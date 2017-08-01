Be ready for the sun with Gill's range of shorts

*Offer valid on purchases from our Men's and Women's Shorts ranges only. Valid on the UK store, gillmarine.com/gb only, subject to availability. Half priced sailing belt is offered in stripe only. Offer can not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or applied retrospectively to existing orders. Offer is valid one per order, per person and per address. Douglas Gill International LTD has the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time.

If you're down in Cowes, why not pay a visit to Pascall Atkey on the High Street? It is a haven of equipment, books, charts and sailing gear, (by appointment to HM Queen Elizabeth II too!). Working with Gill Marine, Nick, Director at Pascall Atkey has you covered come rain or shine. They stock Gill sailing gear from our Ocean ranges and UV Active right through to Sunglasses, so you can be sure to be covered, no matter the conditions.

HALF PRICE BELT WITH ANY PAIR OF SHORTS!* To celebrate the Gill summer of sailing, we're offering a striped belt at half price with every order from our Men's and Women's Shorts ranges. Simply add your chosen pair of shorts, and the belt to your basket.

Make sure you're ready for when the sun comes out with our range of Performance Shorts . Hard-wearing, functional and durable – they are designed to accommodate a multitude of watersport needs. Plus, for a limited time only, we're offering a striped belt half-price with every order from our Shorts range*.

Related Articles

Your Essential Dinghy Kit

Gill's summer of sailing As proud joint sponsors of the International Optimist Class Association, we know how important the upcoming British National & Open Championships is for our young sailors – and you know how important the right kit is.

Limited edition Gill Regatta Cap & Visor

Exclusive Aqua colourway only available online Keep your head covered in style with Gill's new limited edition Regatta Cap & Visor, available in an exclusive Aqua colourway. With a moisture-wicking headband and built-in UV 50 protection, these exclusives are a popular choice.

Online exclusive Gill UV Rash Vest

Back by popular demand! Part of our performance clothing range, the Men's UV Rash Vest is back by popular demand in a limited edition White & Orange colourway, available exclusively online.

Discover Gill pro's favourite kit

Celebration of Women's Sport Week 2017 In celebration of Women's Sport Week 2017, we asked our resident female sailors what Gill products they liked the most, and why.

Perfect gift ideas for action heroes

Gill has a perfect range of gift ideas for Father's Day With Father's Day fast approaching, are you stuck for a gift? If your Dad likes to get out on the water, Gill has a perfect range of gift ideas which are ideal for action heroes.

Gill UV Tec clothing

To keep you cool and safe in the sun When you're out in the sun all day, you need clothing that will keep you cool, and protected. Gill's UV Tec range has been designed to do just that.

New In: Gill Pro Gloves

Tried and tested in race conditions Gill have long been the trusted sailing glove brand and it's easy to see why with our continuous programme of improvements and testing.

See the sailing stars of the future!

Volvo Gill Optimist Inland this weekend The 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist Inland Championships takes place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire this weekend, and it's where you can see the sailing stars of the future!

Gill upgrading warehouse systems

Save 15% off your order until Tuesday 9th May We wanted to let you know that there might be a delay on orders being despatched this weekend due to an upgrade to our warehouse systems.