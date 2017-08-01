Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Gill Harness Rescue Tool
Gill Harness Rescue Tool

Boats for sale

Fireball K14065
located in Ellesmere
Fireball K12290
located in Oxford

Fireballs in the Dublin Bay Sailing Club Tuesday Series 3 - Day 2

by Cormac Bradley today at 12:58 pm 1 August 2017
Lawton & Oram (15061) chasing Clancy & Byrne during Dublin Bay Sailing Club Tuesday Series 3 Day 2 © Cormac Bradley

In a break from the growing trend of setting windward-leeward courses on a Tuesday night, OOD Ben Mulligan (Flying Fifteens) & the DBSC Race Management Team set Olympic courses for the August 1st DBSC Fleet – in partial response to the request from the IDRA Class that these courses be set in advance of their impending Nationals. It was also a good night for Olympic courses with an offshore breeze of good strength and flat water even if there were large wind shifts.

Six Fireballs were on the start line with a few crew changes in the mix. Stephen Oram (15061) engaged the services of Olympian (470) Phil Lawton to helm while Conor Clancy (14807) had Teddy Byrne on board as crew. Also out were two all-lady combinations – Hermine & Louise (14691) and Cariosa & Marie (14854). Frank Miller (14713) brought in another of his roster of "contracted crews", Grattan Donnelly whom we haven't seen for a while and also making a welcome return was David & Michael Keegan (14676).

The forecast was for 10 – 12 knots from a SW direction with a possibility of drizzle which thankfully stayed away. There was some movement of the breeze but it still provided a reasonable beat with the fleets spread across the course.

The first start was reasonably even with the fleet distributed along the line. However, as I was on the committee boat (sound signal) and involved in the subsequent start (Lasers), I wasn't able to follow the "nitty-gritty" action off the start line. My recall is that the boats that went left initially, even if not for very long came out best at the top end. Even more confusing in a six boat fleet where there are only two spinnakers that aren't red, I got the opening sequence of spinnakers wrong at the first weather mark – assuming it was the Olympian helm leading the way round – only to find out afterwards that it was Miller & Donnelly. Clancy/Byrne rounded second, which meant that Lawton/Oram were third followed by Power, McKenna and Keegan. Immediately after the spinnaker hoist Clancy/Byrne (blue spinnaker) went over the top of Miller/ Donnelly (red) and to my mind this was the significant place change of the entire race, because Clancy & Byrne led the rest of the race to finish first.

While Lawton & Oram may have closed on occasion, it became apparent that they had to give as much attention to watching Miller & Donnelly as they were to catching Clancy & Byrne. Clancy & Byrne had the comfort of being able to watch the chasing pack with the comfort of a bit of distance between them.

A tighter race was taking place between the two all-lady teams with McKenna & O'Keeffe chasing the other pair for all of the race and ultimately being unsuccessful! On the downwind leg of the sausage the leading three boats, Clancy, Lawton & Miller went right before Clancy broke left and then gybed back again to cover the other two in the run-in to the leeward mark for the second time. Up the third beat Clancy & Byrne worked the middle and left of the course while Lawton/Oram and Miller/Donnelly worked the right hand side. It didn't help!

The 4-lap race was shortened to three laps and a second race was set with the marks staying in their original positions. A short single lap race was signalled for the second race due to a combination of time, light and a breeze that was starting to show signs of fading.

For the second start, a wind switch and the scheduled change of the tide saw the fleet playing "chicken" at the pin end of the line, each boat in turn approaching the pin and performing a pirouette to duck out. The last boat to have the door slammed shut on them was McKenna & O'Keeffe, by Clancy & Byrne, who executed a perfectly timed start on port at the pin. McKenna went to the back of the queue and Lawton/Oram followed Clancy & Oram across the line. The latter pair then took a hitch to the left to clear their air. The Keegans were furthest to leeward of the bunch and found themselves out on the right of the beat. The wind was starting to die at this stage of the evening and given the grey skies and the time, the single lap decision appeared to be vindicated.

Clancy & Byrne rounded the weather mark first and led to the finish, followed by Lawton & Oram, Miller & Donnelly, Power & Barry, McKenna & O'Keeffe and Keegan & Keegan.

Again the "race within a race" was between the two all-lady teams with Power & Barry winning by a short distance.

Race 2 Results:

PosHelm & CrewSail NoClubPts
1Conor & James Clancy/Teddy Byrne14807RStGYC3
2Frank Miller & Ed Butler/Grattan Donnelly14713DMYC6
3Noel Butler/Phil Lawton & Stephen Oram15061NYC11
3Louise McKenna & Hermine O'Keeffe14691RStGYC11
4Cariosa Power & Marie Barry14854NYC15

With next Tuesday following a Bank Holiday in Ireland (Monday 7th), there will be no racing which means there is only one Tuesday night session before the Fireball Europeans in Lyme Regis, Devon, UK starting Saturday 18th August and running through to the following Friday. Facebook posts from Fireball UK, hosting in tandem with Lyme Regis Sailing Club, this morning (02/08) state that the entry currently stands at 81 boats with entries from nine countries. Ireland will have three representatives at the regatta.

In other news, Lough Derg Yacht Club has confirmed the hosting of the Irish Fireball Nationals over the weekend of 15- 17 September. All Irish Fireballers are encouraged to attend this event in this very hospitable club. Regatta documentation will be prepared shortly.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Fireballs at Shoreham
NEVER, EVER, believe the weather forecast! Firstly, NEVER, EVER, believe the weather forecast. I can't recall what it said - apart from rain, but the breeze we got wasn't predicted. Posted today at 8:17 am Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 3 day 1
Also announcing final results of series 2 Odd weather and strong tide results in an interesting three-hander in Tuesday DBSC race With a couple of regulars away on holidays just three Fireballs appeared on the start line on Tuesday evening for DBSC racing. Posted on 26 Jul Allen sponsor 2017 Fireball Europeans
Several Team Allen sailors take part Lyme Regis Sailing Club is the host for the 2017 Fireball Europeans and National Championships. Taking place from the 18th-25th August with over 60 entrants registered including Team Allen sailors, its set to be an exciting event. Posted on 19 Jul British Fireball Runners and Riders
Ahead of Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis It's time for another big Fireball event! With 75 boats already entered from 8 different countries and the event taking place in Lyme Regis during the height of summer, it's difficult to see this event being anything other than unmissable. Posted on 18 Jul Irish Fireball Leinsters at Skerries
Winning with the perfect score! A variety of headlines could be given to this report: "A regatta of two halves", "Consistency pays", "Minimal mistakes pays dividends", "Fireballs survive Mother Nature", "Happy return to Skerries", "17 tired bodies enjoy Fireball sailing at its best". Posted on 17 Jul Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 5
'Volvo fatigue' strikes fleet Tuesday evening's DBSC racing was notable for its "Volvo" effect when tiredness after the Dun Laoghaire regatta affected both the race management team and at least one pair of sailors. Posted on 13 Jul Fireballs at the Weymouth Regatta
A single point in it The Fireballs joined the Weymouth Regatta in the hope of some serious practice for the upcoming Europeans at Lyme Regis. However, Portland harbour provided two days of light winds and flat water. Posted on 11 Jul Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 4
No drama on a balmy evening's sail As Hermine O'Keeffe took up line duty on behalf of one boat and others were away on holidays just three Fireballs made the start line on Tuesday night. Happily it was yet another very balmy and pleasant Tuesday evening's racing. Posted on 5 Jul Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 2 day 3
America's Cup fever strikes! Tuesday saw another Dublin Bay Sailing Club outing for Fireballs in the Dun Laoghaire summer series. The wind was a blustery warm southerly with gusts reaching the high teens at times. Posted on 28 Jun Fireball Irish Open Championship
New format, new venue, same winners! For their 2017 Open Championship, the Irish Fireball Class Association departed from their normal two-day, six-race format for provincial championships and held a single day Championship with a target of four races. Posted on 26 Jun

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy