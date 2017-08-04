Laser National Championships at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club - Day 2

by Craig Williamson, Jon Emmett & Tom Mitchell today at 9:25 pm

Standard

Day two of the Sailboats.co.uk Laser Standard Nationals started with a feeling of déjà vu when the Race Officer announced that there was a 20 knot breeze on the race course.

In Race 3, day one winner Matt Howard tacked on to port tack with about 25 seconds to go to cross the fleet early from which he pulled out a commanding lead by the windward mark. He was followed around the course by Jack Hopkins, David Saunders, Craig Williamson and Ross Williams. Matt extended his lead throughout the race with some very close racing between the following pack. Hopkins recovered from a capsize around the final mark to take second place with Williamson a close third, David Saunders and Dominic Hall fifth.

Having sailed three hard races in two days, fatigue was starting to affect the fleet by Race 4. Matt Howard had a reasonable lead at the windward mark with Craig Williamson second, Ross Williams third, George Coles fourth and Dominic Hall fifth. By the end of the race, Craig had narrowed Matt's lead to about 20 seconds. Joseph Drake pulled through to third with Jack Hopkins fourth and David Saunders fifth.

With lighter winds forecast and three races planned for tomorrow, can the lighter sailors break Matt Howard's dominance of the event?

Radial

Day two continued in a similar style to day one, with the wind slightly to the right of yesterday and stronger, this time rarely dropping below 20knts. With the wind with current, the waves where flatter meaning the beats were longer!

The day started with a mad dash to Pwllheli for Ben Whaley to get the batten pockets of his sail repaired, a smart move considering the forecast. Whaley was last on the water but comfortably made the start and it certainly didn’t affect his racing.

Race 3 was a rush to the right-hand side to get out of the current which was won by Jon Emmett although his was momentary passed by Ellie Cumpsty when he tack outed from shore too early in the second beat, before grabbing it back at the windward mark.

Race 4 looked much the same with Emmett heading for the right, but a 15 degree left shift levelled the playing field. Emmett, mistaking a large black RIB for the windward mark, overstood the real windward mark by a huge margin, meaning all those boats from the left passed.

In the end, it was another race win for Jordan Giles, but the day belonged to the ever-consistent Whaley. Tomorrow looks lighter as the wind has a brief rest, preparing itself for big Wednesday!

4.7

Strong southwesterly winds gusting 25+ knots provided ideal sailing conditions for the heavier sailors in the 4.7 fleet. Thomas Parkhurst led Race 3 and won convincingly. Followed by Nicholas Reeser from Ireland and Nick Welborne in third.

In Race 4, the right-hand side of the beat paid best. Tom Parkhurst made a great recovery from tenth at the first windward mark to finish in second, with Nick Welborne first and Eve McMahon from Ireland in third.

Overall standings in the 4.7 fleet at the end of day two see Nick Welborne in first, Matt Beck in second, Thomas Parkhurst in third, Nicholas Reeser in fourth and Tom Mitchell in fifth. Flo Nicholas is the first girl and currently in sixth overall.

