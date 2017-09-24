Crewsaver celebrates 60 years of pioneering lifejacket technology at the Southampton Boat Show

Crewsaver celebrates 60 years of pioneering lifejacket technology © Crewsaver Crewsaver celebrates 60 years of pioneering lifejacket technology © Crewsaver

by Emma Stanbury today at 1:04 pm

Crewsaver celebrates a special anniversary this year and invites visitors to the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show to join them on their stand (J340) to celebrate 60 years of pioneering lifejacket technology. To mark the occasion, Crewsaver has designed a limited-edition lifejacket, the Crewfit 180N Pro Diamond that is up for grabs in its daily competition.

As well as getting involved in the anniversary celebrations, visitors to the Crewsaver stand at the show can also benefit from; expert safety advice including #LifejacketSafe top tips and free boat show gifts, as well as seeing Crewsaver's brand-new range of buoyancy aids and drysuits, which will be available for sale (for the very first time!) at the show via Crewsaver's show retailers.

Join Crewsaver on Stand J340, Ocean Hall for:

#LifejacketSafe top tips

Expert safety advice

New products

Competitions

Special offers & free gifts

60 year anniversary celebrations

Andark Diving & Watersports F001

Force 4 Chandlery B017 & J227

Jimmy Green Marine J338

Marine Super Store F006

www.crewsaver.com