Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M35 Buoyant VHF Marine Transceiver
ICOM IC-M35 Buoyant VHF Marine Transceiver

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

National 18 Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Colin Chapman today at 9:42 am 24-28 July 2017

Hayling Island Sailing Club played host to over 70 sailors at the 2017 National 18 Championships in a week dominated by strong winds. Amongst the assembled sailors were double Olympic gold medallist Sarah Gosling, Hyde Sails one design supremo Dave Hall and Scottish Champion of Champions Stuart Urquhart. With the addition of some strong challengers from Ireland, the new Phil Morrison designed fleet was separated by only seconds.

Cork's multiple champion, Tommy Dwyer skippering 'Puss n Boot' showed all his experience early on taking two of the first four races, despite sustaining a leg injury in the first race of the week.

National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co
National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co

Despite not recording a race win, it was '50 Shades' sailed by Nick Walsh, Rob Brownlow and Eddie Rice that showed great consistency to take the Cock of the North trophy which goes to the boat that wins the first half of the week.

With a planned lay-day on Wednesday, and racing ultimately blown out on Friday, the results of Thursday proved to be crucial. Thursday turned out to be a day of strong winds and exhilarating sailing with winds in excess of 30 knots pushing boat speeds past 20 knots.

National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co
National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co

Despite being pushed all the way it was the crew of 50 Shades that gave a demonstration of heavy weather sailing to take both race wins on Thursday and with it the championship title. Ewen Barry and the crew of FOMO took 2nd place with a three way tie for 3rd place resolved in favour of Tommy Dwyer's Puss 'n Boot team.

National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co
National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co

With the stunning new Morrison design on display, the class continued to enhance its reputation for marrying the old and new with the classic 18s racing for their championships on the same course.

National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co
National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co

Close racing was also the order of the day in that fleet with only 1 point separating the top two boats before discard. In the end it was Tom Reid Nick Philips and Richard Stirrup sailing Theorette that beat Toucou sailed by Brian Hoolahan, Tim Reynolds and Andrew Young.

National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co
National 18 Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Angus Peel / www.proaction.co

The fleet now returns to their home clubs to continue the racing season. With recent new orders it is expected that the class will see continued boat sales of this unique three man dinghy built by Rob White and his team at White Formula.

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the National 18 nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosBoat NameBoat CountrySail NoHelmCrewCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1stFifty ShadesIRL405Nick WalshEd RiceRob BrownlowRCYC2‑523231114
2ndFOMOIRL414Ewen BarryStanley BrowneDion BarrettMBSC/ RCYC‑7252125421
3rdPuss in BootIRL402Tom DwyerPeter O'DonovanCharlie MaloneyRoyal Cork Y C1‑641656326
4thSharkIRL418Charles DwyerGratten RobertsRobbie O'SullivanRCYC3166514‑726
5thHowlin MadGBR407Stuart UrquhartRichard UrquhartMartin CrudenRoyal Findhorn Yacht Club94143(DSQ)3226
6thAquadisiacsIRL404Colin ChapmanMorgan O'SullivanRonan WalshRoyal Cork Yacht Club633‑8442628
7thWhite FormulaGBR420David HallChris TurnerMalcolm JaquesBlackwater SC4975868(DNC)47
8thPantherGBR406jessica BerneyHugo BerneyMichael SummersDatchet Water Sailing Club588‑111187552
9thHurricaneGBR401Oliver HousemanSteve WattonAndy BellamyTamesis Club87913129(DNC)DNC73
10thThe ShadwowGBR412David DownsCharlie SpraggsJulian Berney (DNC)DNF101410109DNC83
11thThe Good WifeGBR403Greg LambJeremy VinesRichard LeechHISC(DNC)DNCDNC77DNF10DNC84
12thHighland FlingGBR413Kevin DavidsonClaire LaurieStephen LaurieRoyal Findhorn Yacht Club(DNC)DNCDNC997DNCDNC85
13thOdysseyGBR400Matthew JonesDana ChurchKaan YargicciTamesis Club(DNC)DNCDNC121311DNFDNC96
14thNimbleIRL419Dave ClancyDickie Mc GladeBeckie MurphyRCYC(DNF)DNCDNC1014DNFDNCDNC99

