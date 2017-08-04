Please select your home edition
Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 1

by Martin Egan today at 7:42 am 29 July - 4 August 2017

The Gul Mirror Worlds kicked off in a solid 3-4 from the south, the south west & the west, as, for the first hour, the wind swung wildly as showers, clouds & clear skies rolled through.

Evenually the wind settled into the south west, allowing IRO Jeff Martin and his team to set a windward - leeward course and get the first race underway. The first attempt at a start ended in a general recall, but the fleet got away on the second attempt under a 'P' flag.

After their UK Mirror Nationals victory last week, Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC showed the same form and took the first race bullet ahead of 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC with 'The Bootle Bumtrinket' sailed by Scartlett Shepherd & Imogen Bellfield from Restronguet SC/Itchenor SC in third.

Race 2 - using a triange - sausage course (hurrah!) got underway at the first attempt, but with individual recalls. A few boats returned and restarted, but the X flag remained flying. Dave & Imogen, Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings from Stokes Bay SC and Scarlett & Romilly Crago from Looe SC were adjudged OCS, but did not return. By this time the sunny intervals were becoming longer leading to some champagne sailing conditions in the Carrick Roads. 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC won the race from Simon & Tyson, with 'Ripples' sailed by Chris & Daisy Fuller from Hayling Island SC 3rd.

Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 1 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 1 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

Race 3, using the same course, got underway at the first attempt under a 'P' flag, but with individual recalls. Once again some boats returned and re-started. This time it was 'Va Va Voom' sailed by Tom Cosier & Poppy Luxton from Restronguet SC, 'Rumble Fish' sailed by Alle & Anna Roodbergen from KWVL and 'Greyhound' sailed by Bella Cockwell & Tamsyn Stacey from Restronguet SC who were adjudged OCS. Once again Cullen & Rowan won from Simon & Tyson with Dave & Imogen 3rd.

Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 1 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet day 1 - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

So at the end of day 1 it's an Aussie 1 - 2 with Paul & Alfie Cullen flying the flag for GBR in 3rd and Dave & Imogen back in 17th, no doubt waiting for the first discard to kick in.

Results after Day 1:

PosNatSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1stAUS70922Wave Catcher TooCullen HughesRowan HughesBalmoral Sailing Club2114
2ndAUS70921PlatypusSimon BarwoodTyson BarwoodRoyal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club5229
3rdGBR70720KevinPaul CullenAlfie Cullenwwsc74516
4thGBR70716The Bootle BumtrinketScarlett ShepherdImogen BellfieldRestronguet /Itchenor SC38718
5thRSA70844 Howard LeotoShane WhiteIzivungu671023
6thGBR70810YOLOChris BaldingAlex BaldingIsland Barn Sailing Club416424
7thGBR70915 Chris FullerDaisy FullerHayling Island SC153927
8thIRL70428RED HOTBen GrafHannah SmythLRYC1251330
9thGBR70811HypeArchie HawkinsJack StevensLooe Sailing Club822636
10thRSA70410EmmelbeePaul ChanguionPolly ChanguionRoyal Natal Yacht Club10101939
11thGBR7079FeverEsme ShepherdMax PhypersRestronguet SC9201140
12thAUS70813Hi‑RollerGavin CookeOliver CookeBalmoral Sailing Club17121241
13thIRL70696The PriestCaolan CroasdellAlexander FarrellLRYC2061642
14thGBR70806MischiefSandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC16111542
15thIRL70529Cant Touch ThisSarah WhiteEoghan DuffySligo Yacht Club19171450
16thAUS70595WINDER CHARTER 2Tara WilsonCelia MayBalmoral Sailing Club18142254
17thGBR70852 Dave WadeImogen WadeNorthampton SC1OCS356
18thIRL70465 Oscar LanganLughaidh CroasdellCY&BC + LRYC14182759
19thAUS70592MCA Demo BoatStan BlandPenny BlandWoollahra Sailing Club21241762
20thRSA70845 Marlon JoneLebo JanuaryIzivungu24192568
21stGBR70743YetiAngus HemmingsLou Lou HemmingsStokes Bay SC11OCS871
22ndGBR70618TinytaanicThomas CrookDaniel CrookTrearddur Bay SC25301873
23rdGBR70190Va Va VoomTom CosierPoppy LuxtonRestronguet Sailing Club139OCS74
24thAUS70785Vegemite SandwichRichard RowellTessa RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club31232175
25thGBR70526Ambrose IIEric TaylorAoife MooneyPenzance Sailing Club27312381
26thGBR70673Gone With The Wind IIIGeorge LenneyMartin EganRestronguet SC30252681
27thRSA70846Soul SurferGrant EkermansHelen Jansen Van VuurenTSC32262482
28thGBR70625KISS MY RUDDERThomas McLarenGeorge McLarenLooe Sailing Club36272083
29thGBR70505 Lloyd WilliamsDemelza HewettPenzance Sailing Club26322886
30thAUS70840Barbie QRosie RowellMatilda RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club28292986
31stNED7Rumble FishAlle RoodbergenAnna RoodbergenKWVL2213OCS87
32ndGBR70537Complete and utter chaosMorgan SteeperFleur BennetLooe sailing club29283289
33rdGBR70695ExpelliarmusPhilip GoodwinFelix GoodwinItchenor Sailing Club2315DNC90
34thGBR70683Eat my shortsThomas LanganRuby Porterlooe sailing club37213391
35thGBR70003Encore une foiseJake BonsorKirsty MillsWarsash34343098
36thGBR70714Peer PressureSteven Bland The Poole Yacht Club353531101
37thIRL70006BreezeMatthew WhiteIsaac MarsdenSligo Yacht Club393334106
38thGBR70209ChaosConnor LanganDaniel Blewettlooe sailing club333738108
39thGBR70222Whatever!Hannah StaffBethan StaffLooe Sailing Club384037115
40thRSA70412MCA Demo BoatKuba MiszewskiWilliam GordgeTSC433935117
41stGBR70176JessamineSebi SchmidtRoisin MooneyPenzance Sailing Club423639117
42ndGBR5846Banana SkinZoe BecklyJack BecklyRestronguet Sailing Club414141123
43rdGBR70287InfernoScarlett CragoRomilly cragoLooe sailing club40OCS36128
44thGBR70549Purple ReignOscar PhypersNuala SellwoodRestronguet Sailing ClubRET3840130
45thGBR31809FloydLauren BowdlerTbcLooe sailing club45RET42139
46thGBR64943Thing TwoEloise JaycockGracie JaycockLooe SCDNSDNC43147
47thGBR70725GreyhoundBella CockwellTamsin StaceyRestronguet44RETOCS148
48thGBR69957RocketDaniel SeabourneCharlie BecklyRestrouguetDNSDNCDNC156
48thRSA70822 Heinie WentzelMathew FranckeIzivunguDNCDNCDNC156
48thJPN33916Salty DogSatoshi AkitaSonoda ShinichiMirror Association of japanDNFRETDNC156
48thJPN70867BlyskawicaHiroshi KatoYoshinori Takaishi/Kenji OhnoMirror Association of japanRETDNCDNC156
