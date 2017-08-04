Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 2
by Martin Egan today at 8:20 am
29 July - 4 August 2017
The wind started off a bit lighter for Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Worlds, force 2-3 from the south-west and with the tide coming towards the end of the flood.
Race 4 was run using a triange-sausage course, with the windward mark near North Bank. Once again with bright sunshine & some breeze, competitors enjoyed some fantastic conditions in the Carrick Roads.
In the race, 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC won ahead of Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC with 'YOLO', sailed by Chris & Alex Balding from Island Barn SC was third.
Race 5 also got away cleanly under a 'P' flag. The wind had picked up a bit, and with the tide starting to ebb it was a bit choppy in places. This time it was Dave & Imogen who won with 'Yeti', sailed by Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings from Stokes Bay SC second and 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC third.
Race 6, using a windward-leeward course got away at the second attempt under a 'U' flag. By this time the wind had increased further to a good 3-4. 'The Bootle Bumtrinket', sailed by Scarlett Shepherd & Imogen Bellfield from Restronguet SC & Itchenor SC led from start to finish with overnight leader Cullen & Rowan 2nd and Angus & Lou-Lou third.
With six races completed, the first discard kicked in. This allowed Dave & Imogen to drop their OCS from Day 1 to move up to second, behind Cullen & Rowan with Simon & Tyson third. So it's Aussie, GBR, Aussie going into Day 3 - which is forecast to be very stormy.
Photos of all the Gul Mirror Worlds action on Photolounge here.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|AUS
|70922
|Wave Catcher Too
|Cullen Hughes
|Rowan Hughes
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|2
|1
|1
|1
|‑4
|2
|7
|2nd
|GBR
|70852
|
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|1
|(OCS)
|3
|2
|1
|5
|12
|3rd
|AUS
|70921
|Platypus
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club
|‑5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|4
|15
|4th
|GBR
|70716
|The Bootle Bumtrinket
|Scarlett Shepherd
|Imogen Bellfield
|Restronguet /Itchenor SC
|3
|8
|7
|‑16
|6
|1
|25
|5th
|GBR
|70720
|Kevin
|Paul Cullen
|Alfie Cullen
|wwsc
|7
|4
|5
|‑8
|5
|8
|29
|6th
|GBR
|70743
|Yeti
|Angus Hemmings
|Lou Lou Hemmings
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|(OCS)
|8
|9
|2
|3
|33
|7th
|GBR
|70810
|YOLO
|Chris Balding
|Alex Balding
|Island Barn Sailing Club
|4
|16
|4
|3
|8
|(DNC)
|35
|8th
|RSA
|70844
|
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|Izivungu
|6
|7
|10
|(DNF)
|9
|6
|38
|9th
|GBR
|70915
|Ripples
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|Hayling Island SC
|‑15
|3
|9
|5
|14
|13
|44
|10th
|GBR
|7079
|Fever
|Esme Shepherd
|Max Phypers
|Restronguet SC
|9
|‑20
|11
|6
|7
|12
|45
|11th
|IRL
|70428
|RED HOT
|Ben Graf
|Hannah Smyth
|LRYC
|12
|5
|13
|‑20
|10
|7
|47
|12th
|GBR
|70811
|Hype
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|Looe Sailing Club
|8
|‑22
|6
|14
|19
|11
|58
|13th
|AUS
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|18
|14
|‑22
|7
|13
|9
|61
|14th
|GBR
|70190
|Va Va Voom
|Tom Cosier
|Poppy Luxton
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|13
|9
|(OCS)
|18
|15
|10
|65
|15th
|IRL
|70696
|The Priest
|Caolan Croasdell
|Alexander Farrell
|LRYC
|‑20
|6
|16
|12
|17
|16
|67
|16th
|AUS
|70813
|Hi‑Roller
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|17
|12
|12
|‑26
|12
|15
|68
|17th
|NED
|7
|Rumble Fish
|Alle Roodbergen
|Anna Roodbergen
|KWVL
|22
|13
|(OCS)
|11
|11
|17
|74
|18th
|RSA
|70410
|Emmelbee
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|Royal Natal Yacht Club
|10
|10
|19
|‑25
|23
|18
|80
|19th
|AUS
