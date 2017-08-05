Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club - Days 1 & 2

by Simon Forbes today at 7:10 am

Day 1

92 excited competitors were greeted by blue skies and a Weymouth bay covered in white caps with the promise of more to come. Despite some early trepidation the race officer (correctly) told us it was fine and the fleet launched for a practice race and the first points race inside the harbour.

The practice race got away cleanly, Tom Jeffcoate & Tim Hartley rounded the windward mark in first place, followed by Chris Turner & Alex Hayman and Andy Mckee & Steve Graham. The race officer shortened the course at the bottom of the first triangle as Tom/Tim were starting to roll over the top of Chris/Alex. Chris/Alex and Andy/Steve chose to drop their kites and pull out of the race giving second place to Alan Krailing & Simon Forbes.

The first points race got away at the second time of asking due to a last second postponement due to a wind shift. First round the windward mark was Chris/Alex.

Pete/John Rose and Alex Knight / Sam Robbins snuck around just behind them, Andy & Steve came charging in and managed to capsize to windward on the windward mark, creating a road block for the rest of the fleet who had to take avoiding action. Pete and John Rose then capsized at the gybe mark gifting third to Baz & Catherine... who unfortunately were OCS meaning that Krailing & Forbes moved into third place.

The main point of discussion of the day is over the dramatic pitch pole of Pete Gray/Rich Pepperdine which of the time this report has received over 3500 views on Facebook!

Spot prizes for the day were supplied by Apollo Marine and went to Micheal Riley & Malcolm James in 20th and Nigel & Martyn Denchfield in 30th.

In the evening the fleet enjoyed a banquet of a bbq. Fun balcony games were organised for the fleet by Rob & Sandra, and the win went to team 'don't come back to us' for winning the games.

Day 2

Day two dawned with a bit more sun and a bit less wind. After a nice leisurely sail out of the harbour to the bay, race 2 got away in 17 knots. First around the windward mark was John Mursell & Sam Barker closely followed by Chris & Alex.

Chris & Alex soon rolled over the top of John & Sam after a couple of tight reaches John & Sam were regretting the summer diet and unfortunately let Tim & Tom and Andy & Steve through to claim second and third respectively.

Race 3 and the fleet are still being really well behaved and got away first time. Tom & Tim rounded the windward first with Pete & Rich hot on their heels. Pete and Rich managed to get around Tom & Tim on the second reach. The top 6 compressed on the run, and only a few boat lengths separated each boat at the bottom mark. After some crossing on the beat Pete & Rich clung on to first place, Tom & Tim second with Alan & Simon in consistent third. These positions remain for the remainder of the race although all the top 5 were very close to each other at the finish making the last beat very intense for all involved.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 2043 Rock n Roller Chris Turner Alex Hayman Lyme Regis/Royal Limington Town 1 1 6 8 2 2037 Pickled Wombat Tom Jeffcoate Tim Hartley Shoreham SC 4 2 2 8 3 2034 Tough Screw Alan Krailing Simon Montgomery Forbes Waldringfield/Staunton Harold 3 8 3 14 4 2042 Andy McKee Steve Graham Norhampton 7 3 4 14 5 2020 Snap Shackle & Plop John Mursell Sam Barker CCSC 6 4 5 15 6 2033 Legal High Steve Walker Jerry Hannabuss Pennine SC 9 5 9 23 7 1939 Ice on Fire Adrian Smith Robert Smith CCSC 10 10 8 28 8 1995 Silverlode Peter Rose John Rose Tenby SC 5 16 12 33 9 2005 Drama Queen Janet Ritchie Alan Ritchie Chipstead SC 14 13 7 34 10 2041 Hot Fuss Tim Parsons Sarah Parsons Lyme Regis 11 15 10 36 11 2031 Up Yours 2 Peter Crowther David Thompson Pennine SC 12 11 14 37 12 1981 Highway Star Dave Elston Kev Francis CCSC 8 21 15 44 13 1959 Princess Tigerlilly Chris Yeates Dave Barker Eastbourne Soverign SC 16 20 16 52 14 2039 Inside Voice Pete Gray Ritch Pepperdine Staunton Harold SC RET 6 1 53 15 2004 Discreet Banana Jock Fellows Cara Jones CCSC 19 18 17 54 16 2014 Intoxicated Alex Knight Michael Robbins CCSC 2 7 RET 55 17 2018 After Eight Anthony Osman Andy Osman Parkstone YC 17 19 21 57 18 2023 Pincer Movement Rachel Rhodes Hannah Edge Staunton Harold SC 18 22 19 59 19 2032 Shady Lady Steve Mitchell Polly Newman Porthpean SC 15 23 22 60 20 1990 Blue Breeze Hamish Walker Trish Walker Paignton SC/RNSA 13 27 23 63 21 2024 Big Bad Wolf Barry Wolfenden Catherine Maguire Bough Beach SC OCS 9 11 66 22 2040 Kevin Gosling Andrew Service Beer DNC 12 13 71 23 1947 Panama Jack Rich Jones Paul Newman Pennine SC RET 14 18 78 24 2001 Zephr Malcolm James Michael Riley South Cerney SC 20 32 26 78 25 2029 Jac Y Ddraig Goch Carl Jones Shellie Jones Pennine SC 26 29 24 79 26 1892 Just Crackers Alison Stephens Chris Forrest CCSC 21 30 30 81 27 2030 Saline Drip Colin Bradley Luke Bradley Pennine SC DSQ 17 20 83 28 1869 Mean Machine Derek Rooney Ben Rooney Newcastle YC 24 26 34 84 29 2000 Does my bum look big in this Dave Snutch Sue Barnes Notts County SC 25 31 28 84 30 1952 Cartel Elly Pegg Keith Atkinson Yealm YC 27 25 33 85 31 1957 Harlequin Paul Grace Ami Jewell Chipstead SC 22 33 32 87 32 1852 Popsy Sandra Smith Elizabeth Bowers CCSC 23 36 29 88 33 1925 Predator Martyn Denchfield Nigel Denchfield Staunton Harold SC 30 28 31 89 34 1934 Moonlight Terry Flanagan David Grenhalgh Pennine SC DNF 24 27 97 35 2027 A La Carte Carol Haines Johathan Haines Elton SC DNC 34 25 105 36 1991 It's me or the Boat Dave Bennet Martin Tuohy‑Smith Chew Valley SC 33 37 37 107 37 1834 Applejack Elysia Dooley Isabelle Dooley Rutland SC 29 40 40 109 38 2011 Must Try Harder Paul Barns Edward Barns Notts County SC 31 39 39 109 39 2015 Touching the Void Joanne Mahy Emily Green SBSC 28 38 RET 112 40 1620 Fiasco Steve Crossley Wendy Smythe CCSC RET 35 35 116 41 2010 Bender Jon Fox Helen Miles Chipstead SC 34 43 41 118 42 1863 Margareta Ian Dooley Debbie Wood Rutland SC RET 41 36 123 43 1936 Bottyburp the Barbarian Simon Holden James Harcourt King George SC 32 RET DNC 124 44 1891 Fire in the Sky James Ripley Amy Giles Paignton SC DNC 42 38 126 45 1646 Tangaroa Emily White Richard White CCSC DNC 44 42 132

Results are updated here after each race so be sure to keep an eye on the action as is unfolds.