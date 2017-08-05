Gul Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club - Days 1 & 2
29 July - 5 August 2017
Day 1
92 excited competitors were greeted by blue skies and a Weymouth bay covered in white caps with the promise of more to come. Despite some early trepidation the race officer (correctly) told us it was fine and the fleet launched for a practice race and the first points race inside the harbour.
The practice race got away cleanly, Tom Jeffcoate & Tim Hartley rounded the windward mark in first place, followed by Chris Turner & Alex Hayman and Andy Mckee & Steve Graham. The race officer shortened the course at the bottom of the first triangle as Tom/Tim were starting to roll over the top of Chris/Alex. Chris/Alex and Andy/Steve chose to drop their kites and pull out of the race giving second place to Alan Krailing & Simon Forbes.
The first points race got away at the second time of asking due to a last second postponement due to a wind shift. First round the windward mark was Chris/Alex.
Pete/John Rose and Alex Knight / Sam Robbins snuck around just behind them, Andy & Steve came charging in and managed to capsize to windward on the windward mark, creating a road block for the rest of the fleet who had to take avoiding action. Pete and John Rose then capsized at the gybe mark gifting third to Baz & Catherine... who unfortunately were OCS meaning that Krailing & Forbes moved into third place.
The main point of discussion of the day is over the dramatic pitch pole of Pete Gray/Rich Pepperdine which of the time this report has received over 3500 views on Facebook!
Spot prizes for the day were supplied by Apollo Marine and went to Micheal Riley & Malcolm James in 20th and Nigel & Martyn Denchfield in 30th.
In the evening the fleet enjoyed a banquet of a bbq. Fun balcony games were organised for the fleet by Rob & Sandra, and the win went to team 'don't come back to us' for winning the games.
Day 2
Day two dawned with a bit more sun and a bit less wind. After a nice leisurely sail out of the harbour to the bay, race 2 got away in 17 knots. First around the windward mark was John Mursell & Sam Barker closely followed by Chris & Alex.
Chris & Alex soon rolled over the top of John & Sam after a couple of tight reaches John & Sam were regretting the summer diet and unfortunately let Tim & Tom and Andy & Steve through to claim second and third respectively.
Race 3 and the fleet are still being really well behaved and got away first time. Tom & Tim rounded the windward first with Pete & Rich hot on their heels. Pete and Rich managed to get around Tom & Tim on the second reach. The top 6 compressed on the run, and only a few boat lengths separated each boat at the bottom mark. After some crossing on the beat Pete & Rich clung on to first place, Tom & Tim second with Alan & Simon in consistent third. These positions remain for the remainder of the race although all the top 5 were very close to each other at the finish making the last beat very intense for all involved.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
|2043
|Rock n Roller
|Chris Turner
|Alex Hayman
|Lyme Regis/Royal Limington Town
|1
|1
|6
|8
|2
|2037
|Pickled Wombat
|Tom Jeffcoate
|Tim Hartley
|Shoreham SC
|4
|2
|2
|8
|3
|2034
|Tough Screw
|Alan Krailing
|Simon Montgomery Forbes
|Waldringfield/Staunton Harold
|3
|8
|3
|14
|4
|2042
|
|Andy McKee
|Steve Graham
|Norhampton
|7
|3
|4
|14
|5
|2020
|Snap Shackle & Plop
|John Mursell
|Sam Barker
|CCSC
|6
|4
|5
|15
|6
|2033
|Legal High
|Steve Walker
|Jerry Hannabuss
|Pennine SC
|9
|5
|9
|23
|7
|1939
|Ice on Fire
|Adrian Smith
|Robert Smith
|CCSC
|10
|10
|8
|28
|8
|1995
|Silverlode
|Peter Rose
|John Rose
|Tenby SC
|5
|16
|12
|33
|9
|2005
|Drama Queen
|Janet Ritchie
|Alan Ritchie
|Chipstead SC
|14
|13
|7
|34
|10
|2041
|Hot Fuss
|Tim Parsons
|Sarah Parsons
|Lyme Regis
|11
|15
|10
|36
|11
|2031
|Up Yours 2
|Peter Crowther
|David Thompson
|Pennine SC
|12
|11
|14
|37
|12
|1981
|Highway Star
|Dave Elston
|Kev Francis
|CCSC
|8
|21
|15
|44
|13
|1959
|Princess Tigerlilly
|Chris Yeates
|Dave Barker
|Eastbourne Soverign SC
|16
|20
|16
|52
|14
|2039
|Inside Voice
|Pete Gray
|Ritch Pepperdine
|Staunton Harold SC
|RET
|6
|1
|53
|15
|2004
|Discreet Banana
|Jock Fellows
|Cara Jones
|CCSC
|19
|18
|17
|54
|16
|2014
|Intoxicated
|Alex Knight
|Michael Robbins
|CCSC
|2
|7
|RET
|55
|17
|2018
|After Eight
|Anthony Osman
|Andy Osman
|Parkstone YC
|17
|19
|21
|57
|18
|2023
|Pincer Movement
|Rachel Rhodes
|Hannah Edge
|Staunton Harold SC
|18
|22
|19
|59
|19
|2032
|Shady Lady
|Steve Mitchell
|Polly Newman
|Porthpean SC
|15
|23
|22
|60
|20
|1990
|Blue Breeze
|Hamish Walker
|Trish Walker
|Paignton SC/RNSA
|13
|27
|23
|63
|21
|2024
|Big Bad Wolf
|Barry Wolfenden
|Catherine Maguire
|Bough Beach SC
|OCS
|9
|11
|66
|22
|2040
|
|Kevin Gosling
|Andrew Service
|Beer
|DNC
|12
|13
|71
|23
|1947
|Panama Jack
|Rich Jones
|Paul Newman
|Pennine SC
|RET
|14
|18
|78
|24
|2001
|Zephr
|Malcolm James
|Michael Riley
|South Cerney SC
|20
|32
|26
|78
|25
|2029
|Jac Y Ddraig Goch
|Carl Jones
|Shellie Jones
|Pennine SC
|26
|29
|24
|79
|26
|1892
|Just Crackers
|Alison Stephens
|Chris Forrest
|CCSC
|21
|30
|30
|81
|27
|2030
|Saline Drip
|Colin Bradley
|Luke Bradley
|Pennine SC
|DSQ
|17
|20
|83
|28
|1869
|Mean Machine
|Derek Rooney
|Ben Rooney
|Newcastle YC
|24
|26
|34
|84
|29
|2000
|Does my bum look big in this
|Dave Snutch
|Sue Barnes
|Notts County SC
|25
|31
|28
|84
|30
|1952
|Cartel
|Elly Pegg
|Keith Atkinson
|Yealm YC
|27
|25
|33
|85
|31
|1957
|Harlequin
|Paul Grace
|Ami Jewell
|Chipstead SC
|22
|33
|32
|87
|32
|1852
|Popsy
|Sandra Smith
|Elizabeth Bowers
|CCSC
|23
|36
|29
|88
|33
|1925
|Predator
|Martyn Denchfield
|Nigel Denchfield
|Staunton Harold SC
|30
|28
|31
|89
|34
|1934
|Moonlight
|Terry Flanagan
|David Grenhalgh
|Pennine SC
|DNF
|24
|27
|97
|35
|2027
|A La Carte
|Carol Haines
|Johathan Haines
|Elton SC
|DNC
|34
|25
|105
|36
|1991
|It's me or the Boat
|Dave Bennet
|Martin Tuohy‑Smith
|Chew Valley SC
|33
|37
|37
|107
|37
|1834
|Applejack
|Elysia Dooley
|Isabelle Dooley
|Rutland SC
|29
|40
|40
|109
|38
|2011
|Must Try Harder
|Paul Barns
|Edward Barns
|Notts County SC
|31
|39
|39
|109
|39
|2015
|Touching the Void
|Joanne Mahy
|Emily Green
|SBSC
|28
|38
|RET
|112
|40
|1620
|Fiasco
|Steve Crossley
|Wendy Smythe
|CCSC
|RET
|35
|35
|116
|41
|2010
|Bender
|Jon Fox
|Helen Miles
|Chipstead SC
|34
|43
|41
|118
|42
|1863
|Margareta
|Ian Dooley
|Debbie Wood
|Rutland SC
|RET
|41
|36
|123
|43
|1936
|Bottyburp the Barbarian
|Simon Holden
|James Harcourt
|King George SC
|32
|RET
|DNC
|124
|44
|1891
|Fire in the Sky
|James Ripley
|Amy Giles
|Paignton SC
|DNC
|42
|38
|126
|45
|1646
|Tangaroa
|Emily White
|Richard White
|CCSC
|DNC
|44
|42
|132
Results are updated here after each race so be sure to keep an eye on the action as is unfolds.
