Fever-Tree moment: Tony Dickin, owner-driver of the FAST40+ Jubilee

by Louay Habib today at 8:08 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017
Tony Dickin, owner driver of Jubilee, enjoying a Tanqueray Gin and the award winning Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water © Louay Habib

London Business entrepreneur, Tony Dickin, is the owner driver of FAST40+ Jubilee racing at Lendy Cowes Week. Tony's team stepped up from a J/109 into the FAST40+ Class, and the restaurateur to boxing gym businessman, is punching well above his weight, putting in consistent performances time after time.

"The racing is full-on and fantastic in the FAST40+ Class but ashore, we all enjoy a good time in each others company. Last night all of the FAST40+ owners, were invited to Peter Morton's house for dinner and it was a great evening, in good company. I am a bit of a traditionalist when it comes to a Gin and Tonic, but I love Fever-Tree's presentation and I like the fact that it is a very successful company."

Tony enjoyed a Tanqueray Gin and the award winning Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water, a blend of fabulous botanical oils with spring water and the highest quality quinine from the 'fever trees' of the Eastern Congo.

www.fever-tree.com