Classic Fleet Results:

PosBoat NameCategorySail NoHelmCrewCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1stTheoretteClassic133Tom ReidNick PhilipsRichard StirrupBosham SC1111(UFD)2118
2ndtoucouClassic368Brian HoolahanTim ReynoldsAndrew YoungBosham SC223‑4212214
3rdFinolaClassic225Paddy MiramsRichard WatneyMags WatneyBosham SC332213(DNF)DNC23
4thRuby TuesdayClassic316Matthew GrayStewart ReedTbaBosham SC4543345(DNC)28
5thPegasusClassic98Paul KameenLaura KameenKaren PhilipsBosham SC5456(UFD)53331
6thBellatrixClassic9Frank McCormackMichael CampsKeith BradleyBosham SC(DNC)DNCDNC8574DNC51
7thMuc DhooPenultimate346Trevor ChanterWilliam ChanterBryan ThompsonBough Beech SC(DNC)DNCDNC746DNCDNC53
8thGenevievePenultimate266Charles FoxChristopher PollardStewart ColleyTamesis Club(DNF)DNCDNC5DNFDNFDNCDNC59

www.national18.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

National 18 Championships at Blackwater
Panther wins in convincing style The 18s were made very welcome by the Blackwater Sailing Club over the weekend of the 7/8 July. Apart from great hospitality the visitors were provided with excellent weather and race management. Posted on 16 Jul Test sail a National 18 this weekend
At Lymington Town Sailing Club Test sail the latest generation Morrison designed, White Formula built National 18 this weekend 8-9th April at Lymington Town Sailing Club. Posted on 6 Apr National 18s at the Dinghy Show
What a great weekend! What a weekend at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show with over 8,000 people visiting. Many thanks to all of you who stopped at the National 18ft Class stand. We were delighted to meet you to discuss our vibrant class and unique 3-person dinghy Posted on 10 Mar National 18 Hospitality
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The National 18ft Class is delighted to be exhibiting again this year at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. Our class is growing fast following the launch of our new Morrison designed boat at the 2015 show. Posted on 19 Feb Second win for National 18
In RYA Scotland Champion of Champions The best Scottish dinghy sailors across sixteen dinghy classes took part in the RYA Scotland Champion of Champions Trophy at Largs Sailing Club over the weekend. Posted on 24 Oct 2016 National 18s at Southampton Boat Show
On display and racing in the harbour The National 18 Class Association is exhibiting the new Morrison designed National 18 (known as the Ultra) at the Southampton Boat Show from 16 to 25 September 2016. Posted on 11 Sep 2016 National 18 UK and Irish Championships
Held east of Inverness on the Moray Firth The National 18 UK and Irish Championships kicked off on the 31st July, hosted by the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club located east of Inverness with racing in the Moray Firth. Posted on 11 Aug 2016 National 18 class builds on success
Eleven new boats racing now will soon become sixteen After its first full year of racing, including successful outings in the SailJuice Winter Series, the boat is becoming very much part of the dinghy racing scene and continues to appeal to a wide range of sailors. Posted on 5 Apr 2016 National 18 goes square top
See new rig at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show At an Extraordinary General Meeting held at the Royal Cork Yacht Club on Saturday, the National 18 Class voted in a number of rule changes that modernise the mainsail for the new Morrison designed 18 and increase the spinnaker size for the class too. Posted on 1 Mar 2016 National 18 Inlands at Tamesis
Ultimate and Ultra designs mix it up on the river Odyssey, number 400, the prototype of the newly adopted 'Ultra' design of National 18, ably sailed by Joe & Tom Mclaughlin won On-the-Water Cup at the well attended UK Inland Championship by a clear margin...with three bullets. Posted on 29 Sep 2015

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy