Henri Lloyd Ocean Dry Top back in stock

Find out how to care for your kit with our handy guide.

Your sailing gear is as important as any piece of equipment aboard. While an annual service keeps your boat in tip top condition, it is the occasional 'servicing' of your kit that will provide you with optimal performance.

The Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro range is designed for professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions. The Ocean Dry Top, constructed from breathable and 100% waterproof GORE-TEX pro shell, features watertight latex wrist and neck seals to keep water at bay so you can get on with the job at hand.

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet crews support Sail 4 Cancer

Raising funds to support families living through cancer This year's Rolex Fastnet race is just days away and while the main focus for most is to do well some crews are also raising funds to support families living through the nightmare of cancer.

36th Copa del Rey MAPFRE day 3

Momo's winning run broken, Skorpios maiden ClubSwan 50 win A broken spinnaker halyard on the first run of the first race today may have cost Dieter Schön's Momo team their perfect scoreline, but they then bounced back to win their fourth race from five starts.

Ludde's challenging day in Cowes

Gust of 35 knots and big seas for CQS Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today, as the opportunity to break the record for the course seemed so achievable, but then slipped from their grasp.

MAPFRE blaze to record victory

In first pre-Volvo Ocean Race test MAPFRE took first blood in the opening battle of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet – with Xabi Fernández and his Spanish team finding faultless form to smash the established record time for a monohull around the Isle of Wight.

Martine Grael joins team AkzoNobel

For the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Martine Grael, the Brazilian sailing gold medallist from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, has joined the crew of team AkzoNobel – the Dutch ocean racing team backed by global paints, coatings and specialty chemicals company AkzoNobel.

Komatsu Azzurro wins overall

In the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race For the second time in three years Shane Kearns' Komatsu Azzurro has powered to overall victory in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race 2017, finishing in a corrected time of 3 days 1 hour 40 mins 25 seconds.

Ludde's CQS catches the attention

In the Triple Crown trophy at Lendy Cowes Week "That's a gorgeous looking boat", was the comment as Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS blasted across the finishing line off the fabled Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes on England's Isle of Wight.

Can France make it a hat trick?

In the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race In the last two editions of the RORC's biennial flagship event from Cowes to Plymouth via southwest Ireland's most famous rock, French boats have not just won, they have dominated.

New Season Sailing has arrived at Henri Lloyd

The Shadow range is back Expertly engineered for superior performance the Shadow range now features a new generation of racing shells, salopettes and jackets and the award winning super stretch breathable Ventiprene wetsuit.