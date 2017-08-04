Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 1

by Martin Egan today at 7:42 am

The Gul Mirror Worlds kicked off in a solid 3-4 from the south, the south west & the west, as, for the first hour, the wind swung wildly as showers, clouds & clear skies rolled through.

Evenually the wind settled into the south west, allowing IRO Jeff Martin and his team to set a windward - leeward course and get the first race underway. The first attempt at a start ended in a general recall, but the fleet got away on the second attempt under a 'P' flag.

After their UK Mirror Nationals victory last week, Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC showed the same form and took the first race bullet ahead of 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC with 'The Bootle Bumtrinket' sailed by Scartlett Shepherd & Imogen Bellfield from Restronguet SC/Itchenor SC in third.

Race 2 - using a triange - sausage course (hurrah!) got underway at the first attempt, but with individual recalls. A few boats returned and restarted, but the X flag remained flying. Dave & Imogen, Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings from Stokes Bay SC and Scarlett & Romilly Crago from Looe SC were adjudged OCS, but did not return. By this time the sunny intervals were becoming longer leading to some champagne sailing conditions in the Carrick Roads. 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC won the race from Simon & Tyson, with 'Ripples' sailed by Chris & Daisy Fuller from Hayling Island SC 3rd.

Race 3, using the same course, got underway at the first attempt under a 'P' flag, but with individual recalls. Once again some boats returned and re-started. This time it was 'Va Va Voom' sailed by Tom Cosier & Poppy Luxton from Restronguet SC, 'Rumble Fish' sailed by Alle & Anna Roodbergen from KWVL and 'Greyhound' sailed by Bella Cockwell & Tamsyn Stacey from Restronguet SC who were adjudged OCS. Once again Cullen & Rowan won from Simon & Tyson with Dave & Imogen 3rd.

So at the end of day 1 it's an Aussie 1 - 2 with Paul & Alfie Cullen flying the flag for GBR in 3rd and Dave & Imogen back in 17th, no doubt waiting for the first discard to kick in.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Nat Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st AUS 70922 Wave Catcher Too Cullen Hughes Rowan Hughes Balmoral Sailing Club 2 1 1 4 2nd AUS 70921 Platypus Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club 5 2 2 9 3rd GBR 70720 Kevin Paul Cullen Alfie Cullen wwsc 7 4 5 16 4th GBR 70716 The Bootle Bumtrinket Scarlett Shepherd Imogen Bellfield Restronguet /Itchenor SC 3 8 7 18 5th RSA 70844 Howard Leoto Shane White Izivungu 6 7 10 23 6th GBR 70810 YOLO Chris Balding Alex Balding Island Barn Sailing Club 4 16 4 24 7th GBR 70915 Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller Hayling Island SC 15 3 9 27 8th IRL 70428 RED HOT Ben Graf Hannah Smyth LRYC 12 5 13 30 9th GBR 70811 Hype Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens Looe Sailing Club 8 22 6 36 10th RSA 70410 Emmelbee Paul Changuion Polly Changuion Royal Natal Yacht Club 10 10 19 39 11th GBR 7079 Fever Esme Shepherd Max Phypers Restronguet SC 9 20 11 40 12th AUS 70813 Hi‑Roller Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke Balmoral Sailing Club 17 12 12 41 13th IRL 70696 The Priest Caolan Croasdell Alexander Farrell LRYC 20 6 16 42 14th GBR 70806 Mischief Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 16 11 15 42 15th IRL 70529 Cant Touch This Sarah White Eoghan Duffy Sligo Yacht Club 19 17 14 50 16th AUS 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 Tara Wilson Celia May Balmoral Sailing Club 18 14 22 54 17th GBR 70852 Dave Wade Imogen Wade Northampton SC 1 OCS 3 56 18th IRL 70465 Oscar Langan Lughaidh Croasdell CY&BC + LRYC 14 18 27 59 19th AUS 70592 MCA Demo Boat Stan Bland Penny Bland Woollahra Sailing Club 21 24 17 62 20th RSA 70845 Marlon Jone Lebo January Izivungu 24 19 25 68 21st GBR 70743 Yeti Angus Hemmings Lou Lou Hemmings Stokes Bay SC 11 OCS 8 71 22nd GBR 70618 Tinytaanic Thomas Crook Daniel Crook Trearddur Bay SC 25 30 18 73 23rd GBR 70190 Va Va Voom Tom Cosier Poppy Luxton Restronguet Sailing Club 13 9 OCS 74 24th AUS 70785 Vegemite Sandwich Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 31 23 21 75 25th GBR 70526 Ambrose II Eric Taylor Aoife Mooney Penzance Sailing Club 27 31 23 81 26th GBR 70673 Gone With The Wind III George Lenney Martin Egan Restronguet SC 30 25 26 81 27th RSA 70846 Soul Surfer Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren TSC 32 26 24 82 28th GBR 70625 KISS MY RUDDER Thomas McLaren George McLaren Looe Sailing Club 36 27 20 83 29th GBR 70505 Lloyd Williams Demelza Hewett Penzance Sailing Club 26 32 28 86 30th AUS 70840 Barbie Q Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 28 29 29 86 31st NED 7 Rumble Fish Alle Roodbergen Anna Roodbergen KWVL 22 13 OCS 87 32nd GBR 70537 Complete and utter chaos Morgan Steeper Fleur Bennet Looe sailing club 29 28 32 89 33rd GBR 70695 Expelliarmus Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin Itchenor Sailing Club 23 15 DNC 90 34th GBR 70683 Eat my shorts Thomas Langan Ruby Porter looe sailing club 37 21 33 91 35th GBR 70003 Encore une foise Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills Warsash 34 34 30 98 36th GBR 70714 Peer Pressure Steven Bland The Poole Yacht Club 35 35 31 101 37th IRL 70006 Breeze Matthew White Isaac Marsden Sligo Yacht Club 39 33 34 106 38th GBR 70209 Chaos Connor Langan Daniel Blewett looe sailing club 33 37 38 108 39th GBR 70222 Whatever! Hannah Staff Bethan Staff Looe Sailing Club 38 40 37 115 40th RSA 70412 MCA Demo Boat Kuba Miszewski William Gordge TSC 43 39 35 117 41st GBR 70176 Jessamine Sebi Schmidt Roisin Mooney Penzance Sailing Club 42 36 39 117 42nd GBR 5846 Banana Skin Zoe Beckly Jack Beckly Restronguet Sailing Club 41 41 41 123 43rd GBR 70287 Inferno Scarlett Crago Romilly crago Looe sailing club 40 OCS 36 128 44th GBR 70549 Purple Reign Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club RET 38 40 130 45th GBR 31809 Floyd Lauren Bowdler Tbc Looe sailing club 45 RET 42 139 46th GBR 64943 Thing Two Eloise Jaycock Gracie Jaycock Looe SC DNS DNC 43 147 47th GBR 70725 Greyhound Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey Restronguet 44 RET OCS 148 48th GBR 69957 Rocket Daniel Seabourne Charlie Beckly Restrouguet DNS DNC DNC 156 48th RSA 70822 Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke Izivungu DNC DNC DNC 156 48th JPN 33916 Salty Dog Satoshi Akita Sonoda Shinichi Mirror Association of japan DNF RET DNC 156 48th JPN 70867 Blyskawica Hiroshi Kato Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno Mirror Association of japan RET DNC DNC 156