingdao, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry Londonderry.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Related Articles

Dare to Lead inspirational new team entry
In Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2017-18 The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race will feature a unique and inspirational new Team Partner, Dare To Lead, which will utilise the global platform to promote and develop teamwork, determination and leadership skills for its international crew. Posted today at 9:00 am Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team
A former Royal Air Force weapons technician It has been revealed that Clipper 2017-18 Race Skipper Roy Taylor, 47, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, will lead the PSP Logistics team entry in the 40,000-nautical mile event, setting sail from Liverpool on Sunday 20 August, 2017. Posted on 28 Jul Garmin returns as team partner
For Clipper 2017-18 Race starting next month Garmin, the Global GPS Navigation and Wearable Technology company, is returning for a third consecutive campaign as a Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, which starts in Liverpool on Sunday 20 August, 2017. Posted on 27 Jul British freight company to feature once again
PSP Logistics will enter a team in Clipper Race British freight and international transportation company PSP Logistics has announced today that it will enter a team in the upcoming Clipper Round the World Yacht Race for its third consecutive campaign. Posted on 25 Jul Ocean Racing Veteran takes over helm
Of Unicef for Clipper 2017-18 Race Campaign Ocean racing veteran Bob Beggs is returning to the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, to lead the Unicef team for the 2017-18 edition, taking over the role from the team's current Skipper, Tristan Brooks. Posted on 23 Jul Liverpool announces team entry in Clipper Race
Designed to position city as leading cultural capital We are pleased to reveal that Liverpool 2018, Liverpool City Council's newest international destination campaign, will be a team entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, which starts in just under a month. Posted on 21 Jul Dell Rugged to face extreme test
During the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race We are very pleased to reveal that world leading technology brand Dell has come on board as the Rugged computing technology supplier for one of the world's toughest endurance challenges, the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race. Posted on 14 Jul Northern Irish Skipper to lead HotelPlanner.com
Conall Morrison set for Clipper 2017-18 Race Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Race. Posted on 6 Jul Clipper Race announces Team Skipper Change
Dale Smyth to take over as Skipper of the CV25 team In an unscheduled change to the line up for the upcoming Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, British sailor Dale Smyth will take over as Skipper of the CV25 team with immediate effect following the resignation of Rick Powell. Posted on 4 Jul Countdown to Liverpool
Clipper Race start timings revealed! With just under 50 days remaining until the start of one of the toughest endurance challenges on the planet, we are pleased to reveal further details for the week of festivities and timings for the highly anticipated Clipper 2017-18 Race Start. Posted on 3 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy