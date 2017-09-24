Please select your home edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets

Crewsaver celebrates 60 years of pioneering lifejacket technology at the Southampton Boat Show

by Emma Stanbury today at 1:04 pm Stand J340, 15-24 September 2017
Crewsaver celebrates 60 years of pioneering lifejacket technology © Crewsaver

Crewsaver celebrates a special anniversary this year and invites visitors to the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show to join them on their stand (J340) to celebrate 60 years of pioneering lifejacket technology. To mark the occasion, Crewsaver has designed a limited-edition lifejacket, the Crewfit 180N Pro Diamond that is up for grabs in its daily competition.

As well as getting involved in the anniversary celebrations, visitors to the Crewsaver stand at the show can also benefit from; expert safety advice including #LifejacketSafe top tips and free boat show gifts, as well as seeing Crewsaver's brand-new range of buoyancy aids and drysuits, which will be available for sale (for the very first time!) at the show via Crewsaver's show retailers.

Join Crewsaver on Stand J340, Ocean Hall for:

  • #LifejacketSafe top tips
  • Expert safety advice
  • New products
  • Competitions
  • Special offers & free gifts
  • 60 year anniversary celebrations
Find Crewsaver on retailer stands:
  • Andark Diving & Watersports F001
  • Force 4 Chandlery B017 & J227
  • Jimmy Green Marine J338
  • Marine Super Store F006

www.crewsaver.com

