2017 Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki, Finland - Day 2

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 7:39 pm

Drastically different weather conditions from those experienced yesterday took the fleet to the race course on the second day of racing in Helsinki, where the Melges 24 World Championship, organized by International Melges 24 Class Association together with the Finnish Melges 24 Class Association and hosted by the Helsingfors Segelklubb, will last until Friday, August 4th.

A steady breeze up to 15 knots, together with choppy sea and short waves, allowed the conclusion of three races that bring to five the total of the series up to today. There is no doubt those are the favourite conditions for the Italian crew of Maidollis ITA854 (1-1-1 today), that finds its rhythm and scores three bullets, without leaving any room for competitors.

"It's not just that we love these conditions - said Enrico Fonda, calling tactics aboard Maidollis where Carlo Fracassoli is helming - but also the fact that today the races were left race to randromness: the wind was steady, you could pursue your strategy. Even if the conditions were demanding, it has been a perfect day. A sunny Helsinki has a lot to offer: tomorrow we will give our best to maintain the leadership of the ranking, achieving again the success of 2012 would be amazing, but it's really too early to talk about this."

Bruce Ayres' Monsoon USA851 (2-22-6), leader of the provisional ranking after the first day of racing, slips today in to the second position, where it is followed by another Italian entry, Taki 4 ITA778. The reigning World Champion crew by Marco Zammarchi with Niccolò Bertola in helm (6-2-8/1-1-3 Corinthian) scores all placements in the top ten today, climbing up to third place in overall ranking and above all, obtaining the leadership of the Corinthian division, held by Barmaley until yesterday.

Back to the moorings, Giacomo Fossati, tactician of Taki 4, commented: "We are extremely satisfied with the development of today. We've been working a lot since the Worlds in Miami and for sure we are here to defend the title, but this time we are also focused on the overall ranking. Being on a top-three position is very exciting for us, we will have to fight hard to maintain the positioning and reach our objectives".

The top three of the Corinthian podium is completed by Estonian entry Lenny EST790 (13-11-12/3-5-5) that, despite a damage to the gennaker, still managed to conclude the racing of the day in enviable positions, and by MAS Wolfpack NOR724 (16-8-4/4-2-2) helmed by Jon Aksel Mortensen.

Today's race winners will be awarded by the prizes of Melges Europe, LifeProof and Vana Tallinn.

Tomorrow, central day of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship, three more races should be sailed to keep shaping the final ranking. The first preparatory signal is again scheduled for 11.00am.

melges24.com/Worlds2017