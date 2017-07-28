National 18 Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Colin Chapman today at 9:42 am

Hayling Island Sailing Club played host to over 70 sailors at the 2017 National 18 Championships in a week dominated by strong winds. Amongst the assembled sailors were double Olympic gold medallist Sarah Gosling, Hyde Sails one design supremo Dave Hall and Scottish Champion of Champions Stuart Urquhart. With the addition of some strong challengers from Ireland, the new Phil Morrison designed fleet was separated by only seconds.

Cork's multiple champion, Tommy Dwyer skippering 'Puss n Boot' showed all his experience early on taking two of the first four races, despite sustaining a leg injury in the first race of the week.

Despite not recording a race win, it was '50 Shades' sailed by Nick Walsh, Rob Brownlow and Eddie Rice that showed great consistency to take the Cock of the North trophy which goes to the boat that wins the first half of the week.

With a planned lay-day on Wednesday, and racing ultimately blown out on Friday, the results of Thursday proved to be crucial. Thursday turned out to be a day of strong winds and exhilarating sailing with winds in excess of 30 knots pushing boat speeds past 20 knots.

Despite being pushed all the way it was the crew of 50 Shades that gave a demonstration of heavy weather sailing to take both race wins on Thursday and with it the championship title. Ewen Barry and the crew of FOMO took 2nd place with a three way tie for 3rd place resolved in favour of Tommy Dwyer's Puss 'n Boot team.

With the stunning new Morrison design on display, the class continued to enhance its reputation for marrying the old and new with the classic 18s racing for their championships on the same course.

Close racing was also the order of the day in that fleet with only 1 point separating the top two boats before discard. In the end it was Tom Reid Nick Philips and Richard Stirrup sailing Theorette that beat Toucou sailed by Brian Hoolahan, Tim Reynolds and Andrew Young.

The fleet now returns to their home clubs to continue the racing season. With recent new orders it is expected that the class will see continued boat sales of this unique three man dinghy built by Rob White and his team at White Formula.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Boat Country Sail No Helm Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st Fifty Shades IRL 405 Nick Walsh Ed Rice Rob Brownlow RCYC 2 ‑5 2 3 2 3 1 1 14 2nd FOMO IRL 414 Ewen Barry Stanley Browne Dion Barrett MBSC/ RCYC ‑7 2 5 2 1 2 5 4 21 3rd Puss in Boot IRL 402 Tom Dwyer Peter O'Donovan Charlie Maloney Royal Cork Y C 1 ‑6 4 1 6 5 6 3 26 4th Shark IRL 418 Charles Dwyer Gratten Roberts Robbie O'Sullivan RCYC 3 1 6 6 5 1 4 ‑7 26 5th Howlin Mad GBR 407 Stuart Urquhart Richard Urquhart Martin Cruden Royal Findhorn Yacht Club 9 4 1 4 3 (DSQ) 3 2 26 6th Aquadisiacs IRL 404 Colin Chapman Morgan O'Sullivan Ronan Walsh Royal Cork Yacht Club 6 3 3 ‑8 4 4 2 6 28 7th White Formula GBR 420 David Hall Chris Turner Malcolm Jaques Blackwater SC 4 9 7 5 8 6 8 (DNC) 47 8th Panther GBR 406 jessica Berney Hugo Berney Michael Summers Datchet Water Sailing Club 5 8 8 ‑11 11 8 7 5 52 9th Hurricane GBR 401 Oliver Houseman Steve Watton Andy Bellamy Tamesis Club 8 7 9 13 12 9 (DNC) DNC 73 10th The Shadwow GBR 412 David Downs Charlie Spraggs Julian Berney (DNC) DNF 10 14 10 10 9 DNC 83 11th The Good Wife GBR 403 Greg Lamb Jeremy Vines Richard Leech HISC (DNC) DNC DNC 7 7 DNF 10 DNC 84 12th Highland Fling GBR 413 Kevin Davidson Claire Laurie Stephen Laurie Royal Findhorn Yacht Club (DNC) DNC DNC 9 9 7 DNC DNC 85 13th Odyssey GBR 400 Matthew Jones Dana Church Kaan Yargicci Tamesis Club (DNC) DNC DNC 12 13 11 DNF DNC 96 14th Nimble IRL 419 Dave Clancy Dickie Mc Glade Beckie Murphy RCYC (DNF) DNC DNC 10 14 DNF DNC DNC 99

Classic Fleet Results:

Pos Boat Name Category Sail No Helm Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st Theorette Classic 133 Tom Reid Nick Philips Richard Stirrup Bosham SC 1 1 1 1 (UFD) 2 1 1 8 2nd toucou Classic 368 Brian Hoolahan Tim Reynolds Andrew Young Bosham SC 2 2 3 ‑4 2 1 2 2 14 3rd Finola Classic 225 Paddy Mirams Richard Watney Mags Watney Bosham SC 3 3 2 2 1 3 (DNF) DNC 23 4th Ruby Tuesday Classic 316 Matthew Gray Stewart Reed Tba Bosham SC 4 5 4 3 3 4 5 (DNC) 28 5th Pegasus Classic 98 Paul Kameen Laura Kameen Karen Philips Bosham SC 5 4 5 6 (UFD) 5 3 3 31 6th Bellatrix Classic 9 Frank McCormack Michael Camps Keith Bradley Bosham SC (DNC) DNC DNC 8 5 7 4 DNC 51 7th Muc Dhoo Penultimate 346 Trevor Chanter William Chanter Bryan Thompson Bough Beech SC (DNC) DNC DNC 7 4 6 DNC DNC 53 8th Genevieve Penultimate 266 Charles Fox Christopher Pollard Stewart Colley Tamesis Club (DNF) DNC DNC 5 DNF DNF DNC DNC 59