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|Woollahra Sailing Club
|21
|‑24
|17
|10
|18
|14
|80
|20th
|GBR
|70806
|Mischief
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|16
|11
|15
|21
|‑26
|19
|82
|21st
|IRL
|70529
|Cant Touch This
|Sarah White
|Eoghan Duffy
|Sligo Yacht Club
|19
|17
|14
|17
|20
|‑21
|87
|22nd
|GBR
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|Trearddur Bay SC
|25
|‑30
|18
|15
|24
|22
|104
|23rd
|RSA
|70845
|
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|Izivungu
|24
|19
|25
|‑35
|16
|20
|104
|24th
|IRL
|70465
|
|Oscar Langan
|Lughaidh Croasdell
|CY&BC + LRYC
|14
|18
|27
|23
|‑29
|23
|105
|25th
|AUS
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|‑31
|23
|21
|19
|21
|25
|109
|26th
|GBR
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|Looe Sailing Club
|‑36
|27
|20
|27
|25
|28
|127
|27th
|GBR
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|Restronguet SC
|‑30
|25
|26
|22
|28
|26
|127
|28th
|RSA
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|TSC
|32
|26
|24
|‑34
|30
|24
|136
|29th
|GBR
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|Morgan Steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|Looe sailing club
|29
|28
|‑32
|24
|27
|30
|138
|30th
|AUS
|70840
|Barbie Q
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|28
|29
|29
|32
|22
|‑34
|140
|31st
|GBR
|70526
|Ambrose II
|Eric Taylor
|Aoife Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|27
|31
|23
|30
|‑33
|29
|140
|32nd
|GBR
|70683
|Eat my shorts
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|looe sailing club
|37
|21
|33
|29
|32
|‑39
|152
|33rd
|GBR
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|23
|15
|(DNC)
|13
|DNC
|DNC
|155
|34th
|GBR
|70505
|
|Lloyd Williams
|Demelza Hewett
|Penzance Sailing Club
|26
|32
|28
|‑37
|34
|36
|156
|35th
|GBR
|70003
|Encore une foise
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|Warsash
|34
|34
|30
|28
|‑36
|31
|157
|36th
|GBR
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|Steven Bland
|
|The Poole Yacht Club
|35
|35
|31
|‑38
|31
|32
|164
|37th
|IRL
|70006
|Breeze
|Matthew White
|Isaac Marsden
|Sligo Yacht Club
|‑39
|33
|34
|39
|38
|27
|171
|38th
|GBR
|70209
|Chaos
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|looe sailing club
|33
|37
|38
|‑47
|39
|33
|180
|39th
|GBR
|70222
|Whatever!
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|Looe Sailing Club
|38
|‑40
|37
|33
|37
|37
|182
|40th
|RSA
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|TSC
|‑43
|39
|35
|36
|40
|35
|185
|41st
|GBR
|70176
|Jessamine
|Sebi Schmidt
|Roisin Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|42
|36
|39
|40
|35
|‑45
|192
|42nd
|GBR
|5846
|Banana Skin
|Zoe Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|41
|41
|41
|31
|‑45
|42
|196
|43rd
|GBR
|70287
|Inferno
|Scarlett Crago
|Romilly crago
|Looe sailing club
|40
|(OCS)
|36
|43
|41
|41
|201
|44th
|GBR
|70549
|Purple Reign
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|(RET)
|38
|40
|41
|42
|43
|204
|45th
|GBR
|31809
|Floyd
|Lauren Bowdler
|Tbc
|Looe sailing club
|45
|(RET)
|42
|46
|44
|40
|217
|46th
|GBR
|70725
|Greyhound
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|Restronguet
|44
|(RET)
|OCS
|42
|46
|38
|222
|47th
|GBR
|69957
|Rocket
|Daniel Seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|Restrouguet
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|44
|43
|44
|235
|48th
|GBR
|64943
|Thing Two
|Eloise Jaycock
|Gracie Jaycock
|Looe SC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|43
|45
|RET
|DNC
|244
|49th
|JPN
|33916
|Salty Dog
|Satoshi Akita
|Sonoda Shinichi
|Mirror Association of japan
|(DNF)
|RET
|DNC
|49
|DNF
|46
|251
|50th
|JPN
|70867
|Blyskawica
|Hiroshi Kato
|Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno
|Mirror Association of japan
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|48
|DNC
|DNC
|256
|51st
|RSA
|70822
|
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|260
