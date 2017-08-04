Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Sandiline Hikers
Product Feature
SOAK Dogbones
SOAK Dogbones

2017 Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki, Finland - Day 2

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 7:39 pm 28 July - 4 August 2017

Drastically different weather conditions from those experienced yesterday took the fleet to the race course on the second day of racing in Helsinki, where the Melges 24 World Championship, organized by International Melges 24 Class Association together with the Finnish Melges 24 Class Association and hosted by the Helsingfors Segelklubb, will last until Friday, August 4th.

A steady breeze up to 15 knots, together with choppy sea and short waves, allowed the conclusion of three races that bring to five the total of the series up to today. There is no doubt those are the favourite conditions for the Italian crew of Maidollis ITA854 (1-1-1 today), that finds its rhythm and scores three bullets, without leaving any room for competitors.

"It's not just that we love these conditions - said Enrico Fonda, calling tactics aboard Maidollis where Carlo Fracassoli is helming - but also the fact that today the races were left race to randromness: the wind was steady, you could pursue your strategy. Even if the conditions were demanding, it has been a perfect day. A sunny Helsinki has a lot to offer: tomorrow we will give our best to maintain the leadership of the ranking, achieving again the success of 2012 would be amazing, but it's really too early to talk about this."

Melges 24 Worlds 2017 - Day 2Posted by International Melges 24 Class Association on Tuesday, 1 August 2017

Bruce Ayres' Monsoon USA851 (2-22-6), leader of the provisional ranking after the first day of racing, slips today in to the second position, where it is followed by another Italian entry, Taki 4 ITA778. The reigning World Champion crew by Marco Zammarchi with Niccolò Bertola in helm (6-2-8/1-1-3 Corinthian) scores all placements in the top ten today, climbing up to third place in overall ranking and above all, obtaining the leadership of the Corinthian division, held by Barmaley until yesterday.

Back to the moorings, Giacomo Fossati, tactician of Taki 4, commented: "We are extremely satisfied with the development of today. We've been working a lot since the Worlds in Miami and for sure we are here to defend the title, but this time we are also focused on the overall ranking. Being on a top-three position is very exciting for us, we will have to fight hard to maintain the positioning and reach our objectives".

Estonian entry Lenny EST790 on day 2 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com
Estonian entry Lenny EST790 on day 2 of the Melges 24 Worlds in Heksinki - photo © Pierrick Contin / www.pierrickcontin.com

The top three of the Corinthian podium is completed by Estonian entry Lenny EST790 (13-11-12/3-5-5) that, despite a damage to the gennaker, still managed to conclude the racing of the day in enviable positions, and by MAS Wolfpack NOR724 (16-8-4/4-2-2) helmed by Jon Aksel Mortensen.

Today's race winners will be awarded by the prizes of Melges Europe, LifeProof and Vana Tallinn.

Tomorrow, central day of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship, three more races should be sailed to keep shaping the final ranking. The first preparatory signal is again scheduled for 11.00am.

melges24.com/Worlds2017

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 1
59 boats racing in Finland A cloudy afternoon, characterized by light and shifty breeze, accompanied the first day of racing of the Melges 24 fleet in Helsinki. Posted on 31 Jul Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden overall
Corinthian Moment for Taki 4 and Gill Race Team It rarely happens that six podium places in two different divisions will be filled by the four boats only. But that's what happened in Marstrand, Sweden today at the Melges 24 Swedish and Nordic Championship. Posted on 19 Jun Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden day 2
Maidollis keeps the lead It would be hard to ask for better weather conditions for sailing than there were in Marstrand today. Compared to the first day, the sailors were met with lovely sunshine and consistent westerly winds of ten to twelve knots - just a perfect day! Posted on 17 Jun Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden day 1
Tricky conditions on the race course Tricky conditions were the keywords of the first day of the Melges 24 Swedish Open and Nordic Championship, considered also as the third event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series. Posted on 17 Jun Melges 24s at Lake Garda overall
Maidollis and Taki 4 crowned in Riva The second event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series finished with a strong Ora wind around of 18 knots that led Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 (1-5-DNS today) to the top of the podium. Posted on 22 May Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 2
The Wind Factory is back in action After a not so generous first day, the Wind Factory is back in action in Riva del Garda. Starting from the early morning, a steady Peler of variable intensity between 8 and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races. Posted on 20 May Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 1
Maidollis takes the first bullet Extremely unstable weather conditions were the keywords for the first day of the Melges 24 regatta in Riva del Garda. Posted on 19 May Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia overall
Maximum number of races sailed in perfect conditions The maximum number of races were sailed in almost perfect conditions was the result of three days sailing in the Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta - the season opener both for the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series and Melges 24 Italian Sailing Series. Posted on 23 Apr Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia day 2
More sunshine and blue skies Who would wish more than sunshine and blue sky from a nice spring morning? Here in Portoroz, Slovenia on the second day of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series the sailors would have wished for some wind to go to sailing, but instead AP was hoisted. Posted on 23 Apr Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia day 1
2017 European Sailing Series underway Just a perfect day! What else can you say when you havewonderful weather with blue skies and sunshine, a nice sea breeze up to 13 knots from South-West and happy Melges 24 sailors enjoying all of it at the first regatta of the European sailing season. Posted on 21 Apr

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy