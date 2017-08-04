Gul Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 1
by Martin Egan today at 7:42 am
29 July - 4 August 2017
The Gul Mirror Worlds kicked off in a solid 3-4 from the south, the south west & the west, as, for the first hour, the wind swung wildly as showers, clouds & clear skies rolled through.
Evenually the wind settled into the south west, allowing IRO Jeff Martin and his team to set a windward - leeward course and get the first race underway. The first attempt at a start ended in a general recall, but the fleet got away on the second attempt under a 'P' flag.
After their UK Mirror Nationals victory last week, Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC showed the same form and took the first race bullet ahead of 'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood from the Royal Freshwater Bay YC with 'The Bootle Bumtrinket' sailed by Scartlett Shepherd & Imogen Bellfield from Restronguet SC/Itchenor SC in third.
Race 2 - using a triange - sausage course (hurrah!) got underway at the first attempt, but with individual recalls. A few boats returned and restarted, but the X flag remained flying. Dave & Imogen, Angus & Lou-Lou Hemmings from Stokes Bay SC and Scarlett & Romilly Crago from Looe SC were adjudged OCS, but did not return. By this time the sunny intervals were becoming longer leading to some champagne sailing conditions in the Carrick Roads. 'Wave Catcher Too' sailed by Cullen & Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC won the race from Simon & Tyson, with 'Ripples' sailed by Chris & Daisy Fuller from Hayling Island SC 3rd.
Race 3, using the same course, got underway at the first attempt under a 'P' flag, but with individual recalls. Once again some boats returned and re-started. This time it was 'Va Va Voom' sailed by Tom Cosier & Poppy Luxton from Restronguet SC, 'Rumble Fish' sailed by Alle & Anna Roodbergen from KWVL and 'Greyhound' sailed by Bella Cockwell & Tamsyn Stacey from Restronguet SC who were adjudged OCS. Once again Cullen & Rowan won from Simon & Tyson with Dave & Imogen 3rd.
So at the end of day 1 it's an Aussie 1 - 2 with Paul & Alfie Cullen flying the flag for GBR in 3rd and Dave & Imogen back in 17th, no doubt waiting for the first discard to kick in.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|AUS
|70922
|Wave Catcher Too
|Cullen Hughes
|Rowan Hughes
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|AUS
|70921
|Platypus
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3rd
|GBR
|70720
|Kevin
|Paul Cullen
|Alfie Cullen
|wwsc
|7
|4
|5
|16
|4th
|GBR
|70716
|The Bootle Bumtrinket
|Scarlett Shepherd
|Imogen Bellfield
|Restronguet /Itchenor SC
|3
|8
|7
|18
|5th
|RSA
|70844
|
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|Izivungu
|6
|7
|10
|23
|6th
|GBR
|70810
|YOLO
|Chris Balding
|Alex Balding
|Island Barn Sailing Club
|4
|16
|4
|24
|7th
|GBR
|70915
|
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|Hayling Island SC
|15
|3
|9
|27
|8th
|IRL
|70428
|RED HOT
|Ben Graf
|Hannah Smyth
|LRYC
|12
|5
|13
|30
|9th
|GBR
|70811
|Hype
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|Looe Sailing Club
|8
|22
|6
|36
|10th
|RSA
|70410
|Emmelbee
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|Royal Natal Yacht Club
|10
|10
|19
|39
|11th
|GBR
|7079
|Fever
|Esme Shepherd
|Max Phypers
|Restronguet SC
|9
|20
|11
|40
|12th
|AUS
|70813
|Hi‑Roller
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|17
|12
|12
|41
|13th
|IRL
|70696
|The Priest
|Caolan Croasdell
|Alexander Farrell
|LRYC
|20
|6
|16
|42
|14th
|GBR
|70806
|Mischief
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|16
|11
|15
|42
|15th
|IRL
|70529
|Cant Touch This
|Sarah White
|Eoghan Duffy
|Sligo Yacht Club
|19
|17
|14
|50
|16th
|AUS
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|18
|14
|22
|54
|17th
|GBR
|70852
|
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|1
|OCS
|3
|56
|18th
|IRL
|70465
|
|Oscar Langan
|Lughaidh Croasdell
|CY&BC + LRYC
|14
|18
|27
|59
|19th
|AUS
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|Woollahra Sailing Club
|21
|24
|17
|62
|20th
|RSA
|70845
|
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|Izivungu
|24
|19
|25
|68
|21st
|GBR
|70743
|Yeti
|Angus Hemmings
|Lou Lou Hemmings
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|OCS
|8
|71
|22nd
|GBR
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|Trearddur Bay SC
|25
|30
|18
|73
|23rd
|GBR
|70190
|Va Va Voom
|Tom Cosier
|Poppy Luxton
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|13
|9
|OCS
|74
|24th
|AUS
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|31
|23
|21
|75
|25th
|GBR
|70526
|Ambrose II
|Eric Taylor
|Aoife Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|27
|31
|23
|81
|26th
|GBR
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|Restronguet SC
|30
|25
|26
|81
|27th
|RSA
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|TSC
|32
|26
|24
|82
|28th
|GBR
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|Looe Sailing Club
|36
|27
|20
|83
|29th
|GBR
|70505
|
|Lloyd Williams
|Demelza Hewett
|Penzance Sailing Club
|26
|32
|28
|86
|30th
|AUS
|70840
|Barbie Q
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|28
|29
|29
|86
|31st
|NED
|7
|Rumble Fish
|Alle Roodbergen
|Anna Roodbergen
|KWVL
|22
|13
|OCS
|87
|32nd
|GBR
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|Morgan Steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|Looe sailing club
|29
|28
|32
|89
|33rd
|GBR
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|23
|15
|DNC
|90
|34th
|GBR
|70683
|Eat my shorts
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|looe sailing club
|37
|21
|33
|91
|35th
|GBR
|70003
|Encore une foise
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|Warsash
|34
|34
|30
|98
|36th
|GBR
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|Steven Bland
|
|The Poole Yacht Club
|35
|35
|31
|101
|37th
|IRL
|70006
|Breeze
|Matthew White
|Isaac Marsden
|Sligo Yacht Club
|39
|33
|34
|106
|38th
|GBR
|70209
|Chaos
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|looe sailing club
|33
|37
|38
|108
|39th
|GBR
|70222
|Whatever!
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|Looe Sailing Club
|38
|40
|37
|115
|40th
|RSA
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|TSC
|43
|39
|35
|117
|41st
|GBR
|70176
|Jessamine
|Sebi Schmidt
|Roisin Mooney
|Penzance Sailing Club
|42
|36
|39
|117
|42nd
|GBR
|5846
|Banana Skin
|Zoe Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|41
|41
|41
|123
|43rd
|GBR
|70287
|Inferno
|Scarlett Crago
|Romilly crago
|Looe sailing club
|40
|OCS
|36
|128
|44th
|GBR
|70549
|Purple Reign
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|RET
|38
|40
|130
|45th
|GBR
|31809
|Floyd
|Lauren Bowdler
|Tbc
|Looe sailing club
|45
|RET
|42
|139
|46th
|GBR
|64943
|Thing Two
|Eloise Jaycock
|Gracie Jaycock
|Looe SC
|DNS
|DNC
|43
|147
|47th
|GBR
|70725
|Greyhound
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|Restronguet
|44
|RET
|OCS
|148
|48th
|GBR
|69957
|Rocket
|Daniel Seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|Restrouguet
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|156
|48th
|RSA
|70822
|
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|Izivungu
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|156
|48th
|JPN
|33916
|Salty Dog
|Satoshi Akita
|Sonoda Shinichi
|Mirror Association of japan
|DNF
|RET
|DNC
|156
|48th
|JPN
|70867
|Blyskawica
|Hiroshi Kato
|Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno
|Mirror Association of japan
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|156
