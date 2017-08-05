Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club - Days 1 & 2

Please select your home edition
by Simon Forbes today at 7:10 am 29 July - 5 August 2017

Day 1

92 excited competitors were greeted by blue skies and a Weymouth bay covered in white caps with the promise of more to come. Despite some early trepidation the race officer (correctly) told us it was fine and the fleet launched for a practice race and the first points race inside the harbour.

The practice race got away cleanly, Tom Jeffcoate & Tim Hartley rounded the windward mark in first place, followed by Chris Turner & Alex Hayman and Andy Mckee & Steve Graham. The race officer shortened the course at the bottom of the first triangle as Tom/Tim were starting to roll over the top of Chris/Alex. Chris/Alex and Andy/Steve chose to drop their kites and pull out of the race giving second place to Alan Krailing & Simon Forbes.

The first points race got away at the second time of asking due to a last second postponement due to a wind shift. First round the windward mark was Chris/Alex.

Pete/John Rose and Alex Knight / Sam Robbins snuck around just behind them, Andy & Steve came charging in and managed to capsize to windward on the windward mark, creating a road block for the rest of the fleet who had to take avoiding action. Pete and John Rose then capsized at the gybe mark gifting third to Baz & Catherine... who unfortunately were OCS meaning that Krailing & Forbes moved into third place.

The main point of discussion of the day is over the dramatic pitch pole of Pete Gray/Rich Pepperdine which of the time this report has received over 3500 views on Facebook!

Posted by Peter Aitken on Sunday, 30 July 2017

Spot prizes for the day were supplied by Apollo Marine and went to Micheal Riley & Malcolm James in 20th and Nigel & Martyn Denchfield in 30th.

In the evening the fleet enjoyed a banquet of a bbq. Fun balcony games were organised for the fleet by Rob & Sandra, and the win went to team 'don't come back to us' for winning the games.

Day 2

Day two dawned with a bit more sun and a bit less wind. After a nice leisurely sail out of the harbour to the bay, race 2 got away in 17 knots. First around the windward mark was John Mursell & Sam Barker closely followed by Chris & Alex.

Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove - photo © Amy Forbes
Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove - photo © Amy Forbes

Chris & Alex soon rolled over the top of John & Sam after a couple of tight reaches John & Sam were regretting the summer diet and unfortunately let Tim & Tom and Andy & Steve through to claim second and third respectively.

Race 3 and the fleet are still being really well behaved and got away first time. Tom & Tim rounded the windward first with Pete & Rich hot on their heels. Pete and Rich managed to get around Tom & Tim on the second reach. The top 6 compressed on the run, and only a few boat lengths separated each boat at the bottom mark. After some crossing on the beat Pete & Rich clung on to first place, Tom & Tim second with Alan & Simon in consistent third. These positions remain for the remainder of the race although all the top 5 were very close to each other at the finish making the last beat very intense for all involved.

Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove - photo © Amy Forbes
Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove - photo © Amy Forbes

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
12043Rock n RollerChris TurnerAlex HaymanLyme Regis/Royal Limington Town1168
22037Pickled WombatTom JeffcoateTim HartleyShoreham SC4228
32034Tough ScrewAlan KrailingSimon Montgomery ForbesWaldringfield/Staunton Harold38314
42042 Andy McKeeSteve GrahamNorhampton73414
52020Snap Shackle & PlopJohn MursellSam BarkerCCSC64515
62033Legal HighSteve WalkerJerry HannabussPennine SC95923
71939Ice on FireAdrian SmithRobert SmithCCSC1010828
81995SilverlodePeter RoseJohn RoseTenby SC5161233
92005Drama QueenJanet RitchieAlan RitchieChipstead SC1413734
102041Hot FussTim ParsonsSarah ParsonsLyme Regis11151036
112031Up Yours 2Peter CrowtherDavid ThompsonPennine SC12111437
121981Highway StarDave ElstonKev FrancisCCSC8211544
131959Princess TigerlillyChris YeatesDave BarkerEastbourne Soverign SC16201652
142039Inside VoicePete GrayRitch PepperdineStaunton Harold SCRET6153
152004Discreet BananaJock FellowsCara JonesCCSC19181754
162014IntoxicatedAlex KnightMichael RobbinsCCSC27RET55
172018After EightAnthony OsmanAndy OsmanParkstone YC17192157
182023Pincer MovementRachel RhodesHannah EdgeStaunton Harold SC18221959
192032Shady LadySteve MitchellPolly NewmanPorthpean SC15232260
201990Blue BreezeHamish WalkerTrish WalkerPaignton SC/RNSA13272363
212024Big Bad WolfBarry WolfendenCatherine MaguireBough Beach SCOCS91166
222040 Kevin GoslingAndrew ServiceBeerDNC121371
231947Panama JackRich JonesPaul NewmanPennine SCRET141878
242001ZephrMalcolm JamesMichael RileySouth Cerney SC20322678
252029Jac Y Ddraig GochCarl JonesShellie JonesPennine SC26292479
261892Just CrackersAlison StephensChris ForrestCCSC21303081
272030Saline DripColin BradleyLuke BradleyPennine SCDSQ172083
281869Mean MachineDerek RooneyBen RooneyNewcastle YC24263484
292000Does my bum look big in thisDave SnutchSue BarnesNotts County SC25312884
301952CartelElly PeggKeith AtkinsonYealm YC27253385
311957HarlequinPaul GraceAmi JewellChipstead SC22333287
321852PopsySandra SmithElizabeth BowersCCSC23362988
331925PredatorMartyn DenchfieldNigel DenchfieldStaunton Harold SC30283189
341934MoonlightTerry FlanaganDavid GrenhalghPennine SCDNF242797
352027A La CarteCarol HainesJohathan HainesElton SCDNC3425105
361991It's me or the BoatDave BennetMartin Tuohy‑SmithChew Valley SC333737107
371834ApplejackElysia DooleyIsabelle DooleyRutland SC294040109
382011Must Try HarderPaul BarnsEdward BarnsNotts County SC313939109
392015Touching the VoidJoanne MahyEmily GreenSBSC2838RET112
401620FiascoSteve CrossleyWendy SmytheCCSCRET3535116
412010BenderJon FoxHelen MilesChipstead SC344341118
421863MargaretaIan DooleyDebbie WoodRutland SCRET4136123
431936Bottyburp the BarbarianSimon HoldenJames HarcourtKing George SC32RETDNC124
441891Fire in the SkyJames RipleyAmy GilesPaignton SCDNC4238126
451646TangaroaEmily WhiteRichard WhiteCCSCDNC4442132

Results are updated here after each race so be sure to keep an eye on the action as is unfolds.

