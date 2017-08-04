Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 2

by Martin Egan today at 8:20 am

The wind started off a bit lighter for Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Worlds, force 2-3 from the south-west and with the tide coming towards the end of the flood.

Race 4 was run using a triange-sausage course, with the windward mark near North Bank. Once again with bright sunshine & some breeze, competitors enjoyed some fantastic conditions in the Carrick Roads.

In the race, 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC won ahead of Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC with 'YOLO', sailed by Chris & Alex Balding from Island Barn SC was third.

Race 5 also got away cleanly under a 'P' flag. The wind had picked up a bit, and with the tide starting to ebb it was a bit choppy in places. This time it was Dave & Imogen who won with 'Yeti', sailed by Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings from Stokes Bay SC second and 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC third.

Race 6, using a windward-leeward course got away at the second attempt under a 'U' flag. By this time the wind had increased further to a good 3-4. 'The Bootle Bumtrinket', sailed by Scarlett Shepherd & Imogen Bellfield from Restronguet SC & Itchenor SC led from start to finish with overnight leader Cullen & Rowan 2nd and Angus & Lou-Lou third.

With six races completed, the first discard kicked in. This allowed Dave & Imogen to drop their OCS from Day 1 to move up to second, behind Cullen & Rowan with Simon & Tyson third. So it's Aussie, GBR, Aussie going into Day 3 - which is forecast to be very stormy.

Photos of all the Gul Mirror Worlds action on Photolounge here.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Nat Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st AUS 70922 Wave Catcher Too Cullen Hughes Rowan Hughes Balmoral Sailing Club 2 1 1 1 ‑4 2 7 2nd GBR 70852 Dave Wade Imogen Wade Northampton SC 1 (OCS) 3 2 1 5 12 3rd AUS 70921 Platypus Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club ‑5 2 2 4 3 4 15 4th GBR 70716 The Bootle Bumtrinket Scarlett Shepherd Imogen Bellfield Restronguet /Itchenor SC 3 8 7 ‑16 6 1 25 5th GBR 70720 Kevin Paul Cullen Alfie Cullen wwsc 7 4 5 ‑8 5 8 29 6th GBR 70743 Yeti Angus Hemmings Lou Lou Hemmings Stokes Bay SC 11 (OCS) 8 9 2 3 33 7th GBR 70810 YOLO Chris Balding Alex Balding Island Barn Sailing Club 4 16 4 3 8 (DNC) 35 8th RSA 70844 Howard Leoto Shane White Izivungu 6 7 10 (DNF) 9 6 38 9th GBR 70915 Ripples Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller Hayling Island SC ‑15 3 9 5 14 13 44 10th GBR 7079 Fever Esme Shepherd Max Phypers Restronguet SC 9 ‑20 11 6 7 12 45 11th IRL 70428 RED HOT Ben Graf Hannah Smyth LRYC 12 5 13 ‑20 10 7 47 12th GBR 70811 Hype Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens Looe Sailing Club 8 ‑22 6 14 19 11 58 13th AUS 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 Tara Wilson Celia May Balmoral Sailing Club 18 14 ‑22 7 13 9 61 14th GBR 70190 Va Va Voom Tom Cosier Poppy Luxton Restronguet Sailing Club 13 9 (OCS) 18 15 10 65 15th IRL 70696 The Priest Caolan Croasdell Alexander Farrell LRYC ‑20 6 16 12 17 16 67 16th AUS 70813 Hi‑Roller Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke Balmoral Sailing Club 17 12 12 ‑26 12 15 68 17th NED 7 Rumble Fish Alle Roodbergen Anna Roodbergen KWVL 22 13 (OCS) 11 11 17 74 18th RSA 70410 Emmelbee Paul Changuion Polly Changuion Royal Natal Yacht Club 10 10 19 ‑25 23 18 80 19th AUS 70592 MCA Demo Boat Stan Bland Penny Bland Woollahra Sailing Club 21 ‑24 17 10 18 14 80 20th GBR 70806 Mischief Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 16 11 15 21 ‑26 19 82 21st IRL 70529 Cant Touch This Sarah White Eoghan Duffy Sligo Yacht Club 19 17 14 17 20 ‑21 87 22nd GBR 70618 Tinytaanic Thomas Crook Daniel Crook Trearddur Bay SC 25 ‑30 18 15 24 22 104 23rd RSA 70845 Marlon Jone Lebo January Izivungu 24 19 25 ‑35 16 20 104 24th IRL 70465 Oscar Langan Lughaidh Croasdell CY&BC + LRYC 14 18 27 23 ‑29 23 105 25th AUS 70785 Vegemite Sandwich Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club ‑31 23 21 19 21 25 109 26th GBR 70625 KISS MY RUDDER Thomas McLaren George McLaren Looe Sailing Club ‑36 27 20 27 25 28 127 27th GBR 70673 Gone With The Wind III George Lenney Martin Egan Restronguet SC ‑30 25 26 22 28 26 127 28th RSA 70846 Soul Surfer Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren TSC 32 26 24 ‑34 30 24 136 29th GBR 70537 Complete and utter chaos Morgan Steeper Fleur Bennet Looe sailing club 29 28 ‑32 24 27 30 138 30th AUS 70840 Barbie Q Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 28 29 29 32 22 ‑34 140 31st GBR 70526 Ambrose II Eric Taylor Aoife Mooney Penzance Sailing Club 27 31 23 30 ‑33 29 140 32nd GBR 70683 Eat my shorts Thomas Langan Ruby Porter looe sailing club 37 21 33 29 32 ‑39 152 33rd GBR 70695 Expelliarmus Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin Itchenor Sailing Club 23 15 (DNC) 13 DNC DNC 155 34th GBR 70505 Lloyd Williams Demelza Hewett Penzance Sailing Club 26 32 28 ‑37 34 36 156 35th GBR 70003 Encore une foise Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills Warsash 34 34 30 28 ‑36 31 157 36th GBR 70714 Peer Pressure Steven Bland The Poole Yacht Club 35 35 31 ‑38 31 32 164 37th IRL 70006 Breeze Matthew White Isaac Marsden Sligo Yacht Club ‑39 33 34 39 38 27 171 38th GBR 70209 Chaos Connor Langan Daniel Blewett looe sailing club 33 37 38 ‑47 39 33 180 39th GBR 70222 Whatever! Hannah Staff Bethan Staff Looe Sailing Club 38 ‑40 37 33 37 37 182 40th RSA 70412 MCA Demo Boat Kuba Miszewski William Gordge TSC ‑43 39 35 36 40 35 185 41st GBR 70176 Jessamine Sebi Schmidt Roisin Mooney Penzance Sailing Club 42 36 39 40 35 ‑45 192 42nd GBR 5846 Banana Skin Zoe Beckly Jack Beckly Restronguet Sailing Club 41 41 41 31 ‑45 42 196 43rd GBR 70287 Inferno Scarlett Crago Romilly crago Looe sailing club 40 (OCS) 36 43 41 41 201 44th GBR 70549 Purple Reign Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club (RET) 38 40 41 42 43 204 45th GBR 31809 Floyd Lauren Bowdler Tbc Looe sailing club 45 (RET) 42 46 44 40 217 46th GBR 70725 Greyhound Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey Restronguet 44 (RET) OCS 42 46 38 222 47th GBR 69957 Rocket Daniel Seabourne Charlie Beckly Restrouguet (DNS) DNC DNC 44 43 44 235 48th GBR 64943 Thing Two Eloise Jaycock Gracie Jaycock Looe SC (DNS) DNC 43 45 RET DNC 244 49th JPN 33916 Salty Dog Satoshi Akita Sonoda Shinichi Mirror Association of japan (DNF) RET DNC 49 DNF 46 251 50th JPN 70867 Blyskawica Hiroshi Kato Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno Mirror Association of japan (RET) DNC DNC 48 DNC DNC 256 51st RSA 70822 Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke Izivungu (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 260