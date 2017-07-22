Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Phantom Cover
Rain and Sun Phantom Cover

Phantom Eastern Series Open at Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club

by Chris Roberts today at 12:45 pm 22 July 2017

The penultimate event in the Phantom Eastern Series took place on Saturday 22nd July and attracted entries from Creeksea SC and Fishers Green who joined two local boats for a challenging day's racing on the Broad.

Several of the ever so keen Creeksea fleet had in fact arrived at least a day early in order to have a bit of training and acclimatisation with host Ben Falat. Whether this was a good idea was in doubt as later arrivals discovered a somewhat battered and dispirited group of sailors who reported monster gusts, unmanageable shifts and variable depths of water across the broad. After investing in new wind indicators for future sounding purposes the fleet adjourned to the local hostelry for a spot of "Dutch Courage".

The day of the event proved more settled and warm sunshine greeted the sailors once the grey skies parted. Hopes were raised as the wind had dropped and looked steady "force 2ish" from a South(ish) direction giving a good beat up the Broad. Concerns from yesterday were forgotten and the fleet took to the water with a anticipation.

The first race saw Ben take off like a bullet from the start-line, never to be headed while behind there ensued the occasional loud debate over, "...is this mark to Starboard or to... no... yes... errrr, Ben did it like... port!".

Race 2 saw Chris take off in similar fashion, only to be slowly reeled in by Ben, then when Chris met his own personal mini-whirlwind, Ben took advantage by sailing around it, taking the lead and his second win.

The fleet put back in to the boat park, looking forward to a promised pizza lunch, only to find everything gone (some very hungry International 12 visiting sailors?), there was a collective vote-with-feet and sailors stayed put waiting for a new pizza order, while the race officer tried to work out where on earth to place their next start in a by now very fluid series.

The wind grew a touch stronger with strong gusts of variable duration and direction catching out the unwary. Home club sailor Nick Favell clicked into hyper-drive to windward, whilst Ben hung in and these two pulled well clear of the fleet; eventually Ben managed an overtake on the last downwind only to discover that everyone had been finished on the previous lap. Roberts who had pulled through to third after a brief swim was also disappointed to find that he's finished in fifth on the previous lap.

Coming into the final race Ben had already won the event and was too relaxed in starting perspective and thought he was over so returned to re-start last. That gave Favell, still firing on afterburners, his second win despite Chris Roberts and Roger Smith eventually being very hot on his heels. With two first and two fifth places this meant that Nick had secured second place for the home club on countback.

Many thanks to Race Officer Richard Sullivan whose master-stroke was to retain the same mark-rounding order, while simply shifting marks to suit a backing wind direction (oh yes, and for being so accommodating over the fleet's 'Food-First' policy!).

The final event in the Eastern travellers' series takes place at Alton Water on 14th / 15th October. The Eastern Area Championship is on the 26th, 27th and 28th August at RCYC and forms a part of Burnham Week.

Overall Results:

1st 1266, Ben Falat
2nd 1394, Nick Favell
3rd 1395, Chris Roberts
4th 1291, Nick Yannakoyorgos
5th 1320, Roger Smith

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers
Held during the Weymouth Dinghy Regatta With mainstream weather forecasters and WindGuru predicting very light winds all were pleasantly surprised with the gentle breeze along with the presence of the big yellow ball nice and high in the sky. Almost perfect sailing conditions. Posted on 16 Jul Phantoms at Stone
Racing alongside the Snipe class A combined Open meeting for the Phantom and Snipe classes was held at Stone Sailing Club over the weekend of 17th and 18th June. Posted on 22 Jun Phantoms at Creeksea
13 helms for Eastern Series Open Thirteen boats contested the third event in the Phantom Class Eastern Series at Creeksea Sailing Club near Burnham on Crouch over the weekend of 10th and 11th June. Posted on 12 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun Phantoms at Shoreham
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 5 A fleet of 12 keen Phantom racers came to drift as fast as they could over the race course on the late May Bank Holiday weekend. A few arrived early on the Saturday for a BBQ and a beer. Posted on 2 Jun Phantoms at Shoreham preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 5 Optimum Time Watches Southern Series Phantom Open Meeting Round 5 to be held at Shoreham SC on the 28th and 29th of May. The club will be running Phantom class racing alongside club racing with a separate start for Phantoms. Posted on 24 May Phantoms at Fishers Green
Eastern Areas Series event The Phantom class made their second visit to Fishers Green SC in the picturesque Lea Valley Park on Sat 6th May as part of their Eastern Area series and were joined by the Comets as a regular event on their Southern area series. Posted on 10 May Phantoms at Lee on Solent
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 4 The Southern fleet headed to Lee on Solent for the 4th event in the SW Traveller Series. On Saturday Simon Hawkes ran some excellent training for half a dozen of us. Posted on 9 May Phantoms at Lee on Solent preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 4 The plan is for Simon Hawkes to run Phantom training on Saturday afternoon and to have boats rigged for 1.30 and go through set up sail shape etc. and then some on the water coaching. Posted on 1 May Phantoms at Frensham Pond
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 3 And so to the 2017 edition of hard fought racing for the very prestigious Frensham Phantom Pie Platter. The forecast was not good and perhaps put a few off attending with very variable wind strengths depending upon the source... Posted on 24 Apr

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy