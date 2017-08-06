Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Allen A..77 Small Cam Cleat
Allen A..77 Small Cam Cleat

World Match Racing Tour Match Cup Russia - Day 1

by World Match Racing Tour today at 9:45 am 1-6 August 2017

A full first day of racing in glorious sunshine and solid westerlies at the WMRT Match Cup Russia in St Petersburg saw the big beasts making some early shows of strength as they sought the best seeding for the knockout battles to come. Phil Robertson (CHINAone Ningbo), Ian Williams (GAC Pindar) and Yann Guichard (Spindrift Racing) all topped their groups, but they did not have it all their own way.

If the draw produced a group of death, it was Group 1, where current Match Racing World Champion and this year's clear leader, Robertson, discovered from the first race that it was not going to be all plain sailing. One of Perth's many emerging talents, Matt Jerwood (Redline Racing), made an early impression by winning the first race after a three-horse race with Robertson and Pieter-Jan Postma (Sailing Team NL). "Our tactician kept putting us in the right place and we just snuck around Phil at the final mark," Jerwood said. "As frustrating as it is drawing the number one seed in your group, it always toughens you up for the coming regatta. It's always fun racing Phil because he and his boys are so good, you're racing the best in the world when you race Phil."

He is not wrong, Robertson remains the man to beat. The New Zealand skipper won stage one of the WMRT, Match Cup Australia, and was generally unbeatable in July. He followed a crushing victory in the GKSS Match Cup Sweden at the beginning of the month, by winning the inaugural M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden, and then won the Extreme Sailing Series event in Barcelona in the third week.

WMRT Match Cup Russia day 1 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Russia day 1 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Jerwood, currently fifth overall on the WMRT leaderboard thanks to finishing second at WMRT Match Cup Australia in March, where he lost 3-0 to Robertson, finished the day second in the pool after fluffing the start in race two and watching Robertson, score two bullets. But Jerwood roared off the start in the last race to make sure no one will fancy facing him when the knockout rounds start. He also did enough to perhaps elicit a small shot across the bows from Robertson.

"Matt had a pretty good day, I think he had a little wobble there, race two," Robertson said, "but they're a fast team and always going pretty nicely, and if they can get a clean start they're definitely a bit of a threat."

The fleet was more bunched in Group One, which probably reflected the depth of quality of the teams as much as the slightly shiftier breeze. In the early part of the day it averaged 12 knots, but dropped to 8 sometimes in the middle races and gusted to 14 at points. It was more stable, if slightly weaker later. The group stages are taking place at St Petersburg Yacht Club, in the slightly more offshore conditions of Neva Bay, before the knockout stages move into the city on the Neva River.

But for everyone it was a day when, as so often in fleet racing, the start was decisive. "It was very much a starting day, if you get ahead you get to stay ahead," Robertson said. That was never clearer than in Group 3's first race when Spindrift Racing were one of three boats that were OCS at the start and Steve Thomas (RPM Racing) won in his team's first outing since Match Cup Australia in Perth. Guichard and Spindrift, with Sam Goodchild back on board after injury, did not give the others a sniff after that, reeling off three bullets in a row. "After that we made three really good starts in a row and when you're not in the pack, it's not tricky to control the other ones," Guichard said.

In these early stages a good guide to form is how boats cope with bad starts, and on that score all the leaders showed their speed and consistency. Spindrift came from the back to finish second in the first race and GAC Pindar also gained ground to finish second twice, to go with their two bullets, won from the front.

In the first race in Group 2, GAC Pindar had a penalty re-start, went around the bottom mark in fourth but still managed to ease past in to second. "It's a very short course, the races were not much more than 10 minutes, so there's not much time to pull back if you have a bad start," Ian Williams, the six-times Match Racing World Champion, said.

Qualifying Results:

Group 1
1. Phil Robertson (NZL), CHINAone Ningbo - 7 pts
2. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing - 9 pts
3. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL - 11 pts
4. Viktor Serezhkin (RUS), Gazprom Team Russia - 17 pts
5. Nico Delle Karth (AUT) - Chilli Racing - 18 pts
6. Evgeny Elfimov (RUS) - M1 Cloud - 22 pts

Group 2
1. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - 6 pts
2. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), ESSIQ Racing Team - 10 pts
3. Jonas Warrer, (DEN) Aarhus Innovator - 12 pts
4. Markus Edegran (USA), E11EVEN Racing - 14 pts
5. Sally Barkow (USA), Magenta 32 - 18 pts
6. Evgeny Neugodnikov (RUS), Team Tavatuy - 24 pts

Group 3
1. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing - 5 pts
2. Steve Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing - 11 pts
3. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing - 12 pts
4. Måns Holmberg (SWE), Gothenburg Racing - 13 pts
5. Kim Kling (SWE), Caprice Match Racing Team - 20 pts
6. Lukasz Wosinski (POL), Delphia Sailing Team - 23 pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Youth Match Racing World Championship preview
Twelve of the best will race in Balboa Twelve of the best youth match racers will race out of the Balboa Yacht Club from 31 July to 5 August at the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 30 Jul Robertson on a roll as WMRT turns to Russia
Fourth round starts 1st August in St. Petersburg Current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO team are in a dominant position and on supreme form as they head to the fourth round of the World Match Racing Tour Championship season. Posted on 27 Jul Governor's Cup Youth Match Racing overall
Sometimes, choosing your opponent can go terribly wrong Christophe Killian, 20, won the 51st Governor's Cup International Youth Match Racing Championship with a 3-1 victory over Leonard Takahashi before a record number of spectator boats watching the action. Posted on 23 Jul 51st Governor's Cup Youth Match Racing day 4
Balboa YC's Killian up 2-0 in semifinal with Weis Christophe Killian of host Balboa Yacht Club won two semi-final races today in the Governor's Cup International Youth Match Racing Championship against Christopher Weis of Del Rey Yacht Club, Marina del Rey, California. Posted on 22 Jul 51st Governor's Cup Youth Match Racing day 3
Price maintains his lead Day three of the Governor's Cup saw Harry Price (AUS) defeated only once through Flight 18 of the second Round Robin. Posted on 21 Jul 51st Governor's Cup Youth Match Racing day 2
Harry Price maintains lead Australia's Harry Price, 2015 Governor's Cup International Youth Match Race Champion, took significant strides towards joining seven other sailors as two-time winners of the oldest youth match racing regatta. Posted on 20 Jul 51st Governor's Cup Youth Match Racing day 1
U.S. and Australia tied at the top If anyone had been inclined to bet on the sailing at the 51st Annual Governor's Cup International Youth Match Racing Championship, their odds-makers would have made BYC's Christophe Killian and Australian Harry Price the odds on favourites. Posted on 19 Jul Carlos Aguilar Match Race to host WIMS
Women's International Match Racing in the Virgin Islands Carlos Aguilar Match Race (CAMR) organizers are pleased to announce that the St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands'-based event will host the Women's International Match Racing Series (WIM Series) Finale, November 30th - December 3rd. Posted on 16 Jul GKSS Match Cup Sweden overall
Robertson defends his title After beating Pieter-Jan Postma's Sailing Team NL in this morning's semifinals, Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO crew went on win the final of GKSS Match Cup Sweden, dispatching Taylor Canfield's US One Sailing Team. Posted on 8 Jul GKSS Match Cup Sweden day 4
Canfield and Gilmour keep the drama going Light winds on Sweden's Marstrand Arena demonstrated how versatile the one design M32 catamaran can be, providing good close racing in the lightest winds. Posted on 7 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy