Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 2

by Martin Egan today at 8:20 am 29 July - 4 August 2017

The wind started off a bit lighter for Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Worlds, force 2-3 from the south-west and with the tide coming towards the end of the flood.

Race 4 was run using a triange-sausage course, with the windward mark near North Bank. Once again with bright sunshine & some breeze, competitors enjoyed some fantastic conditions in the Carrick Roads.

In the race, 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC won ahead of Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC with 'YOLO', sailed by Chris & Alex Balding from Island Barn SC was third.

Race 5 also got away cleanly under a 'P' flag. The wind had picked up a bit, and with the tide starting to ebb it was a bit choppy in places. This time it was Dave & Imogen who won with 'Yeti', sailed by Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings from Stokes Bay SC second and 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC third.

Race 6, using a windward-leeward course got away at the second attempt under a 'U' flag. By this time the wind had increased further to a good 3-4. 'The Bootle Bumtrinket', sailed by Scarlett Shepherd & Imogen Bellfield from Restronguet SC & Itchenor SC led from start to finish with overnight leader Cullen & Rowan 2nd and Angus & Lou-Lou third.

Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 2 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 2 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

With six races completed, the first discard kicked in. This allowed Dave & Imogen to drop their OCS from Day 1 to move up to second, behind Cullen & Rowan with Simon & Tyson third. So it's Aussie, GBR, Aussie going into Day 3 - which is forecast to be very stormy.

Photos of all the Gul Mirror Worlds action on Photolounge here.

Results after Day 2:

PosNatSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stAUS70922Wave Catcher TooCullen HughesRowan HughesBalmoral Sailing Club2111‑427
2ndGBR70852 Dave WadeImogen WadeNorthampton SC1(OCS)321512
3rdAUS70921PlatypusSimon BarwoodTyson BarwoodRoyal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club‑52243415
4thGBR70716The Bootle BumtrinketScarlett ShepherdImogen BellfieldRestronguet /Itchenor SC387‑166125
5thGBR70720KevinPaul CullenAlfie Cullenwwsc745‑85829
6thGBR70743YetiAngus HemmingsLou Lou HemmingsStokes Bay SC11(OCS)892333
7thGBR70810YOLOChris BaldingAlex BaldingIsland Barn Sailing Club416438(DNC)35
8thRSA70844 Howard LeotoShane WhiteIzivungu6710(DNF)9638
9thGBR70915RipplesChris FullerDaisy FullerHayling Island SC‑15395141344
10thGBR7079FeverEsme ShepherdMax PhypersRestronguet SC9‑2011671245
11thIRL70428RED HOTBen GrafHannah SmythLRYC12513‑2010747
12thGBR70811HypeArchie HawkinsJack StevensLooe Sailing Club8‑22614191158
13thAUS70595WINDER CHARTER 2Tara WilsonCelia MayBalmoral Sailing Club1814‑22713961
14thGBR70190Va Va VoomTom CosierPoppy LuxtonRestronguet Sailing Club139(OCS)18151065
15thIRL70696The PriestCaolan CroasdellAlexander FarrellLRYC‑2061612171667
16thAUS70813Hi‑RollerGavin CookeOliver CookeBalmoral Sailing Club171212‑26121568
17thNED7Rumble FishAlle RoodbergenAnna RoodbergenKWVL2213(OCS)11111774
18thRSA70410EmmelbeePaul ChanguionPolly ChanguionRoyal Natal Yacht Club101019‑25231880
19thAUS70592MCA Demo BoatStan BlandPenny BlandWoollahra Sailing Club21‑241710181480
20thGBR70806MischiefSandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC16111521‑261982
21stIRL70529Cant Touch ThisSarah WhiteEoghan DuffySligo Yacht Club1917141720‑2187
22ndGBR70618TinytaanicThomas CrookDaniel CrookTrearddur Bay SC25‑3018152422104
23rdRSA70845 Marlon JoneLebo JanuaryIzivungu241925‑351620104
24thIRL70465 Oscar LanganLughaidh CroasdellCY&BC + LRYC14182723‑2923105
25thAUS70785Vegemite SandwichRichard RowellTessa RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club‑312321192125109
26thGBR70625KISS MY RUDDERThomas McLarenGeorge McLarenLooe Sailing Club‑362720272528127
27thGBR70673Gone With The Wind IIIGeorge LenneyMartin EganRestronguet SC‑302526222826127
28thRSA70846Soul SurferGrant EkermansHelen Jansen Van VuurenTSC322624‑343024136
29thGBR70537Complete and utter chaosMorgan SteeperFleur BennetLooe sailing club2928‑32242730138
30thAUS70840Barbie QRosie RowellMatilda RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club2829293222‑34140
31stGBR70526Ambrose IIEric TaylorAoife MooneyPenzance Sailing Club27312330‑3329140
32ndGBR70683Eat my shortsThomas LanganRuby Porterlooe sailing club3721332932‑39152
33rdGBR70695ExpelliarmusPhilip GoodwinFelix GoodwinItchenor Sailing Club2315(DNC)13DNCDNC155
34thGBR70505 Lloyd WilliamsDemelza HewettPenzance Sailing Club263228‑373436156
35thGBR70003Encore une foiseJake BonsorKirsty MillsWarsash34343028‑3631157
36thGBR70714Peer PressureSteven Bland The Poole Yacht Club353531‑383132164
37thIRL70006BreezeMatthew WhiteIsaac MarsdenSligo Yacht Club‑393334393827171
38thGBR70209ChaosConnor LanganDaniel Blewettlooe sailing club333738‑473933180
39thGBR70222Whatever!Hannah StaffBethan StaffLooe Sailing Club38‑4037333737182
40thRSA70412MCA Demo BoatKuba MiszewskiWilliam GordgeTSC‑433935364035185
41stGBR70176JessamineSebi SchmidtRoisin MooneyPenzance Sailing Club4236394035‑45192
42ndGBR5846Banana SkinZoe BecklyJack BecklyRestronguet Sailing Club41414131‑4542196
43rdGBR70287InfernoScarlett CragoRomilly cragoLooe sailing club40(OCS)36434141201
44thGBR70549Purple ReignOscar PhypersNuala SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club(RET)3840414243204
45thGBR31809FloydLauren BowdlerTbcLooe sailing club45(RET)42464440217
46thGBR70725GreyhoundBella CockwellTamsin StaceyRestronguet44(RET)OCS424638222
47thGBR69957RocketDaniel SeabourneCharlie BecklyRestrouguet(DNS)DNCDNC444344235
48thGBR64943Thing TwoEloise JaycockGracie JaycockLooe SC(DNS)DNC4345RETDNC244
49thJPN33916Salty DogSatoshi AkitaSonoda ShinichiMirror Association of japan(DNF)RETDNC49DNF46251
50thJPN70867BlyskawicaHiroshi KatoYoshinori Takaishi/Kenji OhnoMirror Association of japan(RET)DNCDNC48DNCDNC256
51stRSA70822 Heinie WentzelMathew FranckeIzivungu(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC260
